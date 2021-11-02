Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, November 2, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm around;30;25;SSW;13;80%;55%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Humid with hazy sun;33;27;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;NW;9;60%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Decreasing clouds;23;14;Decreasing clouds;23;13;WNW;10;64%;13%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;22;19;A little a.m. rain;21;14;WSW;21;71%;85%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A couple of showers;10;4;A couple of showers;11;4;W;9;90%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Rain and drizzle;5;2;Rain and drizzle;5;1;SE;4;80%;86%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;22;11;Increasing clouds;22;8;SE;8;44%;84%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little snow;-3;-12;Quite cold;-6;-12;NNE;13;44%;7%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;36;23;Hot with some sun;36;24;SE;10;40%;16%;8

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;22;13;Sunny and pleasant;22;14;NW;8;74%;0%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy;17;13;Breezy in the p.m.;15;12;SSE;22;79%;44%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;34;20;Mostly sunny;31;18;NW;9;45%;7%;4

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A shower and t-storm;30;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;SE;7;76%;88%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;20;ESE;11;79%;75%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;Partly sunny;33;25;NE;9;67%;36%;8

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;20;12;Showers;18;8;NNW;14;56%;73%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;14;4;Partly sunny, foggy;16;5;NNW;7;68%;0%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Windy this morning;15;7;A little p.m. rain;18;14;SE;10;75%;72%;1

Berlin, Germany;Mainly cloudy;12;4;Mostly cloudy;12;6;E;10;77%;73%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A couple of showers;18;10;Rainy times;18;10;SE;8;81%;95%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A thunderstorm;27;19;A t-storm in spots;26;19;NW;13;76%;66%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler;9;3;Mostly cloudy;13;9;ESE;17;87%;75%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A couple of showers;10;4;Partly sunny;10;4;W;5;79%;70%;1

Bucharest, Romania;A little rain;14;8;Mostly cloudy;18;7;ENE;11;76%;6%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Cloudy and cooler;9;3;Milder;14;9;ENE;9;81%;75%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and warmer;26;18;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;E;14;80%;60%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;27;20;A p.m. t-storm;26;20;N;10;54%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;20;9;Sunny;20;9;NNW;7;54%;1%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and beautiful;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;30;21;NE;12;34%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Periods of sun;19;13;Partly sunny;19;16;NNW;23;65%;57%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A thunderstorm;28;19;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;ESE;5;69%;69%;5

Chennai, India;A stray thunderstorm;29;26;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;NNE;9;84%;76%;2

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, chilly;8;0;Partly sunny, chilly;7;0;W;9;53%;4%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;33;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;SW;12;80%;86%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;11;5;A little rain;10;4;S;7;84%;78%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy this morning;31;25;Partly sunny;31;25;W;6;71%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;16;10;Rain, a thunderstorm;12;6;NE;12;88%;67%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy and humid;32;24;A t-storm around;32;23;E;19;71%;45%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;29;17;Hazy sun;29;16;SW;6;57%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Bit of rain, snow;7;1;Cloudy and warmer;14;1;SSW;8;59%;9%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Mostly sunny;29;19;More sun than clouds;30;19;NNW;9;58%;0%;5

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. t-storm;34;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;SE;9;69%;71%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sunshine;9;5;Periods of sun;10;3;NW;21;80%;27%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Partial sunshine;19;8;NE;7;27%;3%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;21;16;Partly sunny;19;12;WNW;23;64%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Afternoon showers;24;21;A morning shower;27;23;SE;6;81%;59%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;A p.m. t-storm;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;SE;13;41%;55%;14

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;28;20;Variable cloudiness;29;21;E;13;56%;15%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;8;5;Breezy with rain;8;7;SSE;24;92%;92%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds breaking;34;25;Showers around;33;25;NE;9;70%;90%;8

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;29;22;Humid with sunshine;27;23;E;11;70%;44%;5

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;29;23;A couple of showers;30;24;ENE;18;60%;81%;4

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;A couple of showers;29;22;E;9;72%;85%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;25;12;Sunny and nice;25;12;N;11;45%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;An afternoon shower;16;13;A morning shower;18;12;E;8;90%;44%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm or two;31;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;ESE;10;77%;76%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;36;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;N;13;57%;0%;6

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;14;Sunny;30;16;E;13;22%;4%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and pleasant;22;4;Mostly sunny;19;4;ESE;8;20%;1%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and less humid;33;20;Plenty of sunshine;35;21;NE;16;26%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Hazy sun;22;11;Hazy sun;23;10;SSW;9;65%;5%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;39;27;Hazy and very warm;38;26;N;19;26%;1%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Inc. clouds;9;6;Mostly cloudy;13;2;WSW;11;76%;26%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;32;25;A couple of showers;31;25;NE;15;66%;76%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;28;23;Mostly cloudy;30;23;S;9;72%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Increasing clouds;30;22;Hazy sun;32;21;N;9;52%;5%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;30;25;A thunderstorm;30;25;NE;7;80%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A few showers;15;3;Brief p.m. showers;14;3;ESE;13;52%;82%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;30;24;Variable cloudiness;31;24;SW;9;73%;44%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;19;16;Mostly cloudy;18;16;SSE;10;80%;7%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the p.m.;18;12;Partly sunny;18;11;NNW;13;58%;30%;3

London, United Kingdom;Turning cloudy;13;4;Partly sunny;10;6;NNW;12;78%;44%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, cool;23;13;Mostly sunny, nice;25;14;SSE;8;67%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;24;Partly sunny, nice;28;24;SW;9;69%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;15;6;Partly sunny;14;3;NW;11;54%;17%;3

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;30;27;Showers around;31;27;W;17;72%;82%;3

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;30;24;A morning t-storm;30;25;NE;8;79%;69%;8

Manila, Philippines;A morning shower;33;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;26;E;11;60%;66%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;29;20;Heavy p.m. showers;23;14;SW;21;71%;94%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;22;9;A couple of t-storms;23;9;N;8;37%;62%;6

Miami, United States;A few showers;26;23;Partial sunshine;28;23;ENE;15;61%;28%;5

Minsk, Belarus;Mainly cloudy;9;6;Rain and drizzle;9;3;SW;11;87%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine, pleasant;32;25;Some brightening;32;25;SE;16;67%;16%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A passing shower;23;17;Rain and a t-storm;23;17;E;17;80%;74%;4

Montreal, Canada;A shower;8;1;Partly sunny;6;-1;N;3;65%;35%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;7;4;A little p.m. rain;9;7;SSE;17;86%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny intervals;35;26;Hazy sun;35;26;NNE;10;49%;2%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy in the p.m.;27;16;A little a.m. rain;27;16;NNE;19;56%;68%;10

New York, United States;An afternoon shower;12;4;Sunshine and cool;11;4;NNW;12;48%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;25;13;Some sun, a shower;25;14;WNW;13;70%;43%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-9;-18;Bitterly cold;-13;-19;NW;13;75%;44%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny intervals;21;11;Mostly sunny, nice;21;10;NNW;12;53%;10%;4

Oslo, Norway;A couple of showers;10;7;Occasional rain;9;3;NNW;5;73%;68%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A shower;8;-2;Partial sunshine;6;-4;W;13;63%;41%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;31;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;E;21;73%;82%;6

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;28;24;A couple of t-storms;27;24;SW;11;85%;78%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A stray thunderstorm;30;24;ENE;10;77%;47%;10

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;13;5;Periods of sun;12;3;NW;9;64%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;19;11;Sun and some clouds;21;11;SSE;15;57%;1%;10

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;32;25;A p.m. t-shower;33;25;N;10;68%;77%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;33;24;Breezy in the p.m.;33;24;SE;25;65%;9%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;21;A t-storm around;33;21;SE;9;55%;54%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;11;2;Mostly cloudy;12;6;ENE;8;70%;74%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hazy sunshine;16;5;An afternoon shower;15;6;S;6;75%;87%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;19;11;A little a.m. rain;20;11;WNW;13;68%;86%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Humid with clearing;26;16;Not as warm;20;11;N;16;90%;58%;2

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;A morning shower;31;26;NE;12;64%;66%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Winds subsiding;0;-3;A little wintry mix;8;6;WSW;13;57%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;10;6;Periods of rain;9;5;SSW;10;92%;87%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;24;20;A shower in the a.m.;24;20;ESE;12;79%;56%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;32;19;Brilliant sunshine;33;19;ENE;6;16%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;20;13;Rain, a thunderstorm;18;14;S;11;89%;91%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;6;3;Cloudy;8;7;SE;10;87%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Some sun returning;20;14;Partly sunny;19;14;S;9;79%;69%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower and t-storm;25;18;A thunderstorm;26;18;NE;10;72%;90%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;25;ESE;14;73%;73%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;25;18;A couple of t-storms;24;17;NNW;7;94%;70%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;22;10;Nice with some sun;22;10;ENE;9;27%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunlit and pleasant;27;12;Partly sunny;22;11;SW;12;53%;42%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;31;23;A couple of showers;30;23;N;12;79%;78%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower in the p.m.;17;8;Partly sunny;14;7;NW;10;75%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Showers around;13;10;Showers around;16;12;ENE;8;81%;95%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;17;6;Decreasing clouds;17;8;W;6;65%;69%;3

Shanghai, China;Overcast;20;13;Sunshine, pleasant;22;15;ESE;10;55%;5%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Afternoon t-storms;31;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;W;12;77%;75%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cooler;10;4;Pleasant and warmer;16;5;S;8;79%;5%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;An afternoon shower;30;24;A passing shower;30;24;ENE;13;71%;80%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly cloudy;11;7;Occasional rain;9;6;WSW;10;96%;91%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;22;17;Decreasing clouds;23;18;NNE;24;52%;4%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;24;22;Remaining cloudy;24;22;E;19;73%;68%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Increasing clouds;10;5;Periods of rain;9;7;S;11;97%;93%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hazy sun;19;5;Mostly cloudy;16;3;NNW;8;43%;14%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;High clouds and warm;23;12;Clouds and sun, mild;19;12;WSW;6;71%;44%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine, pleasant;24;14;Mostly cloudy;24;13;WNW;12;32%;30%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;26;19;Mostly sunny;26;20;NNE;12;57%;8%;4

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;23;13;Rather cloudy;25;17;ESE;5;53%;44%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Clouds and sun;20;14;Sunny intervals;21;13;S;10;56%;6%;2

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with a shower;8;2;A passing shower;7;2;NW;11;66%;66%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;27;19;Plenty of sunshine;31;23;SSE;6;43%;0%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, warm;30;18;NW;12;64%;26%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;3;-12;Mostly cloudy;7;-11;ESE;10;35%;2%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Afternoon rain;14;10;Afternoon rain;16;11;ENE;9;60%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Cooler;10;3;Mostly cloudy;13;9;SE;17;84%;75%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;33;24;Mainly cloudy, hot;34;23;W;7;56%;13%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;8;7;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SW;10;82%;76%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Inc. clouds;11;6;Mostly cloudy;12;6;SE;12;81%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Increasingly windy;14;11;Very windy;13;10;SE;49;64%;77%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;An afternoon shower;33;25;Showers around;32;25;SSW;7;75%;85%;2

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy and mild;19;9;Clouds and sun;17;9;NE;4;67%;44%;3

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather