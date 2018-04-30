Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Monday, April 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;79;A t-storm in spots;89;79;SW;10;75%;88%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunlit and cooler;95;80;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;W;10;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;83;63;Partly sunny;85;64;ENE;11;39%;40%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Cloudy, p.m. showers;61;48;A t-storm in spots;57;49;WNW;7;62%;100%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Showers, some heavy;53;43;Rain and drizzle;53;42;SSW;21;71%;70%;4

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy and breezy;52;41;Cloudy;49;36;SSW;12;52%;43%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;70;56;Clouds and sun;70;53;S;6;48%;19%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;64;38;Cooler;55;40;S;13;49%;86%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;96;72;Mostly sunny and hot;95;72;ENE;8;48%;1%;5

Athens, Greece;A touch of p.m. rain;78;62;Hazy sun;81;58;ESE;5;47%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;59;Partly sunny;67;57;SSW;8;80%;31%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny;81;63;Nice with some sun;87;69;NNW;4;44%;6%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Downpours;92;75;A t-storm in spots;88;75;SW;4;78%;66%;4

Bangalore, India;A shower or t-storm;94;73;Hazy sun;93;73;SW;6;49%;14%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Thunderstorm;89;79;S;8;79%;89%;3

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;64;51;Showers and t-storms;62;49;WNW;9;64%;82%;8

Beijing, China;Nice with some sun;77;55;Cloudy;77;55;WSW;13;31%;44%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;86;57;Sun and clouds, warm;82;61;ESE;5;51%;43%;7

Berlin, Germany;Thundershower;74;53;Cooler;61;41;W;15;45%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;65;50;Partly sunny;65;49;SSE;6;74%;66%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;81;57;E;7;52%;1%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun;81;51;Periods of sun;76;57;SSE;7;44%;27%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A bit of rain;53;40;Partly sunny;56;40;SW;11;56%;41%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, warm;77;50;Partly sunny, warm;83;52;SE;6;51%;0%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Some sun, a t-storm;82;56;Partly sunny;78;59;ENE;7;41%;56%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, less humid;72;59;Cloudy;68;62;ENE;12;64%;44%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm or two;78;64;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;63;NW;4;56%;79%;4

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;Cloudy, a t-storm;72;61;SE;7;70%;85%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;98;70;NW;8;18%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;82;53;High clouds;72;56;SW;7;55%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;68;Variable cloudiness;83;67;ESE;4;61%;34%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;102;85;Mostly sunny;101;86;S;12;58%;12%;13

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;55;Partly sunny, warm;79;64;SSW;14;45%;54%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Mostly cloudy;92;79;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;6;72%;70%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;A severe t-storm;59;48;Rain and drizzle;52;45;SW;16;67%;91%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and pleasant;75;67;Sunshine, pleasant;75;67;N;14;78%;0%;13

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;81;66;Mostly cloudy;83;69;SSE;20;68%;44%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;An afternoon shower;83;75;A morning t-storm;83;75;SSW;10;85%;72%;7

Delhi, India;Increasing clouds;104;84;Warm with hazy sun;105;83;SSE;10;39%;25%;11

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;76;44;Showers and t-storms;60;43;NE;7;51%;82%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Showers and t-storms;88;71;Thunderstorms;90;77;SSE;6;71%;75%;5

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;72;Becoming cloudy;91;72;SSE;5;61%;38%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;57;37;A bit of rain;51;38;W;17;76%;89%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Becoming cloudy;85;59;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;56;NE;6;68%;83%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;66;53;Spotty showers;64;53;WSW;13;64%;60%;10

Hanoi, Vietnam;Some sun, a t-storm;89;74;Low clouds breaking;87;75;SE;6;79%;44%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny;77;51;Mostly sunny;76;51;ESE;6;45%;21%;7

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;84;71;A t-storm in spots;84;72;ENE;11;60%;41%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Cool with some sun;53;40;A little rain;45;41;E;15;91%;90%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSE;8;67%;76%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;85;75;Mostly cloudy;85;74;S;5;76%;34%;11

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;81;65;Rather cloudy;82;69;NE;8;55%;70%;9

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and very warm;107;79;Hazy sun;104;80;SE;5;29%;27%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and summerlike;103;71;Unseasonably hot;102;72;NNE;9;22%;1%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;72;56;Decreasing clouds;71;57;NNE;8;71%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny;91;76;A t-storm in spots;92;75;E;8;61%;44%;10

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;94;76;Plenty of sun;96;77;E;8;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Inc. clouds;73;53;Clouds and sun;68;50;E;5;67%;55%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Warm with some sun;85;56;Increasing clouds;81;55;NNW;6;24%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, breezy;98;81;Hazy, breezy, warm;97;81;WSW;15;53%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thundershower;70;58;A t-storm in spots;75;58;SE;5;73%;69%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;78;Sunny and very warm;108;80;NNE;7;8%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;81;53;Partly sunny;80;54;S;9;40%;2%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;86;77;A t-storm in spots;87;78;ENE;10;60%;48%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Couple of t-storms;90;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;72;SSE;6;69%;59%;9

Kolkata, India;Thundershower;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;74;S;10;77%;78%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SE;4;77%;59%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;60;34;Partly sunny, mild;61;33;NE;8;51%;55%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;79;A thunderstorm;90;78;SW;8;70%;63%;9

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;73;66;Mostly sunny, nice;74;66;SSE;8;74%;36%;8

Lisbon, Portugal;Thundershowers;61;49;Sun and some clouds;61;50;NW;11;53%;35%;9

London, United Kingdom;Cold with rain;49;38;Clouds and sun;56;44;SSW;13;56%;27%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;69;54;A shower or t-storm;62;54;S;7;64%;79%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing, a t-storm;88;77;Mostly sunny, nice;90;77;S;6;72%;14%;9

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;54;40;Showers and t-storms;61;42;NNW;5;53%;61%;8

Male, Maldives;A thunderstorm;87;83;Mostly cloudy;90;83;W;7;69%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A little p.m. rain;84;75;A t-storm or two;84;75;NE;5;82%;92%;4

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;93;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;81;E;9;52%;57%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Turning sunny;69;46;Mostly cloudy;72;57;NNE;9;47%;0%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;79;57;A t-storm in spots;79;56;N;6;36%;64%;14

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny;83;72;A shower in the p.m.;81;74;ENE;15;60%;82%;5

Minsk, Belarus;A severe t-storm;75;53;A severe t-storm;77;55;SE;7;68%;76%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;95;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;SSW;11;70%;65%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Areas of low clouds;69;56;Partly sunny;65;59;ENE;9;52%;59%;3

Montreal, Canada;Showers;53;46;A shower in the p.m.;63;57;SW;4;62%;64%;5

Moscow, Russia;Warmer with some sun;74;52;Showers around;76;57;SW;7;64%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;90;83;Hazy sun;91;82;NW;8;71%;0%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;75;60;A t-storm in spots;72;59;NNE;9;77%;73%;7

New York, United States;A shower or two;55;48;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;64;WSW;10;33%;2%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine and warm;86;63;Partly sunny, warm;89;67;ESE;10;37%;28%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;68;44;Clouds and sun;57;34;WNW;11;62%;44%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;73;58;Mostly cloudy;80;58;SSW;5;55%;3%;9

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;54;37;Rain and drizzle;47;37;SW;6;77%;90%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun;64;35;Clouds and sun;68;53;SSW;10;54%;40%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;86;80;Partly sunny;86;77;ENE;10;72%;85%;8

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;90;76;NW;8;75%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain and drizzle;86;75;Cloudy, p.m. showers;85;75;ENE;7;80%;82%;7

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;44;39;Mostly cloudy;56;39;SW;7;66%;8%;4

Perth, Australia;Increasing clouds;81;58;Not as warm;68;57;S;10;48%;9%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;92;77;A t-storm in spots;92;78;W;5;68%;74%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;102;72;Partial sunshine;89;74;SE;15;72%;38%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;91;73;ESE;5;50%;73%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sun and some clouds;71;52;Partly sunny;66;46;NNW;8;39%;36%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warm with some sun;79;54;Showers and t-storms;67;58;NNW;4;83%;86%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Showers;64;54;Periods of rain;66;53;E;6;74%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun;64;50;Morning showers;62;46;NW;10;62%;71%;10

Recife, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;81;74;Some brightening;84;74;SE;8;77%;79%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Snow and rain;41;34;Rain and snow shower;41;31;WNW;14;58%;63%;3

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;69;57;Clouds and sun, mild;69;51;E;6;59%;66%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;71;Plenty of sun;86;72;NNW;6;64%;1%;6

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;90;73;Partly sunny, warm;97;76;SSE;13;15%;63%;12

Rome, Italy;Increasing clouds;71;53;Cooler with rain;64;58;NNE;6;76%;74%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;56;39;Showers around;51;44;E;9;76%;91%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clouds and sun;62;49;Partly sunny;65;51;W;9;59%;5%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;80;65;A t-storm in spots;83;64;ENE;8;62%;73%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;75;A shower or two;85;75;ESE;13;69%;59%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;78;66;Partly sunny;77;66;N;6;84%;55%;14

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;76;55;Partly sunny;74;54;ENE;5;46%;60%;13

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sun, nice;73;42;Sunny and pleasant;74;44;WSW;3;46%;7%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;72;A t-storm in spots;85;72;NNE;6;70%;72%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thundershowers;59;41;Partial sunshine;61;43;NNW;8;57%;29%;9

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;49;Cloudy;61;47;NE;6;65%;26%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;79;62;Cloudy, a t-storm;77;63;WNW;4;64%;83%;2

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;88;72;Rain and drizzle;82;64;ESE;5;76%;94%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;ESE;8;75%;73%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;77;52;A shower or t-storm;78;52;SSE;6;57%;58%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower or two;85;76;E;13;67%;68%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;A little p.m. rain;53;39;A little a.m. rain;55;41;SSW;7;82%;87%;3

Sydney, Australia;Some sunshine;70;57;Sunny and beautiful;74;60;N;7;53%;0%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;86;76;Mostly cloudy, humid;89;76;WNW;5;64%;44%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;57;42;Mainly cloudy;53;42;WSW;11;91%;74%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly cloudy;84;59;Cooler with clearing;69;50;ESE;9;51%;25%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Not as warm;70;50;Sunshine and nice;70;49;ENE;8;47%;11%;8

Tehran, Iran;A shower in the p.m.;70;52;Showers around;65;55;ESE;6;51%;67%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;94;71;Warm with some sun;90;72;ESE;8;32%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;A shower in the a.m.;85;58;Clouds and sun;84;60;ENE;4;48%;8%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;74;62;Warmer;81;62;S;9;51%;1%;10

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and milder;59;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;53;SW;15;59%;7%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;74;63;Mostly cloudy;85;67;ESE;14;44%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Not as warm;71;58;A few showers;79;58;NNW;10;59%;92%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;54;20;Mostly sunny;55;25;E;9;27%;25%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;59;47;Mostly sunny;61;46;S;4;54%;11%;6

Vienna, Austria;Hazy sun, a t-storm;83;54;Not as warm;73;58;E;7;41%;27%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Thunderstorm;85;74;A t-storm in spots;85;74;N;5;70%;72%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;A severe t-storm;78;58;A severe t-storm;74;53;SSE;6;68%;84%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Turning cloudy, warm;82;54;Warm with some sun;79;51;WNW;9;47%;30%;5

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;58;54;Rain and drizzle;60;49;S;12;77%;72%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm around;95;77;A t-storm around;91;76;SSE;8;62%;72%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower in the a.m.;73;47;Sunny and pleasant;71;48;NE;4;36%;14%;9

