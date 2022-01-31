Global Forecast-Celsius

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;33;24;A morning shower;32;24;SSW;12;73%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;24;16;Partly sunny, nice;26;19;NNW;5;62%;0%;5

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;10;2;Cloudy;11;4;E;5;80%;32%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine;16;8;Some sun, a shower;13;6;NW;12;71%;80%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Occasional rain;7;4;Occasional rain;10;7;WNW;32;90%;86%;0

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, colder;-10;-14;A little snow;-6;-11;NNE;22;66%;98%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;1;Cloudy;11;2;WNW;8;44%;5%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow;-5;-11;A thick cloud cover;-8;-18;S;12;63%;44%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunshine, very hot;38;25;ENE;12;36%;2%;12

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;14;9;Rain, a thunderstorm;15;9;S;20;80%;99%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;25;20;Cloudy;25;21;NE;21;58%;66%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A shower in the p.m.;17;7;Partly sunny;15;4;NW;13;64%;2%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm around;34;23;A t-storm in spots;33;22;SE;9;66%;82%;5

Bangalore, India;Some sun, pleasant;30;18;Sunny and nice;30;16;E;7;54%;2%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;33;25;Mostly sunny, nice;31;25;S;11;64%;75%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;15;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;6;NNW;15;57%;0%;3

Beijing, China;Chilly with sunshine;2;-6;Plenty of sunshine;3;-7;SSW;12;20%;44%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;8;0;A little snow;4;-2;W;11;76%;51%;1

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;4;1;Occasional rain;6;4;WNW;17;72%;99%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;20;8;Mostly cloudy;20;9;SE;10;65%;44%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray thunderstorm;25;18;Rain, a thunderstorm;27;18;SW;10;73%;85%;9

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cloudy;6;1;Cloudy and breezy;5;2;SW;22;67%;96%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A little rain, windy;6;3;Occasional rain;10;8;WNW;20;74%;85%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Turning cloudy;9;-2;Variable cloudiness;6;-3;WNW;11;66%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy;6;-1;Partly sunny;6;-1;W;12;65%;96%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;27;16;Sunny and nice;29;21;ENE;13;49%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;22;19;Cloudy and warmer;26;19;NE;8;51%;44%;4

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;9;0;Partly sunny;8;-1;NW;16;50%;1%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Low clouds breaking;17;10;Abundant sunshine;19;11;S;14;49%;1%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and humid;34;20;Sunny;29;20;NW;11;52%;5%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in the a.m.;25;18;A shower;29;20;ENE;5;60%;83%;8

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly sunny, humid;31;21;SE;7;78%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;More clouds than sun;0;-2;A little p.m. rain;4;-6;NW;18;75%;98%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;Rather cloudy;31;23;S;11;70%;2%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy;3;-1;Rain at times;5;2;NW;14;68%;99%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy;27;21;Mostly sunny;28;22;NNE;21;62%;0%;7

Dallas, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SSE;11;68%;31%;1

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some sun, a t-storm;31;24;A thunderstorm;32;25;NNE;12;74%;85%;5

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;23;10;Hazy sun;21;10;WNW;8;73%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;12;-6;Much colder;-1;-7;ENE;11;69%;99%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hazy sun;23;13;A shower in the p.m.;27;14;SW;12;67%;55%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;25;A thunderstorm;29;24;WNW;11;78%;91%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Becoming cloudy;8;7;A couple of showers;12;8;W;29;86%;97%;0

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;10;3;Turning cloudy, mild;14;5;NNE;12;27%;1%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mild with sunshine;20;13;Sunny and beautiful;19;13;E;15;57%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly cloudy;13;11;Mainly cloudy;14;12;NNE;10;75%;23%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clearing;24;17;A morning shower;25;17;ENE;10;71%;74%;14

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, warmer;24;15;Some sun, a shower;27;19;E;15;50%;60%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Snow;-5;-8;Cloudy and cold;-6;-10;NNW;11;87%;44%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;34;25;An afternoon shower;34;25;SE;13;56%;62%;8

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy;17;10;A shower in the a.m.;14;11;ENE;12;89%;86%;1

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;26;20;Breezy in the p.m.;27;20;ENE;20;60%;14%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;32;17;Hazy sunshine;32;17;ENE;6;29%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;More sun than clouds;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;6;N;15;56%;1%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine;7;1;Rain and drizzle;7;6;S;11;73%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;24;A couple of t-storms;30;25;WNW;10;76%;100%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly cloudy;24;19;Sunny and nice;25;20;N;21;35%;1%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clearing, a t-storm;24;16;Partly sunny;27;17;N;11;55%;6%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny;8;-11;Sunny;6;-8;SSW;9;40%;0%;4

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;15;Hazy sunshine;30;16;NW;8;50%;0%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun;17;6;A shower in the p.m.;14;5;S;7;72%;59%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Breezy with hazy sun;26;12;Sunny and beautiful;27;14;N;21;17%;0%;7

Kiev, Ukraine;Periods of snow;2;-4;Partly sunny;0;-6;SW;12;66%;21%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;28;24;A couple of showers;29;24;N;17;62%;88%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;33;23;A t-storm around;34;24;SW;9;60%;93%;6

Kolkata, India;Brilliant sunshine;26;15;Hazy sunshine;27;17;SW;8;64%;1%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm around;34;24;NNE;7;68%;80%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;12;5;A little rain;11;4;SE;15;78%;96%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny, low humidity;32;21;Partly sunny;33;22;SSW;10;54%;0%;9

Lima, Peru;Low clouds may break;24;20;High clouds;24;19;SSE;11;71%;22%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Plenty of sunshine;16;6;ENE;15;56%;0%;3

London, United Kingdom;Winds subsiding;9;4;Not as cool;13;9;W;24;77%;60%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;19;9;Mostly cloudy;19;7;NNE;8;66%;22%;1

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sunshine;30;25;A stray shower;30;25;SSW;11;70%;84%;12

Madrid, Spain;Plenty of sunshine;15;1;Mild with sunshine;16;0;SE;9;55%;1%;3

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;32;29;A shower in spots;33;28;ENE;21;61%;80%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;24;ENE;11;80%;94%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;33;26;Nice with some sun;32;25;E;10;57%;33%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;35;20;Cooler;23;14;SSW;18;65%;84%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Mostly sunny;23;9;SSW;10;34%;3%;7

Miami, United States;Sunny and warmer;21;16;Some sun;23;20;ENE;21;54%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Colder with snow;-2;-6;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-6;SW;16;79%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with clearing;33;25;Breezy in the p.m.;33;26;E;21;63%;4%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A morning shower;24;14;Sunny and nice;27;17;NE;11;46%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny;-9;-15;Mostly cloudy;-3;-4;S;9;64%;26%;1

Moscow, Russia;A little p.m. snow;-1;-2;Snow;-1;-4;SW;12;88%;78%;0

Mumbai, India;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Hazy sunshine;30;21;N;13;44%;0%;6

Nairobi, Kenya;A stray t-shower;28;16;Cloudy;25;16;NNE;9;60%;66%;4

New York, United States;Not as cold;0;-5;Partly sunny;3;-1;NNE;11;63%;2%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Rain and drizzle;14;4;Clouds and sun;15;9;ESE;8;70%;15%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;-7;-12;A bit of p.m. snow;-8;-10;S;16;92%;97%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;9;-2;A shower in the p.m.;11;4;W;16;54%;60%;3

Oslo, Norway;Turning cloudy;-4;-9;Snow at times;-2;-7;E;6;71%;100%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny;-9;-16;High clouds;-5;-7;S;15;70%;42%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;29;24;Downpours;29;25;NE;11;76%;99%;3

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;31;22;A brief shower;32;22;NNW;13;62%;81%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;30;24;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;12;76%;65%;3

Paris, France;Breezy;7;3;A little rain;10;9;WNW;15;67%;83%;0

Perth, Australia;Increasingly windy;31;16;Breezy in the a.m.;31;18;ESE;22;35%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;Mostly sunny;32;26;S;8;58%;16%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;29;24;Downpours;30;23;NNW;19;80%;99%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;27;19;A shower;30;19;SE;9;59%;83%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A bit of snow;3;0;A bit of snow;3;1;W;19;74%;99%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A little p.m. snow;5;-7;Turning sunny;1;-16;W;12;61%;4%;3

Quito, Ecuador;A little a.m. rain;17;11;Rain at times;19;12;SE;13;73%;99%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Hazy sun;21;7;Hazy sunshine;22;6;ENE;8;64%;0%;4

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;31;24;A morning shower;31;24;E;12;70%;79%;12

Reykjavik, Iceland;Milder with snow;5;-5;Colder with some sun;-2;-5;SE;11;58%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;A bit of snow;-1;-3;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-7;SSE;9;81%;97%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A shower and t-storm;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;NNE;9;75%;93%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Breezy this morning;22;18;Sunshine, pleasant;21;8;N;20;24%;0%;5

Rome, Italy;Cloudy with a shower;12;5;Plenty of sunshine;14;-1;N;20;43%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow;-1;-3;A little a.m. snow;-1;-5;W;8;72%;91%;0

San Francisco, United States;Periods of sun;15;7;Partly sunny;16;9;NNW;18;54%;1%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or two;26;17;A shower in places;27;14;ENE;15;58%;55%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower;28;22;A morning shower;28;23;ESE;9;75%;64%;6

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;23;15;Humid with a shower;23;15;WSW;8;87%;59%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and beautiful;24;8;Sunshine, pleasant;23;9;NE;6;34%;6%;8

Santiago, Chile;Breezy in the p.m.;28;16;Mostly sunny, nice;27;16;SW;12;34%;8%;11

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;30;21;A brief shower;29;21;N;12;72%;85%;6

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;19;3;Sunny and mild;19;5;E;6;52%;0%;3

Seattle, United States;A little p.m. rain;7;2;Mostly cloudy;5;0;NNE;9;74%;30%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Increasing clouds;4;-1;Mostly sunny;2;-9;NW;14;55%;2%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;8;3;Cloudy and chilly;7;2;NNE;15;56%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;25;A few showers;33;25;NNE;19;63%;87%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Breezy this morning;6;-3;Periods of snow;2;-3;W;12;82%;99%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;28;23;A morning shower;28;23;ENE;9;69%;55%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;-2;-6;Cloudy and cold;-4;-8;NNE;7;69%;40%;0

Sydney, Australia;Humid;29;23;Humid;32;23;SW;17;63%;76%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Increasingly windy;19;16;Rain and drizzle;20;16;ENE;14;75%;99%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of snow;-3;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;-3;-10;SW;9;70%;94%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy;6;1;Sunny, not as cool;12;2;NE;9;50%;0%;3

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, mild;12;-1;Mostly sunny, mild;11;-1;NNW;17;47%;8%;3

Tehran, Iran;Thickening clouds;10;5;Showers around;8;2;N;11;41%;66%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;16;10;Partial sunshine;16;10;E;13;68%;5%;4

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;16;6;A little rain;10;-2;NE;11;66%;96%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;9;2;Turning out cloudy;10;1;NNW;11;44%;7%;3

Toronto, Canada;A passing flurry;-3;-5;Partly sunny;3;2;SSW;22;70%;94%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy this morning;17;10;A p.m. shower or two;15;11;NW;31;58%;83%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Nice with sunshine;19;10;Cooler with a shower;14;9;NW;35;62%;80%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-16;-32;Turning colder;-14;-34;NNE;11;75%;41%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;5;1;Mostly sunny;5;-4;ENE;6;58%;27%;2

Vienna, Austria;A thick cloud cover;6;2;Breezy in the p.m.;6;4;W;22;52%;96%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, warm;31;18;Decreasing clouds;28;19;E;11;52%;30%;2

Vilnius, Lithuania;Periods of snow;-2;-5;Cloudy, snow showers;-2;-5;SSW;14;77%;92%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Breezy this morning;2;-3;Cloudy;1;0;SSW;17;77%;96%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Some sun;20;16;High clouds;24;19;N;17;67%;6%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;32;16;Sunny and nice;32;15;WSW;8;46%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;7;-7;Mostly sunny;4;-7;NE;4;61%;9%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather