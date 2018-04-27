Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, April 27, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Decreasing clouds;91;79;Sunshine, pleasant;89;78;WSW;10;74%;65%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Lots of sun, warm;97;82;Sunny and hot;103;81;NE;9;26%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;A t-storm in spots;78;61;Spotty showers;78;61;N;8;59%;75%;6

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;63;54;Sunshine and warmer;71;57;SE;7;61%;27%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;58;48;Spotty showers;59;45;SW;13;75%;66%;3

Anchorage, United States;A shower in the p.m.;47;35;Rain and drizzle;47;39;ESE;9;58%;65%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny;86;59;Partly sunny;85;63;ESE;9;25%;1%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Rain and drizzle;51;44;Sun and clouds;59;41;NNE;17;61%;7%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny and hot;93;71;Mostly sunny and hot;94;71;E;6;51%;3%;5

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun, warm;83;61;Periods of sun, warm;83;61;NNW;9;41%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;67;63;Downpours;67;62;NE;18;79%;99%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy, not as warm;81;61;A shower or t-storm;80;63;SE;10;62%;69%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm around;90;74;SSW;5;73%;51%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;96;71;Clouds and sun, nice;95;72;SE;7;43%;10%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;79;Spotty showers;85;77;SSE;6;76%;85%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Thunderstorms;70;59;Showers and t-storms;68;57;SSE;7;74%;84%;6

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;55;Partly sunny, warm;81;63;SW;9;45%;3%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Cooler but pleasant;72;54;A t-storm, warmer;83;62;SE;10;55%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;71;51;NW;9;51%;27%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A p.m. t-storm;64;49;A t-storm in spots;65;50;SSW;5;79%;78%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;58;Partly sunny;81;58;ESE;8;61%;30%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;67;50;A t-storm, warmer;79;58;SE;10;55%;73%;5

Brussels, Belgium;A little p.m. rain;63;48;Spotty showers;61;47;SSW;10;65%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny;79;51;SE;8;53%;4%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, pleasant;70;50;A shower or t-storm;80;60;SE;7;49%;73%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A heavy thunderstorm;80;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;72;68;E;11;81%;85%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;83;66;A shower or t-storm;83;64;WSW;4;56%;90%;3

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and nice;71;49;Sunny and pleasant;70;54;WSW;10;53%;0%;10

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;87;61;Mainly cloudy;90;69;ENE;5;20%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and some clouds;65;55;Mostly sunny;64;49;ESE;11;58%;0%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;E;4;65%;64%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, humid;99;81;Turning sunny, humid;97;83;SSE;10;64%;26%;13

Chicago, United States;An afternoon shower;59;39;Mostly sunny;48;36;N;14;57%;7%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;78;SSW;6;76%;70%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;56;45;Partly sunny;57;46;SW;8;72%;64%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;Sunshine, pleasant;75;66;N;11;84%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Sunny and beautiful;78;53;Sunny and delightful;83;57;ESE;5;43%;1%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;87;75;S;9;75%;80%;10

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;102;82;A t-storm around;107;81;SE;8;33%;40%;11

Denver, United States;Sunny and warmer;73;42;Mostly cloudy;75;50;SSW;7;33%;39%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;87;79;A p.m. t-storm;97;78;SSW;7;60%;83%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;95;71;Clouds and sun, nice;92;71;S;6;48%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;49;36;Spotty showers;51;38;ENE;9;66%;76%;4

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with sunshine;78;55;Sunshine and warm;84;57;N;6;28%;0%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;77;57;Not as warm;65;54;W;15;68%;61%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain;81;73;Periods of sun, nice;85;73;SE;5;76%;44%;12

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;79;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;53;E;4;49%;2%;8

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;83;68;A t-storm in spots;81;68;NNE;7;75%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sun;51;35;Spotty showers;50;37;WSW;10;76%;70%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, warm;95;81;A t-storm around;96;80;ESE;9;60%;72%;13

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;81;72;Partly sunny;80;73;E;10;76%;44%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;80;68;A morning shower;79;65;NNE;9;49%;44%;5

Hyderabad, India;Hazy sun;101;77;Hazy sunshine;103;79;S;6;30%;10%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;100;71;Mostly sunny and hot;99;70;NNW;9;24%;0%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warm;77;58;Sunny, nice and warm;72;56;ENE;13;61%;1%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;Afternoon showers;91;77;NNE;6;70%;81%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;91;72;Sunny and pleasant;92;72;N;11;36%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partial sunshine;77;50;Clouds and sun, nice;76;52;NNW;6;50%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;82;53;Partly sunny, warm;83;56;NNW;5;22%;2%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;95;79;Humid with hazy sun;96;79;W;12;58%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;77;56;A morning t-storm;73;55;S;6;73%;78%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;99;71;Abundant sunshine;101;76;NNE;10;9%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;64;42;Partial sunshine;68;52;S;5;47%;7%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;ESE;13;56%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm or two;90;73;A t-storm or two;89;73;SSE;4;75%;71%;10

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, humid;91;78;Partly sunny;95;79;SSW;11;56%;34%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;ESE;4;73%;55%;12

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;37;A t-storm in spots;58;34;NE;8;61%;66%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Clouds and sun;91;78;A t-storm in spots;89;78;SSW;6;72%;55%;12

Lima, Peru;Clearing, pleasant;73;66;Partly sunny;74;66;S;8;76%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, cooler;65;51;Spotty showers;59;51;WNW;9;68%;86%;6

London, United Kingdom;Rain at times;54;45;A shower or two;52;41;N;9;80%;73%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds breaking;71;54;Clouds breaking;72;54;SSW;15;54%;2%;6

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny, humid;88;78;A morning t-storm;89;76;S;6;75%;73%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and pleasant;76;52;Not as warm;66;45;WSW;8;47%;62%;9

