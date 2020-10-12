Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, October 12, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Inc. clouds;28;24;A t-storm around;29;25;SW;13;80%;65%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;36;27;Sunny and very warm;36;27;NNW;12;43%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Partly sunny;32;17;WNW;2;25%;1%;4

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;19;11;Plenty of sun;20;12;S;13;46%;0%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Brief a.m. showers;14;8;A little a.m. rain;13;6;ENE;16;83%;77%;1

Anchorage, United States;A couple of showers;8;0;Clouds and sunshine;8;0;ENE;8;77%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;23;6;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;ESE;10;18%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Clouds and sun;14;2;Mostly cloudy;14;-1;WSW;11;68%;1%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;37;21;Sunshine, very hot;37;22;E;13;25%;41%;11

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds;26;21;Partly sunny;24;16;WSW;17;55%;6%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy p.m. showers;18;15;A.M. rain, clearing;18;11;SW;13;83%;64%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;37;18;Sunny and hot;38;17;NW;14;18%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Spotty showers;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;32;24;S;9;75%;85%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;A stray t-shower;26;19;WSW;17;75%;58%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;31;25;A morning shower;28;25;NNW;11;76%;80%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;22;11;Partly sunny;19;10;ESE;12;60%;52%;4

Beijing, China;Sunshine;18;6;Mostly cloudy;19;7;NE;15;33%;4%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler with rain;13;7;Rain tapering off;10;4;SW;18;77%;68%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;12;3;Mostly cloudy;13;9;NNE;9;69%;75%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;8;Some sun;19;8;ESE;10;64%;44%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;18;Partly sunny;29;18;N;9;64%;65%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;9;6;Periods of rain;7;6;WNW;31;89%;90%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;13;8;A little a.m. rain;10;5;E;12;79%;79%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun, warm;23;16;Thunderstorms;22;7;W;18;75%;67%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Chilly with rain;10;8;Chilly with rain;9;6;W;11;78%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Turning sunny, nice;21;10;Sunny and beautiful;22;13;ENE;11;57%;0%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;Thickening clouds;30;20;Cloudy with a shower;28;20;NNE;9;45%;78%;4

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;N;8;39%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;31;21;Nice with sunshine;32;20;NE;12;38%;1%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;23;11;Not as warm;18;12;SSE;24;58%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;28;19;S;7;61%;53%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SSW;17;67%;66%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;20;9;Sunshine and breezy;21;8;NW;21;44%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;31;27;A shower;30;26;SW;22;75%;86%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;13;5;Partly sunny;13;6;ENE;9;76%;35%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;31;25;Decreasing clouds;30;26;SE;6;78%;55%;5

Dallas, United States;Sunny and cooler;28;13;Partly sunny;29;15;SE;9;39%;0%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm or two;31;23;Clearing, a t-storm;29;23;SSE;21;84%;79%;4

Delhi, India;Plenty of sun;34;22;Hazy sunshine;35;23;E;8;58%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Sunny and pleasant;24;7;Partly sunny, warm;26;12;SSW;10;20%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A passing shower;34;26;A shower or two;35;27;NNW;7;69%;81%;6

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;36;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;SSE;11;62%;52%;13

Dublin, Ireland;Decreasing clouds;14;6;Partly sunny;12;9;NNE;24;85%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny;19;5;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;NNE;9;37%;3%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;W;9;72%;0%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing;30;23;Mostly cloudy;31;23;NNW;18;53%;100%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cooler;19;14;A t-storm around;23;14;NE;11;72%;55%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower;30;25;A t-storm around;30;24;NNE;15;72%;41%;6

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Partly sunny;11;3;N;11;81%;10%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;31;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;SW;10;84%;80%;4

Hong Kong, China;Hazy sun;31;24;Wind and rain;26;24;ENE;27;85%;94%;2

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;24;Partly sunny;31;23;ENE;17;57%;28%;5

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;SSE;13;94%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;34;19;Hazy sunshine;33;16;NNW;11;38%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;23;16;Mostly cloudy, warm;28;18;WSW;12;69%;30%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Showers around;34;24;NE;11;69%;90%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;38;28;Hot with hazy sun;38;27;N;11;27%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and cool;18;10;Warmer with hazy sun;25;10;N;11;45%;5%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;27;7;Sunny, not as warm;22;6;NNE;9;28%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;38;22;Hazy and very warm;38;25;NNW;7;15%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;29;16;An afternoon shower;29;16;S;8;64%;47%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;26;Sunny and very warm;40;25;N;14;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Nice with some sun;20;12;Partly sunny, mild;21;14;ESE;13;75%;29%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NNE;12;71%;69%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;30;22;Low clouds;31;22;WNW;11;63%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;A shower in the p.m.;35;27;SE;9;71%;60%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy with a shower;33;25;Cloudy with a shower;32;25;NW;8;75%;92%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Rain and drizzle;15;0;Partly sunny, mild;15;3;ENE;15;50%;72%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;30;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;11;81%;64%;4

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;15;Partly sunny;19;16;SSE;15;78%;24%;13

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sun;24;13;Sunshine and nice;24;14;NNW;13;66%;1%;4

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;13;7;A shower in places;11;9;ENE;14;84%;74%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;Sunny and hot;35;20;ESE;8;40%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;22;SSW;11;68%;42%;13

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;19;7;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;NW;9;51%;5%;4

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;30;27;A morning t-storm;31;28;WSW;28;76%;92%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;34;25;A t-storm around;33;25;WNW;9;62%;51%;8

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;5;76%;56%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;24;13;Cloudy, not as warm;19;11;W;13;65%;27%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;13;A stray thunderstorm;23;12;N;9;55%;80%;8

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;NE;12;65%;7%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Cloudy and mild;17;12;ENE;11;87%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;26;Partly sunny;29;26;SSE;14;69%;22%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;16;12;Partly sunny;18;11;E;12;72%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, breezy;14;6;Breezy with rain;12;7;NW;24;85%;87%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;13;10;Cloudy and warm;17;9;S;10;72%;36%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly cloudy, humid;31;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;26;SE;9;80%;85%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;13;46%;41%;13

New York, United States;Heavy morning rain;13;12;A little a.m. rain;21;11;NNW;16;77%;59%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;29;17;Clouds and sun, nice;29;17;W;13;59%;4%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Afternoon rain;6;5;A shower;7;2;NW;15;95%;60%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunshine and nice;27;18;Partly sunny;26;15;N;14;50%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;12;2;Partly sunny;10;2;N;8;71%;13%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;14;6;Occasional rain;14;4;W;24;93%;72%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;An afternoon shower;29;25;ESE;25;80%;84%;11

Panama City, Panama;A couple of t-storms;30;23;A thunderstorm;30;23;NNE;9;83%;77%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;34;24;Sun and some clouds;33;24;E;11;67%;29%;10

Paris, France;Partly sunny;15;8;A little rain;13;7;NNE;12;67%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Partly sunny, warm;27;15;SSW;15;52%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;N;7;77%;85%;3

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;32;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;SSE;22;73%;66%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SE;7;60%;56%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;11;5;Afternoon rain;9;6;NNW;11;79%;89%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;22;4;Sunshine;19;5;NW;8;44%;1%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Thickening clouds;23;7;A p.m. shower or two;22;7;SE;13;42%;68%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;24;14;Turning sunny;24;13;SSW;11;76%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Nice with some sun;31;24;Partly sunny;30;24;SE;17;58%;57%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;8;4;Low clouds;10;8;SE;19;81%;76%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Partly sunny;12;7;NE;3;82%;33%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;26;20;Mostly sunny;29;22;NNE;10;66%;30%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Plenty of sunshine;34;17;N;9;12%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Showers and t-storms;18;7;Partly sunny;18;10;SE;8;69%;62%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;12;8;A shower in the a.m.;12;4;SW;9;73%;56%;1

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;24;13;Sunshine;24;15;WSW;11;60%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;17;Showers and t-storms;24;17;ENE;7;82%;83%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;SE;12;72%;73%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;N;7;94%;84%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;27;9;Sunshine and nice;24;10;ENE;11;28%;1%;10

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;28;10;Mostly sunny;26;11;SW;9;42%;5%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A thunderstorm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;N;9;74%;56%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;23;8;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;NNW;12;68%;1%;4

Seattle, United States;Occasional rain;15;10;Rain tapering off;16;9;SW;19;80%;81%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;23;6;Hazy sun;20;9;WNW;7;39%;1%;3

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Mostly sunny, nice;22;17;ENE;20;56%;6%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Clearing;31;26;Cloudy;31;27;S;15;71%;44%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Turning cloudy;21;13;A morning t-storm;15;6;SW;14;75%;65%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Spotty showers;29;25;Some sun, a shower;30;23;E;9;77%;83%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;10;3;A stray shower;10;5;N;10;80%;41%;2

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;S;17;49%;25%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Very windy;29;25;A t-storm around;28;25;E;21;76%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;13;6;Sun and some clouds;12;6;NNE;12;73%;8%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;20;7;Brilliant sunshine;21;8;ENE;9;38%;1%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and nice;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;22;10;NE;8;60%;6%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;11;Hazy sunshine;22;11;SW;9;27%;0%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNW;11;53%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Heavy rain, t-storm;19;13;Showers and t-storms;19;12;SE;9;77%;85%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;24;19;Clouds and sun;25;18;ENE;11;72%;42%;4

Toronto, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;16;11;Partly sunny;17;9;SW;18;67%;63%;3

Tripoli, Libya;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;Lots of sun, nice;23;15;NW;19;49%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy with rain;18;14;Sun and some clouds;22;13;S;20;45%;9%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Very cold;-1;-17;Clouds and sun, cold;2;-11;SSE;11;35%;19%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;14;8;Spotty showers;14;7;WNW;14;70%;74%;1

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;7;Cold with rain;7;6;WNW;21;75%;90%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Not as hot;30;23;Cloudy;28;22;WNW;7;75%;44%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mainly cloudy;12;7;Periods of rain;10;8;NE;15;99%;85%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Chilly with rain;10;6;Rain;12;8;NE;22;99%;95%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Morning rain;15;12;Partly sunny;17;11;NNW;23;78%;4%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of showers;32;24;Morning showers;32;24;S;10;83%;100%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and warmer;23;9;Sunny and nice;22;9;NE;6;41%;0%;4

_____

