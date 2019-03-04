Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Monday, March 4, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun, nice;90;78;Periods of sun;90;79;SW;10;75%;36%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, breezy, nice;73;58;Plenty of sunshine;75;60;W;14;52%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;A few showers;55;45;Spotty showers;58;43;NE;9;80%;76%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and beautiful;70;53;Sunny intervals;65;51;SE;5;71%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Very windy, rain;48;41;Spotty showers;50;44;SSW;16;71%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Clouds and sun;30;16;Cloudy;33;24;ENE;4;72%;60%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;55;44;Cloudy;57;40;SW;7;61%;41%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A bit of a.m. snow;25;4;Cloudy and breezy;21;18;SSW;14;59%;63%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;75;NE;6;62%;82%;8

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;59;48;Partly sunny, nice;64;49;SW;7;65%;0%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Thickening clouds;78;62;Mostly sunny;73;59;SSW;13;56%;0%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, nice;70;45;Partly sunny;74;50;NNE;4;44%;1%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Warm with some sun;96;69;Nice with some sun;92;73;E;6;63%;6%;11

Bangalore, India;Periods of sun;91;70;Hazy sunshine;94;70;SW;5;43%;27%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;Increasing clouds;94;79;Clouds and sun;92;75;S;9;60%;5%;7

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;72;47;Cooler;59;48;NNW;10;65%;14%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, mild;61;36;Partly sunny, mild;63;39;NNW;11;27%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny, warmer;68;45;Spotty showers;56;39;WNW;6;61%;68%;1

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;56;42;Spotty showers;49;37;WSW;19;52%;69%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A shower in the p.m.;71;49;A shower in the a.m.;67;49;SE;5;74%;80%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;73;63;A t-storm in spots;77;64;ESE;7;79%;65%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;63;44;Spotty showers;54;37;W;18;46%;74%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;49;39;Spotty showers;50;45;SSW;12;70%;72%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and mild;61;37;Periods of sunshine;63;39;W;12;52%;64%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;65;42;Spotty showers;56;37;WSW;13;45%;74%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Strong thunderstorms;78;67;Clouds and sun;82;71;E;6;68%;55%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;88;63;Partly sunny;91;63;WNW;4;38%;65%;11

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine and mild;59;41;Increasing clouds;61;47;WSW;7;57%;9%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;70;56;Showers and t-storms;66;50;N;8;62%;66%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;75;60;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;S;11;60%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;Windy this morning;81;67;Partly sunny;80;65;E;4;66%;33%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;97;80;S;10;60%;2%;10

Chicago, United States;Brisk and very cold;14;8;Very cold;21;11;WNW;18;50%;25%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy;90;76;Nice with some sun;88;77;S;6;68%;55%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Breezy with rain;46;37;A touch of rain;40;35;W;10;93%;77%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Nice with sunshine;77;64;Partly sunny;77;65;N;12;56%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Some sun, very cold;34;23;Mostly sunny, cold;46;28;ENE;7;30%;1%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;92;79;NE;11;79%;74%;7

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;76;52;Hazy sunshine;74;51;WNW;8;65%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;23;8;Partly sunny;35;19;NW;7;58%;8%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;78;65;A little a.m. rain;78;65;ESE;5;72%;62%;6

Dili, East Timor;Downpours;90;75;A downpour;86;76;NW;4;77%;77%;8

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;44;37;Spotty showers;50;41;E;15;70%;88%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Some sun, a shower;56;37;Mostly sunny;60;38;NNE;6;40%;1%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;66;56;Partly sunny;67;56;SSW;8;78%;65%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;75;73;Decreasing clouds;87;69;E;7;76%;35%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;88;60;Clouds and sun;85;63;SE;7;46%;82%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;90;67;A shower in the p.m.;85;68;NNE;6;64%;73%;7

Helsinki, Finland;P.M. snow showers;29;25;Cloudy, snow showers;26;7;N;18;74%;73%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;90;72;Partly sunny;92;75;SE;10;55%;1%;6

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny, nice;75;67;A shower in the a.m.;78;71;S;12;83%;69%;8

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;78;65;Mostly cloudy;79;66;NE;16;56%;36%;3

Hyderabad, India;Fog will lift;98;69;Hazy sun;95;66;NW;6;32%;0%;6

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;68;47;Plenty of sun;70;47;N;6;58%;1%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sun;47;39;Mostly sunny;56;46;SW;9;59%;24%;4

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;90;73;A heavy thunderstorm;88;75;NW;7;80%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;83;62;Plenty of sun;83;64;NNE;9;33%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Clouds and sun;87;62;A t-storm around;84;61;NE;7;57%;74%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;50;25;Plenty of sunshine;50;25;WSW;4;25%;0%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Hazy sun;80;63;W;8;51%;25%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny;67;43;W;6;53%;3%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunlit and pleasant;95;67;Sunny and pleasant;95;65;NNE;15;10%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Variable cloudiness;48;41;Rather cloudy, mild;50;38;WSW;12;64%;41%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Windy this afternoon;84;73;Partly sunny;87;73;NE;6;55%;44%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Overcast, a t-storm;90;75;Showers around;91;75;WSW;6;69%;71%;13

Kolkata, India;Dense fog;83;72;Dense fog;82;68;E;6;77%;58%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Showers around;92;78;Partly sunny;92;74;WNW;3;66%;55%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mild with some sun;64;40;A p.m. t-storm;59;39;ENE;7;63%;85%;14

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;91;79;Periods of sun;90;79;SSW;6;71%;59%;11

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;79;72;Partly sunny;79;72;SSE;7;69%;54%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;54;A little p.m. rain;63;52;SSW;13;86%;89%;1

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;51;39;Partly sunny;52;46;S;13;69%;74%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds and sun;64;50;Afternoon rain;66;55;E;5;72%;92%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;89;78;Showers around;86;78;NW;7;76%;80%;9

Madrid, Spain;Spotty showers;62;45;Sun and clouds;60;48;SW;9;49%;62%;4

Male, Maldives;Becoming cloudy;88;81;Partly sunny;89;80;N;5;68%;22%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;90;74;A t-storm around;90;77;ESE;6;72%;55%;11

Manila, Philippines;Mostly sunny;91;77;Mostly sunny;91;75;E;10;57%;9%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;89;61;Not as warm;79;56;SSW;8;60%;85%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Increasing clouds;79;53;Partly sunny;79;49;NNE;4;40%;35%;10

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;88;70;Clouds and sun;83;58;NNW;7;64%;47%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;46;43;Spotty showers;44;26;WSW;15;76%;85%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Decreasing clouds;99;78;Mostly sunny;88;78;ENE;14;66%;3%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;76;65;Episodes of sunshine;79;63;E;7;63%;2%;5

Montreal, Canada;More clouds than sun;26;8;Turning cloudy, cold;20;7;N;3;57%;75%;2

Moscow, Russia;A little a.m. snow;34;32;A bit of a.m. snow;39;33;SW;11;90%;66%;1

Mumbai, India;More sun than clouds;86;71;Partly sunny;84;70;WNW;7;53%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;86;56;A t-storm in spots;83;58;NE;11;57%;52%;13

New York, United States;Clearing;40;20;Mostly sunny;32;19;W;9;43%;16%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;A shower in the p.m.;61;43;Showers around;61;44;WNW;7;62%;68%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sun and clouds;38;25;Clouds and sun;26;14;SW;15;77%;59%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain and drizzle;52;36;Not as cool;59;43;E;5;50%;4%;5

Oslo, Norway;A wintry mix;35;28;Cloudy;31;25;SSE;6;65%;71%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder with some sun;19;-1;Morning flurries;16;1;WSW;10;60%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower or two;85;79;ESE;10;78%;86%;11

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;94;76;Some sun;90;77;NNW;14;61%;66%;11

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;72;Partly sunny;89;74;ENE;10;63%;33%;11

Paris, France;Winds subsiding;51;41;Spotty showers;53;47;S;11;67%;70%;1

Perth, Australia;Very hot;103;68;High clouds, cooler;90;68;E;16;42%;5%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Warm with some sun;99;73;Mainly cloudy;96;73;SSW;7;45%;0%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;90;75;Mostly cloudy;90;76;NE;10;69%;69%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Mostly sunny;91;68;Partly sunny;92;71;NE;5;45%;26%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;60;40;Spotty showers;49;36;WSW;16;57%;72%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, mild;60;35;Mostly sunny, mild;58;39;WNW;5;63%;58%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;70;54;Afternoon showers;71;54;SW;8;62%;78%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;64;48;Partly sunny;71;53;SSW;4;68%;1%;4

Recife, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;79;Partly sunny;88;79;SE;10;65%;60%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Increasing clouds;35;24;Mostly sunny;34;27;NNE;6;66%;26%;2

Riga, Latvia;Spotty showers;44;39;Spotty showers;42;24;NNW;13;88%;71%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Cloudy;85;76;Partly sunny;88;76;ENE;6;70%;44%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;74;53;Sunny and nice;77;56;SE;14;22%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;61;48;Partial sunshine;64;42;ESE;7;64%;8%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partial sunshine;30;24;A bit of ice;28;8;N;9;83%;83%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;49;Becoming rainy;56;55;S;8;89%;93%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;Increasing clouds;82;64;Partly sunny;82;64;ENE;11;60%;13%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;81;74;Partly sunny;81;73;ESE;11;73%;42%;9

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;76;65;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;NNE;6;65%;4%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Clouds and sun;81;50;Partly sunny;77;48;WSW;7;38%;30%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny, nice;81;52;Plenty of sunshine;88;54;SW;5;33%;1%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Mostly sunny;86;67;Partly sunny;84;69;ENE;4;73%;73%;9

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;58;46;Periods of rain;59;50;SSW;8;88%;88%;1

Seattle, United States;Sunny, but chilly;46;29;Partly sunny, chilly;48;35;NNE;7;48%;26%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Foggy with hazy sun;61;37;Fog in the morning;57;38;WSW;6;62%;11%;4

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;52;45;Rain and drizzle;52;46;E;10;83%;98%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;93;77;Warm with some sun;95;80;NNE;8;64%;37%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;61;32;Warm with some sun;63;37;W;7;50%;29%;4

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;82;74;Partly sunny;83;75;E;14;64%;73%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;38;29;Snow showers, colder;30;14;W;12;59%;63%;0

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;87;70;Windy in the p.m.;86;72;NNE;14;59%;8%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Some sun returning;72;62;Clearing;78;61;WNW;9;66%;74%;6

Tallinn, Estonia;A bit of p.m. snow;31;28;Cloudy, snow showers;32;12;NNE;14;77%;65%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A shower;57;38;Mostly sunny;57;38;N;5;68%;30%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;50;34;Partly sunny, mild;56;34;N;8;41%;1%;4

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;59;42;Mostly sunny;58;40;NE;8;30%;25%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Spotty showers;64;49;Spotty showers;64;50;N;7;57%;70%;2

Tirana, Albania;Sunlit and pleasant;65;41;Nice with some sun;68;46;ESE;6;53%;41%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Rain;48;41;Partly sunny, milder;58;47;SSE;7;52%;56%;5

Toronto, Canada;Becoming cloudy;20;9;Snow showers;20;12;W;18;64%;85%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;61;49;Plenty of sun;67;50;SE;2;51%;0%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunshine, pleasant;72;50;Mostly sunny, nice;74;49;ESE;5;49%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;37;0;Plenty of sun;39;9;SE;4;39%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Sunny and chilly;45;27;Partly sunny, chilly;44;29;NNE;4;34%;2%;2

Vienna, Austria;Mostly cloudy;65;42;Spotty showers;54;37;W;16;44%;69%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;93;74;Mostly sunny and hot;95;67;WSW;5;47%;1%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;47;38;A little rain, windy;43;26;WNW;21;78%;84%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun, mild;61;43;Spotty showers;49;38;W;21;59%;85%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;61;Sunny and nice;70;60;N;19;62%;0%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and less humid;96;70;Sunshine, pleasant;93;67;SW;7;52%;0%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;A shower in the p.m.;48;34;Clouds and sun;49;26;E;3;60%;6%;4

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather