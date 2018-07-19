Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 18:00 GMT Thursday, July 19, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, nice;82;75;A t-storm in spots;83;76;SW;8;84%;64%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;107;89;Mostly sunny, warm;110;88;E;8;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;95;71;Mostly sunny, breezy;92;71;WSW;20;46%;4%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;82;74;Clouds and sun;87;71;SW;7;65%;5%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouding up;77;57;Clouds and sun, nice;78;61;NNE;7;57%;28%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;69;52;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;SW;7;65%;18%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;113;86;Sunny and very hot;111;87;S;11;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning out cloudy;84;63;Sun and some clouds;85;64;E;7;34%;31%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;89;57;Cooler with rain;61;42;SSW;13;79%;70%;1

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;92;74;Mostly sunny;91;74;SSW;8;45%;26%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;A morning shower;61;48;Mostly sunny;59;45;NW;6;68%;1%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, warm;111;83;Sunny and breezy;111;80;NW;14;15%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;93;77;Cloudy;91;76;SSW;10;62%;44%;5

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;70;A t-storm in spots;80;69;WSW;15;70%;55%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;A.M. showers, cloudy;92;81;A few showers;92;81;WSW;10;69%;80%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;82;71;Sunshine and nice;84;71;WSW;8;66%;28%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;84;79;Partly sunny and hot;91;81;SSE;9;68%;35%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the a.m.;77;65;Partly sunny;83;64;W;8;54%;11%;9

Berlin, Germany;A shower in the a.m.;79;57;Sun and some clouds;80;57;NE;7;45%;2%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;64;51;A shower or two;64;51;ESE;7;72%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;49;Sunny and pleasant;78;49;E;8;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;82;62;Partly sunny;82;63;NE;10;56%;28%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;80;56;Periods of sun;79;60;NNE;4;48%;44%;6

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;NW;5;68%;74%;8

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;80;65;Nice with some sun;83;63;NW;8;56%;29%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Periods of rain;58;48;A shower in the p.m.;51;39;WSW;15;68%;60%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;87;59;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;NE;5;31%;13%;9

Busan, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;92;75;Sunny and very warm;91;78;E;6;61%;4%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;97;77;NNE;9;31%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;76;57;Sun and clouds;66;53;SSW;9;65%;11%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;82;67;A t-storm in spots;82;67;ESE;4;62%;48%;10

Chennai, India;Rather cloudy, warm;97;81;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;81;W;13;50%;28%;6

Chicago, United States;Inc. clouds;83;71;Showers and t-storms;77;69;W;11;80%;89%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;87;79;Cloudy;86;79;WSW;10;75%;82%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny, nice;71;57;Partly sunny, nice;73;58;NNW;9;54%;5%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sunshine;86;79;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;NW;7;76%;42%;3

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;108;82;SSW;9;35%;4%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny;84;68;Some sun, a shower;82;69;SSE;13;73%;44%;8

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;100;85;Cloudy, a t-storm;96;84;S;6;75%;84%;4

Denver, United States;A morning shower;98;66;Mostly sunny;96;69;SSW;8;24%;32%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Very hot;100;83;A t-storm in spots;96;81;SSE;6;69%;73%;6

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;87;75;Humid with some sun;89;76;SE;7;68%;44%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;68;53;A little a.m. rain;66;51;NW;11;82%;69%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Very hot;107;73;Sunny and hot;103;73;NNE;5;16%;5%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;82;70;Plenty of sun;84;65;WSW;14;56%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, downpours;84;78;A t-storm or two;86;79;SE;5;88%;92%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Becoming cloudy;63;41;Clouds and sun;66;44;ESE;7;48%;15%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;NE;6;63%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;More sun than clouds;82;66;Brief p.m. showers;73;63;N;8;76%;81%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Showers around;88;79;A couple of t-storms;89;79;SW;13;84%;85%;5

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;90;79;A brief shower;89;79;E;11;75%;73%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;76;ENE;14;57%;66%;13

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;88;73;A t-storm in spots;82;73;W;10;71%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;A thunderstorm;94;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;95;81;ENE;8;71%;73%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;71;A t-storm in spots;81;71;NE;7;70%;59%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;93;75;E;6;58%;35%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;106;83;Mostly sunny, warm;103;86;WNW;8;41%;1%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;58;36;Plenty of sunshine;61;35;NNW;5;50%;3%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;98;68;Sunny and hot;97;69;NE;5;24%;19%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Clouds and sun;92;82;Partial sunshine;93;82;SW;13;58%;20%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;88;71;A t-storm or two;85;71;S;5;80%;89%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Episodes of sunshine;100;81;Partly sunny, nice;99;83;S;14;39%;28%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable clouds;81;62;Showers and t-storms;78;64;WNW;8;74%;77%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;82;E;14;60%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;86;69;Sunshine, pleasant;85;68;WSW;6;59%;20%;9

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;96;80;A t-storm in spots;93;80;ESE;6;74%;66%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;93;77;Showers around;90;76;SE;5;75%;84%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower in the p.m.;57;28;Spotty showers;51;30;SSE;6;57%;87%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;84;76;Couple of t-storms;82;75;SW;7;82%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Some sun;67;61;Areas of low clouds;66;60;S;8;79%;16%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;77;65;Sunny and nice;78;63;NNW;12;61%;0%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;79;61;A t-storm in spots;78;61;NNW;5;50%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny, humid;88;70;Mostly sunny;84;68;SW;6;59%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;78;68;Mostly sunny;80;66;SSW;7;68%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;92;63;Mostly sunny;91;63;NNW;5;30%;21%;10

Male, Maldives;A morning shower;87;81;A morning t-storm;86;78;W;10;79%;90%;5

Manaus, Brazil;Some sun, a shower;89;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;ENE;4;72%;66%;8

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy with showers;85;79;Showers, some heavy;86;78;WSW;11;80%;98%;4

Melbourne, Australia;Rain and drizzle;61;43;Partly sunny, breezy;53;43;W;17;67%;63%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;53;A t-storm in spots;75;57;NW;5;48%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;SSE;7;68%;73%;9

Minsk, Belarus;A heavy p.m. t-storm;73;63;Showers and t-storms;78;63;N;8;82%;77%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;92;75;Partly sunny;83;75;SSW;13;70%;54%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain;66;49;Cooler with a shower;51;43;W;13;62%;79%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;88;68;SE;3;42%;0%;9

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. showers;75;66;Cloudy with showers;78;67;SE;7;83%;89%;2

Mumbai, India;Showers;88;80;Clouds, showers;86;81;WSW;13;84%;94%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;71;50;Mostly cloudy;71;53;SE;6;61%;22%;6

New York, United States;Sunny and pleasant;82;67;Mostly sunny;84;67;SE;7;50%;6%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny;94;72;Mostly sunny;94;72;NW;8;43%;3%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun, some clouds;80;59;Increasing clouds;76;54;NNE;5;66%;40%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and very warm;99;81;Mostly sunny and hot;97;79;WSW;5;55%;31%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;84;58;Partial sunshine;80;54;SSE;5;50%;6%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;56;Mostly cloudy, warm;89;61;ESE;7;43%;3%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny, nice;83;77;A shower in the a.m.;82;77;ESE;11;84%;77%;6

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;A shower or t-storm;85;77;NW;7;84%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Spotty showers;86;74;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;E;5;73%;65%;10

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;86;64;A t-storm in spots;81;61;NNW;6;59%;66%;4

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;64;49;Mostly sunny;68;59;NNW;13;65%;61%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;SW;11;73%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny;86;73;Cloudy;86;72;SSE;13;78%;27%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;95;76;A t-storm in spots;95;75;SE;6;50%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Nice with some sun;81;57;Partly sunny;83;58;E;5;30%;29%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Decreasing clouds;90;70;Low clouds;90;68;NW;5;65%;26%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Spotty showers;73;52;Clouds and sun;73;52;S;9;48%;57%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny, nice;75;65;Mostly sunny;79;62;W;8;65%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;70;Partly sunny;81;71;SSE;10;68%;55%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clearing;57;48;Cloudy with showers;54;49;SE;10;82%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;A t-storm in spots;76;63;Partly sunny;79;62;NW;6;68%;38%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;66;Mostly sunny;84;67;NNW;5;62%;0%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Clouds and sun;103;84;Plenty of sun;107;85;NNW;10;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;88;64;Plenty of sunshine;92;65;N;7;48%;2%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Sun, some clouds;80;67;A shower in the p.m.;78;66;ENE;8;70%;70%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;71;60;Low clouds breaking;73;61;WSW;12;73%;6%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;65;A shower or t-storm;77;66;ENE;8;72%;80%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;85;80;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;80;E;15;70%;57%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Some sun;80;67;Nice with some sun;79;67;N;6;70%;28%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;81;60;Partly sunny;81;57;W;7;34%;5%;14

Santiago, Chile;Cold with some sun;47;27;Plenty of sun;54;38;ENE;3;40%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Showers and t-storms;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;5;76%;64%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;72;62;Mostly sunny;76;58;NW;8;65%;1%;10

Seattle, United States;Clouds breaking;72;56;Sunshine and nice;74;56;NNE;5;55%;6%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, warm;93;75;Decreasing clouds;94;73;NW;4;62%;0%;11

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, warm;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;93;81;E;9;58%;33%;12

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;89;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;81;SSW;8;75%;72%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly cloudy;68;62;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;W;12;70%;57%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;Mostly sunny, nice;88;76;E;16;69%;58%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Variable cloudiness;85;60;Partly sunny;83;61;SSW;6;43%;20%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;72;54;Windy in the p.m.;66;47;WSW;17;40%;0%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny;93;78;ENE;8;59%;67%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;82;64;Partly sunny;74;64;NNE;9;81%;44%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunshine and hot;104;78;Sunny and hot;105;77;SSE;8;21%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;91;69;Mostly sunny, warm;93;67;NNW;11;51%;62%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;108;83;Sunny and hot;106;84;ENE;7;10%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;90;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;WSW;10;51%;4%;11

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;89;68;Brilliant sunshine;91;69;E;5;44%;3%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Sunny intervals;91;80;Clouds and sun;94;80;S;14;63%;26%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;79;68;Partly sunny;81;71;SSE;10;64%;18%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and very warm;96;81;Sunny and pleasant;91;76;E;7;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and very warm;97;79;SSE;8;43%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;51;ESE;9;65%;62%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;70;54;Mostly sunny;69;53;N;6;56%;9%;8

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;N;7;44%;6%;8

Vientiane, Laos;Cloudy, downpours;81;77;Showers and t-storms;82;76;W;5;91%;94%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;76;64;Showers and t-storms;79;62;NW;7;76%;76%;7

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;82;63;Partly sunny;81;61;WNW;10;64%;30%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;A shower in the p.m.;57;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;58;51;NNW;16;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;84;79;Spotty showers;85;79;SSW;9;83%;86%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and hot;98;65;Sunny and very warm;95;65;NE;3;33%;6%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather