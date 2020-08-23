Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Sunday, August 23, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;28;23;Mainly cloudy;29;23;SW;15;82%;32%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with hazy sun;43;34;Hazy sun and warm;41;31;N;13;55%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Sunny and very warm;36;22;WNW;10;19%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;29;23;Sunny and humid;29;21;ENE;23;61%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;20;15;Spotty showers;19;14;SSW;20;74%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;18;11;A little rain;17;10;SSE;9;80%;90%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;36;21;Hazy sunshine;29;19;NNW;18;37%;44%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;21;11;Turning out cloudy;22;10;NE;9;53%;16%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouding up;26;18;Winds subsiding;31;20;NE;27;43%;3%;6

Athens, Greece;Sunny;34;24;Plenty of sun;34;22;N;14;38%;0%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showery;15;10;Showers;16;11;NW;22;75%;89%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;40;24;Hazy sun;42;25;WNW;15;18%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;ESE;9;75%;74%;12

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;27;21;Cloudy;28;21;W;12;71%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, p.m. showers;34;26;A t-storm around;35;26;SSW;10;61%;48%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Brief a.m. showers;28;22;Partly sunny;27;23;SSW;20;63%;55%;7

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Partly sunny;31;20;WSW;15;67%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;31;18;Drenching t-storms;29;18;E;9;68%;88%;6

Berlin, Germany;Winds subsiding;25;15;Spotty showers;23;14;W;14;51%;70%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm or two;19;9;A thunderstorm;20;9;ESE;10;62%;76%;14

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;14;Sunshine, pleasant;28;13;ESE;14;55%;2%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as warm;27;17;Sunny intervals;26;15;WNW;12;53%;6%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Some sun, a shower;20;14;Clouds and sun;20;14;SW;14;62%;44%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with sunshine;33;18;Partly sunny;32;19;SE;10;48%;17%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Showers around;27;17;Partly sunny;28;18;NW;9;52%;16%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;Sunny and pleasant;22;17;NNE;15;65%;79%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;33;20;Nice with some sun;29;20;E;12;32%;36%;6

Busan, South Korea;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Mostly sunny, humid;32;24;ESE;9;71%;18%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;9;32%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;18;11;High clouds;18;9;N;15;74%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;29;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;6;64%;71%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;32;28;A t-storm around;33;27;S;10;70%;83%;5

Chicago, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;22;Partly sunny;33;24;SSE;9;59%;5%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Clouds and sun;32;25;A t-storm around;31;26;SW;12;75%;64%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A thunderstorm;21;13;Some sun;19;11;WNW;14;50%;42%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun;31;28;Variable clouds;31;27;SSW;15;81%;44%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;23;E;10;45%;4%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy;29;21;Rain and drizzle;29;20;SE;15;66%;67%;11

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;32;27;A t-storm in spots;33;27;SE;19;76%;55%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;36;19;Partly sunny, warm;37;19;SSW;9;20%;21%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SE;12;70%;68%;11

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;37;19;Not as hot;32;23;SSE;11;52%;0%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;16;13;SE;11;80%;89%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;41;20;Hot with hazy sun;39;19;E;10;10%;1%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;ENE;19;83%;25%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;SSE;8;68%;55%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Thickening clouds;23;9;Partly sunny;24;10;NE;9;39%;0%;9

Havana, Cuba;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;Some wind and rain;30;25;SSE;46;81%;95%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers and t-storms;19;10;W;25;78%;65%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;26;Warm with some sun;34;26;S;10;67%;39%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;33;27;A t-storm around;34;28;SW;11;71%;71%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;32;26;A passing shower;32;26;ENE;21;56%;57%;12

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;32;22;Mostly cloudy;29;22;WSW;13;69%;26%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;24;ENE;12;68%;68%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;20;NE;17;63%;2%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;23;E;13;64%;47%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Hazy and very warm;38;30;NNW;14;40%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;21;8;Hazy sun;24;9;NNW;9;26%;0%;6

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hotter with sunshine;38;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;NE;8;37%;12%;10

Karachi, Pakistan;High clouds and warm;35;30;Cloudy and breezy;34;28;WSW;24;68%;55%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly cloudy;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;SSW;9;83%;75%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;39;26;Hazy sun;36;27;SW;20;46%;60%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;28;17;Thunderstorms;24;15;E;9;79%;87%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Wind and rain;32;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;NE;24;74%;66%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;22;Low clouds;30;23;SW;10;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;Showers and t-storms;33;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;WSW;7;82%;90%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;24;WSW;7;71%;59%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;17;0;Partly sunny, mild;15;-1;ENE;13;42%;25%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the a.m.;31;23;Cloudy;28;23;SW;13;75%;57%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Partly sunny;18;15;SSE;16;71%;13%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Brilliant sunshine;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;NNW;13;55%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;21;13;Thundershowers;19;15;SSW;13;74%;86%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, humid;32;21;Mostly sunny;32;20;S;11;57%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;25;20;Decreasing clouds;26;21;WSW;10;77%;42%;3

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Partly sunny, warm;34;19;SW;6;37%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Partly sunny;32;28;NNW;6;65%;31%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Mostly cloudy;33;24;NNE;6;62%;27%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;WNW;14;71%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;13;4;Spotty showers;12;4;W;12;71%;76%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;12;A p.m. t-storm;24;13;NNE;9;57%;84%;12

Miami, United States;A t-storm or two;33;28;Rain and wind;32;28;SSE;29;68%;82%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little a.m. rain;21;14;Partly sunny;24;11;WSW;10;69%;30%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;33;22;Partly sunny;28;24;SSW;16;71%;60%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NE;16;65%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;Morning showers;26;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;20;S;2;79%;74%;3

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;25;14;A shower in the p.m.;22;14;SW;13;52%;67%;4

Mumbai, India;Thundershower;30;27;A thunderstorm;30;27;SW;23;84%;81%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;22;10;Spotty showers;23;12;E;12;68%;84%;8

New York, United States;Partly sunny, humid;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;WSW;11;67%;45%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;37;23;Sunny and hot;37;22;W;13;33%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;20;11;Brief p.m. showers;20;10;SW;8;76%;84%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;35;25;Mostly sunny;34;25;WSW;11;55%;17%;9

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Partly sunny;17;7;SW;9;44%;16%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm around;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;SW;12;84%;66%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny, windy;29;26;Winds subsiding;29;26;E;38;72%;2%;9

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm around;30;23;A couple of t-storms;29;23;E;9;84%;86%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;33;24;Clouds and sun;33;24;E;9;73%;76%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;23;12;Partly sunny;24;15;SW;10;51%;41%;2

Perth, Australia;Some sun, a shower;19;6;Partly sunny;19;9;SSE;10;68%;3%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Partly sunny and hot;35;26;SW;10;55%;35%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Nice with some sun;30;22;Cloudy;30;21;SSE;27;65%;100%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Tropical storm;27;24;Showers and t-storms;33;23;SE;9;60%;69%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A passing shower;24;14;Periods of sun;23;12;W;10;48%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer;30;21;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSE;12;72%;74%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Windy this afternoon;18;9;A little p.m. rain;22;8;NE;14;50%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;28;18;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;SW;11;66%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;29;20;Mostly sunny;30;20;S;14;62%;1%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;13;8;Partly sunny;14;8;E;9;59%;17%;2

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm around;21;13;Showers and t-storms;22;13;SW;19;69%;70%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;SE;8;67%;78%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;46;28;Hot with hazy sun;45;29;ENE;12;8%;0%;12

Rome, Italy;Sunshine and warm;32;19;Partly sunny;32;19;WSW;11;53%;6%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Periods of rain;22;14;Afternoon showers;20;13;SW;13;81%;100%;3

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;26;14;A t-storm in spots;23;14;WSW;14;62%;40%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Inc. clouds;25;17;A couple of t-storms;26;17;ENE;8;78%;87%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;31;26;Spotty showers;30;25;E;18;76%;77%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Heavy p.m. t-storms;23;18;A t-storm or two;23;18;NW;7;96%;85%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partial sunshine;28;16;Some sun, pleasant;29;15;NE;12;29%;18%;11

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;15;6;A shower in the p.m.;17;5;SSW;7;51%;82%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Wind and rain;30;23;Showers and t-storms;31;22;N;9;80%;77%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and warmer;27;14;Mostly sunny;32;15;NNW;10;52%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Mostly sunny;24;12;NNE;9;58%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;30;23;Partly sunny, humid;32;24;SW;10;66%;24%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;34;26;Very hot;36;28;ENE;15;55%;28%;10

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A thunderstorm;31;26;ESE;8;77%;78%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;31;16;Heavy thunderstorms;29;16;S;8;73%;74%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A passing shower;30;26;ESE;15;75%;78%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers and t-storms;23;13;Showers and t-storms;19;10;NNW;11;61%;63%;4

Sydney, Australia;Windy;17;8;Sunny;17;7;WSW;17;46%;9%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Showers and t-storms;33;28;Hotter;36;28;WSW;18;57%;17%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;21;14;Showers and t-storms;20;11;SW;20;77%;82%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;27;Hazy sun and hot;37;21;NNW;14;21%;5%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds limiting sun;24;14;Partly sunny;23;14;E;9;63%;38%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;35;19;Hazy and not as warm;32;18;SSE;15;21%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;NE;12;52%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very hot;35;22;Very hot;38;23;E;7;43%;8%;7

Tokyo, Japan;A t-storm or two;27;24;Humid and warmer;31;24;NE;13;68%;63%;6

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm around;29;21;A thunderstorm;28;21;WSW;14;77%;71%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;32;24;Sunshine, pleasant;31;23;NW;15;63%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, breezy;34;23;Sunny and breezy;34;23;WNW;24;30%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;24;5;Hazy sun;19;7;ENE;13;57%;6%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;20;14;Decreasing clouds;22;12;NW;7;58%;10%;5

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sun, nice;26;17;Episodes of sunshine;25;16;W;10;57%;11%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;31;25;A shower in the a.m.;30;24;WNW;7;73%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm around;23;12;Showers and t-storms;23;12;WSW;13;65%;66%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;23;15;Partly sunny;24;15;WSW;15;55%;26%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;14;11;Partly sunny, windy;15;10;NW;35;74%;75%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;29;25;Overcast, a shower;31;25;SW;9;76%;73%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;26;13;Mostly sunny;24;12;NE;7;42%;5%;8