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;89;82;Spotty showers;90;81;WNW;4;70%;74%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;85;75;A.M. showers, cloudy;85;75;ESE;5;81%;100%;5

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine, less humid;93;80;A morning shower;96;80;E;9;52%;62%;13

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sunshine;65;47;Mostly sunny;65;50;SSE;5;73%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;80;56;Partial sunshine;77;57;S;6;42%;44%;12

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;85;70;Mostly sunny;85;68;SSE;8;56%;28%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A shower;57;35;Partly sunny;61;48;SSE;7;58%;37%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Clouds, a t-storm;88;80;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SW;10;76%;73%;5

Montevideo, Uruguay;A p.m. t-storm;77;64;Low clouds;69;63;E;10;82%;65%;1

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;61;47;A passing shower;58;40;WSW;2;63%;91%;3

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;59;42;A shower or two;57;41;W;9;59%;69%;5

Mumbai, India;Sunny and humid;90;80;Humid with hazy sun;91;81;WNW;9;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A p.m. t-storm;76;59;Couple of t-storms;74;60;NE;8;82%;86%;12

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;57;50;Partly sunny;68;48;WNW;8;57%;66%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly cloudy, warm;86;67;High clouds and warm;88;64;NW;9;33%;7%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Showers around;50;34;Increasing clouds;54;36;ENE;9;56%;57%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;71;51;Mostly sunny;74;52;NNE;5;47%;0%;10

Oslo, Norway;A thundershower;52;34;Spotty showers;54;33;SSW;4;63%;64%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Variable cloudiness;62;42;A couple of showers;56;36;W;8;66%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A thunderstorm;83;76;Clouds and sun, nice;84;79;E;4;76%;66%;8

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;87;76;A t-storm in spots;88;76;NNW;6;74%;66%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy showers;85;75;Afternoon showers;84;75;E;7;82%;96%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;68;47;Spotty showers;62;47;WSW;8;57%;86%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;81;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;66;E;9;59%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;WSW;5;68%;82%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Mostly cloudy;86;75;Brief a.m. showers;87;75;SE;14;77%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;92;74;A t-storm in spots;92;73;S;5;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;65;48;Pleasant and warmer;75;52;ENE;5;45%;45%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;78;42;Sunny and pleasant;75;46;SSE;7;39%;1%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Heavy p.m. showers;68;53;Periods of rain;66;54;SW;7;76%;86%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;71;54;Clouds and sun;65;50;W;8;73%;56%;9

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;83;74;Morning showers;83;73;SSE;8;80%;91%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;44;36;Sun and clouds;43;34;WNW;8;61%;27%;3

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;53;38;A shower in the p.m.;59;45;SE;5;59%;58%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;72;Clouds and sun;84;71;ENE;5;69%;2%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny;93;69;NNW;6;22%;1%;12

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, warm;81;57;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;SE;7;51%;73%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly cloudy;50;36;Clouds and sun;52;38;SW;9;67%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;62;52;Clouds and sun;61;51;WNW;10;71%;33%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;83;64;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ENE;6;65%;64%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in places;85;74;SE;13;67%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;76;67;Periods of sun;77;67;N;6;89%;44%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine, a t-storm;78;54;Showers around;75;54;NW;5;47%;66%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunshine and nice;75;46;High clouds;79;47;SW;3;35%;3%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;84;73;Partly sunny;84;72;E;8;73%;35%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, cooler;65;46;Afternoon rain;59;45;W;7;69%;89%;6

Seattle, United States;Cooler;64;49;A few showers;55;47;E;7;79%;86%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunny and pleasant;72;48;SW;5;53%;0%;9

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;81;59;Partly sunny;79;64;SE;7;54%;3%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Rain and drizzle;86;76;A t-storm in spots;92;82;SE;7;72%;65%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;77;52;Showers and t-storms;77;48;SE;11;59%;76%;7

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, pleasant;83;76;Mostly sunny, nice;84;74;E;13;65%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Thundershowers;53;38;Spotty showers;55;41;SSW;8;62%;84%;2

Sydney, Australia;Breezy with some sun;70;62;A shower or two;69;62;S;13;66%;81%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Considerable clouds;79;71;Partly sunny;84;71;SE;9;59%;44%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Clouds and sun;50;37;Spotty showers;53;41;SSW;9;76%;78%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;78;55;Plenty of sunshine;86;58;ENE;7;31%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Turning cloudy;75;52;Cloudy and warm;76;56;NNW;8;45%;71%;4

Tehran, Iran;Cloudy;81;63;Mostly cloudy;77;56;NE;7;25%;66%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;71;65;Turning sunny;77;64;SE;9;61%;23%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;A shower or t-storm;88;62;E;4;40%;73%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;71;59;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;S;11;43%;26%;10

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the p.m.;52;41;Rain and drizzle;44;32;WNW;14;66%;79%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;84;62;Sunny, not as warm;73;61;W;14;76%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;77;60;Sun and some clouds;76;57;WNW;11;58%;21%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;81;42;Spotty showers;51;23;NNW;8;74%;73%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny, mild;70;49;Rain developing;53;48;SSE;5;70%;81%;1

Vienna, Austria;Sun and some clouds;68;51;Showers and t-storms;78;59;SSE;9;57%;76%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;74;WNW;5;62%;60%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower;55;37;Periods of sun;60;45;SE;7;57%;29%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;62;44;Warmer;78;52;NW;12;42%;41%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;61;57;Cloudy, p.m. rain;63;54;S;13;80%;95%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Increasing clouds;100;79;Some sun, a t-storm;94;77;S;6;54%;71%;11

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, warm;76;51;A t-shower in spots;70;52;NNE;4;54%;55%;3

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather