Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 15, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;32;25;A morning shower;32;25;SW;12;80%;56%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Winds subsiding;27;20;A little a.m. rain;27;20;ESE;24;56%;89%;2

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy in the p.m.;12;1;Decreasing clouds;9;-3;NNW;17;33%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;Brilliant sunshine;12;3;ESE;7;79%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;5;2;A couple of showers;8;4;NW;19;85%;94%;1

Anchorage, United States;A bit of p.m. snow;3;-5;Clouds and sunshine;-1;-10;NNE;4;71%;8%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly cloudy;10;2;Cooler;5;-1;E;10;85%;30%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snowy this morning;-10;-10;A little p.m. snow;1;-8;SW;18;51%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Breezy and hot;38;27;Winds subsiding;40;29;N;27;35%;6%;12

Athens, Greece;Breezy this morning;14;6;Mostly sunny;11;3;NNE;11;62%;2%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sunshine;25;16;Partly sunny;28;16;S;14;46%;2%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;16;7;A shower in the p.m.;16;5;WNW;16;56%;96%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun, some clouds;33;23;A t-storm around;32;23;ESE;10;68%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;29;18;Decreasing clouds;28;18;E;12;55%;7%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning cloudy;34;23;Partly sunny;32;23;S;8;59%;2%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;2;Partly sunny;12;3;NNW;12;58%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;3;-8;Mostly cloudy;0;-7;NNE;7;23%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;3;-3;Fog, then sun;2;-4;WSW;9;71%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;3;-1;Fog early in the day;5;4;WSW;12;86%;93%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;19;7;Cloudy;20;7;SE;10;66%;44%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;29;17;Sunshine, pleasant;29;18;E;11;49%;8%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Decreasing clouds;7;-4;Fog, then some sun;3;1;WNW;10;83%;6%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;4;0;A couple of showers;6;4;W;14;89%;97%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;8;-6;Partly sunny;3;-3;WSW;8;65%;1%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;7;-8;Fog, then some sun;3;-2;W;7;88%;6%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very hot;38;26;Thunderstorms;29;21;ESE;12;82%;100%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Considerable clouds;28;19;A stray a.m. t-storm;26;19;NW;9;52%;66%;5

Busan, South Korea;Clearing;9;0;Partly sunny;10;-2;NW;17;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Breezy this morning;16;11;Showers around;16;10;NNE;16;50%;84%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Not as warm;26;19;Partly sunny;25;18;SSE;18;67%;6%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;30;21;A little p.m. rain;28;21;SE;5;62%;66%;6

Chennai, India;Clearing and humid;31;24;Humid with a shower;31;24;NE;14;81%;81%;6

Chicago, United States;A morning flurry;-4;-8;Mostly sunny;-2;-4;WNW;7;56%;45%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;31;24;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;ENE;10;69%;69%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;4;1;A couple of showers;6;3;WNW;15;88%;89%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;22;Some brightening;29;21;SSW;8;58%;4%;3

Dallas, United States;Very windy;3;-2;Sunny, but cool;10;1;SSE;10;41%;0%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, warm;35;25;High clouds and warm;35;25;NE;17;62%;21%;6

Delhi, India;Sun and some clouds;13;8;Mostly cloudy;17;7;WNW;7;83%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Brilliant sunshine;9;0;Partly sunny;9;-2;S;10;33%;0%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clearing;26;14;Plenty of sunshine;26;12;WNW;13;53%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;24;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;W;10;82%;85%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;8;4;A morning shower;7;0;W;12;82%;57%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;15;11;Cloudy and mild;12;10;N;11;42%;90%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;15;12;Sun and clouds;15;13;E;18;74%;62%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;22;19;A little rain;25;14;ESE;14;77%;97%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;23;17;Cloudy, a t-storm;22;16;ENE;6;79%;90%;4

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;26;19;A shower and t-storm;27;20;WNW;22;65%;95%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;0;-5;Snow and rain;2;-3;WNW;28;92%;100%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;34;22;Partly sunny;33;24;SE;8;50%;7%;7

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny;23;17;Partly sunny;22;16;E;14;75%;27%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;27;19;An afternoon shower;27;19;NE;8;68%;65%;5

Hyderabad, India;A shower;29;20;Mostly sunny;25;18;ESE;11;58%;4%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;16;6;Clouds and sun;18;8;NE;9;53%;1%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Decreasing clouds;7;1;Mostly sunny, chilly;6;-1;NNE;13;60%;1%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;W;14;79%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clearing and cooler;24;20;Sunny and beautiful;25;19;NNE;16;53%;5%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;24;16;A t-storm around;24;16;WNW;12;68%;91%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Cloudy;7;-1;Cloudy;8;2;SSW;8;38%;65%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy this morning;23;13;Breezy in the a.m.;24;14;NE;19;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;17;4;Hazy sunshine;18;5;S;6;67%;1%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;31;17;Hazy sunshine;29;15;N;23;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Snow showers;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;0;-3;SW;14;62%;33%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;NE;17;58%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;29;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;29;23;W;8;76%;81%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;24;16;Hazy sunshine;24;13;N;11;59%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;34;23;Hot;36;25;NE;6;62%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A little p.m. rain;13;4;Afternoon showers;13;4;NNE;13;70%;99%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;33;25;High clouds;33;25;SW;11;69%;44%;4

Lima, Peru;Sun and clouds;25;21;Partly sunny;25;21;SSE;12;73%;68%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sun and some clouds;13;8;Partly sunny;15;6;ENE;9;88%;4%;3

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;7;5;Clouds breaking;9;2;WNW;10;88%;33%;1

Los Angeles, United States;A shower or two;21;14;Nice with some sun;25;13;SSE;7;57%;1%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;23;Decreasing clouds;28;22;SW;9;70%;31%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;9;-4;Plenty of sunshine;10;-4;NNE;5;75%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;High clouds;32;28;A t-storm in spots;32;28;ENE;18;64%;85%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;ESE;8;83%;99%;3

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;30;22;Sun and some clouds;30;22;E;12;62%;3%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Cooler with clearing;26;16;Mostly sunny;27;19;WSW;14;57%;3%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;20;4;A p.m. t-storm;19;6;ESE;8;69%;82%;6

Miami, United States;Nice with sunshine;23;20;Couple of t-storms;26;18;W;28;65%;98%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Snow showers;1;-2;A bit of p.m. snow;0;-3;SW;15;61%;99%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;25;ENE;22;59%;6%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;23;Thunderstorms;28;21;ESE;16;65%;98%;8

Montreal, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-23;Sunny and very cold;-13;-17;NE;2;59%;80%;2

Moscow, Russia;Breezy and colder;-1;-4;Low clouds breaking;-3;-6;SW;13;62%;27%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;29;21;Hazy sun;31;23;N;10;55%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;27;15;A stray p.m. t-storm;27;16;NNW;10;62%;80%;6

New York, United States;Much colder;-8;-12;Not as cold;0;-1;ENE;15;50%;98%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;An afternoon shower;15;7;Cooler;10;3;N;19;47%;25%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-7;-8;Clouds and sun;-6;-7;SSE;16;86%;82%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny;8;0;Clouds and sun;12;3;W;14;65%;58%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;-3;-7;Cloudy;2;0;WNW;7;84%;36%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-24;Sunny, but cold;-13;-17;ENE;9;50%;81%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy, a downpour;31;25;A passing shower;31;25;SE;7;71%;93%;10

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;31;23;An afternoon shower;30;23;NW;13;72%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;30;23;A stray t-shower;30;23;ENE;9;80%;91%;3

Paris, France;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;Low clouds and fog;7;4;WSW;9;80%;56%;1

Perth, Australia;Windy this afternoon;28;17;Windy in the p.m.;27;18;ESE;24;51%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;32;21;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;SSW;8;57%;6%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;31;23;Cloudy with a shower;32;23;NNE;17;70%;93%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;32;18;A shower in the p.m.;32;17;ESE;9;57%;57%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;4;-4;Fog early in the day;4;1;W;12;75%;49%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little snow;3;-16;Sunny and colder;-3;-24;E;9;66%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;19;9;A bit of rain;21;10;SSE;14;61%;88%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;20;6;Brilliant sunshine;20;5;E;8;72%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;30;24;A morning shower;30;25;E;11;69%;82%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;A bit of p.m. snow;2;-2;Snow, rain mixing in;6;3;SSW;11;83%;100%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, breezy;3;-1;Snow and rain;4;1;SW;19;86%;100%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;30;24;Mainly cloudy;30;24;NE;10;72%;41%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Not as warm;21;13;Sunny and nice;22;9;NNW;10;44%;2%;4

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;14;-1;Plenty of sunshine;14;2;ENE;8;84%;1%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;0;-6;Sun and some clouds;2;-2;SW;12;64%;85%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;16;9;Mostly sunny;16;8;NE;10;75%;26%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower;27;16;A shower in the p.m.;27;15;ENE;13;67%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A passing shower;28;23;A shower in the p.m.;29;23;SSE;15;71%;56%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;21;16;Sunshine, a shower;23;14;N;9;81%;81%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;10;Sunshine and nice;22;11;S;10;29%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;27;14;A morning shower;25;12;SW;12;55%;66%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;A shower in the p.m.;29;21;E;10;75%;56%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;14;5;Partly sunny;15;4;E;8;76%;2%;2

Seattle, United States;Dense fog will lift;8;4;Fog in the morning;8;3;SSE;6;89%;14%;0

Seoul, South Korea;An afternoon flurry;3;-6;Plenty of sunshine;-1;-10;NW;12;45%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds;10;4;Cloudy;10;5;NNE;15;62%;44%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A stray p.m. shower;33;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;N;19;70%;68%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;4;-5;Partly sunny;5;-5;SSW;11;59%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;Mostly sunny;28;23;E;18;66%;6%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;1;-3;Showers around;6;-1;W;16;84%;87%;0

Sydney, Australia;A shower and t-storm;28;22;Partly sunny, humid;28;22;SSW;17;75%;44%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Warmer;22;15;Clouds and sun;21;17;ENE;13;81%;87%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Breezy this morning;1;-2;Snow and rain;3;-1;WSW;22;88%;100%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Breezy in the p.m.;15;10;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;7;NNE;13;86%;100%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;5;-3;Partly sunny;3;-5;NNW;18;56%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Afternoon showers;11;3;Partly sunny;10;6;NE;9;36%;66%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;A few showers;15;11;Rain in the morning;14;4;NE;15;63%;86%;1

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;17;2;Sunny and nice;16;6;ESE;7;47%;5%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Breezy this morning;9;1;Plenty of sunshine;10;0;NNW;9;67%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;Clearing, very cold;-11;-13;Sunny, not as cold;-3;-5;SSE;14;65%;96%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;14;11;Rain and drizzle;14;11;WNW;14;76%;97%;1

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;15;6;Mainly cloudy;16;7;W;13;73%;5%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Becoming cloudy;-17;-31;Sunny, but cold;-17;-30;ESE;9;86%;3%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of sun;8;3;Cloudy;7;4;ENE;5;74%;36%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;6;-3;Fog, then some sun;4;3;WNW;10;84%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and very warm;32;19;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;ESE;7;45%;17%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;2;-3;Snow, rain;1;-2;WSW;14;76%;99%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;2;-3;Cloudy;2;0;W;15;85%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunlit and breezy;19;14;Partly sunny;23;15;ENE;17;60%;1%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;32;21;Clouds and sun, nice;32;21;W;8;66%;30%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;1;-9;Clearing;-1;-12;NE;3;29%;1%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather