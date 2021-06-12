Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, June 12, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSW;13;86%;74%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;31;Sunny and very warm;39;31;WNW;18;51%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;31;19;Plenty of sunshine;33;20;W;24;30%;0%;12

Algiers, Algeria;Increasingly windy;25;19;Breezy in the p.m.;26;19;E;21;56%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;19;10;Mostly sunny;21;13;NE;10;59%;3%;8

Anchorage, United States;Periods of sun;19;10;Partly sunny;18;10;W;14;59%;7%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;37;27;Sunny and hot;39;28;SE;10;22%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly cloudy;23;12;ESE;11;35%;27%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and nice;23;11;Sunny and pleasant;24;13;ENE;10;61%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Becoming cloudy;27;18;Partly sunny;27;18;SW;11;55%;70%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Increasing clouds;15;11;Rain and drizzle;18;15;N;17;74%;86%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Windy;38;24;Winds subsiding;39;23;NW;27;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;33;23;SSW;8;70%;64%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;21;A t-storm around;24;21;WSW;20;79%;55%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;35;28;A t-storm around;33;27;SSW;12;65%;55%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;30;21;Plenty of sunshine;28;21;WSW;15;58%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Very warm;35;24;Warm, a p.m. t-storm;35;23;ESE;15;47%;76%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a t-storm;26;17;A shower and t-storm;24;14;WNW;21;56%;60%;10

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm, cooler;20;12;Sun and some clouds;21;10;NW;18;45%;29%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;19;11;A t-storm in spots;17;12;SE;7;77%;73%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;26;15;A t-storm around;26;15;E;10;68%;55%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;27;15;Winds subsiding;21;12;NNW;28;46%;2%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clearing;20;10;Mostly sunny, nice;23;12;E;7;53%;0%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A thunderstorm;25;14;Thunderstorms;23;12;NNW;14;86%;86%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;27;15;Not as warm;22;12;NNW;20;44%;1%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;21;12;Sunny and pleasant;21;12;NNW;12;79%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;18;Sunshine, pleasant;30;18;NNE;10;38%;23%;9

Busan, South Korea;Humid with showers;25;23;Cloudy and humid;27;22;SW;9;73%;32%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Winds subsiding;37;24;Plenty of sunshine;35;23;N;21;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Decreasing clouds;20;12;Low clouds may break;20;9;SE;10;59%;3%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;Clouds and sun, nice;26;19;Partly sunny;26;19;SSE;7;63%;44%;10

Chennai, India;Very warm;38;28;Breezy;36;28;WSW;21;49%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;A t-storm around;28;19;Mostly sunny;27;21;SSW;12;47%;7%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Afternoon showers;32;27;Showers;30;27;WSW;17;78%;95%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy with some sun;19;13;Plenty of sunshine;19;12;WNW;21;48%;5%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Humid with sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;29;24;W;16;78%;14%;12

Dallas, United States;Hot, an a.m. t-storm;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;NE;10;55%;44%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;30;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;20;SSE;20;66%;27%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy and less humid;34;26;A strong t-storm;35;26;ESE;12;60%;66%;12

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;33;17;Partly sunny and hot;35;17;S;10;28%;11%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Not as hot;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;SSE;13;80%;79%;13

Dili, East Timor;A stray t-shower;33;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;22;SSW;7;67%;63%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;19;13;Pleasant and warmer;24;12;W;14;68%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny, warm;35;21;Partly sunny;33;19;NNE;15;18%;2%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;24;20;Partly sunny;24;19;ENE;14;72%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A heavy thunderstorm;34;26;A little rain;29;26;SE;29;84%;74%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Plenty of sunshine;21;6;Sunny and beautiful;22;7;E;8;32%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A shower and t-storm;30;23;WSW;7;79%;81%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower and t-storm;21;12;Partly sunny;19;9;NW;20;70%;25%;6

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;32;26;An afternoon shower;31;26;SSW;14;84%;69%;8

Hong Kong, China;A.M. showers, cloudy;32;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;SE;16;78%;71%;6

Honolulu, United States;A morning shower;30;23;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;23;52%;47%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;31;22;Cloudy;28;22;W;12;74%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Not as hot;39;25;Humid;32;23;NE;22;70%;70%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;25;16;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;NW;10;64%;58%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;Showers around;33;25;ESE;12;69%;77%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sun and clouds, warm;39;31;Sunny and very warm;37;33;NNE;12;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;7;Sunshine;20;7;S;10;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;38;17;Very windy;33;16;NNW;22;12%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, a p.m. shower;34;30;A shower in the p.m.;34;30;WSW;27;59%;56%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning t-storm;25;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;20;W;7;83%;71%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Very warm;43;31;Remaining very warm;42;30;W;11;11%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;23;14;Thunderstorms;20;11;WNW;15;71%;74%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;32;27;Increasingly windy;32;27;ENE;32;59%;55%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;32;22;SW;9;56%;13%;8

Kolkata, India;A couple of t-storms;34;27;Heavy thunderstorms;32;26;SSE;11;86%;83%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;ESE;8;82%;63%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny;13;-5;Plenty of sunshine;13;-4;WNW;13;17%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;24;S;7;81%;64%;6

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;18;Decreasing clouds;20;17;SSE;11;72%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;26;16;NNW;11;68%;14%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;24;14;Mostly sunny, warm;27;16;SSW;6;50%;7%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;30;18;Mostly sunny;31;20;S;10;43%;2%;12

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;30;22;Nice with sunshine;29;22;WNW;10;71%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny and hot;34;19;Partly sunny and hot;34;20;SE;8;34%;30%;11

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;31;28;Partly sunny;32;29;WSW;22;67%;8%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;Showers around;31;25;NE;5;75%;80%;8

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;SW;11;69%;81%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;16;8;Turning cloudy;14;10;NNE;6;76%;44%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;A shower and t-storm;21;13;SSE;11;74%;84%;11

Miami, United States;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;13;71%;69%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Clouds and sun;23;12;A shower and t-storm;19;11;NW;16;74%;84%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Variable cloudiness;30;25;Cloudy with a shower;30;25;SSW;20;67%;70%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;16;10;Sunny and pleasant;18;11;N;12;86%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;27;16;Increasing clouds;27;17;NW;1;37%;64%;9

Moscow, Russia;Afternoon showers;21;13;A couple of showers;24;15;SSW;10;72%;73%;6

Mumbai, India;A couple of t-storms;30;27;Rain and a t-storm;31;27;SW;16;82%;88%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy, nice;20;11;Nice with some sun;24;12;NE;9;63%;31%;10

New York, United States;More clouds than sun;23;17;Clouds and sun;24;18;S;11;65%;65%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;Sunny and nice;32;18;WNW;14;35%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;18;8;A little p.m. rain;18;11;WNW;13;71%;81%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;25;22;A t-storm around;26;20;ENE;8;62%;66%;6

Oslo, Norway;Some sun;20;10;Partial sunshine;21;11;SSW;10;32%;15%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rather cloudy;27;14;Inc. clouds;26;15;S;10;46%;29%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rain and drizzle;28;25;Rain and drizzle;28;25;E;26;84%;84%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower and t-storm;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;E;11;81%;81%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;A few showers;30;24;NNE;7;78%;79%;11

Paris, France;Sun and clouds, nice;24;15;Mostly sunny;27;15;NE;12;44%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;21;9;Some sunshine;18;14;W;10;82%;67%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A couple of showers;31;28;Remaining cloudy;31;27;SW;12;67%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;NNE;14;74%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;33;22;A t-storm around;34;23;ESE;9;56%;53%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Thunderstorms;24;11;Partly sunny, cooler;18;10;WSW;17;47%;7%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Variable cloudiness;30;17;Decreasing clouds;31;17;WNW;7;59%;1%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;20;11;Cloudy, p.m. rain;17;11;E;11;76%;92%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;23;15;NW;10;71%;0%;12

Recife, Brazil;Turning sunny, nice;27;20;Nice with some sun;27;21;S;11;73%;8%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Windy this morning;11;5;A little a.m. rain;9;5;NNW;20;85%;86%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;23;13;A shower and t-storm;18;13;NNW;27;69%;61%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;23;19;A shower or two;22;17;SW;8;70%;59%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Windy with hazy sun;41;29;Breezy with hazy sun;40;28;N;24;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;17;WSW;12;59%;5%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;21;14;Showers around;23;12;NW;10;74%;80%;6

San Francisco, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;21;15;Breezy in the p.m.;20;15;WSW;25;77%;30%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;26;18;A shower and t-storm;27;18;NE;10;78%;84%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm around;30;25;A shower in places;30;25;ESE;19;74%;51%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower and t-storm;23;17;A shower and t-storm;23;17;W;8;99%;82%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;29;16;Clouds and sun, nice;28;16;NE;16;12%;0%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;23;7;Mainly cloudy;19;8;WSW;6;48%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;A morning shower;31;24;NNE;12;75%;73%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun;28;17;A thunderstorm;28;16;NNW;9;51%;76%;11

Seattle, United States;Warmer;22;16;Cloudy with showers;20;14;S;10;75%;94%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;30;19;Humid;31;19;SW;7;62%;3%;9

Shanghai, China;Very warm;30;24;Cloudy and humid;28;24;NNW;9;80%;66%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;33;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SE;13;73%;86%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;A thunderstorm;23;11;A shower and t-storm;20;10;W;17;76%;84%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;E;17;66%;28%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;19;11;Mostly sunny;21;10;S;14;41%;3%;6

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;19;8;Mostly sunny;19;8;W;16;55%;10%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warm with some sun;34;27;A stray p.m. t-storm;37;28;SW;10;64%;63%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;A shower and t-storm;23;13;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;NW;17;72%;25%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Brilliant sunshine;35;19;NNW;16;21%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;17;A heavy thunderstorm;24;15;NW;14;73%;68%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;38;27;Sunny and hot;38;27;S;10;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;30;24;Sunny and pleasant;30;22;NNW;15;44%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;30;16;A shower and t-storm;30;16;ENE;8;53%;60%;11

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;26;21;Some brightening;29;22;S;16;56%;43%;4

Toronto, Canada;Mostly cloudy;21;17;Partly sunny, nice;24;15;WNW;7;65%;25%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine, pleasant;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;N;6;59%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;29;18;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;SE;11;37%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;An afternoon shower;25;13;Not as warm;19;10;N;15;60%;30%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, warmer;22;14;Showers around;21;14;ESE;8;68%;93%;2

Vienna, Austria;Thunderstorms;28;15;Not as warm;22;13;NNW;19;41%;4%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;A little rain;27;23;SSW;13;90%;81%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A heavy thunderstorm;23;11;A shower and t-storm;18;9;NNW;14;83%;85%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Thunderstorms;25;10;Winds subsiding;19;10;NW;28;64%;27%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;14;13;Cloudy and windy;16;14;N;35;88%;68%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Afternoon showers;31;25;Afternoon showers;31;25;SSW;13;81%;86%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;31;15;Mostly sunny;29;14;NE;10;37%;11%;12

