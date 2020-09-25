Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Nice with some sun;28;24;A stray t-shower;29;24;WSW;17;83%;55%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;26;Hazy and very warm;39;27;NNE;11;45%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sun;32;19;Mostly sunny;31;19;W;12;50%;4%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny intervals;29;17;Clouds and sunshine;22;16;WSW;21;41%;12%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Becoming very windy;14;8;A little a.m. rain;17;12;N;17;77%;85%;2

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy with a shower;13;7;A shower in spots;13;6;NNE;9;80%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;31;13;Hazy sunshine;29;11;ESE;11;19%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, chilly;10;2;Partly sunny, cool;10;1;NNE;13;61%;34%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine, summerlike;38;24;Winds subsiding;40;27;NNE;26;24%;3%;9

Athens, Greece;Abundant sunshine;30;20;Thunderstorms;29;18;W;20;68%;86%;5

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;18;11;Showers around;20;16;N;13;74%;90%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;40;23;Hazy and hot;42;24;N;7;22%;0%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;23;High clouds;30;22;ESE;6;70%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;A t-storm around;26;20;W;14;75%;72%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;34;26;WSW;12;65%;55%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Windy;23;13;Winds subsiding;22;14;W;22;48%;71%;5

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;24;14;Sunny and nice;25;15;SSW;9;64%;3%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Becoming cloudy;28;17;Heavy rain, cooler;20;9;W;8;75%;90%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;16;8;Rain;14;8;SE;12;81%;83%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;7;A p.m. t-storm;19;8;ESE;10;62%;76%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine;29;16;Sunny and beautiful;30;16;ENE;12;42%;0%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with rain;18;7;Periods of rain;14;6;WNW;27;74%;72%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Brief showers;14;9;Rainy times;13;11;NNW;23;79%;98%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, warm;29;18;Thunderstorms;28;13;WSW;19;57%;88%;4

Budapest, Hungary;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;11;Heavy rain, cooler;16;8;NW;11;76%;77%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;20;17;Showers and t-storms;21;16;NNE;18;82%;65%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;29;20;A t-storm around;32;20;NE;11;36%;65%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;25;18;Partly sunny;25;17;NNE;18;64%;12%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;34;23;NE;9;39%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing and cooler;15;9;An afternoon shower;14;6;W;15;53%;77%;7

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;29;19;A p.m. t-storm;29;19;ESE;6;66%;75%;10

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;34;25;A t-storm around;32;25;W;8;68%;77%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;26;18;Partly sunny;28;20;SSW;20;62%;16%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;27;S;13;78%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Periods of rain;17;9;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;15;NE;9;81%;78%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;31;27;Sunny and humid;32;27;WSW;10;81%;11%;11

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;30;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;21;SSE;14;62%;0%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;30;21;A shower or two;31;21;ESE;17;64%;57%;12

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny, warm;36;26;Hazy and very warm;36;26;W;14;44%;9%;7

Denver, United States;Warm with sunshine;33;16;Mostly sunny;32;11;SE;12;17%;9%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;32;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SSE;12;80%;74%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;37;23;Becoming cloudy;32;23;E;9;60%;7%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;12;1;Mostly sunny;12;2;NW;18;69%;0%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun;29;11;Mostly sunny;26;10;NE;10;26%;4%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Not as hot;28;18;Nice with sunshine;25;18;W;12;50%;2%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SSE;13;71%;84%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;30;14;Mostly sunny and hot;34;17;NNE;8;20%;0%;12

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;32;24;Showers and t-storms;31;23;SE;7;78%;79%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Partly sunny;17;12;E;20;80%;29%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;25;NW;11;81%;78%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower;31;25;A morning shower;30;26;E;16;72%;67%;2

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny;32;24;Spotty showers;32;24;ENE;20;55%;84%;9

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm or two;30;21;Cloudy, a t-storm;24;21;WNW;14;93%;83%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;22;Hazy sunshine;34;21;NNE;14;40%;42%;6

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunshine and warm;30;21;SW;13;57%;47%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;N;12;68%;57%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;38;29;Hazy and very warm;36;29;N;13;59%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;30;16;Hazy sun;27;10;S;15;11%;0%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;10;Hazy sunshine;28;12;N;9;29%;27%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;33;26;Hazy sun and breezy;35;26;WSW;25;50%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A.M. thunderstorms;27;18;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;17;SW;8;81%;44%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Mostly cloudy;38;27;SSW;15;35%;13%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and very warm;26;14;Sunshine and warm;27;17;ESE;15;51%;19%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers and t-storms;33;26;Showers and t-storms;33;26;N;11;69%;77%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Low clouds;31;23;Low clouds;31;22;WSW;12;63%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;30;28;Spotty showers;34;27;SSW;11;77%;80%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;NW;7;83%;72%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny, nice and warm;17;0;Sunshine, pleasant;17;0;S;13;32%;4%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;23;SW;10;79%;76%;4

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;18;15;Decreasing clouds;18;15;SSE;15;78%;6%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;23;15;Plenty of sun;24;17;N;18;48%;18%;5

London, United Kingdom;Strong winds;14;6;Partly sunny, breezy;13;9;NNW;25;61%;44%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;17;Mostly sunny;28;17;S;8;58%;0%;6

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;28;22;Clouds and sun, nice;27;22;WSW;10;70%;61%;12

Madrid, Spain;Windy this morning;20;6;Partly sunny;21;14;WNW;6;50%;6%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;WNW;13;69%;65%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and a t-storm;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;WSW;8;84%;85%;3

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm or two;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;27;SSE;9;75%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Spotty showers;10;6;A couple of showers;13;7;WSW;22;61%;84%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun, a t-storm;20;12;A stray p.m. t-storm;22;13;NE;8;61%;68%;8

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;31;26;A t-storm in spots;32;25;S;10;76%;60%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun, some clouds;23;13;Mostly sunny, warm;24;14;ESE;18;65%;12%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;25;Increasing clouds;29;25;S;17;71%;20%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;19;15;Showers and t-storms;18;15;NE;15;86%;73%;2

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;16;11;Clouds and sun;26;16;SSW;5;64%;25%;4

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, warm;22;11;Clouds and sun, warm;21;12;ESE;14;58%;12%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;10;76%;66%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;26;14;A t-storm around;23;14;NNE;9;70%;55%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;27;18;Decreasing clouds;23;20;S;12;70%;38%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;33;18;Sunny;32;19;WNW;13;49%;3%;6

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower or two;11;3;A little a.m. rain;9;3;N;16;78%;77%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;25;20;Some brightening;26;19;NNW;12;66%;41%;3

Oslo, Norway;Afternoon rain;12;6;A little rain;10;9;N;17;89%;87%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;20;9;Turning cloudy, warm;25;15;SSW;16;68%;24%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;ESE;26;78%;81%;10

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;NNW;11;82%;82%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;32;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;9;70%;61%;12

Paris, France;Spotty showers;13;8;An afternoon shower;13;9;NW;20;41%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Not as warm;23;14;Spotty showers;21;13;WSW;18;67%;66%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;35;25;A t-storm or two;34;25;WSW;9;73%;84%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;SSE;21;80%;84%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A thunderstorm;34;24;A thunderstorm;33;24;SE;8;57%;71%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;16;7;Colder with rain;9;6;SSW;21;85%;85%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;24;12;Hazy sun;25;11;E;8;62%;9%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;22;8;A little p.m. rain;21;9;ENE;14;49%;88%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun;25;13;NE;12;67%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;24;Mostly sunny;29;24;SSE;16;62%;29%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;8;7;A.M. showers, cloudy;10;8;SE;20;90%;96%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mild with some sun;21;14;Warm with some sun;23;15;ESE;18;64%;20%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;27;21;Mostly sunny, humid;28;22;N;9;70%;5%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;25;Hazy sun and warm;41;25;E;9;10%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Severe thunderstorms;25;11;Spotty showers;21;10;SW;10;61%;70%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;21;12;Sunny and warm;21;11;SE;11;73%;17%;2

San Francisco, United States;Hazy sunshine;21;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;WSW;15;64%;0%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm or two;25;17;A couple of t-storms;25;18;E;8;75%;81%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A thunderstorm;31;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;14;75%;89%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A couple of t-storms;23;18;A couple of t-storms;24;18;S;8;100%;81%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Plenty of sunshine;30;12;Plenty of sunshine;27;12;NE;13;15%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;18;8;Partly sunny, cool;18;5;SW;8;56%;14%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;32;24;A thunderstorm;32;24;N;12;74%;71%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Windy this morning;20;9;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNW;15;58%;34%;5

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;18;12;Occasional rain;17;12;S;13;71%;66%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Variable clouds;25;14;Decreasing clouds;24;13;ENE;10;60%;9%;5

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sunshine;26;20;Nice with some sun;26;19;SSW;14;67%;28%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;26;Morning showers;30;26;SW;11;80%;96%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Thunderstorms;21;8;SSW;12;71%;87%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;31;26;Spotty showers;31;26;ENE;14;76%;85%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;18;12;Some brightening;17;12;ENE;10;93%;44%;2

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;23;9;Sunny and breezy;18;10;W;31;39%;5%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;27;24;Rain and drizzle;28;23;ENE;12;69%;88%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Inc. clouds;21;13;Partly sunny, mild;21;13;SE;15;74%;31%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;27;10;Partly sunny;24;10;SE;13;34%;2%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;26;16;A shower in the a.m.;25;15;E;8;56%;73%;5

Tehran, Iran;Warm with sunshine;34;21;Hazy sunshine;31;20;SSW;8;13%;0%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;30;25;Mostly sunny;30;23;NNE;13;51%;25%;6

Tirana, Albania;Becoming cloudy;31;17;Thunderstorms;20;14;SSE;8;77%;88%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with rain;22;20;Rain and drizzle;25;20;ENE;12;78%;83%;1

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;18;SSW;16;75%;14%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny and hot;38;24;Mostly sunny, cooler;26;21;NE;21;57%;19%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;A p.m. t-shower;33;18;Windy;23;16;WSW;35;42%;9%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;24;4;Hazy and cooler;12;-3;WSW;18;44%;2%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Showers;17;10;Spotty showers;16;9;NNE;8;67%;62%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with rain;16;8;Rain in the morning;13;7;W;24;69%;71%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;24;Cloudy;32;24;SSW;7;71%;70%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, warm;24;15;Partly sunny, warm;24;15;ESE;17;62%;15%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm around;25;15;Cloudy, p.m. rain;23;10;E;20;77%;92%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;16;12;Turning cloudy;17;14;N;31;73%;85%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;WSW;8;75%;66%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Partial sunshine;29;14;Partly sunny;26;14;NE;6;42%;47%;5

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather