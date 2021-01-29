Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, January 29, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;31;25;Clouds and sun;30;25;SSW;11;81%;44%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine;29;17;Plenty of sunshine;27;17;NW;11;45%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy;9;1;Becoming cloudy;12;7;SSE;7;78%;86%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;20;12;Windy in the p.m.;20;13;W;21;65%;59%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain tapering off;10;-1;Cloudy and colder;3;-4;ENE;22;74%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;-5;-13;Rather cloudy;-9;-18;NNE;2;75%;9%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and mild;16;3;Turning sunny, mild;17;3;WNW;8;42%;9%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;-6;-15;Sun and some clouds;-5;-13;SE;13;89%;0%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;31;23;Humid with a t-storm;31;24;NNE;21;80%;87%;12

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;14;9;Breezy in the p.m.;17;6;NNW;20;65%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;20;14;Mostly sunny;23;14;S;11;42%;6%;10

Baghdad, Iraq;An afternoon shower;23;8;Partly sunny;17;6;ESE;12;51%;3%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;Sunny intervals;33;23;SE;12;61%;29%;6

Bangalore, India;Sun and clouds;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;29;17;E;11;46%;1%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun;32;23;Sunny;32;22;S;11;50%;16%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;21;10;Windy;18;10;WNW;32;60%;14%;3

Beijing, China;Sunny, but chilly;2;-8;Sunny and mild;8;-7;E;7;25%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;A little rain;11;5;Partly sunny, mild;13;4;SW;10;73%;29%;2

Berlin, Germany;A bit of p.m. snow;1;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-7;WNW;9;77%;61%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;23;6;Partly sunny;22;8;ESE;11;46%;18%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;19;Mostly sunny;30;19;ESE;15;44%;30%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Occasional rain;6;4;Partly sunny, breezy;10;-1;N;20;72%;44%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Showers;10;2;A bit of p.m. snow;4;-2;ENE;15;78%;67%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing, a flurry;3;-2;Partly sunny;4;-1;WSW;10;94%;28%;2

Budapest, Hungary;A little p.m. rain;6;3;Mild with some sun;11;-1;NW;12;65%;67%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A t-storm or two;28;22;Strong thunderstorms;26;18;SE;19;80%;90%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;30;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;NE;9;46%;64%;8

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and colder;2;-5;Sunshine and milder;9;-1;WNW;14;62%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cool with some sun;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;S;21;36%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Nice with sunshine;25;17;SSW;17;58%;5%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;26;18;ESE;6;64%;30%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;NNE;13;65%;1%;7

Chicago, United States;Periods of sun;0;-3;Breezy in the p.m.;1;-1;ESE;27;72%;84%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;Afternoon showers;31;23;ENE;11;80%;96%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;-1;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-2;W;10;79%;22%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;26;18;Partly sunny;25;19;NNE;15;57%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;15;11;Showers around;23;7;NW;23;49%;73%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;33;26;A t-storm around;32;26;NE;23;70%;55%;6

Delhi, India;Sunshine;19;7;Hazy sun;18;6;W;12;64%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;14;0;Cooler;8;-5;WNW;17;37%;44%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;24;14;Hazy sunshine;25;11;NNW;9;57%;2%;5

Dili, East Timor;Morning showers;30;25;A t-storm in spots;28;25;WSW;9;85%;69%;3

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;9;3;Morning rain, cooler;5;2;E;38;88%;80%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;12;-1;Mostly cloudy, mild;12;3;NNE;14;26%;40%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;14;A morning shower;18;13;W;32;77%;58%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;21;16;Low clouds;21;17;SSE;8;69%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy, a t-storm;25;18;A t-storm in spots;24;17;NE;9;79%;56%;11

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;24;18;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;ESE;16;48%;2%;5

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-5;A little snow;-3;-7;NNW;16;90%;87%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;33;21;High clouds;32;23;SE;6;51%;15%;4

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sunshine;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;15;ENE;16;61%;3%;5

Honolulu, United States;Windy;27;22;Winds subsiding;27;22;ENE;27;63%;63%;5

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun, nice;32;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;18;SE;8;52%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;3;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;NNE;9;38%;0%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Windy this morning;8;6;A downpour;9;6;W;15;85%;86%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;30;24;Spotty showers;29;25;NW;14;82%;91%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;N;21;41%;0%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy;21;18;Cloudy;22;17;SSE;10;82%;66%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sun;10;-3;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-1;S;9;22%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;26;10;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;NW;9;32%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;18;2;Hazy sunshine;16;2;SW;8;57%;2%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and breezy;30;15;Breezy in the a.m.;30;15;N;26;18%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow;0;-7;Periods of snow;-1;-3;SSW;7;83%;88%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;32;23;A stray shower;30;23;NNE;12;60%;46%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Turning cloudy;34;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WNW;8;73%;68%;6

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;25;15;Hazy sunshine;23;13;N;9;61%;2%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;34;22;E;6;66%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;3;An afternoon shower;15;6;ENE;11;51%;83%;16

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;25;SW;10;74%;28%;9

Lima, Peru;Sunshine and nice;23;19;Clouds and sun;23;19;SSE;13;75%;23%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;15;13;Breezy;16;12;NW;23;72%;15%;2

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;10;4;Rain, breezy, cooler;5;0;ENE;25;86%;68%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Couple of t-storms;14;6;Mostly sunny;16;8;NNE;7;66%;7%;4

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;32;25;Variable cloudiness;32;25;WSW;10;65%;43%;9

Madrid, Spain;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Windy with a shower;13;7;W;31;52%;68%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Sunshine and nice;32;28;NE;16;62%;26%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;9;81%;74%;5

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;28;23;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;11;65%;7%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Showers, some heavy;22;17;Partly sunny;20;14;S;17;73%;25%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;21;9;Sunny and beautiful;24;9;N;8;35%;1%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;21;17;Partly sunny;22;21;ESE;19;55%;11%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-4;-8;Mostly cloudy, cold;-5;-7;WSW;12;91%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;24;Breezy in the p.m.;30;24;ENE;23;59%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A downpour;26;21;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;SE;20;52%;82%;4

Montreal, Canada;Very cold;-12;-19;Sunny, but cold;-12;-18;WNW;6;64%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;-4;Low clouds;-2;-5;SSW;15;78%;83%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sun;30;21;Hazy sunshine;32;22;NNW;9;46%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Breezy in the p.m.;28;14;NNE;20;44%;5%;12

New York, United States;Very windy;-5;-9;Sunny, but cold;-2;-8;NNW;20;33%;0%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny, breezy;13;6;Afternoon showers;16;10;SW;15;70%;97%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;-5;-9;Partly sunny;-8;-23;ENE;13;84%;1%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Windy;6;1;Clouds and sun;8;3;W;15;49%;5%;3

Oslo, Norway;Cold with clearing;-10;-18;Partly sunny, frigid;-10;-16;WNW;4;82%;33%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and very cold;-13;-20;Sunny, but cold;-13;-20;N;15;69%;5%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;Spotty showers;30;26;NNE;23;75%;72%;3

Panama City, Panama;Breezy with a shower;31;24;Breezy with a shower;32;24;NNW;21;63%;59%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;26;23;Afternoon showers;28;24;ENE;12;89%;97%;7

Paris, France;Windy this afternoon;12;7;Periods of rain;13;3;NE;11;72%;85%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunny, breezy, warm;34;20;Very warm;33;21;SE;21;30%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;High clouds;32;22;Partly sunny;31;21;ENE;13;45%;5%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Windy this afternoon;32;24;Downpours;29;23;NNW;30;84%;100%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower or two;31;20;Partly sunny;31;19;ESE;9;52%;11%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Periods of rain;6;5;Bit of rain, snow;5;-3;N;16;59%;57%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunshine, but cold;-4;-14;Not as cold;1;-13;W;9;59%;10%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;20;12;A passing shower;20;8;WSW;12;61%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Low clouds breaking;18;10;Low clouds;18;11;SW;7;87%;45%;1

Recife, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;A morning shower;28;23;ESE;14;76%;85%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;0;-4;Colder with some sun;-4;-6;E;11;63%;37%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;0;-2;Mainly cloudy;-1;-3;W;20;85%;70%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Turning cloudy, hot;35;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;25;NE;12;50%;3%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;15;Mostly sunny;23;8;NNE;16;21%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;16;4;Showers around;17;10;SSE;10;75%;86%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;2;-1;Morning flurries;1;-5;E;11;60%;80%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;12;7;Variable cloudiness;13;9;SSE;11;75%;44%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Breezy with a shower;23;17;Breezy in the a.m.;25;16;ENE;22;66%;4%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;28;23;Spotty showers;27;23;NE;18;76%;88%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;23;15;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;NNE;10;82%;4%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;25;8;Sunlit and pleasant;24;8;ENE;7;31%;3%;8

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy, p.m. showers;21;16;Cool with rain;22;15;SW;8;65%;87%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;32;22;Breezy with a shower;29;21;N;25;77%;59%;3

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;16;10;A little rain, windy;13;10;NW;30;77%;65%;2

Seattle, United States;A stray p.m. shower;7;5;A shower or two;8;7;SE;11;83%;87%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and colder;-4;-11;Mostly sunny, milder;7;-8;W;8;53%;3%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;7;4;Sunshine and milder;13;5;NNE;12;62%;1%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;N;20;74%;67%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clearing and milder;6;1;Partly sunny;6;-3;SSW;18;81%;26%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;27;24;A passing shower;28;24;ENE;12;66%;83%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;A little snow;-3;-11;A bit of snow;-9;-15;NW;12;70%;56%;0

Sydney, Australia;Periods of rain;20;20;Humid and warmer;28;22;W;18;70%;44%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;17;14;Mostly sunny, warmer;22;13;ESE;17;53%;2%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow;1;-3;A bit of snow;-2;-4;NE;13;70%;86%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;13;-1;Turning cloudy, mild;14;4;ENE;9;41%;25%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Breezy this morning;12;1;Decreasing clouds;9;-1;NE;8;71%;29%;1

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, mild;15;5;A morning shower;13;3;WNW;11;45%;52%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Variable cloudiness;16;10;A morning shower;18;13;S;18;58%;51%;2

Tirana, Albania;A shower;15;10;A shower in the a.m.;17;8;ESE;6;62%;64%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Winds subsiding;9;0;Chilly with sunshine;8;0;SW;12;38%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Breezy, blowing snow;-7;-12;Mostly sunny;-6;-9;NNE;9;65%;1%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;21;15;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;SW;18;48%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;24;13;Turning sunny, warm;24;13;WNW;12;56%;61%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Not as cold;-7;-20;Hazy sun;-10;-23;SW;9;72%;62%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;7;4;Rain and drizzle;7;6;E;9;73%;93%;0

Vienna, Austria;Mild with rain;9;7;Partly sunny, breezy;11;0;NNW;23;52%;44%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunshine;29;15;Mostly sunny, warm;31;16;E;7;48%;12%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-4;-6;Mostly cloudy;-2;-6;W;11;78%;44%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;0;-4;A little snow;-1;-6;WNW;8;89%;88%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;15;14;Winds subsiding;18;12;SE;32;60%;57%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;33;23;Mostly sunny;34;21;W;9;54%;33%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Overcast;3;-4;A little icy mix;1;-6;NNE;4;89%;63%;1

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather