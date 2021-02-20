Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, February 20, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;32;26;A morning shower;31;25;SW;13;77%;68%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;26;21;Breezy in the p.m.;28;21;N;18;59%;27%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, but cool;10;-2;Partly sunny, cool;10;-1;NE;7;36%;0%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and warmer;24;14;Breezy in the a.m.;27;10;W;21;32%;55%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun, some clouds;16;9;Sunshine and mild;15;7;SSE;19;68%;1%;2

Anchorage, United States;A few p.m. flurries;-11;-17;Very cold;-8;-15;NNE;3;68%;14%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;-1;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;E;10;61%;35%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, frigid;-15;-18;Frigid;-16;-23;SSE;19;63%;44%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;33;21;Mostly sunny;35;23;ESE;10;45%;4%;11

Athens, Greece;Some sun, a shower;15;6;Showers around;13;4;N;14;67%;60%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;22;14;Rather cloudy;25;17;NNE;14;66%;0%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Clouds and sunshine;18;7;Mostly sunny;18;5;NNW;17;39%;0%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny, warm;33;23;Sun and clouds;33;23;ESE;12;60%;21%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;18;A t-storm in spots;26;18;E;14;74%;67%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Brilliant sunshine;32;21;More sun than clouds;33;22;S;9;46%;0%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Clearing;14;11;Very windy;15;13;NE;42;82%;64%;3

Beijing, China;Some sun and mild;16;3;Partial sunshine;20;1;ENE;14;23%;2%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;8;1;Partly sunny;12;-1;SE;14;69%;0%;3

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;11;3;Mostly sunny, mild;13;0;SE;11;79%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A stray thunderstorm;20;10;Showers around;18;11;SE;7;73%;82%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;25;19;E;10;81%;69%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Freezing fog;8;2;Low clouds and fog;9;3;ESE;21;80%;7%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, mild;15;7;Mild with sunshine;15;10;SSE;12;65%;0%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Snow and rain;3;-1;Milder;9;-1;WSW;8;77%;7%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;7;-2;Partly sunny;9;-1;E;9;82%;43%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Hazy sun;26;19;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNW;14;47%;4%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;28;19;Inc. clouds;27;20;S;8;49%;55%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;18;11;Sunny and warm;19;13;SW;20;57%;0%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;20;9;ENE;10;45%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;A passing shower;22;15;A shower in the a.m.;21;16;SE;20;61%;56%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower;26;17;A little rain;26;16;NNE;5;61%;60%;7

Chennai, India;A shower;28;23;A stray thunderstorm;29;23;NE;13;78%;68%;2

Chicago, United States;Sunshine, very cold;-4;-7;A little p.m. snow;2;-2;SSW;20;83%;96%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;24;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;11;74%;89%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;4;0;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;SSE;10;84%;1%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;23;18;Sunny and breezy;23;18;NNE;25;71%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and cold;7;2;Partly sunny;12;-2;NW;17;74%;16%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;33;25;A t-storm around;32;25;ENE;17;71%;64%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sun;25;13;Hazy sun;28;14;WNW;11;53%;0%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;8;-8;Mostly sunny, colder;3;-5;SW;10;41%;11%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mainly cloudy;29;17;Hazy sunshine;32;16;NW;10;38%;0%;6

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;31;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;79%;73%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;12;6;Mostly cloudy;11;4;SW;18;70%;5%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;16;11;A little p.m. rain;16;10;NW;10;41%;81%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly cloudy;17;14;Rain;15;11;W;25;75%;91%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny, warm;27;19;SE;13;58%;33%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and humid;26;17;A t-storm around;27;17;S;9;73%;70%;12

Havana, Cuba;Cooler but pleasant;23;21;A shower in places;26;21;E;22;71%;44%;6

Helsinki, Finland;A little snow;-1;-2;A bit of snow;2;-7;E;14;89%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;21;SE;8;57%;1%;10

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;E;11;63%;3%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower;28;22;A shower;28;22;ENE;17;65%;66%;6

Hyderabad, India;Lots of sun, cool;28;17;Increasing clouds;28;17;SSE;10;54%;30%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;25;12;Partly sunny;27;15;NNW;9;37%;6%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Mostly sunny;9;-2;NE;13;75%;0%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Showers around;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;NNW;9;79%;73%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;28;21;Nice with sunshine;28;21;N;16;43%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;30;18;Partly sunny;31;18;NNE;8;24%;25%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;5;Turning cloudy, warm;18;7;S;8;36%;76%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, warm;33;16;Sunny and very warm;33;17;WNW;10;20%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;22;7;Hazy sun;23;8;W;8;45%;1%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy this morning;28;14;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;N;20;15%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as cold;-1;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;WSW;11;90%;29%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Spotty showers;29;23;Mostly cloudy;29;24;NNE;9;59%;56%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;30;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;SW;9;69%;65%;8

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;27;18;Hazy sun;31;17;WSW;8;37%;0%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;33;24;Partly sunny and hot;36;24;E;6;51%;14%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;A couple of showers;12;4;Mostly cloudy;14;3;E;17;63%;24%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Partial sunshine;34;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;SSW;10;70%;5%;11

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;23;20;Cloudy;24;20;SSE;11;70%;21%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain, becoming heavy;15;9;Spotty showers;14;8;WNW;16;72%;60%;3

London, United Kingdom;Breezy, not as cool;14;10;Mostly cloudy, mild;14;8;S;13;74%;41%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;19;9;Sunny and nice;22;11;NNE;8;26%;1%;4

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;11;69%;55%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy, mild;18;8;Showers around;12;5;W;7;60%;89%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;32;28;Partly sunny;32;28;ENE;15;63%;44%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;24;ENE;8;82%;71%;3

Manila, Philippines;Becoming cloudy;29;21;An afternoon shower;30;24;N;10;62%;80%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;18;Partly sunny, cooler;22;14;S;17;73%;24%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;25;9;NNE;9;26%;3%;8

Miami, United States;Breezy, not as warm;23;20;Winds subsiding;23;21;E;28;58%;67%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;2;-3;W;14;93%;25%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;31;24;High clouds, breezy;31;25;ENE;23;61%;2%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;28;20;N;15;60%;0%;9

Montreal, Canada;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-12;Plenty of sunshine;-3;-8;SSW;4;61%;4%;3

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and cold;-10;-13;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-18;ESE;8;67%;89%;0

Mumbai, India;Breezy this morning;33;24;Mostly cloudy;34;25;N;10;40%;2%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;Periods of sun;28;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NW;10;61%;63%;13

New York, United States;A few p.m. flurries;1;-5;Plenty of sun;2;-2;SW;13;42%;21%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Turning out cloudy;14;4;Mostly cloudy;15;3;NE;13;48%;4%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Much colder;-19;-25;Mostly cloudy, cold;-14;-23;SW;18;85%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;15;11;Sunshine and mild;19;10;SSW;20;57%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Periods of rain;5;2;Spotty showers;5;2;S;10;92%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sun and some clouds;-4;-15;Partly sunny;-2;-8;SSW;12;65%;69%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;28;24;Afternoon t-storms;28;24;N;20;84%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;Some sun, a shower;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;NNW;21;63%;28%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;An afternoon shower;30;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;ENE;13;77%;90%;7

Paris, France;Partly sunny, mild;17;7;Clouds and sun, mild;16;9;SE;12;67%;3%;2

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;31;19;Breezy in the p.m.;32;21;ESE;18;41%;0%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and nice;32;20;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SSW;10;46%;1%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;24;ENE;17;67%;71%;13

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;19;Mostly sunny;32;20;ESE;9;46%;13%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun, mild;11;2;Low clouds and fog;9;5;E;8;75%;43%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mild with some sun;13;0;Clouds and sunshine;18;-1;W;11;55%;4%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;19;12;Downpours;19;11;ENE;14;74%;94%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Becoming cloudy;24;12;Downpours;15;9;SW;24;83%;94%;1

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;30;25;Brief a.m. showers;29;25;ESE;14;68%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A couple of showers;5;0;Cloudy;2;0;NNW;9;84%;67%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;0;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;0;SSW;12;85%;30%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;29;23;Afternoon showers;29;23;S;10;77%;87%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Showers around;15;11;A shower in the p.m.;20;12;E;11;66%;61%;6

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;17;3;Mostly sunny;18;5;NE;8;71%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with flurries;-7;-8;Morning snow, cloudy;-6;-13;E;12;87%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sunshine;16;7;Plenty of sunshine;17;8;NNE;12;61%;1%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;25;17;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;ENE;20;60%;13%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;23;A shower in the a.m.;27;23;ENE;16;73%;82%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;21;16;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;N;12;67%;28%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;23;11;Partly sunny;22;11;ENE;9;40%;37%;8

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;27;15;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;SW;9;34%;1%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;30;21;Partial sunshine;29;21;N;14;71%;38%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, becoming heavy;13;8;Spotty showers;12;4;WNW;14;74%;60%;2

Seattle, United States;Spotty showers;9;6;A touch of rain;11;10;SSW;20;81%;89%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;15;1;Mild with sunshine;16;2;SSW;12;68%;5%;4

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warm;22;11;Sunny and very warm;24;10;SSW;15;42%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;32;24;An afternoon shower;31;24;NNE;21;65%;56%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain this afternoon;6;0;Clouds breaking;9;-2;SE;9;73%;5%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;Partly sunny;28;23;ENE;17;64%;2%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;3;0;Mostly cloudy;5;0;WSW;8;95%;40%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sun and some clouds;29;21;Humid, a.m. showers;26;21;WNW;14;79%;100%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;24;12;Mostly sunny;26;13;S;9;50%;3%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A snow shower;0;-1;Bit of rain, snow;2;-1;SSW;12;95%;82%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cooler;10;4;Partly sunny;11;2;NNW;9;61%;40%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain and snow shower;4;-1;Rain and snow shower;5;-2;ENE;12;72%;52%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine;12;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NE;12;27%;3%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;16;8;Mostly sunny;16;9;NE;9;47%;10%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;Partly sunny, nice;19;4;ESE;6;54%;1%;3

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy in the p.m.;17;7;Sunny, nice and warm;19;7;WNW;13;57%;0%;4

Toronto, Canada;A few flurries;-2;-9;Partly sunny;-1;-3;SSE;15;67%;67%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Inc. clouds;20;14;Clearing;20;13;ESE;6;44%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;22;9;Sunny and delightful;22;13;SE;17;55%;0%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;5;-20;Much colder;-13;-25;NW;13;81%;25%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;7;4;Rain and drizzle;10;7;SSW;9;72%;91%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sun and clouds;6;5;Low clouds and fog;8;5;SE;20;86%;3%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Plenty of sun;29;15;Sunny and very warm;32;16;ESE;6;47%;2%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A snow shower;1;-2;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;SW;12;93%;21%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Variable cloudiness;7;-2;Mostly sunny;5;-1;S;12;79%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy;21;15;High clouds, windy;21;16;N;38;69%;0%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;35;23;Mostly sunny, warm;36;22;WSW;8;44%;34%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Periods of snow;3;-5;Mostly sunny;2;-9;NE;4;56%;27%;4

