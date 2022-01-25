Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, January 25, 2022

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;32;24;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;SSW;12;75%;26%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;23;17;Sunny and delightful;24;16;NNE;8;67%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;7;3;A bit of rain;7;2;WNW;5;91%;93%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of sunshine;14;4;Mostly sunny;15;4;S;8;61%;1%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Fog;4;1;Cloudy with a shower;6;4;WSW;17;89%;91%;0

Anchorage, United States;Snow;2;-9;A bit of a.m. snow;-6;-8;NNE;16;68%;62%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;11;-1;Partial sunshine;11;0;E;12;55%;0%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy, cold;-13;-18;Mostly cloudy, cold;-14;-25;SSW;10;82%;7%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Very hot;42;26;Very hot;39;24;N;12;44%;67%;10

Athens, Greece;Snow showers, cold;4;-2;Clouds breaking;6;-2;N;11;59%;4%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;Showers, mainly late;23;18;Showers around;26;19;WSW;11;75%;94%;9

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;4;Sunshine and nice;20;4;W;11;39%;3%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. shower or two;32;23;Mostly cloudy;32;23;SE;11;68%;39%;4

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;28;19;Some sun, pleasant;27;19;ESE;8;55%;13%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Sun and some clouds;34;23;Mostly sunny;32;25;SSW;10;62%;27%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;13;4;Mostly sunny;14;4;WNW;16;64%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;6;-5;Mostly cloudy;3;-6;NNW;9;23%;40%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouding up, chilly;0;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;3;-1;WSW;9;83%;92%;1

Berlin, Germany;A brief shower;4;3;Cloudy with a shower;4;3;WSW;13;74%;91%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;17;10;A little p.m. rain;19;10;SE;9;73%;81%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;19;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;18;NNE;9;72%;93%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rather cloudy;4;0;Cloudy;5;0;WNW;15;76%;27%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Patchy freezing fog;2;0;Low clouds and fog;3;2;SW;10;88%;80%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, chilly;2;-7;Cloudy;3;-7;SSW;10;38%;20%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;2;-4;Cloudy;5;-3;NW;6;79%;26%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;22;Humid with a t-storm;29;13;SE;14;78%;80%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Inc. clouds;29;19;A t-storm around;29;19;ENE;10;43%;91%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;11;1;Mostly sunny;11;-1;NW;13;48%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;17;9;Heavy a.m. showers;12;8;W;25;60%;78%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Breezy this morning;23;19;Sunny and pleasant;23;18;SSE;29;70%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;17;Rather cloudy;29;18;ENE;8;56%;4%;6

Chennai, India;Hazy sun;31;24;Partly sunny, humid;31;24;SE;8;81%;32%;7

Chicago, United States;Frigid;-10;-21;Sunny and very cold;-12;-14;SSW;18;68%;6%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;An afternoon shower;31;23;Partly sunny;29;22;E;11;69%;44%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;5;3;A passing shower;6;4;W;17;82%;98%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;27;22;Clouds and sunshine;28;21;NNE;18;52%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Areas of morning fog;15;0;Partly sunny, chilly;9;2;SE;12;43%;62%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Windy;31;25;Breezy;31;25;ENE;22;71%;66%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;12;8;Cool with hazy sun;16;7;WNW;12;82%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Snow tapering off;-2;-11;Not as cold;5;-7;WSW;9;49%;27%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;25;16;Hazy sun;25;16;NNW;9;61%;5%;5

Dili, East Timor;A couple of showers;32;24;Showers around;31;24;S;9;74%;95%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Fog;8;3;Fog;9;8;WSW;19;84%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;11;0;Abundant sunshine;10;0;NNE;9;22%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A couple of showers;15;13;Windy;15;14;ENE;45;77%;88%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;22;19;A shower in spots;24;19;SE;11;86%;93%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Cloudy and cool;19;18;Rain and a t-storm;19;17;NE;14;96%;97%;3

Havana, Cuba;Clouds and sun;28;20;A shower and t-storm;30;19;SSW;11;64%;95%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy this morning;0;-9;Breezy, p.m. snow;0;-2;SSW;23;89%;89%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;31;24;Sun and some clouds;34;24;SE;9;58%;7%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;22;17;Partly sunny;21;17;ENE;17;75%;17%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;27;20;Breezy in the a.m.;27;19;E;20;63%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunshine;28;17;Hazy sunshine;28;17;NE;7;43%;2%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny;16;4;Plenty of sunshine;15;3;N;12;65%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Cold, p.m. flurries;1;-2;Mostly cloudy, cold;2;-2;W;13;68%;44%;3

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A thunderstorm;30;24;W;13;77%;85%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;27;21;Sunny and nice;28;20;NNW;17;53%;4%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;29;17;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;NE;9;44%;17%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;7;-13;Sunny and colder;3;-13;SSW;10;23%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;23;10;Sunny and nice;24;9;ENE;7;37%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Turning cloudy;16;6;Showers around;13;4;N;7;84%;92%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Hazy sunshine;31;16;Breezy with hazy sun;30;13;N;29;20%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;A little snow, cold;-6;-8;A little a.m. snow;0;-8;WNW;13;81%;69%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;A few showers;30;24;Partly sunny;30;23;NNE;15;60%;44%;6

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;31;23;A t-storm around;31;23;NNE;9;67%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;25;17;Hazy sunshine;24;17;NE;7;65%;28%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;32;23;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;7;68%;38%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A little a.m. rain;14;4;A p.m. shower or two;15;5;SE;12;57%;71%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and very warm;33;22;Sunny, low humidity;33;22;SW;9;51%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;24;20;Episodes of sunshine;25;20;SSE;12;68%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;15;7;NE;17;71%;28%;3

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;5;2;Fog;7;4;WSW;11;84%;18%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;21;9;Breezy in the a.m.;23;9;NNE;8;32%;0%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;28;24;Cloudy;29;25;SSW;10;69%;39%;4

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;12;-2;Plenty of sunshine;12;-2;NE;7;60%;23%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;Cloudy;32;27;NNE;17;49%;27%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;29;24;Afternoon showers;29;24;S;7;82%;97%;4

Manila, Philippines;Clearing, less humid;32;26;Downpours;29;25;ENE;8;76%;99%;2

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;33;19;Turning cloudy, hot;33;22;WNW;11;51%;76%;9

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;22;7;Mostly sunny;22;9;SSW;9;39%;27%;6

Miami, United States;Periods of sun;22;21;A shower or two;25;18;W;15;76%;98%;1

Minsk, Belarus;Not as cold;1;-7;Cloudy and colder;-5;-8;SSW;9;89%;49%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and windy;33;23;Breezy;33;23;ENE;27;53%;0%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain, a thunderstorm;28;22;A t-storm in spots;26;17;SE;19;72%;80%;3

Montreal, Canada;Snow showers;-9;-21;Sunny, but very cold;-18;-24;SW;4;59%;3%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cold with low clouds;-9;-11;Morning flurries;-4;-9;NNW;10;74%;51%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;27;18;Hazy sunshine;29;20;N;12;45%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;Breezy with some sun;27;13;Breezy in the p.m.;28;13;NNE;20;41%;2%;12

New York, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;5;-7;Windy and colder;-4;-11;NNW;31;37%;4%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain;11;3;Mostly cloudy, cool;10;2;NW;12;70%;66%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little snow;-14;-16;An afternoon flurry;-14;-23;SE;13;86%;57%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Increasing clouds;8;1;Partly sunny;11;3;NW;10;61%;5%;2

Oslo, Norway;Increasing clouds;-5;-7;Inc. clouds;1;-2;WSW;9;85%;93%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow showers, cold;-10;-26;Sunny, but very cold;-20;-25;S;11;58%;4%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A couple of showers;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;NE;11;74%;95%;11

Panama City, Panama;A passing shower;32;22;Partly sunny;32;23;NNW;16;61%;19%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief p.m. showers;29;24;A couple of showers;29;23;NNE;11;77%;88%;4

Paris, France;Fog;4;0;Low clouds and fog;5;2;W;6;88%;2%;1

Perth, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;30;18;Breezy in the p.m.;28;18;SE;19;47%;2%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;33;26;Mostly sunny;33;25;SW;7;61%;5%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;High clouds;33;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;24;NNE;14;74%;66%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;32;18;Mostly sunny;33;19;SE;10;47%;27%;6

Prague, Czech Republic;Fog;4;1;Cloudy;5;0;W;10;55%;24%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Freezing fog;4;-9;Sunny;1;-17;NNE;7;59%;0%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;12;Afternoon showers;19;12;N;13;74%;100%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;18;8;Clearing;18;7;SSE;6;77%;23%;3

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun;31;25;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ESE;15;73%;82%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;4;-3;A bit of a.m. snow;2;-1;SE;7;59%;88%;0

Riga, Latvia;Decreasing clouds;3;-4;A bit of p.m. snow;1;0;SSW;11;86%;91%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;32;23;Sunny;32;24;N;11;61%;4%;12

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Hazy sun and warm;27;15;SSE;16;28%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;More sun than clouds;11;-2;Partly sunny;13;1;NE;8;72%;4%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Turning sunny;1;-10;Cloudy and colder;-5;-5;SSE;8;84%;77%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;6;Mostly sunny;16;7;NE;12;72%;0%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;28;14;A shower in the p.m.;28;15;ENE;16;56%;55%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;23;A stray shower;28;23;E;16;65%;80%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;24;17;Partly sunny, humid;23;17;N;8;83%;28%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;22;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;7;SSE;9;18%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;30;15;Sunny and nice;30;17;SW;12;42%;2%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;30;20;Sunshine, a shower;29;21;NNE;11;69%;80%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Abundant sunshine;16;5;Partly sunny;15;6;NE;9;65%;28%;3

Seattle, United States;Dense fog will lift;7;1;Dense fog will lift;6;-1;NE;10;85%;8%;2

Seoul, South Korea;A couple of showers;5;-3;Hazy sunshine;5;-8;WNW;8;50%;0%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;8;5;Rain and drizzle;7;5;NE;14;72%;91%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Very warm;33;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;34;25;N;17;58%;12%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cold;-3;-11;Cloudy, snow showers;0;-5;W;16;77%;74%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;Partly sunny, nice;28;23;ENE;14;62%;56%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;2;-6;A bit of a.m. snow;4;-3;W;14;97%;62%;1

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun;26;19;Partly sunny;25;20;ENE;16;58%;11%;10

Taipei City, Taiwan;Breezy in the p.m.;22;18;Low clouds breaking;22;16;ESE;16;80%;20%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;2;-6;Cloudy, p.m. snow;0;-1;S;17;89%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Brilliant sunshine;7;-2;Abundant sunshine;9;-1;NE;8;52%;1%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Very windy;7;-2;A bit of a.m. snow;3;-1;NNW;10;75%;93%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;2;Sunshine;11;4;ESE;9;29%;77%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;15;8;Heavy p.m. showers;13;7;W;28;64%;100%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, chilly;7;-4;Partly sunny, chilly;10;-3;E;7;44%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Becoming cloudy;7;4;Decreasing clouds;9;3;ENE;13;75%;8%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow showers, cold;-6;-17;Very cold;-10;-10;SW;12;73%;3%;2

Tripoli, Libya;More clouds than sun;12;7;Partly sunny;13;6;SW;10;59%;2%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;12;3;Plenty of sunshine;14;3;SSW;5;68%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partial sunshine;-16;-30;Sunny, but cold;-15;-31;E;8;78%;30%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;6;-1;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;NNE;6;63%;0%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;5;1;Cloudy;5;2;WNW;13;67%;20%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Warm with sunshine;32;18;Mostly sunny and hot;33;18;NNE;7;47%;1%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Variable cloudiness;2;-6;Cloudy;-3;-4;SW;10;83%;56%;0

Warsaw, Poland;A couple of showers;2;0;Rain and snow shower;3;1;W;13;98%;75%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower or two;21;17;Increasingly windy;23;14;NW;31;81%;63%;9

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;33;18;Plenty of sunshine;33;18;SW;6;45%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;4;-6;Clouds and sunshine;1;-5;NE;3;54%;34%;2

