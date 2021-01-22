Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 22, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;SW;11;82%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Increasingly windy;22;15;Sunny and pleasant;25;15;NE;16;53%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;8;-1;Mostly sunny;9;0;ENE;10;58%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Very windy;19;10;Windy in the p.m.;15;12;SW;25;65%;37%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of sun;7;2;A shower;5;1;NW;12;86%;67%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of snow;2;-2;Intermittent snow;0;-2;WNW;12;77%;91%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and cold;2;-7;Plenty of sunshine;7;-3;E;9;28%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Hazy sun;-20;-23;Morning flurries;-19;-30;NNW;15;67%;68%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;Showers around;32;24;NE;10;71%;80%;12

Athens, Greece;More clouds than sun;14;10;A shower in the p.m.;15;11;SSW;24;64%;85%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;19;16;Breezy in the p.m.;23;18;WSW;20;58%;27%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;Partly sunny;15;1;WNW;15;42%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in spots;33;21;Overcast;32;22;E;9;70%;41%;3

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;29;17;Mostly sunny;29;15;ESE;10;51%;1%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sunshine;35;21;Mostly sunny;34;22;SSW;10;48%;2%;7

Barcelona, Spain;A little rain, windy;14;8;Windy;14;10;WSW;34;59%;23%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;5;-7;Partly sunny;4;-6;NNE;5;58%;7%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;More clouds than sun;14;6;Showers around;14;5;S;24;61%;62%;1

Berlin, Germany;Breezy this morning;10;1;Colder;2;-2;WSW;10;92%;43%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Periods of sun;20;7;A shower in places;19;8;SE;10;67%;73%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-shower in spots;29;18;Partly sunny;29;17;ESE;16;51%;29%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;11;7;Rain in the morning;9;2;NW;17;85%;88%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Variable cloudiness;6;1;Afternoon rain;4;-1;WNW;10;80%;75%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, mild;8;1;More clouds than sun;12;5;S;4;70%;64%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower in the p.m.;11;6;Morning rain;11;3;SSE;13;75%;88%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hazy sunshine;33;22;Sunny and very warm;34;23;E;14;55%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;29;19;A t-storm around;30;19;SE;7;44%;75%;6

Busan, South Korea;A p.m. shower or two;12;8;A little p.m. rain;11;4;NE;23;85%;92%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;NNE;10;45%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and humid;30;19;Cooler;23;15;S;15;63%;64%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;29;20;Becoming cloudy;28;20;SE;6;59%;30%;7

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;23;Partly sunny;30;22;ESE;7;70%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;Breezy and colder;-6;-12;Sun, then clouds;-2;-4;SSE;9;51%;65%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;33;23;A shower or two;31;22;NE;9;77%;73%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;5;0;More clouds than sun;3;-2;NNW;6;94%;30%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;26;19;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;12;50%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;15;8;A p.m. shower or two;16;14;SE;11;73%;80%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasingly windy;32;26;A t-storm around;32;25;NE;26;71%;43%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;18;10;Hazy sun;20;10;ESE;15;76%;5%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;8;-2;Rather cloudy;9;-4;ENE;10;47%;18%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;24;15;Sunny and nice;26;14;SW;7;54%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;SSE;8;76%;66%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;4;-2;Periods of sun;3;-2;SW;16;80%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very cold;-4;-16;Turning colder;-3;-14;NNE;9;58%;7%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy with a shower;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;17;14;SW;24;73%;72%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;23;17;Partly sunny;26;17;SE;6;55%;5%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;More clouds than sun;28;14;An afternoon shower;26;16;WSW;12;68%;79%;4

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;E;11;68%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow and rain;2;1;Bit of rain, snow;2;0;SSE;24;91%;85%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;30;23;Downpours;28;23;SE;5;78%;81%;2

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;24;17;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;E;8;61%;0%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, windy;27;22;Winds subsiding;27;22;ENE;26;66%;79%;3

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;31;16;Hazy sunshine;30;17;SE;8;55%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;An afternoon shower;20;9;Cooler, a.m. showers;14;3;NNW;11;80%;78%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;12;8;Increasing clouds;13;9;SSE;11;66%;67%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Cloudy;30;25;A t-storm around;30;25;NNE;11;75%;75%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;N;10;43%;6%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny;30;15;Mostly sunny;32;15;NE;9;29%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cooler with some sun;8;-10;Plenty of sun;4;-9;SW;10;18%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and breezy;27;12;Hazy sunshine;27;7;NNW;13;11%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;5;Hazy sun;20;4;SSW;7;65%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, nice;31;17;Partly sunny;33;19;NNW;17;28%;0%;4

Kiev, Ukraine;Decreasing clouds;5;1;Partly sunny;6;1;SSE;10;67%;30%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;24;Spotty showers;31;25;NNE;10;61%;70%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;32;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;SW;8;72%;69%;5

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;26;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;SSW;7;45%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;31;23;Cloudy, a downpour;29;24;NW;6;79%;75%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;A morning shower;12;3;A shower in the a.m.;12;3;ESE;16;68%;67%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunshine, pleasant;32;24;High clouds;32;23;SW;9;76%;3%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;26;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;SSE;10;67%;66%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;14;10;A touch of rain;15;11;W;19;87%;85%;1

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;6;1;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-2;W;9;80%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;Showers;14;7;SSW;8;64%;75%;1

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;31;25;Decreasing clouds;30;25;SSW;10;65%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;9;1;Spotty showers;7;5;W;20;80%;85%;1

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;27;A t-storm around;30;26;ENE;11;72%;71%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;A t-storm around;30;23;NNE;12;75%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;NNE;8;82%;60%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;28;17;More sun than clouds;30;21;SSW;13;48%;2%;10

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;10;Partly sunny;25;10;WSW;7;33%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;26;17;Nice with sunshine;25;19;ENE;10;67%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;2;1;Partly sunny;3;1;SSE;11;84%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;32;25;Breezy in the p.m.;32;24;ENE;22;63%;7%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;28;19;Sunlit and pleasant;30;20;NE;15;67%;1%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-2;-12;Breezy and colder;-10;-15;W;23;70%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;1;0;Mostly cloudy;3;1;SSW;10;76%;44%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;Hazy sunshine;32;22;N;12;51%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;A stray t-shower;24;15;NE;20;75%;63%;9

New York, United States;Breezy;7;-3;Windy and colder;0;-5;WNW;39;32%;0%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Becoming cloudy;13;5;Mostly sunny;14;4;ENE;10;61%;2%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-15;-25;Snow;-19;-27;SW;15;82%;82%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cooler with rain;10;7;A little p.m. rain;11;7;NNE;16;83%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;W;10;77%;56%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;-4;-15;Mostly sunny, colder;-13;-18;WNW;24;72%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;An afternoon shower;30;26;A morning shower;30;26;E;11;74%;79%;11

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;NNW;12;71%;44%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Heavy p.m. showers;30;23;ENE;12;80%;84%;5

Paris, France;Rain tapering off;6;0;A touch of rain;3;-3;W;14;84%;77%;0

Perth, Australia;Very warm;36;20;Cooler;26;17;SSW;21;63%;41%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;32;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SSW;8;69%;44%;2

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;N;20;75%;74%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny;33;20;SE;8;47%;11%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy, mild;10;1;Rain and snow shower;3;-2;SSW;12;82%;59%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;11;-2;Cloudy and mild;9;-3;ENE;8;61%;6%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;11;Heavy p.m. showers;19;10;SSW;13;70%;76%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;18;10;Partly sunny;17;9;SSW;6;82%;13%;3

Recife, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;25;Showers around;29;25;SE;16;69%;86%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Breezy this morning;-2;-4;Areas of low clouds;-1;-3;NNE;28;67%;29%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;2;1;More clouds than sun;2;1;SSE;9;94%;44%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Increasing clouds;30;24;Increasing clouds;30;24;ENE;13;60%;4%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny, but cool;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;7;E;10;15%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;A shower and t-storm;14;9;Spotty showers;12;8;SW;26;54%;86%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. rain;1;1;Low clouds;3;0;S;11;85%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Spotty showers;13;7;Mostly sunny;13;6;WSW;13;74%;37%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray thunderstorm;26;16;Mostly sunny;26;16;ENE;17;65%;2%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and some clouds;28;22;Sunshine, a shower;28;22;SE;12;69%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunny and less humid;29;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;NNE;9;64%;7%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;23;6;Sunshine and nice;25;7;ENE;8;17%;1%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny;35;14;Sunny;33;16;SW;11;44%;17%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Nice with sunshine;31;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;14;74%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers;12;8;Periods of rain;14;10;WNW;16;89%;90%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, chilly;8;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;4;S;8;69%;68%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy and mild;7;3;Cloudy and mild;10;0;ENE;8;60%;19%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;12;7;Rain and drizzle;8;4;NNW;15;93%;61%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Brief p.m. showers;31;25;A stray t-shower;30;24;N;14;74%;56%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Variable cloudiness;8;2;Variable cloudiness;8;3;SW;13;78%;44%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;27;23;A brief shower;27;23;ENE;8;72%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Periods of rain;6;3;Variable cloudiness;4;0;SE;13;79%;26%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;31;24;Mostly sunny;32;25;NNE;17;52%;1%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Afternoon rain;25;19;A morning shower;22;16;ENE;8;77%;54%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;4;1;Variable cloudiness;4;1;SSE;17;87%;69%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy and very cold;-4;-6;Cloudy and cold;0;-3;ESE;14;77%;78%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny;5;-4;Plenty of sunshine;5;-4;NNE;6;48%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and chilly;4;-4;Mostly sunny;6;-2;WSW;8;15%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;19;6;Plenty of sun;20;7;ESE;6;36%;0%;4

Tirana, Albania;Spotty showers;14;10;Rain;14;7;SE;13;74%;91%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Turning cloudy;12;4;Cooler with rain;6;3;NNE;21;76%;91%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with flurries;0;-8;Breezy;-4;-7;NW;29;59%;30%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;19;13;Breezy in the a.m.;18;10;SW;20;48%;1%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;20;11;Partly sunny;16;9;SSW;20;62%;30%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-9;-20;Hazy sun;-1;-15;ESE;6;59%;1%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny;8;0;Increasing clouds;7;1;E;5;52%;65%;2

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;12;6;Morning rain, cooler;8;0;NW;19;74%;89%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Increasing clouds;30;18;Sunshine;27;19;ENE;7;52%;0%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sunshine;3;0;Clouds and sun;3;1;SSE;13;90%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sunshine;6;1;Mostly cloudy;7;0;WSW;19;91%;44%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;Windy;21;18;NNW;41;65%;30%;8

Yangon, Myanmar;Becoming cloudy;34;20;Partly sunny;33;19;WSW;8;44%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny, but cold;-5;-12;Sunny, but chilly;-3;-12;NE;3;32%;0%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather