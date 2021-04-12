Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;32;27;Clouds and sun, nice;32;27;SW;17;74%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine, very hot;39;26;Sunny and hot;38;26;NE;12;22%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;15;5;Mostly sunny;18;6;WNW;16;51%;2%;8

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;18;11;Breezy in the p.m.;16;12;ENE;21;63%;1%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing and chilly;7;1;Partly sunny, chilly;9;0;WNW;17;63%;29%;5

Anchorage, United States;Bit of rain, snow;5;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;1;N;12;61%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;23;13;Mostly cloudy;26;13;ESE;11;32%;2%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny, not as cool;14;-3;Cooler;8;-4;ENE;23;70%;0%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Some sun, pleasant;27;18;S;10;65%;41%;7

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sun;19;9;Mostly sunny;19;10;SSE;11;56%;8%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower or two;22;18;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;W;14;62%;12%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and pleasant;29;15;Hazy sun and breezy;28;13;NW;23;23%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;A thunderstorm;32;23;S;6;77%;78%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;32;21;Some sun, less humid;32;22;SE;11;50%;42%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers;32;28;A thunderstorm;33;27;S;12;72%;64%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;15;8;Partly sunny;15;8;S;16;63%;5%;5

Beijing, China;Breezy in the p.m.;20;8;Sunny, but cool;17;5;SW;19;8%;0%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warm;25;10;Cooler;14;3;WNW;11;81%;81%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy and cooler;8;1;Partly sunny;10;0;NW;15;60%;26%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;20;11;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SE;11;63%;71%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;18;Becoming cloudy;28;17;ESE;10;52%;8%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this afternoon;18;3;A little snow;5;3;NNW;33;77%;80%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;7;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;10;0;NNE;7;58%;27%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;19;4;Mostly sunny;22;8;SE;11;57%;100%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;21;2;Showers around;7;-1;NNW;13;92%;97%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;22;12;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;NE;7;73%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;27;17;A t-storm around;27;18;NE;9;52%;55%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy with showers;16;16;Warmer with some sun;24;7;NW;15;46%;1%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;24;11;Partly sunny;25;13;NE;15;32%;1%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Inc. clouds;25;15;Sunny and nice;27;18;SSE;10;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;26;20;A t-storm in spots;26;18;SSE;6;76%;57%;11

Chennai, India;Breezy this morning;33;26;Becoming cloudy;33;26;SSE;12;67%;33%;9

Chicago, United States;Warmer;16;6;Clouds and sunshine;13;4;W;19;45%;25%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;32;25;An afternoon shower;31;25;S;9;72%;76%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Some sun returning;9;2;Mostly sunny;9;0;WNW;21;56%;29%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Plenty of sunshine;27;21;Hazy sun;27;21;N;23;63%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;29;16;A p.m. t-storm;25;14;NNE;15;54%;88%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers;29;24;Couple of t-storms;29;24;S;17;90%;73%;3

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;38;23;Hot with hazy sun;39;25;NW;13;21%;0%;10

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;11;-1;Rain and snow shower;8;1;N;12;61%;81%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;36;26;Hazy sun and hot;39;26;SSW;12;44%;1%;11

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;34;22;An afternoon shower;32;22;S;6;68%;64%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;8;1;An afternoon shower;11;2;ESE;9;79%;47%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;24;12;Rain and drizzle;19;12;NNE;13;52%;72%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;16;Breezy in the a.m.;18;15;E;33;75%;44%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;29;23;Cloudy and humid;28;23;SE;17;83%;44%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;27;13;Sunny and pleasant;26;13;ESE;12;40%;2%;9

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;29;19;E;18;55%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;13;3;Partly sunny;7;0;WSW;19;76%;15%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;35;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;27;SE;13;66%;73%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;29;22;Mostly sunny, humid;30;22;SE;10;70%;21%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower;27;20;A shower;28;20;NE;21;53%;60%;10

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;34;22;Partly sunny;34;21;SE;9;43%;28%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;32;19;Very warm;33;20;N;18;24%;0%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;11;4;Warmer;17;10;ESE;9;65%;57%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;33;25;Afternoon showers;33;24;SE;10;73%;96%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;N;20;46%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;28;14;S;7;28%;1%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;23;9;Mostly cloudy;20;9;N;10;46%;14%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;36;24;Plenty of sunshine;34;24;W;18;45%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Breezy in the p.m.;28;12;Hazy sun;29;13;SSW;10;29%;0%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sun;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;36;22;N;20;8%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;15;3;Rain and drizzle;14;8;SSE;6;72%;74%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Partial sunshine;30;24;Partly sunny;31;25;NNW;12;59%;31%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;34;23;A p.m. t-storm;33;23;SE;9;69%;93%;6

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;38;26;Warm with hazy sun;36;28;SSW;12;46%;1%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;33;24;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;ESE;5;76%;84%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the a.m.;11;2;Clouds and sun;12;3;ENE;11;69%;55%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;35;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSW;12;77%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;21;18;Clouds and sun;21;18;SSE;14;79%;29%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Becoming cloudy;20;13;W;9;72%;44%;7

London, United Kingdom;Rain and snow shower;9;0;Clouds and sun;11;2;SW;9;53%;35%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Turning sunny;22;14;Spotty drizzle;20;13;SSW;11;61%;48%;3

Luanda, Angola;A t-storm around;32;25;A t-storm around;32;26;S;10;76%;80%;9

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;16;6;Cloudy;18;8;WNW;6;47%;16%;4

Male, Maldives;Sunshine and nice;32;28;A shower or two;32;28;WNW;8;64%;80%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;Overcast, a t-storm;29;24;E;6;84%;75%;6

Manila, Philippines;An afternoon shower;34;25;Partly sunny, warm;36;26;E;10;52%;29%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A shower or two;17;10;Breezy;19;17;N;22;59%;48%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;26;14;Partly sunny;26;13;ESE;10;30%;30%;13

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;ENE;14;47%;1%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny and mild;18;5;Cloudy and mild;18;5;N;7;64%;60%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;26;ESE;14;60%;26%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Plenty of sun;20;13;Sunny and pleasant;21;14;NE;9;76%;0%;5

Montreal, Canada;Breezy and cooler;15;7;Mild with some sun;17;6;NNE;6;48%;13%;6

Moscow, Russia;Rather cloudy, mild;16;10;Clouds and sun;21;11;SSE;14;50%;8%;3

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;34;28;Hazy sun;35;28;NW;12;49%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;15;A little a.m. rain;25;16;NNE;12;69%;87%;9

New York, United States;Periods of rain;11;7;Clearing and milder;17;10;SSW;11;44%;2%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Clouds and sun;17;7;Warmer with sunshine;21;7;W;11;43%;2%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;9;1;Abundant sunshine;7;-1;WNW;16;71%;14%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouding up;20;14;Rain and drizzle;19;16;NNE;10;66%;94%;3

Oslo, Norway;"Morning snow, 1-2",4,1,"Plenty of sunshine";7;-4;NNW;12;46;29;4;%;undefined%;

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;16;6;Mostly cloudy, mild;17;6;SE;15;51%;50%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun, a shower;28;23;An afternoon shower;28;24;NE;10;80%;82%;9

Panama City, Panama;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;NW;11;76%;68%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;E;12;83%;66%;6

Paris, France;Warmer;12;1;Partly sunny;12;1;NE;11;52%;2%;5

Perth, Australia;Heavy showers, windy;23;12;Partial sunshine;19;11;SE;17;63%;1%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;26;S;9;68%;82%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;ESE;18;65%;12%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;21;A t-storm around;33;22;SE;11;50%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Rain/snow showers;5;2;A little rain;8;1;NW;14;54%;64%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;16;8;Sunlit and breezy;13;-1;NW;21;47%;0%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;21;11;Cloudy;21;11;SSW;12;55%;44%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Clouds and sun, nice;23;15;SSW;8;75%;8%;6

Recife, Brazil;An afternoon shower;28;23;A thunderstorm;28;23;ESE;10;83%;63%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;8;0;Partly sunny;7;3;SSE;10;69%;17%;3

Riga, Latvia;An afternoon shower;16;3;Cooler;8;2;SW;7;75%;60%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and hot;35;23;A t-storm, cooler;26;21;SSW;12;72%;78%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;23;Hot, becoming breezy;37;22;E;21;14%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Cloudy;15;9;Occasional rain;15;4;N;11;70%;72%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning cloudy;19;5;Partly sunny, cooler;12;1;WNW;11;70%;66%;4

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;18;11;Partly sunny;17;10;SW;25;55%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;19;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;ENE;15;72%;66%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Nice with some sun;30;22;Some sun, a shower;29;23;W;7;73%;57%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;26;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;NNE;9;80%;79%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;27;14;An afternoon shower;27;14;E;9;26%;51%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;27;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;10;SW;6;35%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;29;22;Partial sunshine;31;22;NNE;11;69%;36%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;20;12;Cloudy;19;11;NE;8;67%;44%;3

Seattle, United States;Plenty of sunshine;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;NNE;13;42%;2%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Cooler with showers;15;11;Turning sunny;15;4;WNW;15;62%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;18;15;Cloudy;20;12;NNE;20;61%;24%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Brief a.m. showers;33;26;Showers, mainly late;32;26;E;7;68%;78%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;21;6;Partly sunny, cooler;14;6;SSW;8;72%;70%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Spotty showers;30;24;S;12;69%;87%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;8;0;Mostly sunny;8;-1;WSW;17;61%;27%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;19;11;Sunshine, pleasant;22;13;NW;14;61%;0%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;29;20;Partly sunny;30;21;ENE;10;64%;67%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;17;3;Cooler;9;2;SW;15;71%;58%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;18;10;More sun than clouds;21;11;NNE;8;47%;4%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Afternoon rain;22;8;Periods of rain;15;6;NNW;14;75%;100%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;26;17;Increasing clouds;26;18;W;13;15%;2%;9

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, cool;19;10;Mostly sunny;20;12;NNE;13;46%;0%;9

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;20;11;Mostly sunny;18;10;NW;9;58%;86%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Turning out cloudy;19;15;An afternoon shower;19;17;SSW;22;53%;93%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cooler with rain;9;6;An afternoon shower;10;6;NNE;11;80%;47%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;26;16;Cooler;19;13;N;20;72%;3%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;Partly sunny, windy;20;10;WNW;29;41%;0%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, cold;1;-9;Mostly sunny, chilly;5;-6;ESE;15;30%;10%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and milder;15;5;Sunny and nice;17;5;NNE;8;31%;0%;5

Vienna, Austria;Increasing clouds;18;3;A bit of snow;6;4;NW;19;77%;80%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with clearing;35;25;A t-storm in spots;38;25;N;8;52%;64%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Breezy this morning;18;4;Cloudy and cooler;8;1;N;16;83%;69%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;18;3;Rain and drizzle;6;2;N;19;75%;86%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;19;17;Increasingly windy;20;14;NW;35;77%;66%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;High clouds;39;26;High clouds;36;26;SW;8;57%;44%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;18;5;A t-storm around;15;4;NE;9;49%;76%;5

