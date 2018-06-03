Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, June 3, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;85;77;A shower or t-storm;86;76;SW;7;81%;84%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;113;87;Sunny and hot;109;89;NNE;9;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;65;W;11;52%;51%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;69;58;Sunny and beautiful;73;59;SE;6;56%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A t-storm in spots;74;54;Low clouds;70;54;N;7;79%;6%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;61;47;A shower in the a.m.;63;46;WSW;8;50%;65%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clouds and sun;82;65;Mostly sunny, nice;89;69;ESE;8;20%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler;56;43;Mostly sunny;69;53;SW;14;45%;3%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Plenty of clouds;62;51;A little rain;58;48;S;4;75%;81%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny, nice;87;69;Mostly sunny;88;69;SSW;7;45%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A heavy a.m. shower;64;54;A little p.m. rain;62;55;E;12;92%;85%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;106;83;Mostly sunny, warm;110;78;WSW;10;15%;1%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;96;75;A shower or two;93;74;S;5;67%;66%;7

Bangalore, India;Cloudy and humid;87;70;A t-storm in spots;83;70;WSW;7;70%;66%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;95;79;A t-storm around;93;78;WSW;7;68%;55%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;62;Showers and t-storms;74;65;SW;10;73%;68%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;86;64;Partly sunny, warm;93;68;SSW;9;14%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A couple of t-storms;84;62;Partly sunny;85;63;SSE;6;48%;21%;9

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;76;61;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;N;7;58%;14%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;62;50;Mostly cloudy;63;50;SE;6;79%;66%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;79;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;52;E;8;54%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;80;61;Thunderstorms;83;62;NE;4;69%;70%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny, warmer;74;57;Low clouds;75;57;NE;6;73%;9%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;85;64;Thunderstorms;78;62;NNE;6;72%;80%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Clouds and sun;84;63;Heavy thunderstorms;85;63;NNE;4;67%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Inc. clouds;56;47;A shower in spots;56;45;SE;4;61%;64%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;88;63;Nice with some sun;85;61;E;6;37%;32%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;80;64;Mostly cloudy;81;67;WSW;9;59%;11%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine and nice;92;72;Mostly sunny;93;68;N;8;31%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny;62;43;Plenty of sun;64;47;SE;7;62%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;66;A t-storm in spots;84;67;ESE;4;59%;55%;12

Chennai, India;Humid with some sun;102;85;A shower in the p.m.;97;85;SSW;8;61%;66%;6

Chicago, United States;Increasingly windy;74;57;Sunny and nice;78;63;WSW;9;43%;27%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers and t-storms;89;77;A couple of t-storms;82;77;WSW;10;86%;91%;2

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;80;59;Sun and some clouds;77;58;N;9;56%;2%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;79;70;Nice with sunshine;78;70;WNW;6;82%;1%;12

Dallas, United States;Not as hot;91;69;Mostly sunny;91;72;SE;7;47%;66%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;87;70;Sunny and beautiful;87;70;SW;11;62%;0%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny, warm;106;87;Hazy and very warm;107;90;SE;9;36%;10%;12

Denver, United States;Clouds and sun;79;55;Mostly sunny;89;61;WSW;7;28%;5%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm or two;92;81;A t-storm in spots;93;81;SSE;7;69%;65%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;71;Partly sunny, nice;89;71;SE;6;57%;6%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;67;47;Periods of sun, nice;67;51;ENE;9;71%;44%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Turning cloudy;91;66;Sunshine and nice;87;64;NNE;6;39%;25%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;76;61;Clouds and sun, nice;74;62;W;15;60%;8%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;75;Clouds and sunshine;94;75;N;5;69%;69%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunlit and pleasant;76;48;Sunshine;69;47;SSE;9;39%;3%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;86;72;Some sun, pleasant;85;72;SE;4;73%;31%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny;76;57;Mostly cloudy;65;42;NW;17;40%;55%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;76;SW;7;88%;82%;4

Hong Kong, China;Decreasing clouds;89;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;E;13;73%;88%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;87;76;Partly sunny, breezy;86;74;ENE;19;61%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Sun and clouds;101;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;98;77;NW;5;58%;59%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny and hot;109;85;Hazy and hot;110;88;NNE;12;28%;2%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Turning sunny;76;58;Partly sunny;81;66;SW;5;55%;24%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and some clouds;90;76;Clouds and sun;92;76;E;7;66%;63%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;81;Sunny and very warm;98;79;N;13;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sun;70;39;Mostly sunny;62;37;E;6;57%;3%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;98;64;Very hot;97;67;NNW;6;16%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;93;83;Breezy with hazy sun;94;84;WSW;18;62%;1%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A little p.m. rain;82;65;Periods of sun;83;68;S;5;65%;66%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;105;79;Plenty of sun;104;79;NW;9;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;80;57;A t-storm in spots;84;63;W;7;38%;42%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;89;79;Partly sunny;90;78;ENE;13;58%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;89;72;Clearing;89;72;W;6;61%;31%;7

Kolkata, India;Becoming cloudy;97;82;A stray thunderstorm;95;81;S;7;75%;68%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;ENE;4;76%;63%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;50;29;A passing shower;51;29;SSE;6;58%;80%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm or two;86;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;SW;6;79%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning cloudy;67;62;Cloudy;67;61;S;9;81%;26%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;67;58;Clouds and sun, cool;66;57;WNW;9;66%;66%;5

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;76;56;Cloudy, not as warm;66;51;NNE;10;75%;55%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;82;60;Plenty of sunshine;81;61;S;6;57%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;84;69;Brilliant sunshine;85;71;NNW;7;71%;25%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;76;54;Cooler;68;54;WSW;7;60%;44%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;80;A morning shower;87;81;WSW;13;73%;96%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Inc. clouds;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;NW;4;82%;73%;7

Manila, Philippines;Clouds breaking;90;81;Mostly cloudy;95;80;SW;8;55%;44%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Turning cloudy;58;44;Partly sunny;58;45;SW;5;81%;19%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;81;54;Clouds and sun, nice;82;55;NE;6;30%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;89;76;Partly sunny;90;77;WSW;9;68%;32%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Lots of sun, warm;80;52;A t-storm in spots;82;48;WNW;9;38%;74%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;85;78;A morning shower;85;79;SW;17;70%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partial sunshine;58;45;A stray shower;57;46;ENE;5;68%;65%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny, nice;76;50;A bit of rain;56;51;SSE;8;73%;90%;2

Moscow, Russia;Some sun, pleasant;77;58;Cloudy and warm;76;55;W;11;39%;84%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;93;84;A t-storm around;91;84;WSW;8;72%;82%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Sun and clouds;75;58;A shower in the p.m.;74;59;N;7;73%;73%;6

New York, United States;Cooler;66;54;A little a.m. rain;64;57;NE;8;81%;76%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partial sunshine;87;65;A p.m. t-storm;88;65;WNW;7;50%;52%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler with clearing;58;46;Rain and drizzle;57;48;WSW;16;68%;70%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Clouds and sun, nice;79;62;Mostly sunny;85;63;SW;5;52%;2%;11

Oslo, Norway;A t-storm in spots;85;56;Sunny, not as warm;75;39;ENE;8;32%;0%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Increasing clouds;73;49;A few showers;59;49;S;11;87%;88%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;86;80;A shower or two;86;78;E;11;74%;84%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;75;Couple of t-storms;85;76;NW;5;83%;78%;3

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;83;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;ENE;5;86%;80%;5

Paris, France;Sun and some clouds;78;61;A heavy thunderstorm;74;61;NE;7;79%;83%;5

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;72;54;Showers around;72;60;NNE;10;72%;86%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;SW;7;80%;63%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Low clouds;82;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;74;SSE;17;82%;67%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;95;74;Partly sunny, warm;96;73;SSE;5;43%;7%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Some sun, a t-storm;77;59;A stray thunderstorm;79;61;NNE;5;58%;46%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;89;56;Not as warm;80;57;SSW;6;50%;7%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with a shower;68;54;A shower in the p.m.;71;54;SSE;7;60%;66%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;N;9;63%;15%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;86;76;Showers around;85;72;SSE;12;66%;63%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;51;44;Mostly cloudy;55;46;NW;7;75%;12%;4

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;74;58;Showers and t-storms;79;50;NNW;14;56%;62%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Brief p.m. showers;77;68;Rain and drizzle;72;65;NNE;6;69%;83%;1

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;110;87;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;SSE;9;10%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;87;61;Sunny and nice;83;60;SW;7;58%;17%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Clearing;66;43;NW;13;56%;44%;5

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and nice;69;54;Partly sunny;66;52;W;15;62%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy thunderstorm;78;66;Showers and t-storms;75;64;ENE;5;81%;81%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;77;Sunshine and nice;88;77;SE;11;65%;3%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;66;A t-storm in spots;77;66;NNW;5;95%;64%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunshine and nice;83;57;Partly sunny, nice;83;65;NW;9;23%;11%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, cool;53;34;Partly sunny;60;42;ENE;3;34%;0%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Partly sunny;86;74;SE;5;67%;26%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;65;55;Clearing, a t-storm;61;53;NW;7;76%;80%;4

Seattle, United States;Showers around;61;50;Some sun, a shower;63;49;NNE;6;60%;57%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;86;62;Mostly cloudy;82;62;W;5;44%;27%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;77;68;Partly sunny, warm;82;70;SE;6;61%;66%;5

Singapore, Singapore;More clouds than sun;91;82;A t-storm around;90;78;ESE;9;72%;55%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;57;A couple of t-storms;79;56;WSW;8;57%;65%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;87;75;Sunshine and nice;86;75;E;11;68%;6%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;A t-storm in spots;85;58;Mostly sunny, cooler;70;41;NNW;8;38%;8%;6

Sydney, Australia;A couple of showers;66;55;Spotty showers;62;55;SSW;11;74%;96%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rather cloudy;88;77;Partly sunny, warm;92;78;ESE;8;59%;40%;13

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;73;56;Sunshine and windy;65;47;NW;20;55%;30%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Decreasing clouds;82;61;Decreasing clouds;82;64;SSE;7;39%;27%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mainly cloudy;67;52;Warmer;76;59;NE;6;57%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Cooler with some sun;78;66;Sunshine, pleasant;87;70;ENE;7;27%;25%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;82;68;Mostly sunny;82;69;NE;8;52%;26%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;89;63;Partly sunny;90;63;E;4;44%;5%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;82;63;Mostly sunny;84;63;ESE;8;53%;0%;11

Toronto, Canada;Showers around;67;57;A shower or two;63;50;WNW;17;71%;81%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;99;77;Partly sunny;87;70;WSW;7;53%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning cloudy;90;67;Clouds and sun, nice;81;65;NNW;10;53%;8%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sunshine;70;40;Mostly sunny;73;40;NNE;12;24%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;60;48;A morning shower;62;47;E;5;56%;54%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;81;60;A shower or t-storm;84;64;E;5;66%;71%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Episodes of sunshine;93;76;A t-storm around;94;74;E;5;60%;72%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;80;55;Showers and t-storms;80;45;NNW;10;48%;71%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;83;60;Partly sunny, warm;83;61;W;7;49%;10%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;A little a.m. rain;56;52;A little p.m. rain;58;53;SE;16;88%;94%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;89;77;A heavy shower;89;77;SSW;6;80%;86%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;A t-storm in spots;74;53;A t-storm in spots;75;53;NE;3;50%;63%;10

