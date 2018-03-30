Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, March 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;90;77;A morning t-storm;89;77;WSW;9;77%;80%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;97;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;73;NW;9;33%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Breezy with some sun;68;49;Sunny and nice;71;48;NNW;7;45%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Spotty showers;63;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;47;WSW;19;53%;50%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A thick cloud cover;55;40;Dull and dreary;53;37;SSW;9;74%;72%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;37;20;Sunny;37;23;SSE;4;59%;7%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;High clouds, hotter;101;61;Rain and drizzle;65;43;N;11;55%;84%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Snow, colder;26;8;Sunny and quite cold;23;5;WSW;6;50%;2%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;84;71;Clearing, a t-storm;83;69;N;3;82%;85%;6

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;67;52;Periods of sun;66;56;S;5;70%;16%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;72;61;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;WSW;10;67%;73%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, cooler;78;56;Mostly sunny;80;57;WNW;11;36%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;73;SSW;5;82%;66%;10

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;93;69;A t-storm in spots;88;68;SSE;4;56%;46%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the a.m.;93;80;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;7;71%;80%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Windy this afternoon;64;47;Partly sunny, windy;63;44;WNW;21;46%;25%;6

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;63;46;Partly sunny;73;48;SSW;7;32%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer;74;53;Rain and a t-storm;75;46;SW;12;54%;88%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;51;36;A bit of rain;45;35;NNE;11;81%;85%;1

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;66;51;Spotty showers;63;50;W;5;85%;88%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouds and sun;81;62;Some sun, a shower;81;62;ENE;8;57%;70%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sun and clouds;52;45;Spotty showers;59;43;WNW;15;76%;88%;3

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;56;38;Partly sunny;53;39;SW;10;65%;55%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunshine, pleasant;67;40;Partly sunny, mild;71;46;SSE;4;71%;12%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;56;48;Showers and t-storms;59;45;ESE;7;89%;93%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunshine and humid;82;69;Humid with sunshine;82;69;E;7;70%;13%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Showers around;83;64;A thunderstorm;90;65;ENE;5;39%;71%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;46;Sunny and nice;66;49;WSW;8;57%;0%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;74;55;Sunny and pleasant;79;56;NE;10;36%;0%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;74;60;Sunny and pleasant;72;59;SE;15;69%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;66;Partly sunny;80;66;NNE;4;64%;34%;13

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;97;80;Warm with some sun;96;83;SSE;11;68%;6%;9

Chicago, United States;Showers around;42;39;Very windy, a shower;51;23;NW;26;55%;58%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;92;80;A t-storm around;89;77;S;6;73%;78%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;38;28;Cloudy and cold;36;32;ENE;11;74%;35%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;72;65;Sunny and beautiful;73;64;N;10;84%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;A shower in the p.m.;72;55;Warm with sunshine;81;63;S;12;53%;7%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;77;Some sunshine;88;75;S;6;79%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and hot;99;71;Hazy and hot;97;69;ESE;8;36%;0%;9

Denver, United States;A shower in the p.m.;63;37;Increasing clouds;60;30;NE;7;45%;37%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A p.m. thunderstorm;95;74;Showers and t-storms;96;75;SSE;7;59%;74%;10

Dili, East Timor;P.M. showers, cooler;92;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;SW;5;73%;59%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A few showers;44;38;Decreasing clouds;45;35;NNE;24;76%;44%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Clouds and sun, warm;79;56;Partly sunny, warm;87;58;N;7;29%;9%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Morning rain;61;51;Partly sunny;63;53;WNW;12;59%;0%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;82;70;Becoming cloudy;82;70;SE;7;72%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;81;58;Partly sunny;77;54;SE;5;67%;53%;11

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine and nice;86;67;Partly sunny;82;68;ENE;10;57%;6%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Sunny and chilly;35;16;Sunny, but chilly;36;19;ENE;7;65%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds;91;76;Cloudy;89;77;SSE;5;76%;79%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunshine, pleasant;78;65;Nice with sunshine;79;67;E;9;58%;13%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;68;Showers around;81;68;NE;5;69%;67%;7

Hyderabad, India;Turning cloudy, warm;102;79;Sun and clouds, warm;100;73;SE;5;31%;0%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine, summerlike;98;68;Hazy and hot;97;66;NE;9;21%;0%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and milder;57;47;Increasing clouds;65;52;S;6;60%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;W;9;71%;58%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, cooler;89;76;Sunny and pleasant;89;77;N;9;55%;3%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;78;59;A t-storm in spots;76;59;NNW;6;68%;63%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;79;50;Sunny and very warm;84;51;NNE;4;21%;0%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;97;77;Hazy sun;95;74;WSW;13;42%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;73;57;A stray t-shower;74;53;SSE;5;58%;51%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and pleasant;98;68;Sunny and delightful;99;70;NNW;13;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Bit of rain, snow;39;37;A touch of rain;50;42;SSE;7;83%;67%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;86;71;NE;6;54%;44%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sunshine;92;74;Mostly cloudy;94;74;WSW;5;60%;77%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;78;A p.m. t-storm;95;75;SSE;8;63%;57%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;NE;5;74%;74%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Occasional a.m. rain;50;35;A t-storm in spots;56;32;ENE;7;51%;65%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;90;79;A stray thunderstorm;91;79;SSW;7;70%;55%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;Turning sunny;74;67;S;7;74%;11%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Spotty showers;56;49;Partial sunshine;61;49;SW;6;56%;18%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;45;41;Cloudy with showers;49;39;NW;11;75%;85%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;75;56;Dense fog will lift;76;57;S;5;55%;1%;7

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;78;Some sun, pleasant;91;79;SSW;7;72%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Cooler with a shower;53;40;Partly sunny, breezy;57;39;W;14;42%;29%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;Mostly sunny;90;81;NW;6;64%;46%;13

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;88;75;A couple of showers;84;76;ENE;4;79%;89%;4

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;ENE;9;56%;44%;11

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;75;52;Sunshine, pleasant;74;53;SSE;6;52%;1%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;72;49;Partly sunny, nice;78;50;NE;6;29%;4%;12

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;81;68;Cloudy with a shower;80;70;ENE;7;71%;55%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A little icy mix;44;35;A little p.m. rain;49;36;E;5;73%;87%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;98;78;Sunny and pleasant;88;79;SSE;7;66%;27%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with sunshine;84;64;Mostly sunny;78;65;E;8;73%;15%;5

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy;47;27;Increasing clouds;47;37;S;6;47%;76%;5

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;34;22;Low clouds may break;37;32;SSE;5;72%;34%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;91;77;Hazy sunshine;90;73;W;7;65%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;78;58;A t-storm in spots;77;58;NNE;11;67%;55%;12

New York, United States;A shower or two;60;38;Sunshine;54;45;S;8;33%;19%;6

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;71;48;Sunny and nice;73;51;WNW;7;51%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Snow;31;12;Sunny, but cold;21;11;SSW;8;69%;25%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and cooler;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;SSW;8;48%;1%;7

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and chilly;37;16;Mostly sunny;38;19;N;3;48%;2%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy;43;24;Becoming cloudy;44;30;S;14;53%;74%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;85;78;Decreasing clouds;85;78;NE;6;75%;66%;7

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;91;76;Partly sunny;91;74;NNW;13;57%;10%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Sunny intervals;86;73;Low clouds;87;74;NE;8;63%;44%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;50;38;Showers around;53;42;W;8;69%;86%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny and hot;93;60;Not as warm;80;58;ESE;10;58%;1%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun;95;76;A t-storm in spots;86;75;SSW;5;74%;64%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;NNE;12;76%;60%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;Mostly sunny, nice;88;68;N;6;42%;27%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;53;40;Spotty showers;52;39;W;6;78%;75%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, mild;69;42;Turning cloudy;66;47;WSW;7;61%;44%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;65;54;Cloudy, downpours;65;55;NNE;8;77%;94%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny intervals;63;50;Clearing;65;48;ENE;7;69%;7%;5

Recife, Brazil;Spotty a.m. showers;85;76;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;ESE;7;73%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;43;33;Partly sunny;42;35;SSE;4;60%;55%;2

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;39;30;Periods of sun;40;29;E;3;77%;29%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Showers around;85;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;NE;6;64%;9%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, warm;96;74;Partly sunny;86;67;NNE;11;13%;2%;10

Rome, Italy;A little p.m. rain;66;54;Heavy thunderstorms;61;46;SW;12;76%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sunny;40;17;Abundant sunshine;36;22;NE;6;68%;0%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;74;52;Low clouds breaking;66;51;WSW;7;78%;1%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;64;Partly sunny, nice;81;59;ENE;10;62%;26%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;73;Partly sunny;80;73;NE;11;67%;66%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny;79;63;N;6;66%;38%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;48;Partly sunny, nice;81;47;N;4;17%;6%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;87;56;Sunny and nice;82;55;SW;4;44%;4%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Clouds and sunshine;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;N;6;62%;17%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Cold with rain;51;42;Partly sunny;60;43;ENE;6;59%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;56;44;Partly sunny;58;42;SSW;5;62%;28%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;72;47;Lots of sun, mild;68;48;SW;6;52%;27%;7

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and warm;68;55;Partly sunny, mild;70;59;SSE;9;71%;0%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;NNE;8;78%;75%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;70;42;Clouds and sun, mild;68;45;SSE;8;61%;25%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;82;73;Partly sunny;83;74;NE;5;56%;2%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;41;23;Periods of sun;40;25;E;5;52%;7%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;84;68;Not as warm;76;68;N;10;70%;55%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;84;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;66;ESE;17;51%;0%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;39;24;Periods of sun;37;25;E;8;73%;2%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Warmer;85;63;Partly sunny, warm;82;47;WNW;9;41%;63%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;A little p.m. rain;57;44;Inc. clouds;53;39;SE;11;61%;44%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy and very warm;83;60;Not as warm;73;51;NW;11;15%;0%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy with a shower;68;57;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;NNE;8;53%;0%;8

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;75;50;Thunderstorms;80;51;SSW;12;37%;92%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny, cooler;60;43;Plenty of sunshine;63;50;SSW;9;51%;7%;7

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;43;31;Showers around;48;28;W;17;57%;87%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and warmer;88;70;Partly sunny, warm;88;57;ENE;10;27%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;82;54;Not as warm;71;50;WNW;14;52%;7%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and snow shower;52;25;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;39;WSW;11;34%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;55;39;Decreasing clouds;54;40;E;4;52%;56%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;57;48;Spotty showers;61;43;WNW;12;72%;87%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;87;73;Becoming cloudy;91;71;ENE;5;47%;36%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Bit of rain, snow;47;27;A little p.m. rain;48;35;E;4;71%;87%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, milder;54;37;Showers around;55;45;SE;10;72%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;65;61;Partly sunny, windy;70;54;SSE;24;76%;60%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;95;75;High clouds and warm;98;73;WSW;6;51%;0%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler with rain;61;37;Inc. clouds;56;36;ENE;3;50%;36%;5

