Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 6, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;31;26;A t-storm around;31;26;SSE;12;80%;66%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;27;19;Sunny and nice;26;19;N;7;59%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine, pleasant;16;5;Partly sunny, breezy;16;6;E;22;49%;13%;2

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;15;11;Mostly sunny;17;10;WSW;8;55%;7%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Afternoon rain;4;2;Mostly cloudy;6;2;SE;16;88%;91%;1

Anchorage, United States;A little snow;3;-2;Snowy;-1;-13;NE;12;65%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;14;3;Turning sunny;12;3;ESE;10;67%;1%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of snow;0;-9;Cloudy and colder;-6;-25;NE;11;81%;26%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;34;20;Plenty of sunshine;34;22;SE;15;40%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Mostly cloudy;18;12;A bit of rain;15;6;NW;12;73%;97%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;24;19;A little rain;23;18;NNE;15;74%;85%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Nice with some sun;21;9;S;7;54%;0%;2

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A stray shower;31;23;SE;10;74%;82%;7

Bangalore, India;Overcast;27;18;Partly sunny;27;19;ENE;8;67%;15%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Clouds and sun, nice;32;20;Sunny and beautiful;30;20;N;10;49%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Increasing clouds;15;7;A couple of showers;15;11;W;14;74%;94%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;12;-3;Partly sunny, mild;10;-3;WSW;7;45%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Rain at times;5;0;Variable cloudiness;3;-2;WNW;12;72%;44%;1

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;2;-2;More clouds than sun;1;-1;SE;12;76%;35%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;22;8;A little a.m. rain;22;9;ESE;9;59%;60%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;19;Some sun, a t-storm;25;18;NNE;13;76%;91%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Breezy this morning;4;-2;Variable cloudiness;2;-4;NW;12;79%;11%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Afternoon rain;4;2;Rather cloudy;5;4;S;14;80%;66%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Milder;6;5;Periods of rain;9;2;E;12;81%;100%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;3;-3;Variable clouds;2;-6;NNW;9;74%;10%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;25;17;Sunny and beautiful;27;17;ENE;18;67%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;28;19;A t-storm in spots;29;19;NE;10;43%;97%;6

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;16;6;N;13;65%;25%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;21;16;Clearing;20;13;WSW;18;49%;2%;1

Cape Town, South Africa;Clearing;19;15;Mostly cloudy;21;17;SSE;26;65%;2%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;20;Partly sunny;28;19;ESE;7;64%;27%;6

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;32;24;Clearing;31;25;N;7;77%;18%;6

Chicago, United States;Windy and colder;2;-9;Cloudy and cold;-3;-4;SSW;11;44%;43%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;31;24;ENE;9;72%;44%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;-1;-2;Rain and snow shower;2;1;SE;18;67%;77%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;31;22;High clouds;29;22;N;11;47%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Hazy sun and cooler;13;4;Low clouds;15;7;S;11;55%;3%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;32;23;A shower in the a.m.;32;23;SSE;14;72%;67%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny;24;12;Hazy sun;23;11;WNW;10;71%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Much colder;4;-1;Milder with clearing;11;0;SSW;8;45%;6%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Tropical rainstorm;23;20;Mostly cloudy;25;20;ENE;8;85%;27%;1

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;33;24;A t-storm or two;31;24;SSW;7;77%;96%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;7;2;Thundershowers;8;3;SSE;52;82%;99%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy, mild;16;9;Decreasing clouds;16;5;N;9;23%;5%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;18;14;W;20;63%;27%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;25;13;Hazy sunshine;25;14;SSE;4;47%;2%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;31;20;Partly sunny;31;20;E;12;31%;28%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Mostly sunny;30;19;ENE;12;69%;8%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Frigid;-11;-15;Frigid;-13;-16;N;14;91%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Hazy sunshine;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;NNE;8;55%;6%;5

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine and nice;25;13;Sunny and pleasant;24;16;ENE;12;56%;1%;4

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy, downpours;25;21;Rain, heavy at times;26;22;NE;17;81%;100%;1

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sunshine;33;21;Hazy sunshine;30;21;E;9;41%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;20;7;Mostly cloudy;20;7;NNW;8;57%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;16;9;Afternoon rain;15;9;SW;9;82%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;30;23;A shower and t-storm;30;24;WSW;15;81%;98%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sun;33;25;Sunny and nice;31;26;N;8;58%;2%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Cloudy and warmer;24;14;Clouds and sun;26;15;NE;11;66%;66%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;15;-1;ESE;8;21%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Hazy sunshine;30;16;Hazy sun;29;13;NE;13;24%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Brief p.m. showers;23;9;Hazy sun;22;7;WSW;8;63%;3%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;34;20;Hazy sun;35;21;NNW;15;25%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Freezing fog;2;0;A little rain;2;-2;N;8;91%;99%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;32;24;Partly sunny;32;24;N;16;61%;27%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;31;23;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;23;WSW;9;73%;66%;5

Kolkata, India;Tropical rainstorm;23;22;Partly sunny;27;20;NE;10;70%;3%;2

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy;32;23;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;ESE;6;71%;80%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;13;4;Cloudy with showers;14;5;SW;13;68%;100%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;An afternoon shower;33;26;A t-storm around;31;25;S;10;73%;59%;8

Lima, Peru;Clearing;19;17;Cloudy;20;17;SSE;11;85%;40%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;17;11;A couple of showers;17;12;NW;11;86%;97%;2

London, United Kingdom;A touch of rain;7;1;Afternoon rain;7;4;SE;38;84%;93%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Periods of sun;21;12;Morning sprinkles;17;10;NNW;8;78%;45%;1

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;29;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;26;S;12;75%;81%;11

Madrid, Spain;Sunny intervals;15;4;An afternoon shower;12;6;SW;12;81%;90%;1

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;A stray t-shower;31;27;N;12;66%;80%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A thunderstorm;29;24;N;6;85%;97%;8

Manila, Philippines;Some sun, pleasant;30;24;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;NE;11;62%;29%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;26;14;Morning showers;16;12;SSE;17;74%;80%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with sunshine;23;6;Mostly sunny, nice;24;9;WSW;7;37%;1%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;27;21;Partly sunny, nice;27;21;E;9;77%;10%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;-2;-5;Cold;-4;-12;N;12;88%;15%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, breezy;33;25;Mostly sunny;33;25;E;20;61%;17%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;A shower in the a.m.;23;15;Sunshine and nice;26;15;NE;18;60%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Rain;7;-6;Much colder;-5;-10;N;9;54%;14%;2

Moscow, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-3;-4;A little a.m. snow;2;-4;SSW;17;86%;94%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;31;24;Sunshine;33;25;N;11;54%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm around;25;15;A little a.m. rain;25;15;NE;17;61%;91%;9

New York, United States;Windy this afternoon;17;3;Partly sunny, cooler;5;1;W;14;37%;49%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;21;14;Partly sunny, nice;22;10;SSW;13;63%;69%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;-2;-6;An afternoon flurry;-2;-21;WNW;20;90%;48%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;15;11;Occasional rain;13;12;NNW;9;81%;93%;1

Oslo, Norway;A little snow;-10;-12;Bitterly cold;-9;-11;NNE;9;73%;57%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Rain;7;-10;Much colder;-6;-12;SSW;18;58%;24%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm around;30;25;A morning t-storm;29;25;NNE;14;77%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;A thunderstorm;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;NW;8;78%;67%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A stray a.m. t-storm;28;23;Couple of t-storms;29;23;ENE;8;86%;95%;2

Paris, France;Cloudy;8;4;A little p.m. rain;7;4;W;16;63%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Warm, turning breezy;33;18;Hot;35;25;E;24;30%;55%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;29;23;Partly sunny;29;23;N;14;62%;5%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;31;24;An afternoon shower;32;25;NE;17;72%;66%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, warm;35;19;Mostly sunny;34;19;SE;9;48%;5%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;1;-1;Variable cloudiness;2;-1;SSE;6;64%;44%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A shower in the p.m.;9;-2;Hazy sunshine;9;-4;N;6;83%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;20;11;An afternoon shower;21;11;N;12;62%;66%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;19;6;Increasing clouds;18;8;S;5;78%;3%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;E;14;66%;61%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;4;-1;Partly sunny, chilly;0;-2;ESE;9;54%;20%;0

Riga, Latvia;Flurries, very cold;-11;-14;Bitterly cold;-9;-14;SSE;3;84%;27%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;21;A shower and t-storm;25;20;SE;12;77%;100%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;28;12;Sunny and pleasant;24;10;ENE;7;28%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;2;Plenty of sun;11;0;ENE;8;53%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Bitterly cold;-17;-18;A bit of a.m. snow;-10;-14;W;9;92%;95%;0

San Francisco, United States;An afternoon shower;14;11;Periods of sun;17;12;SW;10;68%;8%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A brief shower;28;18;A p.m. t-storm;29;18;ENE;18;65%;78%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;29;25;Sunshine, a shower;29;24;E;20;69%;91%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Sunshine and nice;25;19;A shower in spots;26;19;NNE;10;74%;60%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and delightful;24;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;E;9;14%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;28;12;Sunlit and beautiful;26;13;SSW;12;49%;3%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Sunshine, a shower;31;23;Mostly sunny;31;22;N;14;69%;27%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;15;11;Occasional rain;16;8;NW;14;89%;99%;1

Seattle, United States;A little a.m. rain;6;6;An afternoon shower;9;6;SSW;8;91%;90%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Thickening clouds;11;0;Sunny and mild;13;-2;NNE;5;71%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;17;8;Partly sunny;14;9;NNE;14;61%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy in the p.m.;32;25;Showers around;31;25;N;20;68%;75%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;9;2;Rain, then snow;3;-3;W;19;83%;100%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;30;25;A passing shower;30;24;ENE;22;67%;96%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Snow showers, frigid;-9;-13;A snow shower;-9;-12;NE;7;84%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Low clouds;21;19;A morning t-storm;26;19;ENE;15;67%;66%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;22;18;A little a.m. rain;21;17;E;16;69%;56%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Frigid with some sun;-18;-22;A snow shower;-9;-12;NW;10;99%;62%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Turning cloudy;14;5;Decreasing clouds;16;5;NNE;10;46%;15%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and mild;17;3;Sunny and mild;13;2;NE;8;61%;5%;2

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;12;5;Sunshine;15;6;ENE;8;36%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Turning cloudy;24;16;High clouds;23;15;SSW;6;47%;2%;1

Tirana, Albania;Rain;12;7;A touch of rain;12;2;NE;5;67%;85%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Considerable clouds;11;9;Warmer with a shower;17;10;N;18;63%;100%;1

Toronto, Canada;A little a.m. rain;9;-3;Colder with flurries;-1;-5;W;24;56%;62%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Showers around;15;11;Windy;16;10;W;39;55%;3%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;A shower or two;11;9;Breezy and milder;18;9;WSW;28;63%;6%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hazy sun;-4;-20;Becoming cloudy;-3;-23;E;11;47%;0%;1

Vancouver, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;4;3;Rain and drizzle;6;4;SE;6;83%;96%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clouds and sunshine;5;0;Variable cloudiness;3;-1;NW;10;58%;42%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;28;12;Sunny and very warm;29;13;NNE;7;39%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;-4;-13;Frigid;-11;-15;NNE;8;95%;0%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Snow and rain;0;-5;Cold;-3;-8;ESE;8;86%;5%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain;15;13;A little a.m. rain;17;15;SSE;17;84%;60%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and nice;31;19;W;8;49%;1%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Plenty of sunshine;7;-4;Partly sunny;7;-3;NNE;3;62%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather