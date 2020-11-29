Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, November 29, 2020

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SSW;13;83%;55%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;30;20;Sunny and pleasant;28;19;N;6;56%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;17;6;Clouds and sunshine;16;9;ENE;7;72%;44%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;17;11;Sunshine;18;11;ESE;9;81%;13%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds and fog;4;-2;Afternoon rain;8;6;NW;17;90%;87%;0

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;-5;-7;A little p.m. snow;-2;-3;NNW;11;87%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sunshine;11;4;A shower or two;8;1;NE;6;70%;68%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning snow, cloudy;-11;-18;Areas of low clouds;-14;-21;ENE;8;95%;29%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;38;25;A strong t-storm;30;22;E;16;69%;64%;5

Athens, Greece;A little rain;18;14;Periods of rain;15;11;N;9;77%;73%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers;19;15;A little a.m. rain;22;15;WNW;16;76%;79%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Clearing;19;9;Hazy sun;19;8;NNE;5;71%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with showers;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;23;SSE;7;77%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;Sunny intervals;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;ENE;13;67%;12%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;33;25;A morning shower;31;25;NNE;12;50%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;18;9;Partly sunny;16;8;N;12;78%;6%;2

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-5;SSW;12;33%;3%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, then cloudy;2;-3;Rather cloudy, cold;2;-5;NNE;8;74%;25%;1

Berlin, Germany;Low clouds and fog;4;-1;Partly sunny;3;1;S;9;78%;60%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;19;9;A t-storm in spots;20;9;SE;9;68%;74%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;29;17;Increasing clouds;30;18;ENE;14;48%;6%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;5;-2;Fog, then some sun;3;-3;SE;5;85%;29%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Colder;4;0;Fog, then some sun;6;3;WSW;11;75%;69%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Fog;3;0;Colder, morning snow;0;-7;NE;10;92%;74%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Fog, then some sun;2;-5;SSE;5;85%;7%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;32;16;Mostly sunny, cooler;24;14;E;16;49%;3%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;19;SE;9;45%;65%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and chilly;10;1;Sunny, but chilly;10;0;NW;12;50%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;22;13;Hazy sun;22;13;N;9;44%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Clouds and sun;19;13;S;17;57%;3%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Spotty showers;28;21;A couple of showers;29;21;SSE;5;64%;72%;4

Chennai, India;Showers around;30;25;A morning shower;31;24;NNE;18;79%;47%;6

Chicago, United States;Clouding up;10;0;Windy;2;-3;NNW;44;63%;69%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;An afternoon shower;31;23;NNE;13;76%;68%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-2;A little p.m. rain;3;2;SSW;12;81%;86%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;29;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;N;17;69%;23%;4

Dallas, United States;Decreasing clouds;13;2;Plenty of sun;12;0;SW;14;33%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;NNE;10;75%;74%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;24;9;Hazy sun;25;10;WNW;6;55%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Sunny and cooler;6;-2;Sunshine;14;1;SW;10;17%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;30;18;Hazy sunshine;30;18;NW;7;56%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;24;Showers around;33;24;SSE;8;74%;92%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds breaking;10;7;Spotty showers;11;6;NW;24;92%;77%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny, milder;12;-1;Clouds and sunshine;15;4;NE;11;31%;4%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Rain;18;16;Mostly cloudy;18;16;E;33;79%;57%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;23;17;Hazy sunshine;23;16;NNE;11;46%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;29;17;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;16;WNW;10;73%;60%;7

Havana, Cuba;Sunny and nice;28;18;Spotty showers;27;17;WNW;10;69%;86%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;1;-2;Snow showers;2;1;SSW;12;91%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Cloudy with showers;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;WNW;8;81%;85%;2

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;24;17;Partly sunny;23;16;NE;13;55%;26%;2

Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;21;A shower in the p.m.;28;20;NNE;9;57%;60%;5

Hyderabad, India;Warmer;28;17;Hazy sun;27;16;SE;8;62%;8%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds limiting sun;23;8;Hazy sun;22;9;NW;7;58%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Inc. clouds;14;10;Partly sunny;13;8;N;10;68%;72%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;32;25;Showers around;31;25;WSW;15;79%;95%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;28;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;NNW;15;57%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray thunderstorm;25;14;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NNW;14;73%;73%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Clouds and sun;18;0;Hazy sun;17;1;S;8;32%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny;29;12;Hazy sun;30;15;NE;7;29%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Brilliant sunshine;23;7;Hazy sun;21;7;SE;6;57%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;32;18;Hazy sunshine;32;18;NNW;17;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;A snow shower;1;-3;Mostly cloudy;0;-5;NNW;7;84%;10%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;NNE;12;61%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Rather cloudy;31;24;Hazy sunshine;32;24;W;8;66%;69%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny;29;16;Hazy sun;28;17;N;9;52%;0%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;NW;6;77%;70%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;18;2;Partly sunny;18;3;ESE;16;42%;44%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;32;24;A morning shower;32;24;SSW;9;75%;60%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;23;18;Cloudy;22;18;S;12;73%;60%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;14;10;A passing shower;17;13;ENE;16;79%;60%;1

London, United Kingdom;Some sun, fog early;9;6;Showers around;9;5;NW;12;88%;82%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and pleasant;23;9;Mostly sunny;24;9;NNE;7;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;30;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;S;10;78%;71%;10

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;12;6;Partial sunshine;14;5;NE;5;68%;18%;2

Male, Maldives;Turning cloudy;31;28;Partly sunny;31;27;ENE;8;64%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;E;6;82%;72%;4

Manila, Philippines;A morning t-storm;28;25;Some sun, pleasant;29;24;E;12;68%;26%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Not as warm;20;12;Warmer;27;19;WNW;12;47%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;10;A shower in the p.m.;22;11;NNE;8;53%;82%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;27;22;A p.m. t-storm;28;15;W;16;69%;95%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Snow at times;0;-3;Mostly cloudy;-3;-6;SW;11;88%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Plenty of sun;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;E;17;62%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Turning sunny, cool;19;13;ENE;19;56%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;7;2;Cloudy, p.m. rain;7;6;SE;17;77%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;2;A snow shower;2;-1;SSE;18;79%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;33;26;Hazy sun;33;26;N;9;52%;31%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray thunderstorm;24;15;Partly sunny;26;16;N;15;61%;29%;11

New York, United States;Plenty of sun;13;9;Becoming very windy;17;13;SSE;43;82%;90%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;19;10;Spotty showers;17;11;S;8;81%;82%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Increasing clouds;-10;-13;Low clouds;-11;-15;WNW;7;88%;22%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;13;6;Sun and some clouds;13;6;NNW;11;58%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Fog early in the day;-3;-3;A bit of snow;1;-1;NNE;3;88%;89%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;6;0;Occasional rain;4;2;E;25;86%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;High clouds;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;ESE;20;81%;78%;8

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NW;4;83%;77%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;9;79%;68%;4

Paris, France;Clouds, then sun;7;-2;Fog, then some sun;6;4;WSW;5;81%;67%;1

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;21;14;Clouds and sun;19;10;S;28;46%;2%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers around;30;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;N;16;69%;85%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;33;25;A t-storm around;33;25;NE;17;69%;77%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Hazy sun, a shower;32;20;Hazy sunshine;32;20;SE;8;52%;4%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;P.M. snow showers;3;-3;Clouds and sunshine;1;-2;S;7;75%;46%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-10;Sunny, but chilly;3;-9;NW;7;46%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;20;12;A touch of rain;19;12;ENE;13;67%;82%;6

Rabat, Morocco;A little p.m. rain;19;11;Decreasing clouds;21;10;ESE;9;62%;9%;3

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;30;26;Turning cloudy;30;26;ESE;14;60%;31%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mostly cloudy;4;-3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;2;2;SE;12;64%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-1;A little snow;1;0;SSW;6;92%;78%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;31;24;Warm with sunshine;33;25;N;11;55%;10%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partial sunshine;27;15;Hazy sunshine;23;16;ENE;12;55%;75%;4

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;16;6;Partly sunny;16;5;NNE;7;67%;3%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;0;-2;A little wintry mix;1;-4;S;8;86%;82%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;7;Low clouds, then sun;14;8;WNW;9;61%;1%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;24;18;A t-storm or two;22;19;ENE;10;88%;89%;2

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun;28;22;Mostly sunny;28;22;SE;13;63%;6%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A little a.m. rain;27;19;Showers, mainly late;27;19;N;8;87%;77%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;24;11;A shower in the p.m.;23;11;E;7;52%;81%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;32;12;Hazy sunshine;32;12;SW;9;27%;1%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;30;21;Mostly sunny;30;21;N;13;69%;13%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;15;10;Mostly cloudy;18;10;E;12;70%;25%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;9;5;A little a.m. rain;10;4;SSE;13;68%;65%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Areas of low clouds;3;-3;Sunny, but chilly;5;-3;NW;9;42%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Inc. clouds;12;8;Cloudy and cool;13;9;NNE;15;56%;56%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;33;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;N;8;77%;64%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;6;0;A little snow;1;-6;WSW;12;86%;76%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;28;25;Partly sunny;28;24;ENE;16;68%;10%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;2;-1;Mainly cloudy;2;2;SW;8;86%;68%;0

Sydney, Australia;Very hot in the a.m.;41;17;Cloudy and cooler;25;19;NNE;17;56%;8%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;20;17;Cloudy with a shower;21;18;ENE;17;73%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;P.M. snow showers;1;-2;A little snow;0;-2;S;9;89%;73%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny, but cold;5;-5;Increasing clouds;5;-1;E;6;58%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouding up;8;4;Decreasing clouds;8;4;E;8;74%;66%;1

Tehran, Iran;Chilly with rain;8;5;Hazy sunshine;11;4;NE;8;58%;23%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;NE;9;69%;5%;3

Tirana, Albania;A little p.m. rain;18;9;Mostly cloudy;18;3;ENE;6;46%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;11;6;Mostly sunny;13;5;NE;11;64%;3%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rather cloudy;9;4;Heavy rain and snow;6;1;NNW;34;86%;89%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and windy;20;17;A passing shower;20;17;NW;22;66%;82%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;16;13;Partly sunny;20;12;W;14;67%;27%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-16;-25;Sunny and cold;-14;-23;NW;9;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;10;6;A morning shower;8;2;ENE;11;66%;46%;2

Vienna, Austria;Freezing fog, chilly;4;-1;Fog, then some sun;3;-3;SE;8;76%;9%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;32;18;Partly sunny;27;18;E;10;46%;8%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;1;-4;Snow showers;-2;-4;SW;9;85%;72%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;2;-2;A p.m. snow shower;0;-2;SW;10;83%;56%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;16;12;Rain;17;11;S;31;80%;96%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, warm;33;24;Hazy sunshine;34;24;N;9;53%;12%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly cloudy;7;-2;Partly sunny;6;-1;NE;3;69%;44%;2

