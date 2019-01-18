Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Friday, January 18, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;88;77;A t-storm around;88;77;SW;9;76%;76%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, not as warm;74;59;Blowing dust;73;61;NW;19;58%;5%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;48;29;Mostly sunny;49;32;ENE;6;62%;3%;3

Algiers, Algeria;A couple of showers;59;48;A little a.m. rain;55;45;SSW;9;68%;86%;2

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Increasing clouds;39;28;Partly sunny;37;25;ESE;11;80%;0%;1

Anchorage, United States;Clearing;19;9;Partly sunny;17;0;NNE;4;78%;7%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;50;29;Mostly cloudy;47;35;NE;6;47%;62%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;25;13;Cloudy;27;22;SSW;8;67%;25%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler but humid;82;69;Not as warm;81;67;S;10;72%;26%;3

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;57;42;Mostly cloudy;58;48;SSW;4;78%;76%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;76;67;Nice with some sun;76;67;W;9;69%;7%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, but cool;51;27;Plenty of sun;55;33;NW;5;50%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;89;75;ESE;8;78%;87%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny;83;59;Sunny and nice;85;53;E;7;33%;0%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Not as hot;89;75;Mostly sunny;91;75;NE;6;52%;33%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny, cooler;50;39;Inc. clouds;52;42;WSW;9;66%;62%;2

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun, mild;43;23;Mostly cloudy;37;21;NNW;6;25%;10%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower in the p.m.;45;30;Rain and snow shower;38;34;SE;5;77%;80%;1

Berlin, Germany;Rain and snow shower;35;30;Clouds and sunshine;36;25;SE;4;66%;11%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;66;48;Partly sunny;67;47;ESE;7;71%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;67;A t-storm or two;83;66;W;6;63%;68%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;A shower or two;41;23;Partly sunny;35;28;ESE;6;69%;27%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of sun;35;27;Partly sunny;38;24;SE;6;71%;29%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Abundant sunshine;47;29;Partly sunny;34;29;ENE;9;86%;44%;1

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or two;43;25;Bit of rain, snow;36;28;E;6;57%;79%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Some sun, a shower;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;76;63;ENE;9;64%;1%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;65;Inc. clouds;88;65;S;5;42%;63%;9

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;51;33;Turning cloudy;52;37;WNW;6;57%;57%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;62;46;Partly sunny;67;48;ENE;8;49%;0%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;A shower or two;70;58;Partly sunny;69;56;SSE;14;42%;0%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;79;65;Partly sunny;82;65;E;4;61%;14%;8

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;84;66;Mostly sunny;86;68;NE;9;65%;0%;7

Chicago, United States;A little p.m. snow;31;26;Snow tapering off;29;14;NNE;24;71%;93%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Decreasing clouds;88;72;High clouds;88;72;NNE;11;59%;0%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;33;30;Partly sunny;37;29;W;7;75%;25%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny;75;64;Mostly sunny, breezy;75;62;NNE;19;49%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;A p.m. t-storm;68;32;Windy and cooler;43;27;NNW;24;55%;5%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;86;78;Some sunshine;91;79;NNE;13;74%;44%;10

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;68;50;Hazy sunshine;74;51;NNE;4;58%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Cloudy and colder;38;22;Partly sunny;47;31;SW;6;41%;4%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;78;64;Hazy sun;80;57;NNE;5;49%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A couple of t-storms;87;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;75;NW;5;78%;74%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;48;39;More clouds than sun;44;38;NW;5;91%;44%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mild with rain;53;32;Mostly cloudy, mild;56;39;NNE;8;50%;75%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Increasing clouds;59;52;A shower;60;55;WSW;15;82%;85%;1

Hanoi, Vietnam;Areas of low clouds;67;58;Low clouds;71;61;SE;3;79%;44%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray t-shower;86;62;Mostly cloudy;87;65;SE;7;52%;41%;8

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;80;64;Sun and some clouds;83;68;SSW;7;56%;27%;5

Helsinki, Finland;Morning snow;13;8;Partly sunny;28;17;WSW;7;83%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Nice with some sun;93;72;Partly sunny;94;74;ESE;4;51%;17%;7

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;70;60;Rain and drizzle;71;62;ENE;7;69%;79%;2

Honolulu, United States;More clouds than sun;79;68;Mostly sunny, breezy;83;70;E;14;59%;33%;5

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and beautiful;86;59;Nice with sunshine;84;56;SE;5;43%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Overcast;63;45;A thick cloud cover;65;46;NNE;5;72%;44%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Abundant sunshine;53;47;Mostly cloudy;53;42;E;7;72%;66%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;WSW;9;76%;70%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and beautiful;81;67;Sunny and pleasant;82;68;NNW;8;52%;2%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;88;65;Mostly sunny and hot;91;54;ESE;8;19%;8%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;41;26;Rain and snow shower;40;32;NNW;4;76%;86%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;82;59;Periods of sun;82;57;NW;5;37%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;43;Partly sunny;64;40;N;4;64%;27%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and nice;90;58;Mostly sunny;89;57;N;12;13%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers of rain/snow;38;22;Periods of sun;31;17;WSW;7;69%;6%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;84;71;Partly sunny;86;75;ENE;8;62%;44%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm around;88;73;SW;5;70%;55%;6

Kolkata, India;Sunny;79;58;Hazy sun;79;53;N;5;45%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some brightening;92;76;High clouds;94;76;N;4;62%;44%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;61;39;A thunderstorm;56;39;E;8;68%;69%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SSW;6;68%;47%;8

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;76;70;Mostly cloudy;77;70;SSE;7;75%;32%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;56;50;Rain at times;58;51;NW;9;85%;87%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;45;37;More clouds than sun;41;36;ENE;9;84%;63%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;65;50;Mostly sunny;74;53;NNE;4;51%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;77;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ESE;5;71%;54%;10

Madrid, Spain;Overcast;47;32;Afternoon showers;43;37;SW;5;75%;88%;1

Male, Maldives;Sun and clouds;87;80;Partly sunny;87;79;NE;10;62%;1%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Variable clouds;91;75;A t-storm in spots;86;75;N;5;82%;79%;7

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;Partly sunny;88;73;ENE;8;64%;22%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A t-storm in spots;89;55;Cooler with clearing;75;58;S;10;47%;2%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun, nice;72;45;Partly sunny;71;44;NNE;6;38%;26%;5

Miami, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;78;67;Partly sunny;79;70;S;11;60%;61%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;32;19;Periods of sun;27;21;WSW;9;74%;26%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sun and clouds;100;75;Mostly sunny, cooler;86;75;ENE;13;63%;0%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;69;63;Some sun, pleasant;73;60;ENE;11;50%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow to flurries;18;-4;Cloudy and colder;-1;-5;NE;3;60%;89%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;35;14;Colder;24;16;W;9;77%;65%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;90;71;Hazy sun;92;72;E;4;40%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly sunny;82;56;Sunshine, pleasant;82;57;NE;11;49%;12%;11

New York, United States;Morning snow showers;41;29;Colder;36;30;ENE;8;59%;86%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;58;41;Mostly cloudy;59;41;SE;5;76%;44%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;17;-1;Cloudy;23;13;SSW;12;83%;3%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly cloudy;47;35;Partly sunny, milder;53;38;SW;6;64%;13%;3

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;28;14;Partly sunny;30;14;N;3;77%;34%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Snow to flurries;16;-7;Cloudy and colder;0;-3;ENE;9;63%;81%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers this morning;86;81;A shower;87;81;E;8;78%;80%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny, breezy;90;74;Nice with some sun;90;74;NNW;12;64%;24%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;More sun than clouds;88;75;Rain and drizzle;87;74;ENE;9;71%;65%;8

Paris, France;Clouds breaking;42;29;Bit of rain, snow;38;35;ESE;7;75%;84%;0

Perth, Australia;Sunlit and pleasant;90;63;Very hot;98;73;SSE;11;29%;0%;11

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;94;72;Clouds and sun;93;73;SSW;6;44%;18%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Showers and t-storms;89;76;E;9;79%;90%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;88;68;A shower in the p.m.;88;67;ESE;5;51%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A snow shower;32;20;Partly sunny;34;23;E;5;48%;14%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;43;19;Overcast;42;21;WNW;4;69%;9%;1

Quito, Ecuador;A touch of rain;72;54;A passing shower;72;55;SW;10;50%;66%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Episodes of sunshine;61;45;Rain;59;53;WSW;13;83%;95%;1

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;77;ESE;8;73%;82%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;39;38;Rain and snow shower;39;31;SW;17;73%;84%;0

Riga, Latvia;Mostly cloudy;31;27;A couple of squalls;32;27;SW;7;86%;84%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm around;91;77;Mostly sunny and hot;95;77;W;6;58%;55%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;61;43;Sunny, blowing dust;63;42;ENE;17;32%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;52;41;Spotty showers;54;39;ESE;6;70%;75%;1

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;18;2;Cloudy and cold;22;19;SW;5;72%;44%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;59;54;Partly sunny;61;55;S;4;90%;69%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;79;61;Partly sunny;82;62;ENE;9;60%;18%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;81;72;Partly sunny;81;72;E;10;65%;44%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;77;63;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;N;6;79%;4%;7

Sana'a, Yemen;Increasing clouds;79;43;Sunshine and nice;75;43;SE;5;32%;3%;7

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;90;59;SW;6;34%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;An afternoon shower;83;67;A shower in the p.m.;81;67;NE;6;75%;68%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Showers around;50;44;Periods of rain;55;45;NW;8;93%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Cloudy, p.m. rain;52;47;Mostly cloudy;52;42;SSE;11;73%;44%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;44;29;Cloudy;45;25;NW;3;65%;33%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;52;45;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;41;NNW;7;64%;61%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A t-storm in spots;90;77;N;12;68%;64%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;40;30;Clouds and sun;43;31;SE;5;78%;71%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;81;69;Partly sunny;82;72;ENE;7;64%;41%;6

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny, chilly;26;18;Partly sunny, chilly;30;14;NW;8;77%;23%;1

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;95;74;Cloudy and cooler;79;70;SE;17;69%;44%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny, warmer;73;57;Partly sunny;76;61;ESE;5;64%;7%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of squalls;27;19;A couple of squalls;31;22;WNW;8;70%;84%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A thick cloud cover;55;36;Clouds and sun;50;34;N;6;71%;67%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, breezy;46;32;Mostly sunny;47;30;NNW;7;44%;0%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly cloudy;43;24;Mostly cloudy;41;27;NNW;8;37%;22%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny;62;46;Mostly sunny;64;47;ENE;5;56%;0%;3

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;55;43;Occasional rain;63;43;E;5;50%;82%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;50;35;Mostly sunny;51;34;WNW;7;45%;15%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little wintry mix;32;11;Colder, p.m. snow;15;5;NNE;15;76%;97%;1

Tripoli, Libya;High clouds;64;50;Mostly sunny;62;48;W;4;55%;7%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;63;46;Partly sunny;60;44;W;3;70%;44%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Brilliant sunshine;14;-23;Sun and some clouds;11;-14;W;5;70%;20%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Rain and drizzle;47;43;Spotty showers;48;38;SSE;11;69%;73%;0

Vienna, Austria;Showers of rain/snow;38;23;Partly sunny;35;28;SE;6;63%;23%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;Sunny and warmer;87;64;NE;3;47%;5%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;30;25;A snow shower;30;24;WSW;10;74%;77%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Rain/snow showers;34;25;Periods of sun;34;22;SW;6;76%;21%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clouds and sun;67;63;Windy;74;62;NNW;27;72%;31%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;91;65;W;5;59%;3%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;35;18;Partly sunny;36;18;E;2;46%;2%;3

_____

