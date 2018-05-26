Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, May 26, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;84;75;A thunderstorm;83;75;SW;10;83%;79%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Decreasing clouds;102;87;Sun and clouds, warm;103;87;NNE;10;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;A shower in the p.m.;89;69;Warm with some sun;94;70;NNW;8;25%;16%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Becoming cloudy;73;64;A p.m. shower or two;71;61;E;8;84%;95%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Warm with clearing;81;61;A shower or t-storm;79;62;SSE;10;60%;80%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;46;Sun and clouds;62;49;SE;6;60%;57%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, summerlike;104;76;A p.m. t-storm;93;61;N;14;35%;64%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;86;42;Rain and drizzle;49;33;N;20;72%;69%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Brilliant sunshine;82;65;Warm with some sun;87;67;NE;10;59%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny, breezy;84;69;A thunderstorm;82;68;N;16;51%;60%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;53;A shower or two;61;47;SSW;18;73%;69%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Lots of sun, warm;104;72;Mostly sunny, warm;107;80;NNE;6;16%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;74;A p.m. shower or two;89;75;SSE;5;78%;73%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;88;71;SSE;5;67%;71%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;80;A t-storm in spots;91;78;SW;5;73%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy with some sun;72;63;Partly sunny, breezy;74;64;E;17;67%;44%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;86;63;Partly sunny;90;63;SSW;9;18%;0%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;82;61;A shower or t-storm;85;63;ESE;5;65%;73%;9

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;78;57;A strong t-storm;81;64;ESE;5;57%;43%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;49;Partly sunny;63;50;SE;6;83%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine, pleasant;75;53;Mostly sunny, nice;75;53;SE;10;57%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Pleasant and warmer;79;59;Periods of sun;82;63;ENE;5;59%;33%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warm;82;63;A strong t-storm;80;62;S;6;71%;80%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Showers and t-storms;82;59;Partly sunny;77;56;E;9;51%;20%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;78;59;Thunderstorms;83;62;ESE;4;67%;66%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny, nice;69;61;Clouds and sun, nice;72;65;NE;4;79%;62%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sunshine;84;61;A little a.m. rain;83;64;NNW;4;47%;83%;4

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine;79;62;Mostly cloudy;76;65;SW;8;64%;15%;6

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;93;74;Plenty of sunshine;94;73;NNE;7;31%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;72;48;Mostly cloudy;68;54;NW;5;71%;1%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;SE;4;58%;55%;10

Chennai, India;Variable cloudiness;95;84;A t-storm around;98;86;SSE;9;61%;64%;9

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;85;68;Mostly sunny;89;68;SSE;5;50%;2%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Downpours;88;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;SW;12;83%;93%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;70;56;A shower or t-storm;69;57;E;7;72%;73%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;75;70;Sunshine, pleasant;77;70;NNW;9;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, warm;97;75;Sunshine and warm;96;74;ESE;7;53%;3%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;86;73;Mostly sunny;88;73;S;11;72%;51%;8

Delhi, India;Unseasonably hot;115;85;Hazy sun and hot;113;84;ESE;6;11%;1%;12

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;92;60;A t-storm around;89;55;NNW;8;21%;55%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;83;Couple of t-storms;96;80;SSE;7;70%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Partial sunshine;94;75;Partly sunny, nice;90;74;SE;6;63%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Cooler;64;53;A heavy p.m. t-storm;65;51;NNE;12;76%;74%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;90;58;Partly sunny;85;61;NNE;8;33%;44%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;60;A t-storm in spots;72;62;W;11;72%;41%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Increasing clouds;98;78;A t-storm in spots;89;75;ENE;9;74%;72%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Some sun, pleasant;74;55;A stray t-shower;72;52;ESE;5;60%;55%;5

Havana, Cuba;Heavy thunderstorms;80;75;Thunderstorms;83;74;S;8;82%;87%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Sun and some clouds;75;52;Mostly sunny;70;47;NNE;9;33%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;S;4;75%;81%;10

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;92;81;Showers around;92;81;SW;8;68%;76%;12

Honolulu, United States;Rain and drizzle;84;74;More clouds than sun;85;74;ENE;14;59%;57%;5

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;102;79;A t-storm around;102;78;SE;5;38%;54%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Hot with some sun;104;80;Hazy sun and hot;105;75;N;10;19%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;Showers and t-storms;72;63;NE;12;80%;66%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;78;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;W;6;74%;78%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;108;88;Sunny and hot;104;86;NW;9;30%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;70;46;Mostly sunny, nice;70;47;NW;7;38%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sun, some clouds;85;53;Plenty of sun;85;54;NNW;5;24%;2%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;Hazy, breezy, warm;101;85;W;17;48%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;64;Mostly sunny;88;64;SW;6;56%;55%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Clouds and sunshine;104;84;Clouds and sun;105;84;WSW;11;20%;30%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Plenty of sunshine;73;51;Partly sunny, nice;73;50;E;8;32%;0%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A heavy thunderstorm;88;80;A heavy thunderstorm;88;80;ESE;18;72%;80%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny, nice;89;73;Partial sunshine;92;73;WSW;6;66%;65%;9

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;98;81;Sunshine and warm;96;80;S;8;64%;8%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm or two;88;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;NNE;4;81%;70%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;25;Partly sunny, mild;59;29;ENE;6;34%;27%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Cloudy;90;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;SW;6;77%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Clearing;68;61;Mostly sunny;68;61;S;7;76%;3%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A t-storm in spots;70;57;A t-storm in spots;71;56;NNW;9;72%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;79;61;A heavy thunderstorm;74;59;E;7;78%;68%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Sun and clouds;71;57;Low clouds, then sun;73;58;S;6;60%;1%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;83;72;Sunshine, pleasant;84;73;S;6;74%;10%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sunshine;73;54;Clouds and sun;76;57;W;4;48%;66%;11

Male, Maldives;An afternoon shower;86;80;A t-storm in spots;85;81;W;18;81%;100%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;76;Showers around;85;76;NNE;5;82%;75%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;83;A p.m. t-storm;97;80;ESE;6;52%;56%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny;66;48;Clouds and sun;67;57;NNE;14;60%;19%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunny and nice;79;51;Partly sunny;84;54;NE;6;19%;0%;14

Miami, United States;Rain and a t-storm;78;74;Wind and rain;81;76;SSE;17;82%;92%;3

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, nice;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;E;6;46%;2%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;93;77;A t-storm around;86;79;SSW;13;66%;64%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;68;54;Showers around;70;59;NE;5;75%;67%;3

Montreal, Canada;Morning t-storms;71;56;Mostly cloudy;70;58;SSE;8;53%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunshine and nice;74;49;NNW;11;39%;5%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;86;Hazy sunshine;93;87;WNW;10;67%;9%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;75;55;Mostly cloudy;75;53;S;8;68%;44%;6

New York, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;66;A morning t-storm;68;56;NE;8;87%;90%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;83;64;Mostly sunny;86;64;WNW;7;42%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;50;41;Cool with low clouds;51;39;NNE;13;75%;74%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clearing;79;62;Mostly cloudy;81;64;WSW;6;55%;3%;5

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;81;55;Mostly sunny, warm;82;53;ESE;7;34%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;70;52;Mostly cloudy;76;59;SSE;11;57%;70%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;80;Clearing;85;79;NNE;10;78%;77%;4

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;77;Couple of t-storms;86;77;SSE;8;83%;85%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty p.m. showers;85;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;ENE;8;76%;66%;9

Paris, France;A severe t-storm;81;64;A shower or t-storm;82;64;NW;7;59%;80%;7

Perth, Australia;Brief showers;66;54;Spotty showers;69;51;SW;13;75%;84%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;92;76;A shower in the p.m.;93;77;SW;4;71%;84%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sun and clouds;87;75;Windy in the p.m.;90;76;SE;15;73%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;74;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;6;45%;35%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, nice;78;57;Clouds and sun;81;59;E;6;42%;11%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;86;59;Cloudy, not as warm;77;52;NNW;6;47%;7%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rain and a t-storm;66;54;Afternoon showers;66;52;S;6;75%;93%;5

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;70;56;Partly sunny;70;57;WSW;9;69%;57%;8

Recife, Brazil;A couple of showers;84;74;A shower or two;85;75;SSE;10;69%;84%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;55;39;Rain;50;43;SE;12;84%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;79;56;Some sun and warm;79;57;NNE;4;49%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with some sun;77;65;Mostly sunny;77;64;NE;6;68%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;99;75;Plenty of sunshine;103;77;E;10;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and humid;82;64;Hazy sun and humid;84;61;N;6;69%;29%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Increasing clouds;77;53;Sun and clouds;70;48;NNE;8;42%;3%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;64;53;Turning sunny;67;54;SW;10;69%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;64;Couple of t-storms;75;64;SSE;4;82%;87%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;82;75;A shower or two;84;76;ESE;10;76%;76%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly cloudy;74;65;Couple of t-storms;73;64;WSW;4;96%;87%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;82;53;NE;8;24%;2%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;62;40;Rather cloudy;67;43;W;3;36%;10%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;91;73;Partial sunshine;84;74;NNE;7;76%;66%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;69;54;A t-storm in spots;71;54;NNW;7;70%;42%;10

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;66;51;Clouds breaking;72;52;NE;5;59%;26%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;84;61;Mostly cloudy;78;59;WSW;5;48%;14%;5

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;77;68;Cloudy;79;66;SE;5;77%;37%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;80;SSE;5;80%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Clouds and sun;77;53;A thundershower;74;54;ESE;8;62%;63%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;76;A shower or two;84;74;E;10;74%;76%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Sun and some clouds;80;50;Mostly sunny;74;45;NE;9;30%;2%;5

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine, pleasant;70;51;Clouding up;70;53;NNW;7;63%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Unseasonably hot;96;79;Unseasonably hot;98;79;NNW;7;46%;48%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;75;51;Mostly sunny;70;47;ESE;10;47%;0%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;94;66;Unseasonably hot;96;50;NW;14;17%;67%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;A shower or two;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;74;57;ESE;9;64%;72%;7

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny, nice;89;65;NW;10;23%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Not as warm;82;69;Sunny and nice;84;69;N;11;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;62;Partly sunny;90;64;E;3;42%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Not as warm;76;63;Clouds and sun;79;65;S;8;60%;32%;11

Toronto, Canada;Warm with clearing;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;70;59;ENE;7;77%;73%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;81;67;Mostly cloudy;82;70;ESE;12;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;86;66;Hot with some sun;92;68;S;14;36%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Windy this afternoon;57;36;Clouds and sun, cool;57;33;NNW;13;33%;12%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;67;50;Clouds breaking;69;51;ESE;5;51%;14%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny, warmer;81;55;Partly sunny;82;60;ESE;5;52%;29%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;75;A t-storm around;88;75;ENE;5;66%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Episodes of sunshine;77;53;Partly sunny;77;52;SSE;5;45%;2%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Severe thunderstorms;68;58;Partly sunny;80;59;ESE;8;60%;5%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this morning;54;46;Rain and drizzle;55;45;SSW;23;68%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;89;78;Couple of t-storms;87;77;SSW;7;78%;85%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;81;58;Mostly sunny;81;55;NE;3;42%;29%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather