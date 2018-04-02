Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 2, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Cloudy;86;79;Some sun, a t-storm;89;79;SW;12;78%;79%;13

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;Mostly sunny, nice;89;72;WNW;11;42%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;78;50;Mostly sunny;73;48;N;9;31%;0%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Clouding up, warmer;84;59;Spotty showers;65;55;SE;6;71%;64%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Heavy showers;54;48;Showers and t-storms;61;46;S;13;82%;71%;2

Anchorage, United States;Sunny;40;19;Chilly with sunshine;33;22;NNE;7;49%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;66;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;52;SE;8;47%;0%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cold;31;14;Clouds and sun, cold;31;13;SE;5;81%;4%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny;85;65;Clouds and sun, nice;85;65;SE;5;64%;29%;8

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;68;47;Partly sunny;69;49;NE;6;52%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;70;60;Mainly cloudy;73;63;W;6;68%;55%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and beautiful;85;61;Partly sunny;90;66;NNW;7;27%;9%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;90;75;SSE;5;73%;70%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;92;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;67;SE;5;46%;30%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;An afternoon shower;89;78;Nice with some sun;92;80;S;8;68%;63%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;61;52;Partly sunny;63;52;SW;9;73%;12%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;79;52;Rather cloudy;54;43;ENE;11;21%;24%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Partial sunshine;60;42;Periods of sun, mild;71;46;SE;8;48%;1%;5

Berlin, Germany;Sun and clouds;49;40;A p.m. t-storm;62;47;SSW;12;69%;66%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Occasional rain;65;50;A little a.m. rain;65;50;NNE;5;76%;94%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Cloudy;82;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;64;S;5;66%;73%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;57;41;Periods of sun, mild;65;47;SE;9;60%;10%;4

Brussels, Belgium;A shower;59;50;Showers and t-storms;59;48;SW;12;75%;86%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;60;33;Partly sunny;63;39;SSE;5;55%;5%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Sun and some clouds;56;41;Partly sunny, mild;65;48;S;9;57%;28%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;75;62;Sunny and nice;76;62;ENE;5;66%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;80;66;A couple of t-storms;88;64;NW;5;53%;91%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;71;54;Clouds and sun;69;55;WSW;11;73%;27%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sun and some clouds;84;62;Decreasing clouds;81;60;N;12;35%;1%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;SE;12;67%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Sun and some clouds;82;66;Clouds and sun;81;66;E;3;59%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;91;81;Partly sunny;95;79;SSE;10;69%;27%;11

Chicago, United States;Becoming cloudy;42;39;Breezy with rain;44;29;WNW;14;97%;90%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;90;76;Spotty showers;89;76;WNW;6;70%;65%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, chilly;43;31;Morning rain, cloudy;43;41;S;10;85%;89%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;Sunshine and nice;73;64;N;11;88%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Cooler;63;61;A t-storm, warmer;77;43;NNE;13;61%;57%;2

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Rain and a t-storm;85;75;SSW;7;84%;84%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;99;74;A t-storm around;100;74;NE;6;39%;55%;9

Denver, United States;Becoming very windy;72;27;Partly sunny, cooler;53;33;SSE;13;24%;2%;7

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower in the p.m.;92;74;Mostly sunny and hot;98;74;NE;4;44%;4%;10

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm around;93;73;Showers around;89;72;S;4;70%;64%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Thundershowers;54;38;SE;13;82%;85%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Inc. clouds;72;57;Clearing and warm;76;55;N;5;46%;27%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;68;58;Spotty showers;66;56;WSW;13;77%;72%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny;86;71;Partly sunny;85;72;SE;10;64%;32%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;79;57;Partly sunny, nice;78;59;NE;5;56%;24%;10

Havana, Cuba;Sunshine, pleasant;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;85;68;ESE;8;59%;29%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Snow, some ice late;31;28;Partly sunny;38;21;W;14;69%;25%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;75;Mostly sunny, nice;93;76;SE;6;59%;19%;12

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;80;68;Sunshine, pleasant;81;71;ESE;7;72%;4%;11

Honolulu, United States;Cloudy with showers;78;71;Inc. clouds;81;72;SSW;7;76%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny, nice;95;70;A shower in the p.m.;97;71;SSE;5;38%;56%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Turning cloudy, warm;92;69;Decreasing clouds;88;67;NNE;9;46%;27%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, cooler;58;47;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;E;7;62%;0%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;88;77;Showers and t-storms;89;76;W;8;76%;83%;12

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny;95;77;Partly sunny;92;77;N;8;52%;3%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;57;A t-storm in spots;74;58;NNE;5;75%;55%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as warm;75;53;A t-storm in spots;75;51;NNW;5;43%;41%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;76;Mostly sunny;93;74;WNW;10;53%;0%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower in the p.m.;81;58;Nice with some sun;80;56;SSW;6;52%;44%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;99;71;Sunny and very warm;102;73;NNW;9;6%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;45;37;Partly sunny, milder;54;44;S;9;52%;30%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Sun and clouds;86;72;Partly sunny;85;73;NE;8;56%;66%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;74;WSW;7;71%;66%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;87;71;A t-storm around;94;74;SW;5;56%;42%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;90;73;ENE;4;74%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;36;A t-storm in spots;59;35;ENE;7;55%;55%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;90;79;A thunderstorm;92;79;SW;7;72%;65%;13

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;75;67;Clearing, pleasant;74;67;SSE;8;68%;34%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain and a t-storm;64;55;Spotty showers;62;53;W;13;70%;85%;6

London, United Kingdom;Occasional rain;51;48;Thundershowers;55;45;S;13;78%;84%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;67;54;Clouds, then sun;71;55;SSW;6;69%;0%;5

Luanda, Angola;Cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny, nice;87;77;WSW;6;67%;38%;11

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;67;50;Spotty showers;58;47;SW;10;65%;86%;5

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;Sunny;90;82;NNW;4;64%;29%;13

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy;80;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;74;ESE;4;81%;83%;5

Manila, Philippines;A shower in the p.m.;88;77;Partly sunny;89;77;E;7;60%;63%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;72;54;Nice with some sun;70;49;SSE;8;62%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;83;56;Partly sunny;79;57;SE;5;34%;32%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Partly sunny;82;73;E;11;66%;27%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Snow and rain;38;28;Milder, p.m. rain;47;41;S;9;58%;88%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;101;81;Not as warm;89;80;ESE;8;67%;32%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A brief a.m. shower;72;64;Showers around;73;60;ENE;8;75%;76%;4

Montreal, Canada;Clouds and sunshine;40;30;Bit of rain, snow;43;35;ENE;4;54%;93%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;41;35;Low clouds;40;30;WSW;8;72%;26%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;91;78;Hazy sun;91;80;N;9;57%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;60;A t-storm in spots;76;59;ENE;11;67%;55%;9

New York, United States;Cooler;46;38;Periods of rain;47;46;SSE;7;74%;74%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;76;53;Sunshine and nice;73;50;WNW;11;32%;0%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;31;21;A little a.m. snow;30;7;WNW;11;86%;76%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny, nice;73;56;Sunshine, pleasant;74;55;S;7;58%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Sunny, but chilly;39;17;Cloudy, p.m. rain;39;31;SE;4;59%;88%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Considerable clouds;41;27;Rain and snow shower;40;33;ENE;10;62%;88%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;77;Brief a.m. showers;86;78;NNE;7;76%;88%;5

Panama City, Panama;Partial sunshine;90;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;NNW;10;59%;24%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain;79;74;Partial sunshine;87;73;ENE;8;74%;70%;11

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;60;52;Showers and t-storms;60;50;S;12;75%;84%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;88;70;Sunny;88;65;SSW;8;53%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Variable cloudiness;93;77;Mostly sunny;92;77;SSW;5;60%;36%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;N;12;79%;69%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;69;A p.m. shower or two;89;70;E;5;48%;73%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Turning cloudy;52;40;Clouds and sun, mild;66;45;SSE;7;48%;25%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing;78;56;Spotty showers;59;43;NNW;5;84%;95%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;64;54;Morning showers;64;53;S;7;74%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;66;52;Partly sunny;67;50;S;8;74%;26%;8

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;85;75;Partly sunny;86;75;ESE;7;73%;78%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy, snow showers;40;29;Cloudy and chilly;35;30;NNE;9;45%;4%;1

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;37;28;Occasional p.m. rain;44;35;SE;5;64%;88%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Rain and a t-storm;87;76;W;7;72%;93%;8

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun, nice;84;69;Clearing;89;69;SE;9;18%;27%;6

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;60;43;Partly sunny;70;53;SE;9;50%;27%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Snow and rain;42;31;A bit of a.m. snow;35;25;W;16;75%;59%;1

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;63;50;WSW;8;70%;2%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;83;62;Partly sunny;84;61;NE;5;56%;44%;13

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds and sun;84;74;A shower or two;82;75;ESE;9;71%;81%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;64;Partly sunny;74;64;W;4;86%;30%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;78;49;Partly sunny;78;51;ENE;5;25%;51%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine;81;54;Plenty of sunshine;82;55;WSW;4;42%;3%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Becoming cloudy;84;70;A p.m. shower or two;84;69;N;6;67%;73%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain, a thunderstorm;62;50;Rain at times;58;49;SW;10;78%;88%;4

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;51;40;Mainly cloudy;53;42;SSW;6;61%;67%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny, warm;76;57;Some sun, pleasant;72;54;SW;6;71%;85%;5

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;75;63;Showers around;75;57;SSE;11;71%;82%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A shower in the p.m.;93;79;Spotty showers;90;79;NNE;9;72%;66%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;57;35;Partly sunny;66;40;S;7;55%;4%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;83;75;Some sun, a shower;85;74;ENE;10;67%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny, but chilly;42;26;Occasional p.m. rain;41;31;SE;5;48%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;86;68;Not as warm;74;68;SE;12;64%;12%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny, warm;87;70;SE;5;56%;30%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow, rain mixing in;35;29;An a.m. snow shower;36;24;S;13;71%;44%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Some brightening;62;51;High clouds, warmer;75;53;ENE;6;54%;0%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;61;45;Clouds and sunshine;54;41;NW;19;53%;82%;6

Tehran, Iran;More sun than clouds;75;57;Mostly sunny, nice;77;59;ENE;6;17%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;80;58;Not as warm;72;54;N;8;58%;1%;6

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;64;42;Sun and some clouds;72;45;E;5;42%;0%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, nice;67;58;Partly sunny;75;57;S;8;60%;4%;7

Toronto, Canada;Increasing clouds;43;33;Rain beginning;40;38;ENE;15;74%;95%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Clearing;71;59;Partly sunny, warmer;81;63;ESE;11;42%;1%;4

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine and warmer;77;57;Mostly cloudy;77;59;SE;12;53%;33%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, colder;35;8;Mostly cloudy;34;22;SSE;12;18%;11%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, chilly;49;37;Rain and drizzle;48;38;E;5;60%;78%;1

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;60;40;Clouds and sun, mild;64;46;SSE;6;59%;7%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sunshine;91;73;Partly sunny, hotter;97;74;ESE;4;38%;16%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;39;29;Afternoon rain;47;40;SSW;7;65%;74%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Showers of rain/snow;46;33;Partly sunny, mild;57;43;SW;9;59%;34%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;65;63;Variable cloudiness;70;56;NNW;23;83%;23%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;97;76;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;WSW;5;49%;44%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;70;41;Showers around;60;35;W;3;49%;90%;6

