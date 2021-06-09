Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 9, 2021

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A p.m. shower or two;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;SSW;11;83%;69%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Breezy in the p.m.;40;31;NW;15;45%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with sunshine;32;20;Breezy in the p.m.;32;19;WSW;24;26%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;ENE;20;47%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Decreasing clouds;24;12;Clouds and sun, nice;24;14;W;14;66%;15%;8

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;15;9;Cloudy with a shower;17;9;SSE;13;56%;57%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;39;26;SSE;10;15%;2%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Breezy this morning;24;11;Breezy in the a.m.;24;10;NE;22;32%;6%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;A couple of showers;24;19;A t-storm around;23;14;S;15;82%;41%;4

Athens, Greece;More sun than clouds;28;19;A couple of t-storms;28;18;WSW;11;55%;63%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A stray p.m. shower;17;14;A shower in spots;18;13;ENE;12;79%;50%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Hazy and very warm;42;25;Hazy sun and breezy;40;24;N;25;16%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;22;High clouds;33;22;S;7;66%;44%;7

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;21;A t-storm around;29;21;W;16;71%;71%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Brief p.m. showers;33;27;A shower in the p.m.;30;26;WSW;13;72%;67%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;25;19;Sunny and nice;25;20;WSW;14;60%;6%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm around;27;19;Partly sunny;29;18;W;8;58%;25%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;28;16;A thunderstorm;27;15;NNW;11;47%;63%;9

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;26;16;Clouds and sun;27;17;NE;9;43%;22%;8

Bogota, Colombia;An afternoon shower;17;11;A brief shower;19;10;ENE;7;71%;55%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;28;14;Mostly sunny;27;15;ENE;13;54%;9%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower and t-storm;28;16;Periods of sun;26;15;N;18;44%;43%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;24;14;Partly sunny;25;15;NNW;9;60%;25%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Some sun, a t-storm;27;15;A couple of t-storms;25;15;N;8;63%;76%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;A thunderstorm;27;13;NNE;9;44%;56%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mainly cloudy;18;15;Partly sunny, nice;20;5;SW;11;60%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunshine and nice;31;18;Lots of sun, nice;30;18;ENE;11;32%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;30;18;High clouds;29;23;SSE;11;57%;33%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;25;Sunny and very warm;37;24;NNE;12;22%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;19;12;Brilliant sunshine;20;10;SE;12;79%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;25;20;A thunderstorm;25;20;S;6;77%;65%;9

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;38;27;Clouds and sun;36;28;SW;12;49%;38%;12

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;25;17;A t-storm around;25;17;NE;11;82%;47%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SW;17;74%;76%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;21;13;Partly sunny;22;15;W;11;57%;39%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;28;24;Mostly sunny;28;24;WSW;17;78%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Partial sunshine;33;24;S;15;64%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy this morning;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;22;69%;56%;7

Delhi, India;Very warm;41;31;Hazy and very warm;40;30;SE;16;35%;22%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;17;Hot with sunshine;36;14;W;15;19%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;27;A strong t-storm;31;26;SSE;9;83%;82%;13

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;31;22;SSE;9;65%;60%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;21;14;A shower in spots;22;13;SW;23;72%;44%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;34;23;Hot with sunshine;36;23;NNE;14;18%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing;25;19;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;NE;8;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;ENE;7;74%;87%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and nice;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;7;E;8;45%;6%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm around;31;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;E;14;64%;51%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Partial sunshine;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;21;11;S;11;52%;3%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A few p.m. showers;32;26;Heavy p.m. showers;31;26;WSW;16;80%;78%;6

Hong Kong, China;A thunderstorm;30;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;27;E;14;76%;95%;5

Honolulu, United States;Breezy;30;24;Increasingly windy;30;23;ENE;31;51%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;29;22;A t-storm around;29;22;W;13;70%;64%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hazy sun, very hot;44;29;Hot with hazy sun;43;29;ENE;18;26%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;25;16;Mostly sunny;25;17;NE;13;71%;5%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;32;25;Afternoon showers;33;25;E;10;72%;93%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;30;Sunshine, very warm;36;30;N;20;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;An afternoon shower;14;5;Clouds and sun;16;7;NNE;7;55%;6%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy and very hot;40;18;Sunshine, very hot;37;19;NE;13;9%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;34;30;Breezy with a shower;35;30;SW;27;55%;47%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;20;S;8;76%;68%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;41;30;Mostly sunny;41;32;S;13;18%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A shower and t-storm;23;14;A shower and t-storm;22;14;NNW;13;80%;78%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ENE;21;66%;80%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;Partly sunny, warm;35;24;N;9;49%;28%;8

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;9;75%;65%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;80%;72%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;15;-3;Sun and clouds, mild;15;-3;E;14;18%;1%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSW;8;71%;64%;10

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;20;17;Partly sunny;19;18;SSE;12;72%;2%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;NNW;14;57%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun, nice;24;16;Periods of sun;24;15;SW;14;63%;32%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;25;15;Sunny;25;16;SSE;12;36%;4%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;30;22;Brilliant sunshine;30;22;SSE;10;70%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very hot;37;19;Mostly sunny and hot;35;19;NW;9;31%;2%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;29;Showers around;32;28;W;19;67%;84%;10

Manaus, Brazil;An afternoon shower;30;24;Showers around;30;24;ENE;6;81%;81%;3

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;27;Afternoon showers;32;27;SE;11;73%;86%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Rain;12;11;Showers around;14;8;ESE;21;85%;84%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;25;12;A t-storm around;24;11;N;12;43%;55%;9

