Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, July 13, 2018

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Showers around;81;75;A shower;81;74;SW;10;87%;87%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;93;Mostly sunny, warm;109;87;NW;6;41%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;95;75;Sunny and breezy;97;73;W;20;43%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Turning cloudy;82;72;Sunny and humid;82;70;SE;9;68%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, nice;72;55;Partly sunny;75;55;NNE;5;62%;6%;7

Anchorage, United States;Turning out cloudy;67;51;Cloudy with a shower;62;51;E;8;68%;80%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;112;82;Sunshine, very hot;112;83;SSW;6;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A stray p.m. t-storm;80;61;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;NNE;6;55%;73%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, nice;81;60;Sunny and very warm;85;67;NE;9;62%;2%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny and hot;94;76;Mostly sunny;93;74;N;11;44%;25%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Partly sunny;58;48;Clouds and sun;59;56;ENE;11;82%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;77;Sunny and very warm;111;81;ESE;8;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;97;73;Mostly cloudy;92;76;SSW;9;55%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;77;69;A stray t-shower;80;70;W;16;69%;66%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. shower or two;89;81;A shower in the p.m.;88;79;SW;8;73%;84%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;81;71;Sunny and delightful;85;71;SW;7;58%;0%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;75;A t-storm or two;88;75;ESE;6;77%;70%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, humid;83;63;Mostly sunny;83;63;WNW;7;54%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the a.m.;81;60;Nice with some sun;76;56;N;8;60%;32%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Showers around;64;49;A couple of showers;65;49;ESE;8;73%;72%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;79;53;Increasing clouds;81;52;E;8;40%;2%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;82;63;Partly sunny;83;62;NW;10;45%;14%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;78;57;Partly sunny;81;57;N;5;53%;33%;8

Bucharest, Romania;A shower in the p.m.;87;63;Sunshine, pleasant;83;62;E;5;58%;60%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;82;62;Sunshine and nice;83;60;NNW;9;40%;10%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;60;53;Mild with some sun;67;53;SW;7;78%;8%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;87;61;Sunny intervals;85;62;NW;5;32%;27%;7

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny and hot;91;75;Some sun, very warm;90;75;WSW;6;66%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;96;77;Sunny and very warm;99;77;WNW;10;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Showers;57;46;Partly sunny;60;44;SE;10;65%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;78;69;A t-storm in spots;82;69;ESE;4;61%;73%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;79;Cloudy and breezy;98;83;SW;15;52%;75%;4

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;94;74;A t-storm around;82;73;E;7;76%;76%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;87;79;Overcast, a shower;86;79;WSW;10;77%;88%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;76;57;Plenty of sunshine;71;57;NW;8;55%;6%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;83;78;Partly sunny;85;79;W;5;72%;26%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;SSE;8;54%;11%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;70;Partly sunny;85;70;SSE;11;71%;51%;8

Delhi, India;Rain and a t-storm;93;81;A stray thunderstorm;90;82;ESE;6;82%;78%;7

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;88;63;Sunny;94;66;S;7;35%;15%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A shower or two;95;84;A little a.m. rain;94;81;SSE;7;67%;66%;9

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;68;Clearing;86;68;SE;5;52%;17%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;69;54;Warm with some sun;76;58;WSW;10;57%;44%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Sunny and hot;103;74;NNE;7;18%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;82;62;Sunny and pleasant;80;66;W;7;69%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray thunderstorm;93;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;76;NW;5;83%;79%;6

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;69;47;Clouds and sunshine;67;49;E;5;58%;27%;4

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;87;74;E;7;72%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Humid with some sun;80;62;A couple of t-storms;76;60;NNW;6;65%;80%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A little a.m. rain;88;76;Cloudy with showers;86;78;WSW;13;85%;98%;4

Hong Kong, China;Showers, some heavy;85;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;E;12;82%;91%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;87;74;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;14;63%;80%;6

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;82;72;Periods of rain;80;72;W;9;84%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Thundershower;91;82;Very humid;97;78;E;10;69%;70%;10

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;90;74;A t-storm in spots;83;71;NE;9;72%;53%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;77;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;NNW;6;59%;78%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny and hot;105;85;Sunny and very warm;101;83;N;9;39%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;44;A stray t-shower;60;42;SE;6;63%;78%;2

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;66;Sunny and hot;99;68;NNE;5;20%;3%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun, nice;90;85;Partly sunny;92;83;SW;9;58%;24%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;S;4;83%;93%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;101;83;Mostly sunny, warm;104;80;N;12;26%;1%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, humid;82;61;Partly sunny;79;57;WSW;7;55%;67%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Clouds and sun;90;80;Partly sunny, warm;92;81;ENE;15;55%;8%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;86;68;Turning sunny;85;68;WSW;6;63%;28%;9

Kolkata, India;Showers around;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;SSE;7;77%;78%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;92;76;A t-storm around;89;75;ENE;4;75%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;54;27;A passing shower;52;28;S;7;38%;82%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm around;84;75;SW;8;79%;79%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;68;61;Partly sunny;68;61;S;8;75%;26%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Some sun, pleasant;74;61;Low clouds breaking;74;63;W;7;68%;27%;10

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;81;60;Partly sunny, warm;79;59;SSW;6;54%;27%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Abundant sunshine;82;68;Fog to sun;88;69;S;5;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sunny and delightful;78;67;Mostly sunny;79;67;SSW;7;70%;1%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, warm;94;65;Sunny and very warm;92;63;W;5;31%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Partial sunshine;88;80;A t-storm around;89;82;SW;8;69%;55%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;75;A p.m. shower or two;88;76;ENE;3;75%;80%;9

Manila, Philippines;Periods of rain;83;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;SSW;10;83%;94%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Clouds and sun;55;37;Sunny;57;43;NNW;10;65%;2%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;55;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;SSW;5;62%;84%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;A shower or two;90;76;SE;6;63%;63%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Rain and a t-storm;72;54;Thunderstorms;74;58;SW;6;82%;85%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Some sun, pleasant;92;72;Partly sunny;83;75;SSW;14;71%;57%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;62;50;High clouds and mild;66;51;WNW;9;80%;14%;1

Montreal, Canada;Inc. clouds;84;66;A t-storm in spots;83;68;S;4;66%;64%;2

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;77;57;A shower or t-storm;80;64;SSW;5;62%;73%;7

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;86;81;Cloudy, downpours;86;79;WSW;12;84%;90%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Low clouds;72;51;Cloudy with a shower;69;53;ENE;7;72%;57%;3

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;84;68;Clouds and sun;90;74;SW;8;46%;66%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;75;Sunny and very hot;102;76;W;9;33%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;86;61;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;59;NE;9;81%;72%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;High clouds;92;78;Sun and clouds, hot;95;75;NNE;6;57%;7%;10

Oslo, Norway;A p.m. shower or two;82;58;Periods of sun;80;54;SSE;6;52%;26%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Inc. clouds;84;63;A t-storm in spots;86;64;SSW;6;63%;49%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;83;78;Partly sunny;82;78;ENE;13;83%;63%;6

Panama City, Panama;Variable clouds;90;75;A shower or t-storm;86;76;NNW;6;82%;80%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm around;88;73;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;E;6;67%;26%;11

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;81;61;A thunderstorm;83;61;NE;6;49%;71%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;45;Afternoon rain;63;51;SSW;12;80%;96%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A shower in the p.m.;90;78;A few showers;87;78;SW;12;76%;95%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Decreasing clouds;83;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;76;SSE;16;86%;78%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;93;73;Mostly sunny;94;75;ESE;5;48%;15%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Pleasant and warmer;79;57;A t-storm in spots;79;57;N;7;50%;45%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;A t-storm around;91;73;Humid with clearing;88;73;S;8;71%;23%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Becoming cloudy;74;52;Nice with some sun;74;51;SE;8;44%;33%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;75;59;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;NNE;8;63%;6%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;70;Partly sunny, nice;83;70;SSE;8;64%;57%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;60;46;Cloudy;54;49;N;4;78%;77%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thunderstorms;75;63;A thunderstorm;77;61;N;6;74%;81%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;76;64;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;NNE;5;71%;3%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;105;85;Partly sunny;110;90;SSW;6;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;88;65;Sunny and hot;94;66;NW;6;44%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;85;61;Clouds and sun, nice;80;60;NE;6;66%;27%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;70;59;Fog, then sun;69;57;W;11;74%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;67;Periods of sun;79;67;ENE;8;66%;66%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;More sun than clouds;86;79;A shower or two;87;79;E;15;73%;75%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Nice with some sun;80;66;Nice with some sun;80;67;N;7;75%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;82;61;Turning cloudy;83;60;W;7;28%;6%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny, nice;71;43;Partly sunny;60;42;NW;3;57%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;74;Nice with sunshine;86;75;NNE;5;72%;55%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;57;Low clouds breaking;80;56;NNW;6;57%;5%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;82;60;Mostly sunny;83;62;NNE;7;54%;2%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Clearing, very warm;87;74;Turning sunny, humid;89;74;WSW;5;65%;32%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;SSE;11;56%;9%;12

Singapore, Singapore;Periods of sun;90;79;Partly sunny;89;80;SSE;10;74%;75%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;77;57;Mostly sunny;77;58;W;9;61%;27%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;78;Some sun, a shower;87;78;ENE;12;70%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;Partly sunny;83;59;SSW;6;40%;42%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sun;65;43;Plenty of sunshine;62;42;W;9;55%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;93;80;Mostly sunny;94;79;ESE;13;57%;39%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;60;A thunderstorm;76;60;N;7;70%;58%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Hot with sunshine;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;102;76;SSE;8;22%;2%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;90;73;Thunderstorms;89;67;N;8;66%;95%;6

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;107;82;Sunny and very warm;102;78;E;7;11%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sun and some clouds;90;79;Mostly sunny, nice;87;77;SSW;11;58%;2%;12

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and humid;92;67;Plenty of sun;91;69;ENE;5;51%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Periods of sun, hot;91;80;Sunshine, hot, humid;94;79;SSE;9;64%;24%;11

Toronto, Canada;Inc. clouds;85;70;A t-storm in spots;79;69;NNW;6;76%;50%;8

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;96;78;Sunny and very warm;96;79;ESE;5;35%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very hot;107;79;Sunny and hot;100;75;WNW;9;44%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warmer;72;46;Increasing clouds;79;57;ESE;5;41%;51%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and delightful;77;57;Brilliant sunshine;83;64;N;5;47%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;82;61;Mostly sunny;83;61;NW;7;40%;19%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;S;5;70%;86%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;71;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;73;61;N;6;83%;91%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;73;60;Rain, a thunderstorm;74;60;NW;14;79%;91%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;54;48;Decreasing clouds;56;47;ENE;7;80%;41%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain;86;76;Rain;83;77;SW;10;86%;91%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Very hot;101;72;Turning cloudy, warm;93;67;NE;4;41%;44%;11

