Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 20, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mainly cloudy;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SSW;9;85%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;87;Sunny and very warm;110;91;WSW;6;36%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;92;72;Sunny and breezy;95;73;W;18;42%;2%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;86;72;Partly sunny;83;71;E;7;56%;3%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;78;61;Partly sunny;80;60;N;7;56%;22%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;69;53;Some sun, pleasant;70;55;SW;7;70%;11%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very hot;114;88;Sunshine, very hot;113;85;SSW;10;12%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Becoming cloudy;88;66;Turning cloudy, warm;87;54;NE;10;37%;75%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler with rain;60;40;Partly sunny;61;47;E;5;62%;1%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;91;73;Partly sunny;94;74;S;7;41%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;46;Turning cloudy;61;54;NNW;7;76%;82%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and breezy;111;82;Plenty of sunshine;109;79;NW;14;19%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;95;76;High clouds;93;75;SSW;8;56%;44%;6

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;70;A t-storm in spots;80;69;W;15;67%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Overcast, a shower;93;81;Cloudy with a shower;92;81;WSW;8;69%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and pleasant;84;71;Mostly sunny;81;69;SE;12;66%;66%;10

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;91;81;Sun and some clouds;93;79;S;9;68%;62%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Warmer with some sun;85;64;Partly sunny;89;67;SSE;3;50%;15%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;79;59;Partly sunny;82;61;ENE;6;48%;3%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;64;51;A little a.m. rain;64;51;ESE;7;72%;84%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;78;52;Sunny and beautiful;79;49;E;7;44%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Nice with some sun;84;63;Showers and t-storms;83;66;E;7;57%;84%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;81;58;Partial sunshine;80;60;NW;5;59%;30%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A p.m. t-storm;84;67;A t-storm in spots;85;67;NW;5;66%;50%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;84;62;A t-storm in spots;84;64;E;5;55%;77%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower in the p.m.;52;39;Decreasing clouds;55;45;N;9;59%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;More sun than clouds;84;60;Mostly sunny;84;59;WNW;5;32%;27%;9

Busan, South Korea;Warm with sunshine;93;78;Sunny and humid;91;78;ESE;7;68%;18%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;97;76;Sunny and very warm;97;76;N;8;29%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sun and clouds;66;52;Clearing;68;57;ENE;7;77%;2%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;81;67;Some sun;81;66;ESE;4;60%;39%;12

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;84;Cloudy and very warm;98;84;WSW;13;50%;43%;5

Chicago, United States;Showers and t-storms;79;69;Rainy times;75;70;N;11;83%;95%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;87;78;A morning shower;85;78;WSW;10;79%;76%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;W;7;57%;10%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds and sun, nice;86;79;Lots of sun, nice;86;79;W;11;73%;7%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;109;83;Mostly sunny and hot;109;82;SSW;7;32%;5%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Clouds and sun;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;70;SSE;14;72%;44%;6

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;90;81;A p.m. t-storm;94;81;SSW;4;80%;81%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;96;67;A t-storm in spots;95;66;SSW;8;32%;64%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;96;82;Afternoon showers;88;81;SE;16;80%;95%;8

Dili, East Timor;A shower in the a.m.;91;75;Nice with some sun;89;75;SE;7;63%;42%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;66;51;Clouds and sun;68;55;SW;7;70%;33%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very hot;109;73;Sunny and hot;105;74;NNE;5;17%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and beautiful;86;66;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;WSW;12;62%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;86;77;A heavy thunderstorm;87;78;NNW;7;90%;85%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;67;44;Mostly sunny;68;45;ESE;7;49%;6%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;75;Partly sunny;90;74;NE;5;66%;7%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Rain this morning;75;65;A t-storm in spots;75;63;WSW;7;82%;57%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A shower in the a.m.;91;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;78;WSW;14;78%;65%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some sun, a shower;90;79;A t-storm around;91;79;S;6;69%;52%;13

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the p.m.;87;76;Partly sunny;87;76;NE;15;55%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Not as hot;84;72;A t-storm around;79;72;W;9;78%;73%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;95;80;Partly sunny;97;81;E;8;65%;55%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, humid;82;72;A morning shower;85;71;E;6;70%;61%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;76;A shower in spots;91;75;NNE;5;63%;70%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;103;87;Sunny and very warm;104;86;NNW;9;43%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;60;35;Plenty of sunshine;63;37;N;5;44%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;Sunny and hot;97;70;NE;5;25%;5%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy;91;84;Clouds and sun;92;84;SW;14;57%;16%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Heavy morning rain;88;71;Showers and t-storms;84;69;ESE;5;78%;90%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny, nice;99;83;Partly sunny;101;81;S;13;35%;29%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;84;63;A t-storm in spots;79;63;WNW;8;75%;62%;5

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;82;Partly sunny, warm;93;80;E;16;56%;10%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine, pleasant;86;68;Mostly sunny;88;68;WSW;5;59%;8%;9

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;94;81;Cloudy, downpours;88;81;SSE;10;85%;99%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;93;75;A t-storm around;90;76;ESE;5;75%;72%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;49;28;Spotty showers;44;28;WNW;7;71%;86%;3

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;81;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;75;SW;7;84%;82%;3

Lima, Peru;Areas of low clouds;66;60;Clouds and sun;66;60;S;8;73%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;Sunny and pleasant;79;64;NNW;12;57%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;A t-storm in spots;75;61;A stray shower;78;62;SW;4;56%;50%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;84;68;Partly sunny;83;66;SW;6;59%;2%;10

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;80;67;Mostly sunny, nice;79;68;W;6;70%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;90;63;Mostly sunny;89;67;N;5;42%;4%;10

Male, Maldives;A morning t-storm;86;80;Downpours;87;82;WNW;11;76%;94%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;88;75;Partly sunny;92;75;N;5;67%;17%;9

Manila, Philippines;Showers, some heavy;84;79;Showers and t-storms;85;78;WSW;10;83%;92%;5

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;54;42;Partial sunshine;56;42;NNW;7;70%;18%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;75;55;A t-storm in spots;78;52;NNE;6;42%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;90;79;A t-storm in spots;92;77;WSW;7;63%;64%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;78;63;A t-storm in spots;78;62;NNW;8;73%;73%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;82;74;A t-storm in spots;81;75;SSW;13;76%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler with a shower;51;42;Decreasing clouds;52;40;NNW;11;59%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, warm;88;68;Clouds and sun, warm;88;65;SE;6;45%;0%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy with showers;78;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;66;E;7;74%;82%;3

Mumbai, India;Showers;85;78;A shower;86;78;WSW;14;81%;82%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;68;52;A t-storm in spots;69;54;SE;7;68%;65%;5

New York, United States;Mostly sunny;84;67;A little p.m. rain;78;66;ESE;13;62%;92%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;94;71;Abundant sunshine;96;75;W;8;45%;2%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Variable clouds;76;55;Inc. clouds;67;50;NNE;9;65%;60%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;93;79;Mostly sunny, warm;96;78;WSW;6;54%;10%;11

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;82;55;Partly sunny;81;56;ESE;5;45%;5%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny, warm;89;63;High clouds;89;59;E;9;45%;1%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;82;77;A passing shower;82;78;E;10;78%;79%;6

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;87;76;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NW;6;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;88;74;Showers around;89;74;ENE;6;73%;70%;11

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;78;60;Clouds and sun;79;60;N;6;52%;30%;7

Perth, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;70;59;Downpours;66;57;WNW;16;76%;95%;1

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;78;High clouds;91;78;SW;11;69%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;83;74;Clouds and sunshine;87;72;SE;14;73%;32%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;95;74;Partly sunny, warm;98;75;SW;5;48%;31%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;83;58;Periods of sun;84;62;WSW;6;36%;42%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;91;69;Partly sunny;92;67;NNW;4;65%;0%;9

Quito, Ecuador;Mainly cloudy;74;52;A shower in spots;73;53;S;8;51%;66%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Clearing;79;62;Sunshine and nice;79;63;WNW;7;65%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;83;71;A shower or two;83;72;SSE;11;69%;66%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy with showers;54;49;A shower or two;52;46;SW;7;79%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;81;64;A t-storm in spots;79;60;WNW;6;71%;45%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;84;67;Partly sunny;85;70;W;5;56%;55%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;107;85;Mostly sunny;108;85;N;13;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sunshine;91;66;Sunny and less humid;89;67;SSE;8;47%;28%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy;78;66;A shower in the p.m.;76;67;SE;6;92%;86%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;72;61;Turning sunny;73;61;WSW;11;74%;3%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;77;67;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;6;75%;84%;5

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, breezy;88;80;A passing shower;88;78;ESE;12;67%;79%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny;78;66;NNE;6;75%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;80;59;Clouds and sun, nice;82;59;W;7;32%;35%;12

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sun;55;39;Partial sunshine;58;35;WSW;4;36%;30%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;87;74;E;5;73%;41%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;76;57;Mostly sunny;77;60;NNW;8;62%;7%;10

Seattle, United States;Sunshine and nice;73;55;Mostly sunny;76;57;NNE;6;52%;2%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny and very warm;93;73;Sunny and very hot;97;78;NNW;3;54%;1%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;95;81;A shower in the p.m.;90;79;ENE;13;73%;91%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Spotty p.m. showers;91;80;Partly sunny;90;80;S;8;72%;55%;9

Sofia, Bulgaria;A p.m. t-storm;78;58;A t-storm in spots;83;60;W;7;55%;42%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;78;A shower;86;79;E;12;68%;57%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;86;62;Partly sunny;82;61;W;6;57%;29%;5

Sydney, Australia;Windy this afternoon;65;47;Plenty of sun;63;42;WSW;11;45%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;90;79;Clearing, a t-storm;91;79;N;7;71%;63%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Not as warm;73;64;A t-storm in spots;75;62;W;7;79%;55%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;105;76;Sunny and hot;105;75;SE;8;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;96;65;A morning shower;85;68;NNW;10;60%;60%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and hot;106;84;Sunny and hot;106;85;E;8;8%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;89;78;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;SW;9;48%;4%;11

Tirana, Albania;Brilliant sunshine;93;69;Plenty of sun;94;72;E;4;38%;0%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;90;81;Some brightening;95;82;S;12;62%;21%;6

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;81;71;Breezy with some sun;79;67;SE;14;67%;23%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Nice with sunshine;90;76;Sunny and nice;93;81;ESE;9;48%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;97;79;Partly sunny, hotter;109;77;NNE;11;30%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A t-storm around;72;51;A t-storm in spots;70;49;NNW;10;69%;59%;8

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;70;53;Some sun, pleasant;72;58;N;5;58%;12%;7

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;86;61;Showers and t-storms;81;65;WNW;6;61%;84%;6

Vientiane, Laos;Showers and t-storms;82;76;A little p.m. rain;87;76;WSW;5;81%;92%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Showers and t-storms;80;61;A t-storm in spots;79;59;NW;7;69%;49%;6

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;83;61;Clouds and sun, nice;80;59;NW;8;51%;4%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning sunny;54;51;A little p.m. rain;58;52;NNW;24;71%;89%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;84;79;A morning t-storm;88;79;SW;8;78%;82%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;95;64;Mostly sunny;92;63;NE;3;36%;5%;11

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather