Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 1, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;SW;17;81%;67%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy and less humid;35;24;Sunny and very warm;38;26;NNE;8;33%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;20;WNW;18;20%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;20;12;High clouds;19;14;ENE;13;55%;22%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;11;3;A shower in spots;10;3;WSW;20;64%;56%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Mostly cloudy;11;3;ESE;10;47%;0%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;29;17;High clouds;28;19;NW;10;35%;14%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sun;15;1;Partly sunny;20;3;S;16;28%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Brilliant sunshine;30;19;Mostly sunny, warm;32;22;ENE;13;58%;4%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;25;15;Partly sunny;28;20;NW;9;42%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine;17;8;Plenty of sunshine;17;9;SSW;10;65%;0%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Winds subsiding;36;21;Hazy sun;35;20;WNW;18;19%;1%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;33;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;34;24;SE;9;74%;70%;8

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;32;21;Clouds and sun;33;22;SE;9;46%;29%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;33;27;S;8;71%;65%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Rain tapering off;17;12;Partly sunny;16;11;ENE;19;72%;38%;4

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, breezy;21;7;Partly sunny, nice;22;12;S;15;18%;1%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Inc. clouds;28;18;Periods of sun, nice;26;11;NNW;16;48%;23%;8

Berlin, Germany;Rather cloudy;13;6;A shower or two;12;5;WNW;12;71%;70%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower;19;11;Afternoon showers;18;12;N;9;78%;100%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;24;15;High clouds;25;13;ESE;15;66%;11%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;Windy;14;7;NW;34;70%;81%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Increasing clouds;12;2;A stray shower;12;3;NW;9;57%;53%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy, warm;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;27;14;W;14;70%;2%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;23;13;Showers around;19;7;NW;21;63%;70%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Fog will lift;25;17;Mostly sunny;26;22;NNE;12;68%;21%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;A t-storm around;27;19;ESE;9;51%;71%;3

Busan, South Korea;Cooler;18;11;Partly sunny;19;10;WSW;11;49%;8%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy and very hot;38;22;Sunshine, very hot;38;22;NNE;16;15%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;19;10;Sunny and nice;24;13;SE;10;48%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;More clouds than sun;25;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;17;ESE;4;80%;76%;7

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A shower in the a.m.;33;27;SE;11;66%;68%;11

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny, windy;26;17;Very warm;27;15;SSW;23;52%;74%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A morning shower;31;25;SSE;8;75%;74%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A stray shower;11;4;A shower in places;10;4;SE;13;74%;80%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;25;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;19;NNW;24;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;22;19;A shower and t-storm;27;22;SSE;14;66%;61%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A couple of t-storms;29;24;A couple of t-storms;30;24;S;18;81%;84%;3

Delhi, India;Turning cloudy, warm;39;26;Hazy sun, very warm;38;27;WSW;12;25%;10%;11

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;29;12;A shower and t-storm;20;4;NNW;14;56%;92%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;25;A strong t-storm;38;25;ESE;15;58%;82%;12

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;35;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;23;S;8;60%;3%;9

Dublin, Ireland;An afternoon shower;10;0;An afternoon shower;12;3;W;11;65%;75%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and very warm;28;16;Clouds and sun, warm;29;16;N;11;35%;11%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;19;13;Mostly sunny;20;15;W;12;57%;0%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;30;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSE;15;82%;69%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;26;14;Cooler;20;10;SSE;13;68%;15%;6

Havana, Cuba;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;23;Partly sunny;33;24;SSE;10;50%;26%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;9;-2;Partly sunny;8;0;W;12;52%;4%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A morning t-storm;34;27;Warm with some sun;36;27;SE;14;59%;31%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny, nice;29;22;Mostly cloudy;31;23;ENE;10;69%;66%;6

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;30;23;A morning shower;30;23;ENE;25;55%;55%;12

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;36;21;Hazy sunshine;34;22;NE;9;48%;20%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;Mostly sunny and hot;37;23;NNE;12;21%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sun;23;16;Partly sunny, warm;26;14;SW;11;58%;8%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;A t-storm around;34;26;E;13;66%;55%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;36;29;Plenty of sunshine;34;29;S;14;53%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;17;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;E;10;51%;10%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning out cloudy;26;12;A t-storm around;24;13;WSW;9;42%;55%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Very warm;36;27;Hazy and breezy;35;26;WSW;23;45%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray t-shower;26;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;15;SE;8;79%;66%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;39;28;Mostly sunny;38;28;ESE;13;23%;4%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;22;12;Spotty showers;22;9;S;13;77%;81%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;P.M. showers, breezy;31;24;A shower or two;31;26;E;23;61%;65%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thick cloud cover;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;S;9;72%;77%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;37;28;A t-storm around;35;28;S;14;56%;55%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;34;25;N;8;70%;70%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun, mild;16;0;Partly sunny, mild;16;0;NE;10;34%;10%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;34;26;Mostly cloudy;32;25;SW;11;72%;63%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;17;Mostly sunny;20;17;SSE;12;78%;22%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;19;10;N;13;52%;3%;8

London, United Kingdom;An afternoon shower;13;3;An afternoon shower;14;6;WSW;9;61%;66%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then some sun;25;15;Low clouds, then sun;22;15;S;11;52%;4%;9

Luanda, Angola;Foggy this morning;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;S;10;79%;75%;3

Madrid, Spain;A stray shower;15;8;Sun and some clouds;17;9;NNW;7;52%;58%;9

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;33;30;A t-storm around;33;29;W;12;62%;64%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;28;24;SSE;5;84%;84%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;26;Increasing clouds;35;26;E;13;51%;8%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;24;15;Partly sunny;24;14;NNW;18;52%;53%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;25;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;SW;10;30%;26%;14

Miami, United States;A stray thunderstorm;30;26;Partly sunny, humid;30;27;SE;17;64%;31%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;12;7;Cloudy, p.m. rain;13;5;ENE;18;73%;93%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SSE;14;61%;19%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;24;14;Mostly sunny;26;21;NNE;13;70%;13%;4

Montreal, Canada;Turning cloudy;10;5;Partly sunny, milder;16;6;N;9;49%;8%;7

Moscow, Russia;Clouds and sun;12;5;Inc. clouds;13;8;ESE;10;51%;99%;3

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;36;29;Sunny;35;28;WSW;13;63%;4%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;26;15;A stray t-shower;27;17;NNE;12;60%;73%;12

New York, United States;Winds subsiding;18;13;A shower in spots;27;15;WNW;18;41%;47%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;35;18;Mostly sunny and hot;35;16;W;14;25%;0%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;12;0;Increasing clouds;13;5;SSW;17;56%;9%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Downpours;23;13;Breezy in the a.m.;15;10;NW;22;48%;28%;10

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;11;0;A shower in places;12;1;NNW;9;61%;74%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;11;4;Milder;17;5;NNE;20;55%;6%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;29;24;Sunshine, pleasant;29;24;ENE;8;76%;54%;8

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;NW;10;74%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower and t-storm;30;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;E;10;82%;72%;6

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;12;4;A stray shower;15;4;NNW;9;54%;50%;6

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;22;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;ESE;14;58%;2%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;34;27;A t-storm around;36;28;SE;9;58%;64%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;SE;20;71%;28%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;22;Partly sunny, nice;31;21;SSE;10;57%;77%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;13;6;Rain ending, cold;10;3;WSW;16;82%;72%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Sunny and warmer;20;4;SW;10;55%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;10;Downpours;18;10;SW;12;77%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Rather cloudy;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;NE;14;63%;2%;10

Recife, Brazil;A shower;28;21;A morning shower;28;21;S;10;81%;78%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;8;1;Partly sunny;8;0;SE;10;44%;9%;4

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun;11;1;Cloudy;12;4;NE;12;51%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Overcast;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;26;18;NE;10;67%;3%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;37;23;Very warm;38;23;E;11;10%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;A p.m. t-storm;21;13;Clouds and sun;19;11;SSE;13;69%;4%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;8;1;Decreasing clouds;10;2;NNE;8;64%;27%;4

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;18;11;Sunny;19;12;WSW;21;55%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Humid;24;19;A p.m. t-storm;24;18;ESE;10;80%;77%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A shower;29;24;E;21;74%;76%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;18;A p.m. t-storm;23;18;WSW;8;95%;70%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Heavy p.m. showers;20;12;Showers around;15;12;W;8;55%;69%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly cloudy, cool;18;7;Some brightening;17;4;SW;5;56%;24%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A brief shower;30;22;Partly sunny;31;22;NNE;14;67%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;17;5;Partly sunny;18;5;N;12;56%;3%;9

Seattle, United States;Clearing, a shower;14;8;Clouds and sun;16;7;NE;9;58%;20%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Spotty showers;14;8;Sunshine and warmer;19;7;WSW;10;57%;3%;10

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;25;17;Mostly sunny, nice;23;16;WNW;16;34%;0%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;33;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;SE;11;70%;77%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sunshine;27;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;11;W;13;50%;0%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;29;24;A brief shower;30;24;ENE;17;67%;75%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;11;-1;Clouds and sun;12;0;SSE;12;67%;39%;4

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;Cloudy;23;14;N;13;74%;23%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;31;21;Partly sunny and hot;33;24;E;12;61%;3%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy and chilly;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;7;3;E;12;53%;1%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;26;15;Mostly cloudy;30;18;NE;10;37%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;22;12;Showers around;20;13;ENE;12;70%;77%;9

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm around;29;19;A t-storm in spots;25;14;WNW;13;33%;71%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Mostly sunny;27;20;NW;11;48%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny intervals;28;20;Partly sunny;28;14;NNE;10;50%;8%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty showers;22;18;Mostly cloudy, windy;22;12;NNW;28;36%;26%;10

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;11;8;A shower or two;13;8;ENE;15;78%;90%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Turning cloudy;28;20;High clouds, cooler;22;19;NE;11;67%;1%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Showers around;26;16;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NE;13;56%;6%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;15;0;Breezy in the p.m.;13;-2;NNW;17;41%;63%;7

Vancouver, Canada;A shower in places;16;7;Partly sunny;16;8;E;8;54%;44%;7

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;19;9;Showers around;12;7;WNW;26;67%;74%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;31;23;A stray t-storm, hot;35;24;WNW;8;60%;57%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Turning cloudy, cool;11;3;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;2;NE;16;59%;97%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;11;8;Rain, some heavy;12;4;WNW;24;82%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler;12;9;Sunny and milder;16;9;NNW;9;71%;0%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;35;25;Mostly sunny;35;25;SW;9;60%;44%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and cooler;17;10;Partly sunny;19;8;NE;7;54%;44%;9

_____

