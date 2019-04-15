Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, April 15, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm around;87;78;A t-storm around;90;78;SW;7;71%;65%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sun;89;69;Plenty of sunshine;91;70;SE;8;35%;0%;11

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy, not as warm;67;50;A heavy p.m. t-storm;60;48;WSW;8;82%;74%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny;70;57;Sunny and pleasant;67;54;E;9;66%;0%;8

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;61;43;Rather cloudy;62;47;E;15;56%;28%;4

Anchorage, United States;Brilliant sunshine;51;33;Mostly sunny;50;36;S;5;57%;53%;4

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Rain and drizzle;61;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;73;56;SE;9;40%;0%;8

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cooler with showers;43;26;Lots of sun, chilly;46;31;WSW;8;53%;1%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, humid;90;69;A shower in the p.m.;88;65;SE;6;68%;56%;6

Athens, Greece;Showers and t-storms;62;53;Showers and t-storms;63;48;S;11;59%;65%;8

Auckland, New Zealand;Plenty of sunshine;64;49;Sunny;68;51;ESE;5;59%;2%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny;91;65;Decreasing clouds;89;64;N;8;34%;63%;9

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;92;76;A t-storm in spots;91;76;WNW;5;72%;53%;11

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny, warm;95;70;Hazy sun;96;72;SSW;5;44%;22%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny, warm;96;83;Mostly cloudy, warm;98;84;S;9;60%;33%;12

Barcelona, Spain;Sun and clouds;59;51;Partly sunny;62;50;NNE;10;70%;29%;3

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;79;54;Partly sunny;79;54;SSE;9;34%;5%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Showers and t-storms;57;36;Mostly sunny;61;34;NNW;6;40%;2%;6

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;56;35;Mostly sunny;57;38;E;9;47%;2%;5

Bogota, Colombia;A little p.m. rain;67;51;A little p.m. rain;66;51;SSE;5;74%;70%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;80;67;A t-storm in spots;80;67;SSE;7;75%;55%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;61;37;Mostly sunny;60;38;N;8;42%;3%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Milder with some sun;59;42;Showers around;59;47;SE;6;65%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;56;37;Mostly sunny;60;37;E;7;43%;44%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Becoming cloudy;61;36;Mostly sunny;62;37;WNW;6;31%;6%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cooler with a shower;70;56;Sunny and delightful;74;62;NNE;8;70%;0%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Overcast and warm;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;88;65;W;5;38%;42%;12

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;70;45;Periods of sun;68;50;SW;8;49%;25%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Spotty showers;72;58;Sunny and pleasant;80;57;N;10;36%;3%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Clouding up;67;53;Partly sunny;65;54;SE;11;71%;26%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;68;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;ENE;4;74%;70%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny, warm;99;80;Mostly sunny, warm;100;84;SSE;10;58%;1%;12

Chicago, United States;Sun, then clouds;49;44;Rather cloudy;62;47;NE;9;72%;66%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A p.m. shower or two;92;79;Afternoon showers;90;78;S;6;69%;100%;13

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sunshine;48;32;Mostly sunny;48;34;E;12;57%;25%;4

Dakar, Senegal;Sunshine, pleasant;75;65;Mostly sunny, nice;75;66;N;11;76%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny, warmer;79;60;Mostly cloudy;77;66;S;13;67%;30%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Brief a.m. showers;91;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;6;79%;47%;9

Delhi, India;Becoming cloudy, hot;104;77;A strong t-storm;91;66;SE;8;56%;77%;5

Denver, United States;Nice with some sun;72;44;Mostly cloudy;69;42;NW;6;39%;67%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Nice with some sun;91;79;Hotter;104;81;S;9;57%;62%;11

Dili, East Timor;Showers around;94;74;Showers around;89;71;ESE;6;64%;65%;10

Dublin, Ireland;Rain;48;42;Rain tapering off;50;40;ENE;9;92%;70%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;74;56;Cooler with rain;63;51;NNE;6;74%;91%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, warm;75;57;Mostly sunny, nice;71;61;ENE;6;69%;0%;8

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, not as warm;78;73;A t-storm around;82;75;ENE;7;82%;83%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;60;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;60;ESE;5;80%;75%;9

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;86;72;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;ENE;10;60%;2%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Sunshine;50;31;Partly sunny;49;30;NE;7;63%;0%;4

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun and clouds, warm;97;81;A t-storm around;95;82;SSE;7;64%;66%;13

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;81;70;A t-storm or two;78;69;ENE;9;89%;89%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;84;69;Mostly sunny;86;70;ENE;8;58%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;104;74;Hazy sun;101;73;SE;6;21%;7%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Rather cloudy;91;66;Rain and a t-storm;74;64;NE;9;80%;89%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny;51;44;Decreasing clouds;55;39;ENE;8;64%;4%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm or two;92;77;WSW;6;76%;82%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;98;78;Plenty of sun;95;80;SSW;9;48%;9%;11

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;53;Some sun, pleasant;74;48;S;8;59%;25%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Rain and drizzle;61;50;Rain and a t-storm;54;47;N;6;72%;90%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy, not as warm;84;71;Mostly sunny;87;70;W;13;49%;27%;11

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm around;79;60;A t-storm in spots;82;61;SSE;6;62%;66%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;107;75;Mainly cloudy, warm;108;80;NNW;6;8%;0%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Afternoon rain;45;42;Spotty showers;54;46;ENE;9;77%;87%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;87;76;Brief showers;87;76;ENE;8;66%;73%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;89;75;A t-storm around;88;74;SW;5;72%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny, warm;98;79;Hazy sun and hot;102;80;SSW;10;49%;5%;11

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;78;NNE;4;72%;76%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;58;37;A t-storm in spots;58;38;SE;8;66%;57%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;89;77;Spotty showers;90;79;S;7;72%;75%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny, nice;74;67;Sunshine, pleasant;74;67;SSE;8;72%;17%;10

Lisbon, Portugal;Showers and t-storms;64;48;Partly sunny;67;56;SSW;7;62%;26%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;57;46;Mainly cloudy;56;44;NNE;7;71%;70%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;70;55;Clearing;66;51;SE;7;59%;29%;5

Luanda, Angola;Inc. clouds;88;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;77;S;6;79%;57%;6

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;75;44;Partly sunny;71;49;E;4;47%;3%;8

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny, nice;88;82;A shower in the p.m.;91;83;NNW;5;65%;89%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;75;A morning t-storm;86;74;N;6;80%;77%;6

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;91;81;A morning shower;97;81;ESE;7;48%;49%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;81;65;Decreasing clouds;79;67;NNE;12;47%;1%;4

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;84;53;Nice with sunshine;85;55;SSW;6;24%;1%;13

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;72;Partly sunny;81;71;ENE;11;50%;4%;11

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;43;36;Partly sunny, milder;56;35;ENE;13;46%;0%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cooler with some sun;90;80;Partly sunny, nice;90;81;SE;9;58%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy;66;54;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;NNE;7;70%;0%;4

Montreal, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;43;33;Breezy with some sun;48;33;WNW;18;48%;26%;3

Moscow, Russia;Milder;50;31;Mostly sunny;51;31;ENE;8;53%;2%;4

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;83;Hazy sunshine;92;79;WNW;10;63%;26%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sunshine;82;57;Partly sunny;84;59;NE;12;43%;5%;13

New York, United States;Windy;64;43;Inc. clouds;65;48;NW;21;31%;56%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy, not as warm;67;50;Couple of t-storms;60;50;W;6;72%;66%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy and colder;35;20;Sunny and milder;42;26;SSW;6;43%;2%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;65;39;Clouds and sun;69;46;SSW;3;47%;1%;8

Oslo, Norway;Abundant sunshine;53;31;Partly sunny;50;35;NE;6;53%;20%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Bit of rain, snow;42;30;Partly sunny, breezy;48;29;NW;20;51%;2%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Cloudy;87;77;Clouds and sun, nice;87;78;ESE;5;81%;63%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or t-storm;93;78;A shower or t-storm;94;77;NNW;13;61%;57%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower or two;84;75;A shower in the p.m.;85;76;ENE;8;78%;75%;5

