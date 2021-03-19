Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, March 19, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;30;25;Sun and clouds;31;25;WSW;15;79%;44%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;38;23;Sunny and delightful;31;23;WNW;13;57%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Windy this morning;19;5;Mostly cloudy;18;6;NNE;4;52%;27%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds;12;6;Showers around;12;7;NE;14;68%;96%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;9;-1;Some sun returning;7;5;W;12;75%;34%;2

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;-7;-17;Cloudy and very cold;-5;-14;NNE;16;60%;6%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;19;9;Partly sunny;15;7;ESE;12;58%;27%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;1;-7;A bit of ice;1;-2;SW;21;93%;68%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and warmer;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NE;18;76%;56%;8

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;18;10;A little rain;17;11;ENE;9;70%;68%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Partial sunshine;20;12;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;S;10;50%;3%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;25;11;Partly sunny;26;13;NE;14;30%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;69%;50%;7

Bangalore, India;Clearing;33;18;Hazy sunshine;33;18;ESE;9;36%;3%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, warm;35;27;Clouds and sun;36;27;S;14;61%;9%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Spotty showers;10;6;Spotty showers;13;4;NNW;20;47%;62%;5

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;11;5;Blowing dust;15;4;NNW;24;35%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;7;-3;Mostly cloudy;9;2;ENE;10;59%;67%;2

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;4;-4;Clouds and sun, cold;4;1;WSW;11;51%;55%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;10;A shower and t-storm;19;11;WSW;9;79%;82%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm around;26;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;E;15;73%;56%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers of rain/snow;4;-2;Cold with a shower;5;-5;NNW;19;49%;55%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;8;5;NW;7;66%;28%;4

Bucharest, Romania;An afternoon shower;9;-2;Mostly cloudy;10;1;ENE;12;60%;36%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Sunny intervals;8;-5;Mostly cloudy;9;-6;NE;8;61%;44%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;An afternoon shower;25;20;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;16;S;14;86%;77%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;19;A shower or two;28;19;ESE;10;48%;76%;6

Busan, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;14;9;NW;10;90%;97%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;24;16;Sunny and warmer;32;17;NE;12;23%;0%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;22;18;Decreasing clouds;20;17;SSE;28;56%;25%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Mostly cloudy;28;17;A shower in the p.m.;28;18;ENE;7;56%;57%;10

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;31;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SE;10;59%;0%;8

Chicago, United States;Sunlit and breezy;4;-1;Sunny and milder;11;4;SSE;10;38%;1%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower in the p.m.;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SSE;8;74%;87%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Chilly with some sun;3;-4;Partly sunny;6;4;WNW;17;67%;39%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;Sunny and delightful;24;18;NNW;22;76%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;18;6;Plenty of sunshine;20;8;SE;9;47%;0%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;32;24;Warm with a shower;33;25;SSE;13;70%;72%;12

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;33;19;Hazy and very warm;33;19;NW;14;42%;0%;8

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;13;2;Mostly sunny;17;1;SSW;11;38%;19%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some hazy sun;33;21;Hazy sun and hot;37;23;S;9;36%;3%;7

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;33;23;A stray t-shower;32;24;ENE;9;72%;60%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Low clouds;11;6;Mainly cloudy;11;5;WNW;12;79%;30%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;18;10;Afternoon rain;19;9;WSW;13;49%;95%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;17;11;Breezy in the a.m.;15;10;ESE;30;64%;75%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Low clouds;28;24;A t-storm around;27;21;SE;14;80%;77%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;26;15;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;NE;9;55%;21%;12

Havana, Cuba;A shower or two;29;22;Not as warm;24;19;N;16;55%;9%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cold;-4;-11;Snow showers, windy;1;0;WSW;30;85%;85%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;35;27;A t-storm around;33;26;SSE;13;65%;69%;10

Hong Kong, China;Warm and humid;30;22;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;11;70%;29%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;26;21;Increasingly windy;26;21;ENE;30;61%;80%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;34;21;Sunshine;33;21;ESE;8;35%;7%;11

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun and warm;30;15;Partly sunny, warm;31;17;N;12;33%;55%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;9;3;An afternoon shower;11;4;ENE;14;80%;79%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;24;A t-storm around;33;25;SW;13;67%;55%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;23;Sunny and nice;30;24;N;14;53%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;25;16;A t-storm around;24;14;SSE;11;61%;55%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sun;17;6;A t-storm around;18;6;NNW;9;49%;81%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;35;22;Sunny and very warm;35;22;WSW;14;41%;0%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;25;14;A t-storm in spots;26;12;W;11;45%;41%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, warm;40;24;Sunny and very warm;40;25;NNE;25;14%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;4;0;A few flurries;6;-2;W;10;52%;60%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;30;22;Partly sunny;30;23;N;13;58%;44%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;32;23;A t-storm in spots;31;23;W;9;68%;64%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sun;36;24;Partly sunny;35;24;SW;9;44%;6%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm or two;33;26;NNW;8;74%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;12;3;An afternoon shower;13;4;SE;11;67%;77%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;27;SW;12;75%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;High clouds;25;21;High clouds;25;20;SSE;12;63%;9%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Breezy this morning;18;8;Breezy in the a.m.;17;7;NNE;20;42%;0%;5

London, United Kingdom;Low clouds;10;3;Mainly cloudy;10;6;NW;7;77%;13%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;14;Mostly sunny;21;10;ENE;10;50%;9%;6

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;31;26;A morning t-storm;31;26;SSW;11;72%;66%;6

Madrid, Spain;Windy this afternoon;13;3;Periods of sun;12;-1;ENE;16;36%;0%;5

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;31;27;Mostly sunny;32;27;NNW;8;61%;34%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;9;81%;57%;6

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;26;A shower in the p.m.;35;26;ESE;9;61%;71%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;27;15;Increasing clouds;26;18;ESE;13;58%;27%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;An afternoon shower;23;7;An afternoon shower;23;8;N;11;38%;48%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A passing shower;25;18;N;13;61%;80%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Chilly with some sun;2;-7;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;W;10;64%;21%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Nice with sunshine;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;27;ESE;16;65%;78%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Increasing clouds;24;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;23;21;S;12;75%;91%;2

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and colder;0;-3;Milder with sunshine;8;0;WSW;5;47%;0%;4

Moscow, Russia;Clearing;1;-7;Clouds and sun;-1;-5;WSW;9;71%;80%;3

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;33;25;Hazy sunshine;32;24;N;11;52%;0%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;28;16;A t-shower in spots;27;16;NNE;18;59%;64%;14

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;6;-1;Sunny and milder;12;3;NW;9;32%;1%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;21;7;Partly sunny;20;7;ENE;9;48%;25%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-7;Partly sunny, breezy;3;-1;S;23;69%;53%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;21;6;Turning cloudy, warm;22;14;ENE;8;54%;89%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, colder;1;-5;Showers;6;-1;NW;7;78%;60%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and breezy;1;-6;Mostly sunny, milder;11;-3;WSW;14;48%;0%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;NE;11;77%;74%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A thunderstorm;31;23;NNW;15;67%;78%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;A morning shower;29;23;A morning shower;31;23;ENE;12;68%;68%;10

Paris, France;Breezy and chilly;9;1;Lots of sun, cool;10;4;NNE;16;62%;11%;4

Perth, Australia;Very hot;37;23;Partly sunny and hot;34;23;SE;14;27%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy, warm;36;27;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;SSW;10;60%;76%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;An a.m. thunderstorm;30;23;A t-storm around;32;24;NNE;14;71%;64%;12

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;31;20;A shower in spots;31;20;S;11;53%;55%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;3;-6;Clouds and sun, cold;0;-6;WSW;9;53%;44%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;18;6;Morning rain, cooler;9;3;W;8;79%;69%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;20;10;Periods of rain;18;11;S;12;71%;85%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Turning cloudy;19;10;Morning showers;15;6;ENE;14;78%;100%;4

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;A shower in the a.m.;29;22;SE;14;73%;82%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Brief a.m. showers;8;3;A little a.m. rain;5;4;S;19;74%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;0;-8;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;SW;13;55%;75%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;23;ENE;12;68%;5%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;33;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;NE;13;12%;0%;9

Rome, Italy;Occasional rain;13;3;A shower or two;12;3;NE;10;55%;65%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds limiting sun;-3;-9;Cloudy;-1;-2;SW;15;44%;82%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;15;8;Partly sunny, cool;15;7;NW;18;61%;5%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;25;18;A t-storm around;26;18;ENE;20;66%;48%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy in the p.m.;28;23;A brief shower;29;23;ESE;19;66%;79%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;24;17;A t-storm around;25;16;N;12;68%;53%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Hazy sunshine;26;11;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;ENE;12;12%;0%;12

Santiago, Chile;A shower in the p.m.;18;10;Sunny and nice;23;10;SSW;6;49%;2%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunny and pleasant;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;ENE;13;67%;27%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;17;1;NE;11;39%;0%;5

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;11;5;A few showers;10;4;SE;10;74%;82%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning sunny;20;8;Clearing and cooler;12;4;WSW;6;62%;28%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;13;11;Still cloudy;13;9;NNW;15;87%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;33;25;Downpours;32;25;N;7;74%;89%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in spots;7;-1;A little p.m. rain;6;1;ESE;15;72%;87%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;29;23;A shower in places;28;23;ENE;19;70%;79%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-5;Not as cold;7;0;W;15;62%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Showers;22;20;Heavy rain, windy;22;20;ENE;31;88%;97%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy, humid;27;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;NE;10;70%;30%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A little snow, cold;-3;-6;Snow showers, breezy;1;0;WSW;24;53%;85%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and warm;24;11;Cooler with rain;16;7;NNW;16;79%;91%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming very windy;12;1;Cloudy;12;3;NNW;13;52%;44%;2

Tehran, Iran;Turning cloudy;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;NNW;19;16%;1%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;21;13;Sunlit and pleasant;24;16;NNE;9;56%;1%;7

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;12;4;Rain;15;7;ENE;6;52%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;17;11;Becoming cloudy;19;15;S;11;53%;77%;2

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and breezy;3;-1;Sunny, not as cool;10;1;WSW;11;49%;0%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;20;15;Turning out cloudy;25;15;S;12;41%;16%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Rain and drizzle;13;9;Showers around;14;10;WNW;9;71%;82%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold, turning breezy;-4;-17;Mostly sunny, cold;-5;-15;W;18;46%;3%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;10;5;Showers around;10;4;W;9;63%;70%;1

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;5;-2;Showers around, cold;2;-5;NW;13;54%;59%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;24;Very hot;39;25;WSW;7;46%;12%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a flurry;1;-5;Mostly cloudy;1;-4;WSW;11;59%;37%;1

Warsaw, Poland;A little snow;4;-4;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-5;WSW;11;59%;30%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;Turning sunny;18;14;SSE;20;62%;41%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;Hot with some sun;39;22;W;8;43%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray p.m. shower;10;-1;Rather cloudy;9;1;E;5;56%;67%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather