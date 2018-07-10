Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Tuesday, July 10, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Some sun, pleasant;83;75;A shower or two;83;75;WSW;9;82%;87%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and hot;111;90;Sunny and hot;113;90;NNW;7;31%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;98;69;Sunny and breezy;95;70;WSW;19;39%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny, low humidity;83;68;Sunny and nice;83;68;ESE;7;53%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A shower or two;70;56;A shower;72;58;NNW;11;65%;64%;6

Anchorage, United States;Periods of rain;63;53;A shower or two;63;51;SE;10;61%;75%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunlit and hot;110;80;Sunny and very warm;105;77;SW;6;13%;3%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;78;64;A shower in the a.m.;82;58;ESE;8;64%;59%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, cool;61;41;Some sunshine;66;44;ESE;4;66%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;86;70;Mostly sunny;88;71;SSW;6;50%;25%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;58;47;A passing shower;59;49;WSW;7;68%;57%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;115;86;Sunny, breezy, hot;115;87;NW;16;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;95;73;Some brightening;92;74;SSW;7;53%;37%;5

Bangalore, India;Showers and t-storms;80;69;A p.m. t-storm;81;69;W;14;74%;82%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm around;91;79;Showers around;89;76;WSW;7;71%;82%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;83;71;Sunny and pleasant;82;73;ENE;8;70%;13%;10

Beijing, China;Cloudy;86;73;A t-storm or two;77;72;W;4;81%;92%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;77;61;Partly sunny, nice;85;65;ESE;4;58%;32%;9

Berlin, Germany;Not as warm;67;57;Showers and t-storms;72;56;WNW;5;70%;87%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;63;49;Clouds and sun;64;47;SE;8;72%;70%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;81;50;Clouds and sun;80;53;E;5;49%;6%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower in the p.m.;82;63;Showers and t-storms;68;57;WNW;7;78%;67%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Cooler;64;52;A shower;73;56;NNW;6;58%;64%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Thunderstorms;76;62;Partial sunshine;80;63;WSW;4;67%;30%;6

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;83;61;Showers and t-storms;78;58;NW;6;65%;65%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Decreasing clouds;54;45;Partly sunny;58;47;N;9;64%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Nice with some sun;87;60;Partly sunny, nice;85;64;WNW;5;35%;36%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds, warmer;84;74;Clouds and sun, warm;88;74;WSW;6;69%;25%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Mostly sunny, warm;96;75;N;9;38%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;67;53;Clouds and sun;71;56;N;15;56%;55%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;66;A shower or t-storm;82;68;SSE;4;57%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;95;81;Cloudy;97;82;WSW;12;53%;44%;4

Chicago, United States;Some sun;85;68;Sunshine and warm;83;69;ESE;7;53%;0%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with showers;84;79;Showers around;86;79;WSW;10;77%;90%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A shower;68;59;More clouds than sun;73;58;E;7;62%;44%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;Partly sunny;85;79;WSW;5;72%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Strong p.m. t-storms;92;77;A t-storm around;95;76;SSE;6;55%;74%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;83;70;Partly sunny, humid;84;70;SSE;12;75%;53%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;105;84;Showers and t-storms;100;80;SE;7;70%;85%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, warm;98;65;Partly sunny;95;65;S;8;28%;30%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Morning rain;92;81;A shower in the a.m.;93;81;SSE;9;73%;82%;11

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;92;68;Nice with some sun;86;70;SSE;5;64%;42%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;70;54;A little rain;66;52;N;9;76%;73%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;108;74;Partly sunny and hot;104;73;NNE;7;17%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;80;67;W;14;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;80;SSW;6;77%;57%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;70;47;Partly sunny;69;47;ESE;5;53%;28%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;88;74;Showers and t-storms;88;73;ESE;6;67%;82%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A t-storm in spots;65;54;Periods of sun;67;54;E;8;71%;38%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;90;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;SW;14;83%;87%;5

Hong Kong, China;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;Variable cloudiness;92;81;S;7;67%;73%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny, breezy;88;75;NE;18;53%;35%;13

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;74;A t-storm around;84;73;W;10;69%;74%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;102;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;98;83;E;12;65%;87%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;86;72;Partly sunny, humid;84;71;NE;8;69%;28%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;89;77;Turning cloudy;90;73;NE;5;66%;13%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;101;86;Mostly sunny;98;84;N;10;49%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;60;42;Mostly sunny;65;41;NNW;5;48%;4%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;69;Sunny and hot;100;67;NNW;8;10%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;91;84;Areas of low clouds;92;85;WSW;12;58%;44%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;Couple of t-storms;79;69;Afternoon t-storms;82;69;SSE;4;83%;98%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;84;Partly sunny;103;80;SSW;16;32%;38%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;More sun than clouds;78;63;Some sun, a t-storm;79;63;NNE;6;70%;73%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;88;79;A shower or t-storm;91;82;E;18;61%;80%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine, pleasant;87;68;Mostly sunny, nice;88;69;W;6;58%;5%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;93;81;Showers, some heavy;92;80;S;7;79%;91%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;89;76;Cloudy;89;74;E;4;73%;44%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;57;26;Partly sunny, mild;59;28;SE;6;33%;44%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A p.m. shower or two;88;74;Mostly cloudy;85;74;SW;6;78%;83%;7

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;66;60;Turning sunny;67;62;S;8;71%;8%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds, then sun;80;65;Mostly sunny, nice;80;65;NNW;7;64%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Not as warm;71;54;Variable clouds;76;57;E;9;55%;42%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;91;70;Clouds and sun, warm;89;70;SSW;6;51%;10%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny, nice;80;68;Mostly sunny;80;67;S;6;71%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Sunny and very warm;92;65;WNW;6;34%;4%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;88;82;Showers around;88;82;W;5;70%;89%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;82;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;74;SE;4;81%;83%;7

Manila, Philippines;Showers this morning;83;77;Cloudy, downpours;84;76;SW;10;85%;99%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;56;43;Showers around;52;36;NE;15;70%;83%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Becoming cloudy;72;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;53;SSE;5;54%;80%;14

Miami, United States;A strong t-storm;89;77;A t-storm in spots;90;78;SSE;7;69%;73%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A shower or t-storm;74;54;A shower or t-storm;77;59;E;7;64%;66%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;91;72;A passing shower;82;76;SSW;15;73%;79%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;54;40;Partly sunny;57;43;N;5;81%;1%;2

Montreal, Canada;A bit of a.m. rain;82;59;Mostly cloudy;78;61;SW;3;38%;3%;7

Moscow, Russia;A few showers;73;62;Showers around;76;61;ENE;7;70%;75%;5

Mumbai, India;Rain;82;81;Periods of rain;82;80;WSW;13;87%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Inc. clouds;72;52;Rather cloudy;68;54;SSE;6;73%;44%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and hot;92;73;Clouds and sun;86;68;NE;8;43%;26%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;Plenty of sunshine;94;71;NW;9;42%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;Mostly sunny, warm;81;62;NE;8;52%;2%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Nice with some sun;89;78;Partly sunny;90;74;NNW;6;64%;36%;10

Oslo, Norway;Clouding up, warmer;82;63;Partly sunny;82;63;NE;5;36%;37%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Partial sunshine;84;54;Mostly sunny;80;56;NE;8;38%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A t-storm in spots;83;78;Partly sunny, nice;83;78;ESE;19;76%;55%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;85;77;NW;7;82%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;89;73;Afternoon showers;87;73;E;5;81%;100%;9

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;72;56;Periods of sun;76;57;NNE;7;44%;5%;4

Perth, Australia;Sunny and mild;73;38;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;ESE;8;75%;0%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Showers;90;78;A stray thunderstorm;83;77;SW;9;81%;76%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;85;73;Occasional rain;85;75;SSE;16;77%;92%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Tropical rainstorm;93;75;A t-storm in spots;96;73;ESE;8;47%;65%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;73;53;A shower or t-storm;72;55;WSW;7;54%;76%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain, some heavy;80;72;Rain tapering off;78;73;SE;5;95%;83%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;52;Showers around;72;51;SSE;7;49%;66%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;78;63;Lots of sun, nice;76;63;WNW;7;66%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Rain at times;81;71;Showers around;83;72;SSE;7;70%;70%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;56;47;Occasional rain;52;47;S;12;84%;80%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Showers and t-storms;76;60;E;3;70%;76%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Rain and drizzle;69;62;Sun and clouds;69;61;WSW;9;68%;67%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;86;Sunshine, seasonable;113;88;N;12;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and beautiful;85;67;Mostly sunny;85;68;S;9;53%;27%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;66;54;Warmer with some sun;73;59;NE;6;68%;44%;4

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;73;58;Fog, then sun;71;59;WSW;8;65%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Cloudy;79;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;ENE;6;74%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Clouds breaking;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;77;E;15;71%;5%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun;79;66;Some sun;78;67;N;6;81%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Turning cloudy;83;65;Clouds and sun;82;59;W;7;31%;3%;10

Santiago, Chile;Dense fog will lift;60;40;Partly sunny;63;40;ENE;3;56%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A little rain;83;76;A t-storm in spots;87;75;ENE;7;75%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Clouds break;84;63;Periods of sun;82;60;WNW;6;67%;3%;11

Seattle, United States;Decreasing clouds;72;58;Mostly sunny, nice;78;59;NNE;7;59%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;A bit of p.m. rain;80;75;Mostly cloudy;86;75;ENE;3;77%;55%;3

Shanghai, China;Clouds breaking, hot;91;81;Cloudy, windy, warm;90;81;SE;25;67%;66%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Mostly cloudy;84;81;Decreasing clouds;87;77;SE;8;73%;72%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SE;6;65%;30%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partial sunshine;86;77;Mostly sunny;87;76;ENE;11;68%;42%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Nice with some sun;81;57;Showers and t-storms;74;54;E;7;55%;69%;2

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;65;44;Mostly sunny;64;47;N;7;67%;29%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some wind and rain;88;79;Some wind and rain;89;77;SE;17;81%;80%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Variable clouds;69;54;A t-storm in spots;70;57;E;7;71%;55%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very hot;108;76;Mostly sunny and hot;104;76;NNW;9;19%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny and hot;95;76;Sunshine, very hot;97;74;N;9;43%;12%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;108;82;Sunny and very warm;102;79;SSE;7;16%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;Mostly sunny;87;75;NNW;8;52%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;85;65;Sunny and pleasant;88;66;E;5;47%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Very humid;86;77;Humid with a shower;92;77;SE;9;67%;66%;6

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;85;64;Sunshine and nice;75;61;NW;7;51%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;85;74;ESE;5;61%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny, low humidity;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;SSE;9;39%;1%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Thundershowers;63;52;Clearing;63;42;N;8;68%;63%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;69;56;Sunny and nice;77;58;NW;5;60%;5%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;77;61;A shower or t-storm;70;56;WNW;8;73%;59%;9

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;W;5;73%;83%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A shower or t-storm;73;57;Showers and t-storms;76;59;E;6;73%;90%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;84;60;A p.m. t-storm;84;63;ESE;6;52%;90%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing;51;45;Plenty of sunshine;55;45;NW;13;76%;28%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy, a t-storm;82;77;Cloudy with showers;84;75;WSW;9;81%;97%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine, very hot;102;69;Sunny and very hot;102;73;NE;4;32%;6%;11

_____

