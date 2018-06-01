Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, June 1, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;87;75;SSW;7;80%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;105;86;Sunny and hot;108;87;NNW;5;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Clouds and sun;83;64;Mostly cloudy;83;65;W;9;48%;35%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;69;63;A t-storm around;71;62;ESE;8;79%;64%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and a t-storm;66;57;Couple of t-storms;66;57;WNW;8;89%;82%;3

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;63;48;Mostly sunny;68;51;SE;7;52%;15%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Hotter;107;74;Clouding up, cooler;86;66;N;10;36%;44%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Warmer;78;60;A shower in the p.m.;74;41;WNW;17;52%;82%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A few showers;59;50;Cloudy and cool;61;44;S;11;74%;18%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;89;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;66;N;12;32%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;61;50;Cloudy with showers;60;56;ENE;15;69%;92%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;105;73;Sunny and very warm;106;80;N;7;17%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;73;A t-storm in spots;93;73;SSW;4;67%;47%;6

Bangalore, India;A heavy thunderstorm;89;71;Showers and t-storms;83;70;W;6;75%;84%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;78;WSW;5;65%;70%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;73;62;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;ESE;7;72%;35%;10

Beijing, China;Sunny and very hot;97;70;Partly sunny and hot;95;70;SE;9;22%;4%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun, warm;91;63;A t-storm in spots;86;65;W;5;55%;73%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;88;65;Thunderstorms;74;62;WNW;9;77%;85%;4

Bogota, Colombia;A morning shower;66;49;A shower in the p.m.;65;50;SE;6;72%;86%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;77;51;Sun and clouds, nice;79;51;ESE;5;48%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Clouds and sun, warm;84;65;Showers and t-storms;83;63;WNW;10;62%;82%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;65;56;Couple of t-storms;69;56;NW;7;80%;82%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Warm with some sun;89;58;Partly sunny;84;58;SSE;6;42%;11%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A t-storm around;86;64;A t-storm in spots;85;66;WNW;6;58%;74%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A little a.m. rain;53;42;Partly sunny;54;41;S;8;62%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;87;61;Some sunshine;88;64;N;5;35%;38%;8

Busan, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;83;68;Mostly sunny;83;65;WSW;7;54%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Nice with sunshine;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;91;71;NNW;8;32%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;61;56;Cloudy, p.m. showers;62;52;SW;19;68%;93%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;68;Partly sunny, nice;81;67;SE;4;59%;37%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;100;84;A t-storm or two;98;85;WSW;6;66%;66%;10

Chicago, United States;Cooler with some sun;68;56;Clouds and sun;71;62;NE;9;71%;66%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;79;A couple of t-storms;83;76;WSW;10;82%;93%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;74;56;Partly sunny, warm;78;57;N;5;54%;66%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;72;Mostly sunny, nice;79;71;SW;6;77%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Sunny and hot;98;78;Mostly sunny and hot;101;74;NNE;10;52%;28%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Periods of rain;82;75;A shower or two;87;72;S;9;77%;63%;8

Delhi, India;Sunny and seasonable;106;82;A p.m. t-storm;108;87;ESE;9;42%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;90;50;Sunny, not as warm;79;53;SE;8;23%;7%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;92;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;S;7;75%;73%;11

Dili, East Timor;Becoming cloudy;91;71;Sun and clouds;88;71;SE;6;64%;35%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Thunderstorms;66;55;A heavy thunderstorm;68;49;S;8;80%;80%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Abundant sunshine;91;60;Warm with some sun;92;68;NNE;6;27%;6%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, nice;77;58;Periods of sun, nice;70;60;WSW;9;63%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;89;78;A couple of t-storms;91;78;ESE;6;77%;82%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;76;51;Sunny and delightful;77;49;ENE;6;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm in spots;85;72;ENE;6;72%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Increasing clouds;72;54;Partly sunny, warmer;74;54;NW;11;51%;9%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;75;Heavy p.m. showers;87;72;WSW;4;92%;95%;3

Hong Kong, China;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;79;A t-storm in spots;89;80;E;10;69%;55%;6

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;86;74;Some sun, a shower;85;75;ENE;15;57%;57%;7

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;101;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;75;WSW;6;63%;85%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;108;81;Hazy and very hot;110;78;NNW;11;25%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;81;68;Clouds and sun, nice;75;60;ENE;11;65%;25%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;91;77;Some sun, a shower;90;75;E;7;66%;65%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;103;78;Sunny and very warm;100;81;N;9;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine;69;38;Plenty of sunshine;67;39;NW;5;29%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;95;58;Sunshine, very hot;94;61;NW;6;17%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Brilliant sunshine;96;83;Hazy sunshine;95;84;WSW;10;59%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A shower or t-storm;81;66;Thunderstorms;78;64;SSE;5;78%;96%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;81;Turning sunny;108;80;NNW;9;11%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunny and cooler;71;50;Clouds and sun;79;58;S;8;29%;25%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Sunny intervals;88;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;12;57%;64%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;89;74;Some sun, pleasant;88;73;WNW;6;67%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;Rain and drizzle;90;76;A thunderstorm;90;80;SSW;8;77%;72%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;90;75;Mostly cloudy;91;74;NE;3;73%;63%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;30;Spotty showers;55;31;ESE;7;50%;83%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower in the p.m.;90;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;77;SW;6;76%;79%;6

Lima, Peru;A shower in the a.m.;66;60;Mostly sunny;67;61;S;5;75%;12%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;66;57;A t-storm in spots;69;56;NW;12;69%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;73;59;Partly sunny;73;55;WSW;8;68%;14%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sun;74;58;Plenty of sun;79;60;SSW;6;53%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Sunny and nice;84;71;S;6;69%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;77;56;Showers and t-storms;72;56;E;4;69%;84%;8

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;Cloudy with a shower;87;80;WSW;15;77%;91%;5

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;90;76;Some sun, pleasant;90;75;ENE;5;72%;39%;9

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;93;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SSE;7;58%;70%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;58;37;Partly sunny;59;43;S;6;81%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine;84;54;Partly sunny, nice;83;55;NNE;7;32%;7%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;SSW;8;70%;68%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Nice with sunshine;73;47;Periods of sun, warm;77;55;SW;7;37%;32%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;92;75;Clouds and sun, nice;85;78;SSW;14;65%;67%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;54;49;A touch of rain;55;48;S;10;59%;82%;2

Montreal, Canada;A passing shower;84;60;Nice with sunshine;75;51;NE;8;41%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds may break;59;45;Partly sunny, warmer;74;54;W;13;39%;11%;7

Mumbai, India;Increasing clouds;93;83;Humid with sunshine;93;85;W;8;69%;28%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;77;55;A t-shower in spots;75;58;SSE;7;72%;65%;7

New York, United States;Fog, then cloudy;80;70;Showers and t-storms;84;62;E;7;70%;82%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;80;65;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;66;WNW;7;60%;66%;10

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing and warmer;73;55;High clouds, breezy;76;60;SSE;16;48%;25%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Decreasing clouds;79;59;Nice with sunshine;80;60;WSW;6;49%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;82;57;Periods of sun, warm;84;58;SSE;5;39%;27%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A t-storm in spots;81;56;Nice with sunshine;76;47;ENE;11;44%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;80;A shower or two;87;82;E;13;74%;60%;6

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm in spots;88;77;Couple of t-storms;86;77;NW;7;85%;83%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Heavy p.m. showers;90;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;8;83%;66%;7

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;73;57;Sun and some clouds;76;58;ENE;5;63%;7%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;42;Mostly sunny;67;47;ESE;7;57%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SSW;5;83%;66%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;84;73;Windy in the p.m.;86;75;SE;19;75%;44%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;4;49%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;61;Thunderstorms;79;60;WNW;8;55%;84%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and very warm;89;59;Mostly sunny;85;52;WSW;5;48%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;53;Afternoon rain;70;51;SSW;7;68%;79%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Nice with some sun;71;53;Decreasing clouds;69;55;NNE;9;62%;5%;11

Recife, Brazil;A bit of a.m. rain;86;75;A shower or two;85;75;ESE;8;73%;76%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds breaking;53;40;A little p.m. rain;51;43;WSW;9;78%;79%;1

Riga, Latvia;Sunny and nice;74;54;Sunny and warm;77;58;NW;5;45%;3%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;68;Partly sunny;86;70;WSW;6;56%;13%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;Warm with sunshine;109;88;S;10;14%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;81;58;Partly sunny;84;59;NNW;5;55%;3%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;Mostly sunny;69;56;W;10;64%;23%;6

San Francisco, United States;Sunshine;67;52;Mostly sunny, nice;73;54;WSW;8;64%;0%;11

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;82;63;Couple of t-storms;79;64;E;6;77%;84%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;84;77;Some sun, a shower;86;77;SE;9;71%;42%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;75;66;A t-storm in spots;75;65;ESE;5;100%;71%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;83;61;Downpours;78;56;NNW;7;62%;80%;12

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;56;36;Mostly sunny;61;37;WSW;3;38%;2%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the a.m.;85;73;A t-storm in spots;85;75;ESE;6;76%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds and sun, cool;64;54;A shower or t-storm;69;52;NNW;8;74%;56%;7

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;67;54;Nice with some sun;73;53;NNE;5;57%;29%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;88;64;Mostly sunny;86;59;W;6;38%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny;81;66;Sun and some clouds;81;68;ESE;8;51%;2%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;76;Partly sunny, nice;89;78;NE;9;75%;44%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;82;53;Some sun, a t-storm;83;56;SSE;7;48%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Episodes of sunshine;84;77;Mostly sunny;86;77;E;10;69%;27%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;Clouds and sun, warm;81;55;SSW;5;38%;13%;6

Sydney, Australia;Brief showers, windy;62;53;Windy;63;59;SSW;25;63%;76%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Not as warm;80;72;Cloudy;84;76;E;12;68%;44%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunny and delightful;73;52;Partly sunny;73;54;W;10;56%;6%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny;93;69;Partly sunny, warm;93;62;ESE;10;30%;57%;7

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;76;62;Showers and t-storms;70;53;ESE;10;69%;88%;9

Tehran, Iran;Not as hot;93;70;Increasing clouds;89;65;NW;9;22%;55%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;81;68;A t-storm in spots;80;68;N;9;49%;46%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;90;67;A shower or t-storm;89;65;ENE;4;53%;80%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;77;62;Mostly sunny;80;63;S;8;58%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Clouds rolling in;82;56;Partly sunny, cooler;69;58;NE;9;68%;5%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Clouding up, breezy;85;71;Partly sunny;88;73;ESE;14;44%;1%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouding up;81;64;Mostly cloudy;89;67;ESE;9;44%;4%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Hot with some sun;90;45;Showers around;49;40;NW;16;64%;87%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Low clouds may break;68;53;N;5;55%;36%;5

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;82;63;A shower or t-storm;82;63;WNW;10;52%;80%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;93;76;NW;4;63%;80%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sunny and delightful;76;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;54;W;6;50%;45%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny, warm;88;63;Showers and t-storms;80;62;WNW;5;63%;70%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;52;47;Mostly sunny;56;49;ESE;10;81%;10%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;90;78;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SSW;7;79%;69%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;79;57;A t-storm in spots;71;53;NE;3;53%;77%;10

