Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, April 9, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;86;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;SW;9;74%;67%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;High clouds;91;75;Sunny and less humid;93;77;N;7;44%;2%;11

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;71;55;A shower or t-storm;65;52;NNW;9;75%;75%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;47;A shower in the a.m.;57;52;SSE;6;51%;66%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Periods of rain;59;50;Afternoon showers;65;51;WSW;9;73%;75%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;48;36;Partly sunny;49;37;ESE;5;59%;4%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and warmer;75;52;Sunny, not as warm;69;48;ESE;8;31%;1%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;44;29;Clouds and sun;42;27;WNW;13;59%;55%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;90;69;Warm with sunshine;93;76;NE;10;56%;2%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunny and warm;72;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;51;S;5;52%;0%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;68;62;Windy;70;50;WSW;25;75%;88%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Warm with some sun;91;61;A p.m. t-storm;88;63;NNE;9;38%;83%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;95;73;Cloudy;88;74;W;5;77%;63%;6

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;90;69;Sunshine, pleasant;92;68;ESE;6;42%;5%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Lots of sun, nice;94;76;Mostly sunny, warm;96;79;SSW;6;51%;27%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny intervals;61;48;Spotty showers;60;49;SSE;12;62%;88%;4

Beijing, China;Rather cloudy;68;45;Partly sunny;75;46;NNE;14;30%;1%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;79;54;Warm with some sun;74;52;S;6;50%;8%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun, warm;71;51;Clouds and sun, warm;75;53;ESE;9;59%;33%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm in spots;68;51;Afternoon showers;63;49;WNW;4;81%;79%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;79;62;A t-storm in spots;76;61;E;10;69%;70%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;77;51;Spotty showers;65;47;SSE;14;62%;62%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, cooler;63;52;Mostly cloudy;64;48;SSE;9;62%;31%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny, nice and warm;72;44;Partly sunny;75;48;WSW;4;65%;0%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;76;50;Spotty showers;67;47;SSE;7;67%;61%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, humid;78;75;Partly sunny;86;75;NNE;10;64%;29%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;81;63;A t-storm in spots;89;62;W;4;40%;89%;8

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;68;46;Partial sunshine;67;58;SSW;13;67%;60%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;Sunny and pleasant;82;62;NE;7;36%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler;70;61;Plenty of sunshine;72;55;SE;20;68%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;81;66;Partly sunny;80;67;E;4;65%;44%;11

Chennai, India;Sunshine and nice;93;75;Sunshine and nice;93;80;ESE;7;68%;6%;12

Chicago, United States;A little snow;36;30;Clouds and sun;45;39;SSW;7;51%;23%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;5;73%;69%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;60;43;Clouds and sun;51;39;E;14;74%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;73;66;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;N;12;72%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Pleasant and warmer;70;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;50;SE;7;44%;0%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;75;Downpours;86;75;SSW;8;86%;87%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;71;SE;9;56%;59%;10

Denver, United States;Decreasing clouds;57;34;Partly sunny, warmer;71;48;SW;7;26%;2%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;89;73;S;6;69%;78%;6

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the p.m.;95;73;An afternoon shower;88;73;ESE;4;66%;64%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;54;44;Spotty showers;48;45;NE;25;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cooler with showers;56;44;Partly sunny;61;43;NE;6;52%;66%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;61;51;Rain;61;53;WNW;21;78%;89%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;79;67;Clouds and sun;82;73;SE;10;72%;60%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Nice with some sun;76;60;ESE;5;68%;55%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;89;69;Mostly sunny;88;68;NNE;7;56%;32%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A passing shower;57;32;Periods of sun;43;25;NNE;11;59%;0%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;97;82;A t-storm in spots;94;80;SE;8;58%;50%;11

Hong Kong, China;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;Lots of sun, nice;80;70;ESE;8;69%;21%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;79;72;Partly sunny, breezy;81;74;NE;16;67%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;93;72;Hazy sun;94;70;SE;6;37%;27%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;A p.m. t-storm;82;68;Showers and t-storms;78;60;N;10;71%;84%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;63;49;Partly sunny, mild;66;50;NE;5;71%;0%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;90;77;A shower in the p.m.;92;76;E;6;67%;65%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;76;Sunshine, pleasant;90;74;N;12;49%;2%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;Variable cloudiness;74;56;A stray t-shower;71;57;S;8;71%;57%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;A t-storm in spots;68;39;Mostly sunny, nice;70;42;NNW;6;38%;27%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;79;Partly sunny and hot;99;77;NNW;6;46%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;A t-storm in spots;76;56;S;5;72%;77%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;100;67;Plenty of sunshine;100;72;NNW;13;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mild with sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny;71;47;SSE;7;54%;3%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;Clouds and sun;87;76;E;9;57%;43%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;86;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;WSW;7;69%;86%;4

Kolkata, India;A p.m. t-storm;95;72;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;S;8;68%;74%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;94;77;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;4;62%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;34;Partly sunny, mild;63;31;ENE;8;35%;2%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;SSW;6;77%;66%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun, pleasant;78;68;Partly sunny;75;67;S;8;73%;36%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;57;51;Breezy with rain;55;49;WNW;15;81%;88%;2

London, United Kingdom;Spotty showers;52;48;Spotty showers;59;46;ENE;9;80%;71%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;94;61;Partly sunny, warm;85;58;SSE;5;37%;3%;8

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy;88;77;A shower or t-storm;86;75;WSW;7;77%;91%;6

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;47;42;Chilly with rain;47;38;WNW;12;79%;89%;2

Male, Maldives;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;SSE;5;68%;73%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;86;73;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;72;NE;5;82%;77%;5

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;E;8;60%;57%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;76;57;Windy in the morning;85;60;NNW;15;34%;56%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sun and clouds;81;57;Partly sunny;75;54;N;6;38%;60%;13

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, warm;88;73;Warm with some sun;87;73;WSW;9;68%;66%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with sunshine;70;44;Periods of sun, warm;68;41;NNE;6;68%;36%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds, nice;95;81;A t-storm around;88;80;ESE;7;70%;70%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;80;69;High clouds;87;71;N;12;58%;6%;4

Montreal, Canada;Becoming cloudy;34;23;Decreasing clouds;41;27;SW;0;47%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny;60;37;Clouds and sun;65;32;NNE;10;55%;71%;4

Mumbai, India;Sunny and less humid;93;79;Hazy sun;90;80;NNW;7;61%;0%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;60;A t-storm in spots;78;60;ENE;7;70%;83%;11

New York, United States;Chilly with some sun;47;37;Bit of rain, snow;50;37;NNW;6;61%;59%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A heavy p.m. t-storm;69;54;Couple of t-storms;69;56;SW;8;63%;64%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy;42;33;Snow and sleet;39;33;SW;14;84%;79%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;60;47;Sunny;68;52;SSE;6;49%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Snow and rain;39;31;Clouds and sun;44;27;NNE;7;58%;1%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;36;25;Mostly cloudy;42;23;SSW;9;50%;27%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Downpours;83;77;Brief showers;84;78;NNW;10;78%;93%;4

Panama City, Panama;Clouds and sun;91;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;WNW;8;70%;77%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;74;Clouds and sun;86;73;ENE;9;76%;60%;11

Paris, France;A little rain;59;50;A shower;61;44;E;8;66%;62%;4

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;73;53;Sun and some clouds;68;52;S;9;60%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Some sun, pleasant;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;95;78;S;5;53%;42%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower;90;75;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;10;79%;66%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;94;69;Partly sunny;93;70;NW;6;42%;46%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Increasing clouds;68;47;Periods of sun, mild;67;48;ESE;10;54%;44%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;64;44;A shower in the p.m.;67;41;SW;16;64%;70%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy;69;54;Periods of rain;64;53;ESE;7;77%;98%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;61;48;Windy in the p.m.;62;54;SW;17;68%;90%;8

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;74;Showers;83;74;SE;8;78%;98%;9

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;45;38;A shower or two;47;44;SE;15;67%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;68;45;Cooler;48;32;ENE;8;71%;27%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;71;Mostly sunny;84;70;ENE;6;67%;7%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A t-storm in spots;89;68;A t-storm in spots;91;69;NNW;11;33%;63%;7

Rome, Italy;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;49;Partly sunny;67;51;WSW;8;69%;44%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;62;36;Clearing and cooler;43;27;NE;11;61%;1%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;70;53;Cooler;61;51;W;8;80%;32%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;Sun and clouds;83;64;Mostly cloudy;81;64;ENE;7;65%;39%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;76;Partly sunny;84;76;ESE;16;71%;69%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;65;Humid with some sun;75;65;NW;4;88%;77%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;77;50;Partly sunny;76;50;NW;4;31%;18%;13

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;Inc. clouds;73;51;SW;4;54%;66%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;89;72;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;NE;8;68%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;57;47;Cold with rain;50;43;WNW;9;86%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;62;49;Rain;58;47;S;11;67%;89%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;61;41;Turning cloudy;72;49;SW;23;56%;84%;5

Shanghai, China;Sunny and warmer;79;63;Sunny and very warm;82;64;S;13;54%;4%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Sun and clouds, warm;91;80;Mostly cloudy;91;80;ENE;7;71%;55%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Brilliant sunshine;75;43;Partly sunny, warm;75;49;SSE;5;54%;33%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sun and some clouds;84;74;Some sun, a shower;82;73;E;17;73%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;48;33;Partly sunny;44;28;NE;10;51%;0%;4

Sydney, Australia;Unseasonably hot;98;66;Cooler but pleasant;74;66;NNE;9;60%;44%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny, warm;86;68;SE;7;46%;28%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;63;32;Cooler;41;29;ENE;13;66%;0%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;66;48;Partly sunny;62;41;N;8;48%;25%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;66;50;Low clouds breaking;63;42;ENE;9;56%;12%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sun and some clouds;70;53;Clouds and sun, nice;71;54;ESE;7;25%;4%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;71;57;A t-storm in spots;67;56;SSE;9;60%;77%;9

Tirana, Albania;Thickening clouds;80;52;Sun and some clouds;75;52;ENE;5;47%;13%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Windy this morning;67;45;Mostly sunny;64;54;S;9;44%;5%;8

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy, cold;37;28;Clouds and sun;41;32;WSW;8;60%;33%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and cooler;71;57;Clouds and sun;79;65;E;12;52%;4%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Increasing clouds;72;51;Mainly cloudy;68;54;E;9;56%;63%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Showers around;56;23;Snow;43;24;S;9;38%;56%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy;58;50;Spotty showers;53;45;ESE;9;66%;91%;4

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warm;78;52;Clouds and sun;68;46;ESE;13;54%;27%;5

Vientiane, Laos;Clouds and sun, nice;90;71;Mostly sunny;96;72;ESE;4;45%;7%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunshine, a shower;74;47;Periods of sun, mild;67;37;NE;5;70%;44%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;79;49;A p.m. t-storm;77;51;SE;4;53%;81%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly cloudy;59;45;Very windy, rain;60;47;S;32;75%;100%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Clouds and sun;97;77;Sunshine and warm;99;77;WSW;6;40%;28%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, pleasant;74;44;Mild with some sun;70;45;NE;5;33%;14%;6