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;30;26;Partly sunny;30;26;ESE;15;61%;44%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower and t-storm;22;13;A shower and t-storm;23;11;NE;14;71%;64%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;25;SSW;20;68%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, a shower;19;13;Turning sunny;16;9;SW;12;77%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;30;15;Not as warm;23;15;N;6;33%;10%;9

Moscow, Russia;A couple of showers;19;14;A few showers;17;13;NE;14;85%;88%;2

Mumbai, India;A t-storm in spots;29;26;A couple of t-storms;32;28;SW;18;80%;83%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;21;14;A morning shower;23;12;ENE;10;66%;54%;7

New York, United States;Hot, a p.m. t-storm;32;22;Not as warm;28;16;E;13;41%;42%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very warm;33;18;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;W;15;46%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with sunshine;15;5;Clouds and sunshine;16;6;NNE;11;48%;4%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;32;19;Plenty of sunshine;32;19;NE;11;47%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;23;10;A p.m. t-storm;23;13;SSE;10;62%;60%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Some sun, less humid;30;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;13;ESE;12;35%;7%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;28;24;A couple of showers;28;24;SE;20;83%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;29;24;A shower and t-storm;29;24;NNW;11;81%;81%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers this morning;27;23;A couple of showers;29;23;E;11;82%;82%;6

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;27;16;Nice with sunshine;26;16;N;8;54%;44%;9

Perth, Australia;A little a.m. rain;19;17;Morning showers;20;12;SSW;19;83%;98%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray t-shower;33;27;A shower in spots;32;27;SSW;14;65%;74%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;29;24;A t-storm around;30;24;ENE;14;79%;55%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower and t-storm;31;22;A shower and t-storm;31;22;E;9;70%;71%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower and t-storm;21;13;Partly sunny;25;15;N;7;44%;30%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, warmer;31;19;Strong p.m. t-storms;25;19;ESE;8;83%;95%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;19;10;Afternoon rain;20;10;WNW;13;69%;85%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sun and clouds;26;16;Clouds and sun;29;17;WSW;10;60%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower;26;22;A morning shower;27;21;S;13;79%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;11;7;A little a.m. rain;10;6;N;21;74%;82%;4

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;21;14;A shower and t-storm;22;14;N;11;63%;64%;7

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Couple of t-storms;25;20;Partly sunny, nice;26;20;NE;10;75%;44%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;44;30;Sunny and very warm;43;29;N;14;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A stray thunderstorm;28;15;A couple of t-storms;30;16;NNE;10;59%;62%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;23;12;Mostly sunny;25;14;E;9;38%;26%;6

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;16;11;Mostly sunny;17;12;W;22;60%;5%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;19;Showers and t-storms;24;19;SE;11;81%;81%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower and t-storm;28;24;A shower and t-storm;28;24;ESE;14;83%;77%;7

San Salvador, El Salvador;A heavy thunderstorm;22;17;Heavy p.m. t-storms;21;17;SSE;8;100%;80%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;30;18;Nice with some sun;30;19;NE;16;12%;0%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;18;6;Mostly sunny;18;6;SSE;6;41%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower and t-storm;29;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;N;11;81%;87%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;28;13;Sunshine and nice;28;14;NW;12;59%;2%;11

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;19;10;Clouds and sun;18;11;S;12;56%;55%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Sun and clouds, warm;32;20;Mostly cloudy;30;19;SE;8;55%;87%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;23;Rain;26;23;SE;15;90%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;31;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;SSE;9;73%;79%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;25;12;A couple of t-storms;23;13;WSW;9;70%;70%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;ESE;15;68%;74%;7

Stockholm, Sweden;A thunderstorm;20;11;Periods of sun;24;12;S;9;52%;10%;6

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;14;8;A little p.m. rain;11;8;WSW;12;72%;89%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A stray p.m. shower;32;26;Warm with clearing;35;26;S;9;61%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;A shower and t-storm;21;13;E;10;56%;61%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;36;23;Sunny and hot;36;23;NE;13;18%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. thunderstorm;25;16;A couple of t-storms;24;16;NW;11;73%;84%;9

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;36;27;Sunny and very warm;36;25;NW;13;12%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;29;23;Sunny and pleasant;29;22;W;15;46%;1%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, nice;32;16;A couple of t-storms;30;17;ESE;7;50%;65%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny;28;19;Mostly sunny;30;20;SSE;14;55%;4%;11

Toronto, Canada;A shower and t-storm;24;15;Nice with sunshine;22;14;ENE;19;53%;1%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;24;19;Sunny and pleasant;25;19;NW;10;66%;3%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy this morning;28;19;Mostly sunny;28;18;NW;19;44%;13%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;21;2;Some sun, pleasant;23;10;WSW;14;38%;15%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;18;10;A shower in the a.m.;18;11;E;8;57%;67%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower and t-storm;27;16;Partly sunny;26;16;WNW;11;41%;50%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;30;24;A t-storm or two;32;24;SW;9;75%;85%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;20;12;A shower and t-storm;24;13;N;11;74%;68%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Periods of sun;25;14;NNW;15;46%;10%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;14;10;Breezy in the a.m.;16;9;SE;20;86%;11%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;30;25;A couple of t-storms;30;25;W;11;81%;81%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;30;13;A morning t-storm;27;13;NE;8;42%;58%;10

