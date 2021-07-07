Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, July 7, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Sun and clouds;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;SSW;19;86%;78%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny and hot;43;34;Sunny and hot;44;33;NNW;14;30%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and hot;39;25;W;14;27%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;30;23;Breezy in the p.m.;27;23;ENE;16;59%;30%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;21;13;A shower;22;13;WSW;12;71%;62%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;16;10;Showers around;15;10;S;11;69%;76%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny and hot;42;31;Sunny and very warm;39;29;WNW;19;29%;9%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds breaking;25;14;Winds subsiding;26;13;E;28;41%;82%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;29;15;Sunny and very warm;29;16;ENE;15;47%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunshine;34;26;Breezy in the p.m.;34;26;N;19;41%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;13;10;An afternoon shower;13;11;SW;21;64%;70%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;29;Hot with hazy sun;46;29;NNW;16;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Inc. clouds;33;23;An afternoon shower;32;24;SSW;9;73%;78%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;W;11;73%;81%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm or two;32;26;W;12;75%;79%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;26;22;Breezy in the p.m.;26;22;ESE;18;57%;6%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny and hot;33;23;Hot and humid;33;22;NE;8;62%;34%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, very hot;36;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;24;ESE;8;34%;2%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower and t-storm;21;15;Strong thunderstorms;22;16;NE;8;69%;70%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;20;10;A shower in spots;17;11;SE;9;73%;55%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;Sunlit and pleasant;25;10;E;9;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;33;20;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;S;14;43%;30%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun;21;13;A couple of showers;21;13;W;9;75%;73%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and clouds;31;21;Lots of sun, humid;29;19;ENE;13;63%;28%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny and hot;35;22;Sunshine, very hot;37;23;SSE;10;30%;27%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A couple of showers;18;11;Sunny and pleasant;19;14;NNE;11;85%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Windy this afternoon;29;17;Clouds and sun;29;19;NE;10;35%;37%;8

Busan, South Korea;Rain and a t-storm;26;25;A t-storm in spots;29;24;NE;10;73%;78%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;37;25;Sunny and very warm;37;26;N;10;34%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouds and sun;19;9;Rain;16;10;W;28;78%;93%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;25;20;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;21;SSE;8;69%;60%;12

Chennai, India;Warm with some sun;36;27;A t-storm around;35;27;S;11;68%;77%;9

Chicago, United States;A shower and t-storm;28;19;Cooler;22;16;N;16;74%;22%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of t-storms;31;27;A thunderstorm;30;26;SW;16;80%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;22;17;A shower in spots;22;16;S;12;65%;48%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;31;26;Sunny and delightful;30;25;W;20;72%;4%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;33;25;Variable cloudiness;34;26;S;10;55%;18%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;29;21;Breezy in the p.m.;30;21;SSE;24;65%;28%;8

Delhi, India;Hazy and very hot;42;31;Hazy sun and hot;41;29;NE;14;41%;11%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny and hot;38;20;SSW;10;25%;28%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;33;26;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSE;14;81%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Brief p.m. showers;33;24;Morning showers;31;22;SSE;7;68%;73%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;20;11;Periods of sun;19;13;SE;10;76%;44%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hot with sunshine;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;41;26;NNE;12;12%;0%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Breezy in the p.m.;28;19;Nice with sunshine;26;22;ENE;15;65%;25%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Downpours;34;27;Rain and a t-storm;30;26;ESE;20;75%;93%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;21;7;Sunny and pleasant;21;6;ENE;8;38%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;31;23;A t-storm around;31;25;ESE;10;76%;43%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Humid with some sun;27;20;Humid;25;17;WSW;15;76%;44%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;34;26;A thunderstorm;29;25;S;13;89%;85%;3

Hong Kong, China;Showers;33;27;A shower in the a.m.;33;26;SE;13;72%;80%;13

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;31;22;Partly sunny;30;23;ENE;16;54%;33%;10

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;36;23;A p.m. t-storm;27;22;WNW;9;86%;68%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;40;27;Hazy sun and hot;41;30;ENE;15;32%;4%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Humid with a shower;26;23;A couple of showers;27;22;NE;17;76%;69%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hazy sun;32;23;Partly sunny;33;24;ESE;12;60%;32%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;37;29;Mostly sunny;35;30;NW;13;54%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;17;7;Sunny;17;7;WNW;10;44%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;39;20;Sunny and hot;37;20;N;17;11%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;33;29;Windy with some sun;34;29;WSW;34;56%;35%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy p.m. t-storms;28;22;Afternoon t-storms;25;21;SE;8;88%;88%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;35;27;Mostly sunny;35;27;SSW;23;40%;12%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;30;15;ESE;12;45%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Increasingly windy;32;26;Windy;32;27;ENE;37;63%;9%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;20;SW;9;57%;12%;8

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;35;27;A couple of t-storms;31;27;SSE;10;82%;80%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;33;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;NE;7;83%;87%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunny and pleasant;17;-3;Sunshine, pleasant;16;-2;NNE;12;28%;26%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;30;25;Overcast, a t-storm;30;24;SW;11;77%;77%;5

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;19;16;Mostly sunny;18;16;SSE;12;73%;3%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunlit and pleasant;24;16;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;N;17;49%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Rainy times;20;14;A couple of showers;21;14;SW;11;68%;69%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;19;Partly sunny;32;21;SSW;10;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;S;12;69%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and warmer;29;15;Sunny and pleasant;30;18;E;7;34%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;32;29;Some brightening;32;27;WNW;26;66%;81%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;30;24;A shower or two;30;24;NE;6;81%;71%;9

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;27;A t-storm around;34;27;ESE;9;61%;55%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Sun and clouds, cool;10;4;Partly sunny;13;5;NNE;9;67%;16%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;21;14;A p.m. t-storm;20;13;NE;9;75%;79%;11

Miami, United States;Rather cloudy;31;27;A thunderstorm;30;26;SE;13;71%;71%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;27;15;Mostly sunny, warm;28;17;SSE;10;59%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;A morning shower;30;24;SSW;23;63%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;17;10;Sunny and nice;19;14;NNE;11;81%;5%;3

Montreal, Canada;A morning shower;19;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;16;E;6;80%;95%;2

Moscow, Russia;Sunny and very warm;28;19;Mostly sunny, warm;30;19;NW;10;37%;0%;7

Mumbai, India;Morning showers;33;28;A couple of showers;32;27;WSW;14;77%;84%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;Becoming cloudy;20;14;ESE;10;69%;66%;7

New York, United States;Hot and humid;34;23;A t-storm or two;30;22;SSW;13;65%;88%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;36;22;Sunny and hot;37;24;W;11;33%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler, a.m. showers;19;10;Mostly cloudy;21;12;SSW;8;61%;5%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Morning rain;28;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;25;WSW;8;86%;81%;3

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;21;13;Periods of sun;23;13;SSE;12;57%;21%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and a t-storm;16;12;Rain;16;14;NE;19;84%;95%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;28;25;A shower;28;26;ESE;14;86%;75%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;31;25;A shower and t-storm;30;24;NW;9;81%;78%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A downpour;31;22;Afternoon showers;30;23;E;9;82%;85%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sunshine;23;14;A couple of showers;23;15;WNW;11;57%;68%;8

Perth, Australia;Showers;18;14;A shower in the a.m.;18;14;NW;14;65%;81%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;SW;14;78%;73%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Humid with some sun;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;SE;17;77%;67%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;35;23;Partly sunny;35;23;ESE;14;48%;6%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as warm;22;16;Strong thunderstorms;24;17;N;7;79%;88%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Some sun;31;21;A t-storm around;31;21;W;6;70%;53%;6

Quito, Ecuador;An afternoon shower;22;9;Increasing clouds;21;10;WSW;13;50%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;24;15;Sunny and pleasant;26;18;NW;12;68%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;26;20;A shower or two;26;20;S;14;86%;88%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;13;10;Low clouds;14;11;SE;14;77%;44%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sun and some clouds;29;21;A shower and t-storm;30;20;NNE;12;64%;84%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;22;16;Mostly sunny;23;17;WNW;9;75%;10%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and seasonable;44;31;Sunny and hot;46;31;ESE;11;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Sunny and very warm;33;22;WSW;10;47%;7%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;30;22;Warm with some sun;31;21;WNW;11;45%;49%;5

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny, milder;21;15;Partly sunny;23;16;SW;17;55%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A thunderstorm;28;19;A shower and t-storm;27;18;ENE;13;73%;77%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;30;26;Mostly sunny, breezy;31;26;E;28;71%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;16;Lots of sun, humid;25;17;NNE;7;93%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;30;15;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;NNE;15;27%;16%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sun, some clouds;16;1;Sunshine;16;2;SW;5;55%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in places;31;25;Some sun;32;25;NNE;16;70%;44%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;13;NNW;13;54%;0%;11

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, nice;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;NNE;9;63%;4%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;22;WSW;7;81%;67%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;36;28;Heavy afternoon rain;33;26;SSE;15;79%;91%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;32;27;A morning shower;32;26;SE;11;71%;86%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;31;16;A t-storm around;31;16;ESE;11;55%;44%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in spots;31;27;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;E;24;68%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;22;15;Variable cloudiness;25;15;S;9;56%;15%;4

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;16;7;High clouds;17;9;NW;10;75%;24%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;28;A t-storm around;36;28;S;11;57%;66%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Sun and clouds, warm;28;21;A shower and t-storm;26;18;NE;10;77%;85%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine, very hot;42;28;Some sun, very hot;43;28;NNE;14;16%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Rain this morning;29;18;A t-storm in spots;32;20;ENE;12;55%;66%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;41;28;Sunny and very warm;39;27;WNW;11;13%;3%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;Sunny and nice;31;24;N;11;51%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and hot;37;23;Very hot;40;25;SE;9;34%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy, humid;28;23;Rain, not as warm;24;22;E;10;89%;97%;2

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm or two;20;14;Thunderstorms;18;16;NE;15;91%;87%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy in the p.m.;32;23;Sunny and nice;31;24;E;16;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny and hot;37;26;Mostly sunny;34;24;NW;13;45%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny, warm;30;13;E;8;32%;3%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, nice;24;16;Partly sunny;23;16;SE;8;58%;23%;6

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;30;19;Sunshine, very hot;36;20;W;8;48%;44%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;32;24;A thunderstorm;29;23;E;8;85%;88%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower and t-storm;28;20;Warm with sunshine;30;20;SE;12;56%;8%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;31;21;Mostly sunny, warm;31;21;ESE;14;61%;39%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;11;8;Mostly sunny;12;7;S;10;71%;65%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;29;25;A t-storm or two;30;24;SW;8;83%;83%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;33;18;A stray thunderstorm;32;20;NNE;8;35%;45%;11

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather