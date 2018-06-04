Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 4, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers and t-storms;89;76;Showers and t-storms;85;76;WSW;7;83%;82%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;112;90;Hot with sunshine;109;90;NNE;8;28%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sun and clouds;86;65;A stray thunderstorm;88;65;W;14;44%;40%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;74;58;Becoming cloudy;71;60;SSE;7;58%;68%;10

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Low clouds;73;54;Turning sunny;68;53;N;9;71%;1%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;62;46;Mostly cloudy;63;47;SE;9;57%;42%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and nice;90;70;Sunshine;101;79;SE;8;19%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Increasing clouds;66;53;Partly sunny, warmer;79;54;S;14;33%;0%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;A little rain;57;51;Cloudy and cool;63;47;SSW;6;74%;27%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;88;68;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;SSW;8;40%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A little p.m. rain;64;55;Showers;62;51;SW;16;80%;68%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;110;80;Sunny and very warm;108;81;NNW;10;17%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;96;73;SSE;5;70%;64%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;85;70;WSW;10;70%;63%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;78;A t-storm around;92;78;WSW;6;69%;63%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;74;65;A shower or t-storm;74;64;WSW;11;76%;69%;9

Beijing, China;Hot with sunshine;95;70;Very hot;100;77;S;13;14%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;82;62;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;64;ESE;4;63%;61%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;79;60;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;ENE;7;56%;2%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;51;A little a.m. rain;64;48;SE;6;78%;71%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;79;53;Thickening clouds;78;55;ENE;6;59%;15%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Thunderstorms;82;63;Heavy thunderstorms;80;64;N;4;70%;84%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Low clouds;76;57;Low clouds, then sun;74;58;NNE;7;73%;9%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;81;61;Showers and t-storms;82;61;SSW;5;59%;82%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy thunderstorms;86;63;Heavy thunderstorms;84;65;N;4;62%;84%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;55;44;Clouds and sun;54;44;WSW;4;66%;14%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;61;Decreasing clouds;84;61;SE;6;37%;36%;7

Busan, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;80;67;A little a.m. rain;72;65;NNE;7;74%;67%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;93;68;Plenty of sunshine;95;72;NE;7;26%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sun;66;44;Sunny and pleasant;71;51;ENE;6;60%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;68;A t-storm in spots;83;67;SSE;4;62%;71%;10

Chennai, India;Turning cloudy;100;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;99;81;SSW;10;58%;63%;6

Chicago, United States;Sunny and nice;78;62;Not as warm;66;54;NNE;10;72%;40%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;85;77;A t-storm or two;83;77;SW;7;84%;97%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;77;58;Partly sunny;73;54;S;7;46%;3%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clearing;80;71;Mostly sunny;78;70;WNW;7;81%;9%;12

Dallas, United States;Some sun, a t-storm;87;73;A t-storm in spots;94;75;SE;8;58%;77%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;88;70;Clouds and sun;88;71;S;12;62%;3%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;108;86;Warm with hazy sun;106;86;ESE;10;39%;30%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;90;60;Partly sunny and hot;91;59;SW;7;22%;42%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;95;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;81;S;6;71%;75%;13

Dili, East Timor;Mostly cloudy;92;69;Cloudy;89;68;SE;6;58%;8%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun, nice;70;52;Clouds and sun;64;50;ENE;10;73%;25%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Nice with some sun;85;63;Sunshine and nice;88;64;NNE;6;37%;27%;12

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;73;62;Partly sunny, nice;71;61;WSW;14;60%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A few showers;93;78;Cloudy;91;79;NW;9;62%;44%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;70;49;Mostly sunny, cool;62;42;SSE;10;54%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;Some sun, pleasant;86;71;Partial sunshine;86;71;SSW;4;72%;44%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Not as warm;67;42;Cooler;54;41;NNW;20;48%;29%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;75;WSW;9;82%;69%;6

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;80;Cloudy, downpours;87;78;E;10;83%;91%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;86;74;Partly sunny, breezy;85;74;ENE;18;58%;36%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;100;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;96;76;SSW;6;56%;81%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;109;87;Hazy sun and hot;108;87;N;12;35%;2%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;81;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;SE;5;70%;57%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clearing;90;77;A shower in spots;93;77;E;6;66%;70%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;103;80;Sunny and very warm;97;81;N;13;41%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;62;35;Plenty of sunshine;62;36;SE;5;53%;1%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Very hot;100;64;Sunny and very hot;97;64;NW;7;18%;1%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;95;85;Breezy with hazy sun;95;85;WSW;15;63%;2%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray thunderstorm;84;67;A thunderstorm;84;67;S;5;71%;65%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sun;104;79;Plenty of sun;104;81;NNW;6;10%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A t-storm in spots;88;62;Thunderstorms;79;53;NNE;10;50%;65%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;79;Partly sunny;90;78;E;13;57%;10%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunny intervals;89;71;Partly sunny;90;70;WSW;5;59%;6%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;99;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;81;S;7;71%;74%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;92;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;E;4;72%;51%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;50;26;An afternoon shower;55;30;N;7;55%;78%;4

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;88;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SW;6;75%;55%;11

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;68;61;Low clouds;67;62;S;6;81%;25%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, cool;66;57;Variable clouds;67;58;NW;9;69%;44%;4

London, United Kingdom;Cloudy and cooler;67;52;Clouds, then sun;66;49;NNE;10;74%;14%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny;81;61;Clouds breaking;77;60;S;6;64%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;83;71;Mostly sunny, nice;83;70;NNE;6;72%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Clouds and sun;69;53;Variable cloudiness;66;52;NNW;5;57%;74%;9

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;82;An afternoon shower;87;81;SW;13;71%;86%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;86;77;E;3;83%;66%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;92;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;79;SW;7;55%;65%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;58;49;Fog in the morning;60;42;ESE;5;72%;5%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;82;54;Clouds and sun, nice;83;59;NNE;5;34%;44%;14

Miami, United States;Humid with some sun;90;78;Partly sunny, humid;90;77;WSW;9;67%;40%;11

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;81;48;Cooler with a shower;63;38;NW;15;33%;55%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;84;78;Partial sunshine;86;79;SW;16;64%;44%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;56;46;A shower or two;56;42;SSW;6;67%;59%;2

Montreal, Canada;Cooler with rain;58;50;Spotty showers;60;49;NNE;1;72%;84%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and warm;77;56;Showers around;59;43;WNW;14;59%;70%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;84;Clouds and sun;93;83;SW;8;71%;67%;11

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;57;Inc. clouds;71;58;NNW;7;76%;44%;8

New York, United States;A morning shower;69;59;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;NNW;9;49%;80%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;89;64;NW;8;46%;25%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;58;49;An afternoon shower;67;55;SW;11;77%;64%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sun and some clouds;82;62;A little p.m. rain;80;67;WSW;5;52%;89%;11

Oslo, Norway;Not as warm;76;40;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;ENE;6;24%;7%;6

Ottawa, Canada;A few showers;59;47;Spotty showers;60;48;N;7;77%;85%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly sunny;86;79;A t-storm around;86;79;ESE;10;77%;73%;6

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;86;75;A shower or t-storm;87;76;N;6;84%;75%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;Couple of t-storms;86;75;E;6;81%;77%;10

Paris, France;A heavy thunderstorm;77;63;Heavy thunderstorms;75;62;NE;7;74%;88%;3

Perth, Australia;A touch of p.m. rain;71;58;Downpours;68;55;W;21;74%;90%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;87;77;A thick cloud cover;93;77;WSW;8;67%;44%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;82;73;Mostly cloudy;85;73;SSE;17;77%;44%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;95;73;Mostly sunny;96;73;SSE;5;41%;3%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A stray thunderstorm;80;60;Partly sunny, nice;78;58;E;6;47%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly cloudy;86;57;Sunshine;84;57;SSE;7;51%;2%;11

Quito, Ecuador;A shower in the p.m.;69;54;A little p.m. rain;70;53;SSW;7;66%;81%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;71;57;Some sun, pleasant;70;57;NNW;8;69%;58%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;74;Partly sunny;84;73;S;10;65%;55%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds breaking;54;45;Mostly cloudy;57;47;SE;5;72%;41%;5

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;81;50;Cooler with a shower;58;48;NNW;19;51%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;72;64;A p.m. shower or two;74;66;ENE;5;72%;80%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;111;91;Mostly sunny and hot;112;86;ESE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;83;61;Partly sunny;79;60;NW;7;66%;34%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Decreasing clouds;66;42;Spotty showers;52;42;NNW;14;63%;85%;2

San Francisco, United States;Partly cloudy;66;52;Low clouds breaking;64;53;W;13;61%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Couple of t-storms;76;65;Couple of t-storms;78;65;ENE;4;82%;82%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;88;77;Sunshine and nice;88;77;ESE;12;62%;7%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;NNW;5;94%;82%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Nice with some sun;85;62;ENE;12;21%;25%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;60;40;Overcast;61;46;ENE;3;37%;26%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;87;75;Mostly sunny, nice;86;74;E;6;67%;8%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clearing, a t-storm;62;53;A shower or t-storm;66;57;WNW;7;73%;83%;3

Seattle, United States;A shower in the a.m.;64;49;Mostly cloudy;67;51;SSW;8;53%;10%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Cloudy;84;64;Decreasing clouds;86;61;W;5;52%;28%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;82;72;Cloudy;81;70;SSW;9;65%;58%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;91;78;A morning shower;89;78;SE;11;75%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;82;57;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;59;SW;7;61%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine and nice;85;74;Partly sunny;85;75;E;10;69%;66%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Not as warm;72;41;Partly sunny, cooler;59;40;NW;10;26%;5%;5

Sydney, Australia;Spotty showers;65;55;Showers;63;56;SE;13;77%;96%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;94;78;Clouds and sun, warm;95;80;SE;7;60%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Windy this afternoon;65;47;Cooler with a shower;57;47;NNW;19;40%;81%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder this morning;80;63;Plenty of sunshine;90;68;ENE;6;36%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Some sun, pleasant;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;79;59;NNW;6;60%;71%;10

Tehran, Iran;Nice with some sun;89;70;A t-storm in spots;92;73;NE;8;21%;42%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Nice with sunshine;82;70;Mostly sunny;84;69;NE;8;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;90;65;A shower or t-storm;91;68;ESE;4;43%;66%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Plenty of sunshine;83;64;Mostly cloudy;83;68;S;7;60%;55%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower or two;63;51;Plenty of clouds;61;50;NNW;13;66%;39%;2

Tripoli, Libya;Partly sunny;88;69;Mostly sunny;82;70;NNW;6;67%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;81;64;Sunny and pleasant;82;65;NW;9;51%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer with sunshine;72;45;Cloudy and cooler;62;45;NNW;9;43%;77%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Some sun;63;47;Clouds and sun;63;51;ENE;6;49%;39%;4

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;83;61;A couple of t-storms;83;63;NNE;6;57%;82%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;Showers and t-storms;89;76;E;5;78%;83%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partial sunshine;80;45;Cooler with a shower;59;39;NW;11;38%;56%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A p.m. t-storm;83;61;Nice with some sun;75;45;NNE;10;54%;25%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;58;53;A little a.m. rain;55;43;S;24;86%;91%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A drenching shower;89;78;Some sun, a t-storm;89;77;SSW;6;78%;80%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;More clouds than sun;75;54;Not as warm;75;52;NE;3;51%;63%;10

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather