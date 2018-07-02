Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, July 2, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;75;A shower or two;83;75;SSW;8;82%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;106;90;Sunny and very warm;105;87;NE;6;40%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;98;71;W;16;39%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;Turning sunny;83;72;ESE;9;60%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sunny and pleasant;77;57;Sunny and nice;77;55;NNE;10;50%;0%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Mostly sunny, nice;74;56;WSW;6;63%;10%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;109;79;Sunny and not as hot;101;75;SW;8;16%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny, nice;81;58;Mostly sunny;80;52;NNE;9;49%;38%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;86;57;A t-storm in spots;66;54;SSW;11;84%;56%;1

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;92;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;S;6;45%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;58;44;Mostly sunny;55;41;SSE;7;75%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;113;85;Sunny, breezy, hot;117;88;NW;15;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;75;Partly sunny;92;71;S;4;62%;22%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;69;W;10;66%;72%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;92;80;A t-storm or two;94;80;W;8;63%;70%;11

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, humid;81;70;Sunlit and humid;82;68;E;8;70%;0%;10

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, warm;90;73;A t-storm around;90;75;S;5;68%;55%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;ENE;5;54%;4%;10

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;76;53;Mostly sunny, warm;81;54;NNE;8;33%;0%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Variable clouds;66;46;Mostly cloudy;65;47;SE;7;69%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;79;49;Mostly sunny;79;48;E;7;42%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;80;59;WNW;5;38%;0%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and very warm;83;58;Sunny and very warm;83;60;NE;5;36%;23%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny, nice;79;52;Plenty of sunshine;83;62;ESE;5;57%;27%;10

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;74;52;Partly sunny;81;56;N;5;39%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Morning sprinkles;56;38;Clouds and sun;50;41;ESE;7;57%;26%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Some sun, pleasant;88;60;Partly sunny;86;59;NNW;5;31%;10%;5

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;82;74;Tropical storm;77;74;SW;45;86%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sun;95;72;Warm with sunshine;98;76;NNW;8;34%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers and t-storms;54;47;Decreasing clouds;58;44;N;10;59%;3%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;79;67;Partly sunny;82;67;ESE;4;60%;72%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, nice;99;74;A t-storm around;95;83;SW;8;68%;55%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, cooler;80;67;Partly sunny;84;74;ESE;8;64%;44%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;89;80;A shower or two;86;80;WSW;9;78%;85%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;72;57;Sunny and pleasant;75;56;WNW;8;49%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;83;76;Nice with some sun;83;76;WNW;9;76%;21%;10

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;101;80;Mostly sunny and hot;103;79;SE;7;41%;16%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Occasional p.m. rain;83;71;Partly sunny;84;71;SSE;11;78%;63%;5

Delhi, India;Some sun returning;99;75;A t-storm in spots;98;82;W;7;64%;55%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;93;63;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;64;SW;7;23%;34%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A heavy thunderstorm;91;79;Thunderstorms;87;80;W;9;84%;84%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower or two;92;71;Mostly cloudy;88;74;SE;9;65%;63%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, warm;72;56;Mostly sunny;70;51;ENE;12;56%;2%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;103;67;Not as hot;93;68;NE;9;22%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;82;63;Plenty of sunshine;83;65;W;11;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Hot with high clouds;101;85;High clouds and hot;101;85;S;9;52%;43%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;Sunny and nice;74;45;SE;6;35%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;75;A t-storm in spots;86;73;ESE;6;74%;65%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A little p.m. rain;60;55;Spotty showers;61;48;ENE;9;92%;89%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;93;77;A t-storm or two;91;76;SSW;10;81%;74%;10

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;81;Cloudy with showers;90;83;S;9;78%;84%;9

Honolulu, United States;More clouds than sun;89;76;A shower in the a.m.;87;75;ENE;17;59%;61%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;92;76;Cloudy;90;74;W;8;57%;66%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, warm;100;76;A strong t-storm;90;74;SW;13;79%;76%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;87;71;Plenty of sunshine;88;71;E;8;52%;2%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;77;A passing shower;90;74;NW;7;63%;58%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;107;88;Partly sunny;99;84;NNW;9;50%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;61;28;Plenty of sunshine;59;34;NNE;6;32%;7%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;104;61;Sunny and very warm;95;60;N;11;11%;2%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, windy;94;84;Partly sunny, breezy;91;85;WSW;19;62%;54%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;74;67;Thunderstorms;75;67;ESE;5;86%;98%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Turning sunny;102;84;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;SW;10;26%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;61;53;Mostly cloudy, cool;67;54;WSW;12;61%;33%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;90;79;A t-storm in spots;90;81;E;13;61%;47%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;69;Clouds and sun, nice;86;69;WSW;6;63%;44%;5

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;96;81;Thunderstorms;88;80;SSE;7;83%;75%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;A t-storm or two;84;72;E;4;87%;79%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;61;28;Partly sunny, mild;59;25;E;7;37%;7%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;82;75;A couple of t-storms;82;74;SW;6;82%;77%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;66;61;Clouds and sun;67;60;S;9;73%;4%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower in the a.m.;74;60;Partly sunny;74;61;WNW;7;68%;44%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;83;56;Mostly sunny;77;57;E;13;41%;25%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;76;62;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;S;6;66%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;79;67;Mostly sunny, nice;80;67;S;5;72%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;83;58;Sunny and nice;87;62;W;5;44%;1%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;88;81;Clouds and sun;89;81;W;4;66%;63%;10

Manaus, Brazil;More sun than clouds;96;76;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;NNE;3;73%;58%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;78;WSW;8;79%;65%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;57;42;Windy;58;51;N;25;68%;60%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;77;56;A p.m. t-storm;74;56;NE;5;52%;81%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;91;78;Partly sunny;89;76;ENE;7;66%;66%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and drizzle;60;45;Spotty showers;63;53;W;13;79%;89%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;93;71;Sun and clouds, nice;83;76;S;12;67%;48%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;53;42;More clouds than sun;48;41;SE;8;53%;15%;1

Montreal, Canada;Some sun, very hot;98;75;Sunny and less humid;90;73;WNW;3;49%;1%;9

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;45;Partly sunny;68;53;SSW;9;49%;58%;4

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;87;76;Showers;86;81;SW;12;85%;96%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Rather cloudy;70;52;Cloudy, a t-shower;69;55;SE;7;75%;82%;5

New York, United States;Sunny and very hot;96;78;Hazy sun, hot, humid;92;76;SSE;7;65%;44%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;93;67;Sunny and hot;97;71;WNW;6;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly cloudy;78;59;Morning showers;73;50;NNW;10;86%;94%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;88;71;Cloudy with showers;89;76;SE;7;55%;90%;5

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and warm;81;56;Mostly sunny, warm;85;58;NE;5;32%;2%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Very hot;97;67;Sunny and less humid;90;64;NW;7;48%;0%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A passing shower;83;77;Occasional rain;82;76;SE;19;77%;75%;2

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;76;NW;5;82%;80%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;88;74;A few showers;86;74;ENE;5;80%;80%;8

Paris, France;A shower in the a.m.;85;66;A t-storm in spots;85;64;ENE;5;54%;65%;9

Perth, Australia;Rain, some heavy;64;61;Spotty showers;64;57;W;16;58%;87%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;91;78;SW;10;72%;63%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;72;SE;20;70%;55%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;73;A t-storm in spots;94;73;ESE;5;50%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and pleasant;73;49;Mostly sunny, nice;79;53;ESE;5;30%;3%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;87;69;Low clouds breaking;84;71;NNW;4;75%;41%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;71;50;Partly sunny;75;50;S;8;44%;33%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;76;62;Turning sunny, nice;77;61;NNW;9;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;83;73;Decreasing clouds;83;71;SSE;9;71%;74%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain;58;43;A little p.m. rain;51;44;WSW;6;69%;82%;4

Riga, Latvia;Rain and drizzle;61;51;Spotty showers;65;54;NW;4;68%;83%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;69;A p.m. t-storm;86;70;SSW;7;60%;87%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;82;Mostly sunny and hot;110;85;N;12;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;86;67;Partly sunny;86;67;WNW;7;58%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain tapering off;65;54;Showers around;68;53;ESE;6;65%;70%;6

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;67;56;Clearing;68;55;SW;11;68%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;63;Showers and t-storms;79;64;ENE;6;75%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;Hazy sunshine;86;79;E;14;68%;32%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;79;64;NNE;6;85%;64%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;83;60;Becoming cloudy;84;59;WSW;7;26%;4%;9

Santiago, Chile;Clouds and sunshine;58;39;Partly sunny;58;41;SE;4;54%;33%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;NNE;6;75%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;70;57;Periods of sun, nice;73;56;NW;6;68%;31%;5

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;66;53;Periods of sun;72;56;NNE;6;58%;9%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;72;Partly sunny;89;72;NE;6;69%;44%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;88;77;A t-storm or two;88;79;SSE;7;72%;70%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;85;79;SSW;7;77%;73%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partial sunshine;81;59;A couple of t-storms;83;61;ESE;6;69%;70%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower in the p.m.;86;77;Hazy sun;87;78;E;15;66%;44%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;69;53;Plenty of sunshine;72;53;NW;9;58%;27%;6

Sydney, Australia;Afternoon showers;68;49;Partly sunny;65;48;NW;6;71%;3%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;96;82;Hot with clearing;97;83;WSW;14;54%;44%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Rain and drizzle;66;54;Spotty showers;63;51;ENE;7;86%;85%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;Mostly sunny;96;73;NNW;9;28%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very hot;100;77;Very hot;100;70;N;8;34%;4%;11

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very hot;103;78;Sunny and very warm;102;75;SE;8;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;87;75;Mostly sunny;85;72;NW;7;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;96;68;Plenty of sunshine;91;69;ENE;5;45%;4%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny and hot;92;75;High clouds, humid;90;76;SSW;14;62%;9%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;81;65;Mostly sunny;81;66;NNE;4;66%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;102;82;Sunny and not as hot;91;74;NW;10;55%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;90;70;Plenty of sunshine;91;71;E;9;50%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-shower in spots;66;45;Partly sunny;76;50;NE;7;47%;10%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;68;51;Partly sunny;70;56;NNW;5;56%;19%;8

Vienna, Austria;Sunny and nice;77;49;Partly sunny, nice;81;54;ENE;5;39%;0%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;95;78;Some brightening;94;76;WSW;7;54%;44%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;Rain and drizzle;62;50;Spotty showers;65;53;W;7;72%;89%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Rain and drizzle;59;54;Mostly cloudy;73;56;WSW;12;52%;13%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;52;43;Windy in the morning;52;42;SE;18;71%;55%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;90;77;A t-storm or two;89;76;SW;8;77%;91%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;104;73;Sunshine, very hot;100;70;NE;4;23%;5%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather