Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Saturday, July 14, 2018

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;82;74;Brief a.m. showers;81;75;SW;9;86%;92%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;108;91;Partly sunny, warm;107;93;WNW;7;44%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny, breezy, warm;97;74;Sunny and breezy;97;72;W;18;38%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, humid;82;72;Mostly sunny;85;72;NNW;7;68%;8%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;75;56;Partly sunny;80;60;NE;5;53%;4%;7

Anchorage, United States;An afternoon shower;64;51;A shower in the a.m.;64;52;SSW;6;68%;70%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;114;84;Sunshine, very hot;113;89;SE;9;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;A p.m. t-storm;78;61;NE;10;65%;74%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and very warm;86;68;Mostly sunny, warm;87;71;NNE;10;54%;21%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;93;75;Plenty of sunshine;92;72;SSW;9;41%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Becoming cloudy;61;53;Rain;60;51;NNW;9;84%;82%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;81;Partly sunny and hot;113;83;NNW;6;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Increasing clouds;95;76;High clouds;95;75;SSW;9;52%;36%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-shower in spots;80;68;A stray t-shower;80;70;W;15;70%;66%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower in the p.m.;92;81;A t-storm in spots;89;80;WSW;9;69%;81%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;84;70;Sunny and humid;86;70;SSW;11;69%;25%;10

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;88;77;A t-storm around;90;77;SSW;5;70%;81%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunshine, pleasant;84;63;Mostly sunny;84;63;NW;6;52%;10%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;75;55;Partly sunny;75;57;NNE;6;55%;5%;5

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds, a shower;67;47;Decreasing clouds;65;47;ESE;8;69%;56%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Clouding up;79;54;Mainly cloudy;79;52;E;8;41%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny;85;63;Partly sunny, nice;84;62;N;8;45%;10%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;81;57;Warm with sunshine;84;60;ENE;4;43%;16%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Partly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;83;60;ENE;6;56%;10%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Sunshine and nice;85;60;Partly sunny;84;58;NNW;8;40%;5%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clearing;67;52;Partly sunny;61;48;ESE;7;66%;2%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny intervals;87;61;Partly sunny;85;62;NNW;5;31%;19%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;90;77;Sunny and very warm;91;75;WSW;6;64%;5%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;98;77;Lots of sun, warm;99;77;NW;8;38%;2%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;59;46;Plenty of sun;63;43;ESE;7;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;A t-storm in spots;81;66;ESE;4;63%;73%;11

Chennai, India;An afternoon shower;95;81;High clouds and warm;99;82;WSW;15;51%;44%;6

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;79;72;A t-storm in spots;85;74;S;6;74%;73%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;85;79;Cloudy with showers;85;79;WSW;10;79%;99%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;66;56;Lots of sun, nice;72;58;NNW;8;54%;6%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;88;79;Nice with sunshine;86;79;W;11;77%;33%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;79;Mostly sunny;99;79;S;8;53%;14%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Increasing clouds;83;70;A shower;85;69;SSE;13;73%;57%;7

Delhi, India;A t-storm around;90;81;A t-storm in spots;94;81;ESE;4;78%;74%;7

Denver, United States;Partial sunshine;95;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;60;SSE;8;58%;77%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A little a.m. rain;96;84;A t-storm in spots;93;80;SE;10;70%;78%;9

Dili, East Timor;Clearing;93;68;Turning cloudy;85;68;SSE;5;60%;30%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;77;60;Spotty showers;68;52;WSW;11;77%;83%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine, very hot;106;73;Hot with sunshine;104;74;NNE;6;17%;4%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;77;62;Mostly sunny, breezy;79;65;W;16;65%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;78;NW;6;89%;92%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;69;50;Partly sunny;66;47;SE;8;56%;39%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;E;6;70%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of t-storms;81;63;A thunderstorm;80;61;WNW;6;58%;76%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;A few showers;88;79;WSW;12;79%;90%;4

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;78;Cloudy with t-storms;83;79;E;16;84%;98%;4

Honolulu, United States;A shower;87;77;A shower;88;78;ENE;14;60%;74%;10

Hyderabad, India;Rain and drizzle;80;73;A little a.m. rain;82;72;W;10;78%;85%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;99;82;Very humid;94;79;E;10;73%;73%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;A shower in the a.m.;87;72;A shower in the a.m.;83;68;ENE;7;64%;57%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;88;75;Mostly sunny;90;74;NNE;5;57%;53%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hot with sunshine;106;84;Mostly sunny, warm;102;83;N;9;37%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;58;40;Clouds and sun;59;37;E;8;56%;16%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;66;Sunny and hot;98;70;NNE;5;22%;11%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;91;84;Mostly sunny;93;85;SW;10;56%;17%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy thunderstorms;84;70;A t-storm in spots;83;69;SSE;4;79%;74%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Fog will lift;104;83;Mostly sunny, warm;104;82;S;13;28%;21%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;78;59;Thundershowers;76;60;WNW;5;69%;80%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, warm;91;81;Partly sunny, warm;92;80;E;14;59%;30%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;84;69;Partly sunny;86;69;W;6;61%;23%;9

Kolkata, India;A t-storm in spots;90;82;Clearing, a t-storm;90;80;SE;8;78%;73%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;77;Variable clouds;91;76;ENE;5;69%;42%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sunshine;52;25;Partly sunny;53;25;ENE;9;42%;6%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;82;75;Morning showers;83;75;SW;8;78%;95%;9

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sunshine;67;60;Partly sunny;67;60;S;8;74%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Low clouds breaking;73;65;A heavy thunderstorm;74;64;NW;8;74%;55%;11

London, United Kingdom;Nice with sunshine;82;57;Partly sunny;82;63;WSW;5;45%;2%;8

Los Angeles, United States;Fog to sun;87;69;Some sun, fog early;86;69;S;6;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Nice with some sun;77;68;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;SSW;7;66%;2%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Sunny and nice;86;63;WSW;6;34%;3%;11

Male, Maldives;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;WSW;8;72%;79%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;90;76;Variable clouds;86;76;E;5;77%;63%;9

Manila, Philippines;Rain and a t-storm;83;78;Clouds, downpours;84;77;WSW;10;84%;99%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Plenty of sun;58;41;Sunny and breezy;55;45;N;19;64%;41%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;75;54;A p.m. t-storm;76;54;E;5;43%;80%;12

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;90;76;Partial sunshine;91;78;S;6;62%;59%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Thunderstorms;73;56;A thundershower;75;61;NNE;5;81%;79%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Becoming cloudy;93;71;Partly sunny;82;75;SSW;14;71%;66%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;70;52;Partly sunny;56;46;SE;9;64%;2%;2

Montreal, Canada;A t-storm in spots;83;68;Sunshine and warm;88;73;N;1;60%;4%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny;81;62;A shower or t-storm;81;66;N;6;61%;66%;6

Mumbai, India;Heavy showers;85;79;Heavy rain, breezy;85;81;WSW;15;85%;95%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Cloudy;70;51;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;S;7;69%;44%;7

New York, United States;Clouds and sunshine;90;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;SW;6;63%;52%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;101;76;Mostly sunny and hot;99;73;WNW;9;34%;1%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A stray a.m. t-storm;77;61;Nice with some sun;78;59;NNE;12;59%;1%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Warm with clearing;98;79;Hot with sunshine;95;77;WSW;6;58%;13%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunshine and nice;81;54;Partly sunny;82;57;SSE;5;45%;3%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;86;64;Mostly sunny;91;66;SSE;6;55%;3%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Some sun;82;78;Clouds and sun;83;78;E;13;83%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;88;77;NW;7;79%;82%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;91;73;Afternoon showers;88;74;E;6;78%;80%;9

Paris, France;A thunderstorm;82;62;Some sun, a t-storm;84;61;NE;5;44%;76%;8

Perth, Australia;Rain at times;63;46;A passing shower;63;58;W;9;69%;80%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy;89;77;Cloudy;88;78;SW;10;72%;44%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Showers around;85;77;Rain and a t-storm;87;74;SE;12;84%;88%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine, pleasant;95;75;A t-storm in spots;96;75;E;5;49%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A t-storm in spots;81;55;Partly sunny;80;57;N;5;42%;25%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Low clouds breaking;91;73;Cloudy and humid;88;71;NW;6;69%;19%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;74;50;Lots of sun, nice;75;48;SE;9;41%;29%;11

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;77;58;Turning sunny, nice;75;60;ENE;8;60%;2%;11

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;82;69;Partly sunny;83;69;SE;10;66%;51%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;59;50;Periods of rain;56;47;WNW;6;81%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Some sun, a t-storm;76;62;Showers and t-storms;78;62;NNE;7;71%;70%;3

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;78;64;Mostly sunny, humid;83;66;NNW;4;68%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;104;85;Sunny and hot;112;88;NW;9;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;92;66;Plenty of sun;93;66;NW;7;42%;1%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Clouds and sun, nice;82;62;Sunshine;82;62;NE;5;60%;9%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds and fog;64;57;Fog, then sun;69;57;WSW;11;69%;25%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Clouds and sun;77;67;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;ENE;7;71%;80%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;86;79;Mostly sunny, breezy;86;78;E;15;74%;67%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;80;66;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;NNE;6;75%;83%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;82;62;Mostly sunny;83;60;W;7;23%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Fog this morning;67;44;Partly sunny;58;38;E;3;65%;66%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partial sunshine;88;76;Mostly sunny;86;75;NNE;5;74%;44%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Low clouds breaking;74;58;A heavy thunderstorm;73;61;NW;6;68%;55%;7

Seattle, United States;Abundant sunshine;83;62;Sunny and very warm;88;62;NNE;7;47%;3%;9

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;88;74;Decreasing clouds;90;72;WNW;5;68%;7%;10

Shanghai, China;Sunny and very warm;93;79;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;SSE;11;55%;6%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Showers around;88;72;A t-storm in spots;88;81;SE;8;80%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;79;56;Mostly sunny, nice;79;59;W;8;57%;13%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sunshine;86;78;Partly sunny;87;78;E;14;70%;74%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;88;59;Partly sunny, warm;85;60;SSE;5;45%;10%;6

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;62;40;Plenty of sunshine;63;41;W;7;49%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;99;80;High clouds;93;78;ESE;12;59%;19%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;82;61;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NNE;6;65%;43%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Clearing and hot;102;81;Sunny and hot;103;76;NNW;7;22%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Humid with some sun;91;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;64;NW;11;70%;83%;10

Tehran, Iran;Hot with sunshine;104;81;Sunny and very warm;104;82;ENE;7;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Decreasing clouds;88;77;Sunny and pleasant;89;74;ESE;9;53%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;90;68;Sunny and very warm;96;69;E;5;39%;1%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny and hot;95;78;Sunshine and humid;94;80;S;12;63%;17%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;79;69;Humid with sunshine;82;72;SW;4;78%;9%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;97;81;Sunny and pleasant;92;76;NNW;7;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;99;75;Sunny and hot;97;75;SE;12;44%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Increasing clouds;79;58;Not as warm;67;52;WNW;10;80%;66%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;83;64;Brilliant sunshine;84;62;N;5;47%;0%;8

Vienna, Austria;A shower in the p.m.;84;60;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;N;6;42%;9%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;A t-storm or two;88;77;SSW;5;71%;99%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;Thunderstorms;75;60;A couple of t-storms;76;62;NNE;8;84%;85%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Heavy thunderstorms;72;59;Showers and t-storms;75;60;NW;12;75%;84%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;54;43;Clouds rolling in;58;53;ENE;16;73%;79%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Rain, some heavy;85;76;Periods of rain;83;77;SW;8;87%;94%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;A strong t-storm;98;69;More sun than clouds;90;64;NE;4;40%;44%;10

