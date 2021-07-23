Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 23, 2021

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (KPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;29;24;Clouds and sunshine;28;24;SW;17;78%;33%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hazy sun and hot;46;35;Sunny and hot;44;36;NE;13;33%;2%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;37;24;Sunny and very warm;37;24;W;20;32%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;30;25;Mostly sunny;33;24;W;15;41%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;21;15;A couple of t-storms;25;16;N;15;74%;86%;3

Anchorage, United States;A little p.m. rain;20;14;Rain and drizzle;17;13;SE;8;78%;91%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;42;28;Sunny and very warm;41;29;WNW;13;15%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;31;15;Sunny and hot;35;19;ESE;13;34%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;30;19;Hot;33;22;NE;20;39%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and nice;32;24;Brilliant sunshine;32;24;N;16;34%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in places;13;7;Partly sunny;15;12;ENE;12;85%;44%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Very warm;44;31;Hot with hazy sun;45;31;NW;19;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Breezy in the p.m.;34;24;Partly sunny;35;23;SSW;10;58%;14%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray thunderstorm;24;21;A stray t-shower;27;21;W;20;80%;60%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;27;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SW;13;80%;74%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;29;23;Humid;28;23;ENE;21;70%;7%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;32;23;A t-storm around;32;24;S;9;66%;76%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun and nice;28;18;Mostly sunny, nice;29;19;SE;8;50%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;24;18;Clouds and sun;27;19;ESE;12;54%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;A thunderstorm;18;10;Rain and drizzle;18;12;SE;11;73%;77%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Breezy this morning;25;10;Sunny and pleasant;25;10;ESE;16;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;31;20;SE;16;43%;15%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Sun, some clouds;24;15;A couple of t-storms;22;15;N;7;81%;88%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;27;18;Partly sunny, nice;28;16;ENE;9;42%;3%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;16;Partly sunny, nice;30;17;ESE;8;42%;2%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Nice with sunshine;20;13;Cloudy and cooler;15;14;E;18;82%;68%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;29;20;Partly sunny, nice;29;18;ENE;10;29%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;32;27;Very warm;33;27;NE;16;64%;13%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny;35;26;Sunny;35;25;NW;13;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;16;4;Partly sunny;18;7;SE;6;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;SSE;6;75%;78%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;35;27;Partly sunny, warm;36;28;SW;16;58%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;A heavy thunderstorm;32;24;SW;17;65%;74%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers;31;26;Showers;30;27;SSW;16;76%;91%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;22;16;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;ESE;12;64%;13%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Low clouds;29;25;Decreasing clouds;29;25;W;6;63%;11%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;34;26;Mostly sunny;36;27;S;13;49%;7%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy this afternoon;30;20;A shower in the a.m.;30;21;SSE;27;63%;66%;8

Delhi, India;Mostly cloudy;34;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;E;7;78%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;WSW;10;50%;66%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A thunderstorm;32;26;A thunderstorm;33;27;SSE;19;80%;76%;12

Dili, East Timor;Warm with sunshine;36;21;Plenty of sunshine;33;22;S;8;53%;0%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;25;15;Variable cloudiness;20;12;NE;18;71%;11%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Hazy sun and warm;38;23;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNE;9;13%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;28;22;Breezy in the p.m.;31;21;WSW;20;45%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;26;W;11;72%;73%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;23;8;Sunny;18;5;ESE;14;50%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;32;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;NE;10;66%;63%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;21;10;Partly sunny;21;12;W;14;49%;18%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy showers;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SW;22;76%;72%;6

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the p.m.;34;27;Afternoon showers;33;27;WSW;9;77%;81%;11

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;31;25;Breezy with some sun;31;25;ENE;28;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A shower in the a.m.;27;22;WSW;13;78%;66%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;26;Warm with sunshine;36;27;E;12;58%;42%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;27;22;A shower or two;28;23;NE;18;54%;66%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower or two;31;24;Showers around;32;24;ESE;10;73%;89%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Very warm;38;32;Increasing clouds;36;32;NNW;18;47%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny, but cool;12;0;Sunny, but cool;12;1;NNE;8;35%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Hazy sunshine;35;20;Mostly sunny and hot;36;22;NNE;10;19%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;34;29;Breezy in the p.m.;34;29;W;20;64%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Variable clouds;30;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;22;SSW;7;85%;82%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Episodes of sunshine;35;27;Hazy sun;37;26;S;18;36%;33%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;26;16;Nice with some sun;26;16;W;10;48%;10%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm around;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;26;NNE;18;65%;82%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;29;19;Mostly sunny, nice;31;20;WSW;9;55%;14%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm or two;30;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;28;S;11;78%;80%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A thunderstorm;34;25;A t-storm around;34;25;E;8;68%;74%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Breezy in the p.m.;16;-2;Mostly sunny, mild;15;-1;SE;14;31%;27%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;30;25;Mostly cloudy;29;24;SW;14;77%;44%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Partial sunshine;19;16;SSE;14;75%;17%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partial sunshine;26;18;Mostly sunny;26;17;NNW;14;56%;4%;10

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;24;16;Rain and a t-storm;21;16;ENE;17;78%;89%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;30;20;Partly sunny;29;19;SW;10;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;26;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;SSW;11;72%;3%;8

Madrid, Spain;Breezy in the p.m.;34;19;Plenty of sun;32;20;NNW;9;24%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;W;9;68%;80%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Morning showers;30;24;Partly sunny;32;25;NE;7;70%;14%;8

Manila, Philippines;A couple of t-storms;29;26;A t-storm or two;30;27;SW;24;83%;86%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly cloudy;12;8;A little p.m. rain;12;7;NW;25;72%;81%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;A t-storm around;23;13;WNW;10;41%;64%;15

Miami, United States;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;SSE;11;81%;88%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Sun and some clouds;24;14;A t-storm in spots;25;14;W;9;55%;42%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;29;24;An afternoon shower;29;24;SSW;26;63%;68%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, nice;20;10;Mainly cloudy;16;14;ESE;17;92%;69%;2

Montreal, Canada;A shower in spots;25;16;Mostly cloudy;27;19;S;5;54%;78%;9

Moscow, Russia;A passing shower;22;15;Clouds and sun;21;12;NNW;12;43%;9%;6

Mumbai, India;A t-storm or two;30;27;A t-storm or two;30;27;WSW;19;87%;84%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;23;13;Partly sunny;23;12;E;18;49%;30%;11

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;28;20;Mostly sunny;28;21;S;11;48%;58%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;35;24;A shower in the p.m.;36;24;W;11;46%;55%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clouds and sun, warm;28;16;Clearing and warm;27;17;NNE;11;60%;44%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun;35;26;Partly sunny;35;26;W;10;50%;41%;11

Oslo, Norway;Nice with sunshine;26;14;Partly sunny;27;14;SSE;10;41%;4%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;25;13;Turning out cloudy;28;19;SSE;13;58%;81%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower or two;29;26;A passing shower;29;26;E;21;79%;80%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;25;A shower and t-storm;30;25;NW;10;83%;89%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;32;23;Heavy p.m. showers;31;23;ESE;10;82%;76%;11

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;29;19;A t-shower in spots;26;18;WSW;13;60%;75%;6

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;17;13;Mostly cloudy;17;14;WSW;14;67%;49%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;33;27;Cloudy;31;27;WSW;16;70%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;NE;13;83%;87%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;35;23;A t-storm or two;34;23;E;11;60%;82%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;26;16;Periods of sun;28;18;E;9;48%;41%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot and humid;34;24;Very hot and humid;36;24;NW;7;63%;14%;10

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;19;10;A little p.m. rain;20;9;ENE;13;55%;84%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Nice with sunshine;27;18;WNW;11;69%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;Sunshine, pleasant;26;21;SSE;18;73%;67%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;14;12;A morning shower;13;9;SSW;16;90%;75%;1

Riga, Latvia;A stray thunderstorm;23;15;Sun and some clouds;23;14;NNE;10;53%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;23;15;Sunny and pleasant;24;14;NE;10;67%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;45;31;Sunny and hot;46;31;ENE;14;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny;33;21;Plenty of sunshine;32;23;SW;11;49%;3%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun;21;11;Clouds and sun;20;16;W;11;49%;29%;4

San Francisco, United States;Warmer;22;13;Low clouds breaking;20;14;WSW;18;62%;5%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;25;20;Thunderstorms;24;20;ENE;12;84%;88%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A p.m. t-storm;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;25;SE;18;79%;84%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm around;28;18;A t-storm around;27;17;NW;8;71%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, cool;21;15;A t-storm or two;22;15;NE;13;69%;71%;13

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;19;5;Cooler;13;2;SSW;7;65%;44%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;E;11;78%;85%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;Nice with sunshine;25;15;NNW;13;57%;2%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Sunshine, pleasant;26;14;NE;12;56%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Very hot;36;24;Very hot;37;24;SW;7;50%;6%;9

Shanghai, China;Overcast and windy;31;27;Rain and drizzle;29;27;ENE;31;82%;95%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Warm, a p.m. shower;34;27;A t-storm around;31;27;SSE;16;71%;64%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;27;13;SE;12;49%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;26;A shower and t-storm;30;26;ESE;21;74%;84%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;22;13;Nice with some sun;25;15;SSW;9;47%;24%;5

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy;15;12;Winds subsiding;17;10;WNW;25;60%;36%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and wind;32;26;Rain and wind;29;26;WSW;71;84%;92%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Decreasing clouds;21;16;Some sun and nice;21;15;WSW;11;41%;11%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;39;26;Sunshine, very hot;42;27;NNE;13;16%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;30;20;Partly sunny;29;21;N;12;58%;75%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;39;28;Sunny and very warm;40;28;SE;12;14%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;31;26;A morning shower;30;26;W;15;53%;41%;11

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;34;19;Sunny and very warm;36;21;E;8;38%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;32;25;Partly sunny, warm;34;24;ESE;10;58%;55%;10

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;19;Showers around;23;21;SW;15;81%;92%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;30;23;Sunny and pleasant;31;24;ESE;8;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;38;22;Sunny and hot;38;26;SSE;15;24%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Inc. clouds;25;10;Partly sunny;25;14;NNE;11;52%;33%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partial sunshine;25;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;SSE;8;51%;13%;8

Vienna, Austria;Nice with sunshine;28;16;Partly sunny;30;22;SSE;13;47%;26%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A morning t-storm;28;25;WSW;13;89%;86%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;A stray thunderstorm;25;14;A stray thunderstorm;24;14;NNE;8;58%;41%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Nice with some sun;24;15;Some sun, pleasant;26;16;ESE;6;58%;30%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;7;Plenty of sun;14;8;NE;8;78%;1%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;31;26;A couple of t-storms;30;25;SW;11;84%;78%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;20;Partly sunny;31;20;NNE;8;42%;31%;11

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather