Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, August 25, 2020

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;28;23;Mostly cloudy;28;23;SSW;13;81%;22%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;40;29;Mostly sunny;38;31;N;13;55%;1%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;36;21;Warm with hazy sun;37;21;W;18;35%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;30;21;Hazy sun;30;19;ENE;14;51%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;20;16;Very windy;19;13;NW;50;78%;68%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;16;11;Showers around;15;9;ESE;6;86%;92%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun, nice;28;18;Hazy sun;29;19;SE;11;27%;1%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;20;11;Sunshine and nice;25;12;W;16;45%;19%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny, windy and hot;33;22;Winds subsiding;34;22;NE;26;33%;0%;6

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;33;23;Rain and drizzle;33;22;NNE;12;48%;53%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers around;14;9;Winds subsiding;14;9;WSW;21;64%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;42;24;Hazy sun and breezy;43;25;WNW;23;15%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;22;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;7;78%;66%;12

Bangalore, India;Turning cloudy, nice;30;22;A t-storm around;28;21;W;11;69%;55%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny and hot;37;27;Hot with hazy sun;37;26;SSW;11;53%;15%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Increasingly windy;30;22;Sunny and humid;29;22;ESE;14;75%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;33;22;Humid with some sun;29;21;NNW;9;75%;18%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain this morning;24;13;Partly sunny, warmer;29;16;SE;7;54%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;23;17;Very windy;19;15;W;38;71%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;21;9;Rather cloudy;20;9;ESE;10;66%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;11;Sunny and pleasant;28;11;ESE;13;30%;0%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;Partly sunny, warm;30;17;WNW;16;51%;1%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;23;16;Spotty showers;20;13;WSW;33;65%;74%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;WNW;9;48%;4%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Sun and some clouds;30;18;WNW;12;45%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Spotty showers;21;18;Rain, then a shower;23;11;SW;10;74%;67%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;33;20;Hazy sunshine;30;21;SE;11;34%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;Sunny;34;25;Some wind and rain;32;25;SSE;38;67%;86%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NNE;12;30%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Afternoon showers;16;11;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;SE;17;59%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm around;28;20;A thunderstorm;28;19;SSE;6;66%;62%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;27;SSW;9;71%;72%;7

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;30;24;Mostly sunny and hot;34;25;SW;15;56%;16%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;Mostly cloudy;31;26;SSW;14;74%;77%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Turning cloudy;18;15;Periods of rain;20;13;NW;15;76%;87%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;10;80%;83%;6

Dallas, United States;More sun than clouds;36;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;ESE;26;63%;55%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny intervals;30;21;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SE;15;73%;81%;9

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;WSW;7;76%;73%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;37;19;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;18;WNW;9;30%;42%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Heavy thunderstorms;34;27;A t-storm in spots;32;26;SE;22;73%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Sunny and very warm;36;18;Increasing clouds;32;24;SSE;10;53%;8%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Very windy;18;11;A passing shower;19;10;WSW;21;78%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Not as hot;34;20;Mostly cloudy;25;17;ENE;10;40%;64%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Humid with clearing;29;21;Partly sunny;28;21;NE;8;80%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Mostly cloudy, warm;35;26;SSE;10;63%;27%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partial sunshine;26;12;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;NE;8;32%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;ESE;12;73%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Showers and t-storms;19;9;Spotty showers;19;8;WNW;14;61%;67%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;SW;14;65%;51%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;34;28;A t-storm or two;32;27;SW;14;76%;87%;4

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;ENE;22;50%;33%;11

Hyderabad, India;Mostly cloudy;31;21;Mostly cloudy;28;22;W;13;74%;43%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A morning t-storm;31;24;ENE;14;76%;86%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;30;21;Partly sunny;28;19;NE;13;58%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Windy this afternoon;34;25;Hazy sunshine;34;23;ENE;12;57%;14%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;40;30;Hazy sun and warm;38;29;N;16;45%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;11;Lots of sun, nice;26;9;ENE;10;20%;20%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;21;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;NNW;6;58%;89%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Thunderstorms;31;26;Thunderstorms;30;28;W;17;79%;87%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;21;Showers and t-storms;29;21;SW;9;82%;87%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;35;27;Hazy sunshine;37;27;SW;14;41%;37%;8

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;24;15;SSW;13;62%;19%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A thunderstorm;31;26;A thunderstorm;32;27;ENE;23;68%;78%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Mostly cloudy;31;22;WSW;12;63%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Couple of t-storms;34;27;Rain and a t-storm;32;27;SSE;12;81%;75%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;35;25;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;SSE;8;69%;86%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partial sunshine;17;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;16;-1;E;11;42%;12%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sunshine;30;23;Variable cloudiness;29;24;SW;10;75%;44%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;18;15;Sun and clouds;18;15;SSE;12;79%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;33;20;Partly sunny;33;20;N;13;53%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Windy;21;14;Windy in the morning;21;12;WSW;28;61%;30%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;30;21;Clouds break;33;20;S;10;52%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;26;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;SSW;12;73%;41%;10

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;19;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;WSW;8;23%;0%;8

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;27;Some sun;32;29;NW;11;62%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;A passing shower;32;25;A t-storm around;31;25;NW;7;76%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;26;W;16;70%;57%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;12;4;Partly sunny;15;8;N;11;62%;8%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Cloudy;19;14;A thunderstorm;24;14;W;7;59%;71%;10

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;33;28;Showers and t-storms;32;28;E;16;68%;82%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A thunderstorm;21;9;Partly sunny;21;14;S;12;65%;72%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A shower in the a.m.;32;25;Nice with some sun;28;24;S;15;74%;57%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Showers and t-storms;17;15;Rain and a t-storm;19;11;NNW;13;80%;86%;1

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;24;10;Mostly sunny, cooler;19;11;WNW;13;49%;5%;6

Moscow, Russia;Becoming cloudy;24;14;Morning rain;20;12;WNW;15;76%;73%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;14;81%;75%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with some sun;25;10;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;E;11;60%;41%;9

New York, United States;Severe thunderstorms;33;19;Not as warm;27;21;W;15;40%;11%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Hot with sunshine;36;22;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;W;14;45%;1%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A few showers;20;10;Thickening clouds;18;13;S;14;76%;81%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;34;25;NW;9;51%;55%;9

Oslo, Norway;Sunny;18;8;Clearing;18;9;NNW;7;63%;8%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Windy, not as warm;23;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;W;17;54%;67%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Clouds and sun;29;26;Partly sunny, breezy;29;26;ESE;32;77%;57%;9

Panama City, Panama;Afternoon t-storms;29;23;A couple of t-storms;30;24;SSW;21;78%;82%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny;32;24;ENE;8;73%;60%;11

Paris, France;Windy this afternoon;28;15;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NW;16;47%;4%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;4;Plenty of sun;20;10;SSE;11;74%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;36;26;A p.m. t-storm;36;26;SW;11;55%;69%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;29;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;SSE;22;78%;77%;9

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A heavy thunderstorm;33;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;ESE;9;61%;71%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;23;16;Windy;24;15;WSW;32;39%;12%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;28;23;Windy;33;25;ENE;43;77%;96%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;9;A little p.m. rain;22;8;SW;14;47%;67%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;29;21;Partly sunny;34;20;NNW;11;54%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Increasing clouds;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;SSE;18;65%;60%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;13;6;Partly sunny;12;7;NW;9;66%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;18;10;Spotty showers;19;12;ESE;13;73%;85%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;22;17;Periods of sun;22;17;N;9;76%;46%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;42;27;Hazy sun and warm;42;28;ENE;12;12%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;31;19;Mostly sunny;33;20;W;11;48%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A p.m. shower or two;20;13;Partial sunshine;19;11;SW;15;71%;55%;4

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sun;22;14;Mostly sunny;20;14;WSW;18;67%;1%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;24;18;Cloudy with t-storms;23;18;SSE;7;85%;100%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;25;Partly sunny;31;26;E;18;72%;74%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Cloudy;24;18;A couple of t-storms;22;17;ESE;7;100%;78%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in the p.m.;28;16;Cloudy;26;16;E;10;49%;49%;7

Santiago, Chile;A little p.m. rain;15;4;Partly sunny;15;1;SW;6;58%;54%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A heavy thunderstorm;32;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;N;8;77%;56%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunlit and nice;28;17;Plenty of sun;31;18;NNW;12;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;12;NE;9;60%;3%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Partial sunshine;34;26;Some wind and rain;35;27;ESE;39;70%;89%;6

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny and hot;35;27;Rain and drizzle;34;27;W;22;67%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;SSE;10;79%;76%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Heavy p.m. t-storms;22;12;Partly sunny;26;12;SW;9;61%;2%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;More sun than clouds;31;26;Partly sunny;30;26;ENE;17;73%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;20;9;A touch of rain;20;9;NE;7;52%;66%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny, but cool;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;7;NW;14;53%;1%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;36;29;Very hot;37;27;S;13;54%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers and t-storms;19;10;Spotty showers;19;11;S;12;62%;86%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Not as warm;30;18;Downpours;21;16;E;14;93%;79%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sun and some clouds;26;16;Nice with sunshine;26;14;ENE;10;49%;5%;7

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;28;19;Hazy sunshine;29;19;SSE;12;28%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;32;24;NNW;13;53%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;More sun than clouds;32;20;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;ESE;8;47%;1%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun, warm;34;24;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;11;63%;71%;8

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with some sun;27;15;Not as warm;21;18;SSW;11;71%;74%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;21;ESE;11;62%;25%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;32;20;Sunny and beautiful;33;21;W;12;39%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;21;6;Clouds;23;9;ESE;14;55%;60%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Turning sunny, nice;22;13;Variable cloudiness;22;13;ESE;7;61%;4%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;Partly sunny;29;17;WNW;13;51%;0%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;10;76%;71%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;20;10;Showers and t-storms;19;13;SSW;11;70%;85%;4

Warsaw, Poland;A thunderstorm;23;12;A p.m. t-shower;25;15;SW;21;58%;80%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;14;7;Winds subsiding;12;9;NW;27;57%;17%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers around;31;25;A thunderstorm;32;25;SW;9;77%;72%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;NE;6;34%;0%;8