Paris, France;Turning out cloudy;62;45;Rain tapering off;56;44;W;6;76%;69%;1

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;71;64;A shower in places;70;53;S;14;64%;42%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;98;81;A t-storm in spots;98;81;SSW;6;59%;66%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;SE;11;71%;67%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;72;An afternoon shower;90;72;NW;6;54%;77%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny;56;32;Mostly sunny;59;33;E;7;40%;1%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Sunny and warmer;73;42;Periods of sun;69;40;SSE;8;43%;2%;6

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. rain;68;55;A little p.m. rain;71;54;SSE;6;62%;87%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;70;51;Clouds and sun, nice;77;55;S;7;61%;0%;8

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;88;74;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;76;SSE;7;76%;73%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Plenty of clouds;51;42;A little rain;50;43;S;30;75%;84%;1

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sunshine;50;36;Partly sunny;56;36;NE;6;48%;1%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Some sun, a t-storm;85;74;Partly sunny;84;73;ENE;6;68%;72%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;Partly sunny;95;72;SSE;8;15%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Sunshine;68;45;Partly sunny;65;43;N;7;68%;31%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;50;32;Plenty of sun;49;29;ENE;8;62%;0%;4

San Francisco, United States;Afternoon rain;57;50;Partly sunny;62;48;NW;10;68%;13%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partial sunshine;85;65;A t-storm in spots;83;65;ENE;10;62%;43%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;73;A stray shower;84;74;E;11;65%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;81;67;Partly sunny;80;66;N;5;66%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun and some clouds;79;55;A shower in the p.m.;77;56;E;5;49%;62%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;83;54;Sunny and beautiful;84;53;SW;3;27%;0%;5

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;84;69;An afternoon shower;84;70;NNE;6;70%;75%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Shower/thunderstorm;62;43;Partly sunny;71;47;SE;7;54%;15%;8

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;56;45;Showers around;57;47;SSW;7;70%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sunshine;68;40;Partly sunny;69;43;NW;4;38%;4%;8

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy;68;55;Rain and drizzle;66;55;S;10;68%;64%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;95;82;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;82;SE;6;70%;66%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;56;37;A t-storm in spots;58;34;WSW;8;55%;41%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Sunshine, a shower;83;75;A shower in places;83;75;ENE;13;66%;73%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sun;49;29;Partly sunny;52;32;ENE;7;51%;3%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;73;62;A shower in spots;76;62;NNE;8;65%;73%;4

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;74;67;Rain, a thunderstorm;77;68;NNW;7;79%;84%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Sunshine;47;31;Partly sunny;49;31;ENE;8;65%;0%;4

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Cloudy, not as warm;71;53;Rain tapering off;62;52;SW;9;83%;84%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;A p.m. shower or two;75;53;Plenty of clouds;69;51;NNW;7;62%;79%;2

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;78;55;Becoming cloudy;75;57;NNW;7;23%;3%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;A p.m. shower or two;66;60;Partly sunny;68;57;W;8;55%;28%;9

Tirana, Albania;Showers and t-storms;71;44;Showers and t-storms;69;43;E;5;53%;64%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;68;54;SSW;9;38%;0%;8

Toronto, Canada;Showers of rain/snow;46;33;A little rain;45;34;NNW;10;64%;57%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and nice;71;53;Sunny and pleasant;70;59;ESE;4;52%;0%;9

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;68;50;Sunny and nice;76;54;S;10;50%;8%;8

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny;61;29;Turning cloudy, warm;66;27;NW;10;18%;13%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;54;40;Cloudy with a shower;54;45;SSE;5;60%;82%;1

Vienna, Austria;Inc. clouds;60;32;Mostly sunny;61;36;NE;8;43%;3%;5

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;97;78;Unseasonably hot;98;77;ESE;5;47%;29%;12

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;48;31;Partly sunny, milder;58;37;ENE;10;48%;1%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Increasing clouds;56;30;Afternoon rain;54;39;N;9;49%;88%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and breezy;56;52;A morning shower;57;51;S;22;73%;56%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;102;76;Mostly sunny and hot;102;77;WSW;6;50%;2%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Warm with some sun;74;47;A few showers;62;46;NE;3;55%;84%;2

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather