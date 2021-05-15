Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, May 15, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;25;WSW;12;78%;74%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Sunny and very warm;39;27;N;12;38%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Very warm;34;16;Sunshine and breezy;31;16;W;23;27%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, warmer;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;ESE;11;49%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;13;9;Spotty showers;15;9;S;21;82%;89%;4

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;12;6;An afternoon shower;12;6;SSW;10;58%;47%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;32;18;Sunny and delightful;31;18;SSE;11;17%;0%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and pleasant;26;11;Mainly cloudy, warm;31;12;SSW;14;32%;27%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, nice;26;17;Mostly sunny;28;18;SSE;6;65%;8%;4

Athens, Greece;Partial sunshine;23;14;Mostly sunny;26;15;S;12;44%;4%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy this morning;17;12;Mostly sunny;19;15;NNE;11;68%;19%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Hot, turning breezy;42;25;Sunny and hot;42;24;ESE;16;12%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;34;24;Showers around;33;24;S;8;75%;80%;6

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;Showers and t-storms;27;20;WSW;16;85%;75%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray a.m. t-storm;36;29;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;28;S;12;67%;60%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;19;15;Periods of sun;23;15;E;17;65%;30%;9

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;21;15;Nice with some sun;26;12;WSW;11;23%;25%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Spotty showers;22;12;A thunderstorm;21;14;SW;10;61%;81%;7

Berlin, Germany;Warmer with a shower;17;9;A shower;16;8;SSW;15;76%;68%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;21;12;A stray thunderstorm;20;13;SE;9;73%;74%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Turning cloudy;26;15;Turning out cloudy;26;15;E;12;53%;4%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Spotty showers;17;11;Clearing, a shower;18;11;WSW;15;65%;85%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;13;8;Spotty showers;14;9;SSW;14;77%;90%;3

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;25;12;A shower and t-storm;22;11;W;9;73%;82%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer with a shower;20;10;A shower and t-storm;18;10;SSW;12;73%;90%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;18;7;Cloudy;19;7;SW;5;72%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;28;19;Clouds and sun, nice;30;19;ENE;9;41%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;22;20;A strong t-storm;22;15;NE;16;83%;100%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;35;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;20;NNW;11;12%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain;16;12;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;9;70%;32%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Partly sunny;28;19;SSE;7;59%;15%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;28;A t-storm around;35;28;S;21;59%;55%;11

Chicago, United States;Spotty showers;18;12;Clouds and sun;20;12;ESE;11;58%;61%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;25;WSW;11;69%;68%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;14;8;Spotty showers;14;8;S;14;80%;71%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;25;20;Mostly sunny;25;20;NNW;16;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;28;19;A shower and t-storm;23;20;SSE;20;81%;89%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;32;23;An afternoon shower;31;23;SSE;18;70%;72%;9

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;38;26;Warm with hazy sun;40;28;NE;8;27%;2%;12

Denver, United States;A strong t-storm;19;10;Partly sunny;18;10;N;12;66%;75%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;27;Clouds and sun, hot;38;28;S;12;60%;35%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;35;22;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;SSE;7;56%;9%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Spotty showers;11;6;Couple of t-storms;13;4;NW;13;79%;82%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sunshine;28;15;Partial sunshine;29;16;NNE;10;26%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;24;19;Sunny and very warm;28;20;NW;7;54%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;35;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;SSE;12;67%;53%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with sunshine;25;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;12;SE;8;35%;0%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;30;24;A shower and t-storm;31;24;E;21;59%;76%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of rain;19;8;Partly sunny;15;7;SW;16;64%;18%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm around;34;28;Warm with a t-storm;36;28;SSE;13;63%;74%;11

Hong Kong, China;Hot;35;27;A morning shower;34;27;S;15;65%;50%;12

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;29;22;A morning shower;29;23;ENE;28;50%;55%;13

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;23;A stray thunderstorm;32;22;SE;10;64%;71%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;30;20;Mostly cloudy;31;21;N;17;42%;4%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Increasing clouds;24;14;Partly sunny;23;14;ENE;10;64%;44%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;33;25;A t-storm or two;34;26;SW;11;70%;79%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;N;14;45%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;Sunny and delightful;23;8;WSW;12;26%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;28;13;A t-storm around;25;12;NNE;11;36%;51%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and very warm;36;27;Very hot;41;32;N;10;32%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Increasing clouds;28;15;Sunny intervals;28;16;SSW;10;53%;27%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;38;27;Plenty of sunshine;39;27;NNW;8;7%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower;20;10;Mostly cloudy;24;14;ESE;9;51%;67%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;30;25;NNE;16;68%;81%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;34;24;Sunny intervals, hot;35;24;S;8;59%;44%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;36;28;Sun and clouds, warm;36;28;S;14;61%;15%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;NNW;6;78%;77%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-1;Mild with sunshine;16;-1;NE;11;27%;32%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;33;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;24;SSW;10;81%;71%;6

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;19;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;9;81%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;24;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;14;NW;13;71%;2%;6

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;14;8;Couple of t-storms;14;9;W;16;78%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds breaking;20;14;Morning mist;18;15;SW;9;62%;64%;3

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;30;24;Nice with some sun;31;24;SSW;10;72%;9%;8

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;27;14;Clouds and sun, warm;28;13;NW;11;47%;5%;10

Male, Maldives;Breezy this morning;31;29;Partly sunny;33;30;W;27;68%;66%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;30;24;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;ESE;8;80%;79%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny, warm;37;27;E;14;45%;33%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;12;5;Warmer;16;10;W;17;62%;67%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;23;12;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;WSW;11;58%;79%;14

Miami, United States;A shower in spots;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;27;24;NE;23;55%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Periods of rain;18;9;Partly sunny;20;12;SE;11;67%;75%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy in the p.m.;32;26;Sunshine and nice;32;27;SSW;21;69%;38%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Turning cloudy;18;7;Becoming cloudy;18;11;WNW;9;77%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower or two;22;12;A stray shower;21;13;WSW;3;45%;46%;7

Moscow, Russia;Showers around;23;14;Partly sunny, warm;22;12;SW;16;59%;30%;5

Mumbai, India;Cloudy;37;30;Rain and a t-storm;34;28;ESE;32;69%;91%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;24;13;A t-storm around;25;14;NW;9;67%;55%;10

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;24;14;A shower in the p.m.;22;12;WSW;11;44%;56%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Abundant sunshine;30;14;Mostly sunny;29;15;WNW;11;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;24;12;An afternoon shower;27;8;NW;17;50%;62%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;25;20;Showers around;23;22;SSE;11;86%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;Spotty showers;12;7;Spotty showers;13;7;NE;10;74%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or two;22;8;A shower in spots;23;9;SE;10;47%;44%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Breezy with a shower;30;26;An afternoon shower;29;25;E;26;80%;76%;7

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;32;25;A shower and t-storm;32;25;NW;13;74%;70%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;27;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;E;11;83%;96%;10

Paris, France;Spotty showers;16;10;A shower;16;10;SW;16;75%;84%;7

Perth, Australia;An afternoon shower;20;16;Mostly cloudy;26;19;NE;16;43%;13%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;35;28;Sunny intervals, hot;37;28;SSW;10;57%;55%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;18;82%;58%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;23;A t-storm around;31;22;ESE;10;56%;77%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;16;8;A passing shower;15;7;SW;13;73%;80%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;A stray p.m. shower;27;19;Cloudy, not as warm;21;13;ENE;14;68%;44%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Occasional rain;18;11;Rain at times;19;11;SSW;12;75%;92%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;25;15;Sunlit and pleasant;26;16;WNW;15;60%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;27;22;Partly sunny, nice;27;22;S;13;76%;58%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;An afternoon shower;8;1;Turning cloudy;9;3;SE;13;44%;44%;3

Riga, Latvia;Low clouds;17;8;Mostly cloudy;20;14;ESE;4;60%;75%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;25;19;Clouds and sun, nice;25;19;ENE;10;68%;35%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;42;27;Mostly sunny and hot;43;27;ENE;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Warmer;20;13;Periods of sun;22;13;SSE;14;60%;44%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Brief p.m. showers;23;13;Clearing and cooler;15;10;W;14;84%;31%;3

San Francisco, United States;Misty this morning;17;12;Breezy in the p.m.;16;12;WSW;25;66%;17%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;27;18;A shower and t-storm;28;18;ENE;15;66%;65%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in spots;30;24;A shower in spots;31;24;SE;17;71%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;A p.m. t-storm;26;19;SSW;9;82%;76%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;28;17;Partly sunny;27;17;NNW;10;25%;8%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cloudy;19;6;Partly sunny;23;5;SSW;4;42%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;ENE;12;71%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny;21;11;NNW;11;78%;25%;6

Seattle, United States;Nice with sunshine;22;10;Lots of sun, warm;24;11;ENE;10;53%;27%;8

Seoul, South Korea;A shower or two;23;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;20;13;ENE;8;95%;81%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;34;23;Rain and drizzle;29;18;NW;20;73%;97%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;27;W;10;77%;82%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower and t-storm;19;10;A thunderstorm;20;10;SW;12;64%;63%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;E;17;66%;3%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;13;7;Mostly cloudy;16;5;SE;12;65%;79%;4

Sydney, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;9;Plenty of sun;17;10;W;12;45%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny intervals, hot;34;27;Very hot;37;27;NE;11;49%;12%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A little p.m. rain;20;5;Partly sunny;14;10;E;12;74%;29%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;Plenty of sunshine;31;17;E;11;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with some sun;29;14;Warm with sunshine;28;14;NE;16;36%;8%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;28;18;Sunny and beautiful;28;18;SSE;12;18%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;25;18;Rather cloudy;28;21;N;12;39%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain and a t-storm;19;13;A t-storm, warmer;22;13;ESE;7;64%;63%;10

Tokyo, Japan;More clouds than sun;25;20;A little rain;23;20;S;21;68%;81%;3

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;18;9;Partly sunny;17;10;SSE;9;59%;21%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;21;SE;7;43%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, nice;25;16;Sunny and hot;34;17;WSW;8;31%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Lots of sun, warmer;16;0;Mostly sunny;18;2;SW;16;31%;2%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;21;11;Mostly cloudy;21;11;SE;8;56%;33%;7

Vienna, Austria;Spotty showers;17;11;Clearing, a shower;18;10;WSW;12;65%;84%;4

Vientiane, Laos;Very hot;37;25;Very hot;39;26;NW;6;50%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little rain;19;10;Mostly cloudy;21;13;ESE;11;62%;75%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Low clouds may break;19;12;A shower and t-storm;19;9;SW;16;69%;71%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy this morning;16;9;A little p.m. rain;17;14;N;35;76%;86%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Very hot;39;27;Sunny and very hot;40;28;SW;10;48%;13%;13

Yerevan, Armenia;Turning cloudy, warm;30;13;Mostly sunny, warm;27;14;ENE;9;32%;4%;10

