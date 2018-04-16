Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 16, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;90;77;Couple of t-storms;89;77;SW;9;81%;81%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;95;81;A t-storm in spots;100;78;NNW;14;26%;40%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and pleasant;79;52;Sunny;82;52;WNW;10;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;More sun than clouds;67;53;Partly sunny;62;52;ESE;8;67%;5%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clearing;57;45;Mostly sunny, nice;65;48;S;11;62%;5%;5

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;49;32;Mostly sunny;48;36;ENE;7;49%;9%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;50;45;Inc. clouds;58;43;SSW;8;39%;9%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;56;36;Becoming cloudy;47;30;NE;6;52%;36%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny;87;69;Partly sunny;87;69;E;8;59%;5%;6

Athens, Greece;A shower or t-storm;71;52;Hazy sunshine;73;55;SSE;6;59%;3%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Morning showers;69;62;Partly sunny;74;59;WNW;14;73%;63%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;A t-storm around;83;58;Sunny and nice;85;59;S;9;35%;0%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;NNW;5;71%;65%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun;92;72;Some sun, less humid;95;72;SE;6;45%;17%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;96;81;A t-storm around;92;79;S;8;67%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;A little a.m. rain;61;53;Partly sunny;67;55;WNW;8;69%;2%;7

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;73;52;Partly sunny;77;54;SSW;7;40%;4%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Some sun, a shower;73;54;Partial sunshine;71;55;NNW;4;63%;44%;5

Berlin, Germany;Rain and drizzle;57;46;Some sun and nice;66;46;E;6;63%;6%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A touch of rain;69;51;A little a.m. rain;66;51;SSE;5;72%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;79;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;71;62;ESE;11;79%;68%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;67;54;Thunderstorms;68;51;N;12;71%;71%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;62;44;Nice with sunshine;62;49;S;7;61%;2%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy, comfortable;68;43;Partly sunny, warm;72;46;E;5;57%;18%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Spotty showers;68;53;Thunderstorms;72;54;ENE;6;77%;76%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds and sun;78;67;Cloudy;79;68;NE;8;70%;9%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A shower in the a.m.;78;63;Mostly cloudy;90;61;ENE;5;42%;84%;7

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;63;50;Rather cloudy;65;50;NNW;8;65%;15%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;91;72;Sunshine, summerlike;97;67;NE;8;10%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warm;84;58;Not as warm;73;59;NW;10;72%;27%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;66;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;4;63%;72%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;95;83;Clouds and sun, warm;98;82;SSE;9;65%;3%;11

Chicago, United States;A little snow, cold;38;30;Partly sunny;42;34;NE;10;60%;24%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers around;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;77;SW;6;75%;81%;10

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy, not as cool;58;43;Low clouds;56;44;WSW;8;73%;13%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;64;Sunny and pleasant;74;64;NNW;10;86%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunshine and warmer;79;59;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;64;S;16;49%;18%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Heavy thunderstorms;79;74;A shower or t-storm;82;74;S;9;90%;86%;3

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;103;74;Hazy and very warm;102;75;NNW;8;28%;40%;10

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;75;49;Windy and cooler;61;32;WNW;17;23%;21%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;94;80;A p.m. t-storm;103;80;SSE;8;53%;60%;11

Dili, East Timor;Inc. clouds;95;74;Nice with some sun;91;74;SSE;7;65%;37%;9

Dublin, Ireland;Inc. clouds;54;49;Spotty showers;59;50;S;19;75%;87%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Rain tapering off;60;51;Morning rain, cloudy;61;45;SSW;6;71%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and some clouds;68;54;Partly sunny;66;58;E;7;66%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;74;65;Decreasing clouds;75;68;SSE;3;69%;64%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;Clouding up;74;54;E;3;61%;44%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;79;65;ENE;11;53%;0%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Brief a.m. showers;54;40;Cloudy with mist;52;41;NNW;10;74%;74%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;97;81;A t-storm in spots;95;79;SE;6;60%;63%;11

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm in spots;71;64;Cloudy and warmer;78;68;E;6;72%;44%;3

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;82;73;Breezy with some sun;82;72;ENE;18;62%;31%;10

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;99;76;A t-storm in spots;101;78;ESE;5;33%;41%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Showers this morning;81;64;A t-storm around;86;65;NNW;9;52%;44%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;71;53;Showers around;67;51;N;8;67%;61%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;78;NNW;7;67%;63%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;Sunny and beautiful;92;78;N;10;42%;0%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A little a.m. rain;71;55;Clouds and sun, nice;71;56;W;7;63%;39%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Couple of t-storms;60;48;A p.m. t-storm;64;47;N;8;65%;86%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;97;78;Hazy sun and warm;99;78;WNW;13;38%;0%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;A p.m. t-shower;78;57;SE;6;65%;56%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;102;75;Mostly sunny;104;77;N;7;6%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;72;48;Periods of sun, mild;70;52;W;9;49%;42%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm in spots;87;73;NE;5;65%;63%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;91;72;A t-storm around;93;73;WSW;5;63%;71%;11

Kolkata, India;Sunny and very warm;100;79;A t-storm around;103;80;SSW;9;52%;41%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;77;ENE;4;72%;65%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;62;33;Mostly sunny, mild;60;34;E;8;46%;42%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny intervals;91;79;Couple of t-storms;88;79;SSW;8;74%;84%;10

Lima, Peru;Not as warm;72;65;Clouds and sun, nice;72;65;SSE;9;77%;34%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;62;50;Partly sunny;70;52;NNW;5;66%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Decreasing clouds;59;48;Periods of sun;62;49;S;15;61%;7%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Windy this afternoon;65;48;Sunny;70;53;SSE;7;36%;5%;9

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;Partly sunny;88;78;SSW;6;75%;39%;10

Madrid, Spain;More clouds than sun;66;49;Partly sunny, warm;72;54;NW;3;49%;2%;8

Male, Maldives;A p.m. shower or two;86;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;80;S;4;72%;90%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, p.m. rain;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;ENE;4;79%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;77;Mostly sunny;94;77;E;8;51%;7%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;69;51;Cloudy and cool;60;43;SE;8;61%;2%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;77;52;Partly sunny;80;55;NE;5;29%;29%;13

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;81;59;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;NE;11;41%;1%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Warm with some sun;72;54;Thunderstorms;70;43;NNW;7;80%;75%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;A morning t-storm;96;81;A morning t-storm;91;80;SSW;8;69%;79%;3

Montevideo, Uruguay;Some sun, pleasant;77;61;Mostly cloudy;78;65;NNE;8;71%;29%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain and drizzle;39;34;Snow and rain, cold;38;33;WSW;4;77%;88%;1

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;67;50;Showers around;63;50;SE;5;75%;93%;1

Mumbai, India;Hazy sunshine;91;84;Hazy sun;95;83;WNW;9;58%;1%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;60;A t-storm in spots;74;59;SW;10;72%;60%;6

New York, United States;Rain, a thunderstorm;59;42;Cooler;50;38;W;17;48%;50%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny, warm;82;54;Partly sunny, warm;84;58;W;8;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;53;32;A snow squall;37;23;WNW;17;57%;57%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;65;51;Rain and drizzle;63;55;NE;9;63%;93%;3

Oslo, Norway;Low clouds;49;39;Cloudy;54;39;S;5;73%;67%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Rain and ice;39;32;Showers of rain/snow;41;32;SW;10;79%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy with showers;83;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;78;E;8;79%;66%;4

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;90;78;A t-storm in spots;89;77;NNW;10;69%;74%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Inc. clouds;86;74;Clouds and sun;86;74;ENE;8;70%;63%;11

Paris, France;Partly sunny;63;46;Mostly sunny;72;52;ESE;6;62%;1%;5

Perth, Australia;Warm with some sun;91;60;Partly sunny, cooler;73;59;SSW;9;63%;56%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly cloudy, warm;97;79;A t-storm around;94;78;SW;6;62%;64%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;91;77;A t-storm around;91;76;ENE;8;75%;71%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;90;69;Partly sunny;90;72;ESE;6;49%;55%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Cooler with rain;60;49;Periods of sun, nice;63;46;N;7;72%;8%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;67;34;Plenty of sun;67;33;NNE;6;38%;0%;8

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;68;53;Afternoon showers;69;54;WNW;7;68%;92%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;69;49;Sunshine and nice;73;52;N;8;63%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;82;74;Clouds and sun, nice;85;74;SE;6;67%;38%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing and mild;54;47;A little rain;50;43;NE;11;67%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers and t-storms;68;44;Cloudy and cooler;49;40;WNW;9;71%;56%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;71;Partly sunny;80;69;ENE;6;62%;28%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Abundant sunshine;92;70;Sunny and beautiful;91;69;NE;9;21%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;71;53;Severe thunderstorms;72;54;WNW;6;82%;87%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast and cooler;55;41;Low clouds;54;40;NNW;4;70%;34%;1

San Francisco, United States;Showers and t-storms;55;46;Mostly sunny;60;48;WNW;8;59%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;82;65;A t-storm in spots;82;64;ENE;10;68%;51%;14

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;Periods of sun;84;74;SSE;12;71%;66%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;78;66;Partly sunny;79;65;NNE;7;58%;19%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun, nice;79;54;Nice with some sun;77;58;W;5;26%;13%;7

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;79;55;Partly sunny, nice;79;51;WSW;4;48%;3%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;84;71;NE;6;69%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;58;43;Partly sunny, warmer;73;49;N;6;58%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Periods of rain;50;43;A little rain;52;42;SSW;11;68%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;66;44;Partly sunny;70;45;WNW;6;44%;0%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;63;50;Mostly sunny;70;52;SE;7;41%;0%;10

Singapore, Singapore;Couple of t-storms;84;79;A p.m. t-storm;91;79;NNE;7;73%;83%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;A shower in the p.m.;58;48;Spotty showers;69;50;SE;6;66%;85%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;84;72;Spotty showers;84;72;ESE;11;69%;86%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;54;38;Low clouds;62;44;WNW;6;62%;6%;2

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and warmer;86;65;Showers around;69;62;SSE;16;67%;67%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;A shower in the p.m.;73;61;Showers around;70;63;E;8;72%;60%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;63;40;Cloudy, mist, cooler;48;39;WNW;10;75%;74%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clouds and sun;68;53;A little a.m. rain;59;44;SE;8;76%;91%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Low clouds breaking;52;37;Mostly sunny;59;40;ENE;6;55%;25%;7

Tehran, Iran;A t-storm in spots;54;43;A shower or two;60;46;ENE;8;38%;82%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;Mostly sunny;83;66;ENE;8;38%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Cooler;76;55;Thunderstorms;72;54;NE;5;72%;73%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun;63;54;Rain and drizzle;62;54;SE;8;59%;84%;2

Toronto, Canada;Rain/snow showers;38;31;Snow showers, cold;39;33;WSW;17;69%;78%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;70;58;Partly sunny, warmer;79;59;ENE;10;47%;50%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and delightful;75;56;Spotty showers;69;56;WNW;7;73%;87%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;60;28;Mostly cloudy, mild;61;31;NNE;12;34%;36%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;48;43;Sun and clouds;52;42;S;6;56%;66%;5

Vienna, Austria;A bit of a.m. rain;70;54;Periods of sun;69;50;N;11;59%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;91;72;A t-storm or two;87;73;NE;7;62%;84%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;72;54;Showers and t-storms;65;42;NW;8;77%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds, warm;75;55;A morning t-storm;63;45;NW;11;65%;60%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;66;59;Partly sunny, windy;66;53;NW;25;82%;44%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;102;77;Lots of sun, warm;101;77;W;8;45%;16%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;66;39;Mostly sunny;61;41;ENE;5;36%;11%;8

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit