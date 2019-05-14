Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, May 14, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SW;8;83%;87%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;100;78;Sunny and nice;99;78;ENE;6;28%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunshine and hot;95;68;Sunny and summerlike;97;69;ENE;8;22%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;66;52;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;ENE;7;54%;0%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partial sunshine;60;42;Partly sunny;62;44;NE;8;49%;14%;7

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;57;44;Partly sunny;60;46;SE;5;55%;44%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine and warm;92;67;A p.m. t-storm;83;62;WNW;9;39%;79%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Afternoon showers;74;31;Partly sunny, cooler;52;30;ENE;12;35%;0%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Abundant sunshine;70;57;Mostly sunny;74;60;SSE;7;75%;7%;4

Athens, Greece;A heavy thunderstorm;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;55;SW;7;61%;26%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;62;57;Spotty showers;66;59;WSW;14;74%;84%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;107;75;Sunny, breezy, hot;105;73;NW;16;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;SW;6;70%;57%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;96;72;Partly sunny;92;73;SSW;6;46%;15%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;93;79;WSW;6;70%;57%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny;67;54;Mostly sunny;66;52;ENE;14;62%;3%;9

Beijing, China;Clouds and sun;84;61;A t-storm or two;82;61;SW;9;45%;60%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Thunderstorms;49;42;Thunderstorms;59;44;NW;5;77%;74%;2

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;58;40;More clouds than sun;58;46;NNE;10;49%;81%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;63;52;Showers around;61;50;SE;5;82%;85%;4

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;83;60;Partly sunny;81;60;SE;5;69%;57%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;48;44;A touch of rain;54;47;WNW;13;85%;92%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;60;39;Partly sunny;60;41;NE;7;51%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy;62;52;Showers and t-storms;70;54;SE;7;76%;70%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Rain and drizzle;49;47;A little a.m. rain;57;48;SE;6;87%;91%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Not as warm;66;53;Mostly sunny;69;57;NE;6;63%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;87;66;A t-storm around;87;66;NW;5;47%;55%;5

Busan, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;75;59;Partly sunny;76;58;E;8;62%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;99;71;Unseasonably hot;103;74;NE;7;8%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;71;60;Mostly sunny;66;55;SSE;9;61%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;64;Mostly sunny, nice;83;65;ESE;4;55%;14%;12

Chennai, India;Sunshine and warm;99;82;Partly sunny, warm;102;83;SSE;9;59%;4%;12

Chicago, United States;Sun, some clouds;67;53;Periods of sun;67;53;SW;9;63%;30%;5

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;89;81;A shower or two;90;79;SW;8;74%;83%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Increasing clouds;56;37;Sun and some clouds;58;41;ESE;6;58%;19%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Increasing clouds;77;69;Clouds and sun;76;69;NNW;8;82%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;84;64;Partly sunny;86;66;S;8;57%;0%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;86;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;S;10;73%;44%;4

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;95;73;A t-storm in spots;102;75;W;5;37%;40%;12

Denver, United States;Some sun, pleasant;82;51;Clouds and sun;83;54;WSW;7;26%;16%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sun and clouds;93;79;A p.m. t-storm;98;81;SSE;8;61%;82%;11

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;93;73;Mostly sunny;90;71;SSE;6;61%;6%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;61;46;Partly sunny;61;45;SE;12;61%;10%;6

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;81;58;Mostly sunny;82;58;N;5;32%;3%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;70;63;Pleasant and warmer;78;66;W;6;64%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A morning shower;91;80;Warm with some sun;94;80;SSE;5;70%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine and nice;76;48;Sunny and pleasant;75;48;E;5;45%;5%;6

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;73;A t-storm in spots;85;72;E;5;75%;72%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and sunshine;55;36;Periods of sun;55;40;NE;8;51%;9%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;93;77;A thunderstorm;92;77;SSW;7;74%;81%;12

Hong Kong, China;A t-storm around;88;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;S;8;78%;56%;12

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;87;72;Partly sunny;86;72;NE;13;63%;55%;8

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;108;77;Hazy sunshine;104;77;S;6;21%;6%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Increasing clouds;95;71;Increasing clouds;95;72;SW;7;31%;76%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy;73;58;Variable cloudiness;76;60;E;6;72%;14%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sunshine;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;ESE;7;73%;74%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning sunny, hot;100;83;Partly sunny, warm;97;84;NNE;8;44%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;76;46;Sunny and pleasant;74;47;S;4;42%;1%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Brilliant sunshine;84;52;A stray t-shower;80;55;N;6;28%;64%;8

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunshine, pleasant;93;79;Hazy sunshine;93;81;SW;11;60%;2%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;58;A p.m. t-storm;82;58;WSW;6;62%;72%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;107;81;Sunny and very warm;109;82;NNW;11;6%;0%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Showers and t-storms;73;55;Variable cloudiness;73;57;ENE;5;66%;66%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;Periods of sun;88;80;Partly sunny, breezy;89;79;E;15;57%;11%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;90;73;A t-storm around;88;73;ESE;5;74%;55%;5

Kolkata, India;Sun and clouds;96;81;A p.m. t-storm;99;82;SSW;9;53%;57%;12

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;78;NW;5;76%;80%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;55;29;Partly sunny;57;31;N;7;39%;26%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;89;78;A t-storm or two;88;78;SW;7;76%;72%;3

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;72;65;Mostly sunny, nice;71;64;S;9;78%;15%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, warm;83;57;Warm with some sun;82;57;NNW;8;54%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Mostly sunny;62;44;Mostly sunny;64;45;E;8;56%;2%;7

Los Angeles, United States;Clouds to sun;77;59;Low clouds breaking;73;59;SSW;6;64%;82%;10

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;78;Partly sunny;87;75;S;6;74%;35%;7

Madrid, Spain;Sunny and very warm;85;57;Partly sunny and hot;91;57;NNE;4;23%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;84;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;84;W;8;73%;79%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;83;76;Showers around;84;74;ENE;3;85%;89%;2

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;93;81;Partly sunny, warm;96;81;NNW;7;57%;42%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;67;51;Partly sunny;61;46;NNE;6;70%;3%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny, nice;87;57;Partly sunny;84;61;ENE;5;27%;13%;15

Miami, United States;Showers and t-storms;89;74;A shower or t-storm;84;72;WNW;6;74%;81%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Showers and t-storms;70;53;A passing shower;66;50;ENE;12;65%;61%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;89;80;Mostly sunny;89;80;SSE;8;69%;57%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Low clouds;63;51;Areas of low clouds;66;54;NNE;5;66%;1%;1

Montreal, Canada;Spotty showers;48;40;Considerable clouds;60;44;SSE;2;57%;44%;3

Moscow, Russia;Mostly cloudy, warm;73;57;A bit of rain;68;48;NNE;9;74%;89%;1

Mumbai, India;Sunshine and nice;91;77;Hazy sunshine;92;77;WNW;8;67%;0%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;75;57;A little a.m. rain;77;59;ENE;9;65%;70%;9

New York, United States;Showers around;52;45;Partly sunny;65;54;SW;9;48%;67%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;93;63;Sunshine, summerlike;97;64;WNW;7;26%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Becoming cloudy;47;28;A p.m. shower or two;47;29;N;12;55%;71%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers and t-storms;72;59;Variable cloudiness;76;60;E;9;55%;6%;8

Oslo, Norway;Brilliant sunshine;59;35;Partly sunny;63;38;WNW;4;56%;9%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;51;36;Showers around;59;40;WNW;8;66%;88%;4

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Mostly cloudy;83;78;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;SSE;10;70%;8%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;88;76;Showers and t-storms;87;75;SSE;6;78%;82%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm in spots;88;75;Cloudy, p.m. rain;86;75;ENE;7;81%;85%;6

Paris, France;Sunshine;65;45;Mostly sunny;64;44;NE;10;51%;2%;8

Perth, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;82;55;Partly sunny, nice;80;57;SW;10;33%;25%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;95;78;A p.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;8;71%;75%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Periods of sun, nice;85;76;Becoming cloudy;88;75;NE;9;81%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;96;73;Partly sunny, warm;96;74;SSE;5;44%;31%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;49;39;A shower;48;45;NNW;10;83%;86%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Warmer with sunshine;77;43;Partly sunny;78;54;NNE;6;46%;7%;8

Quito, Ecuador;A couple of showers;68;55;A little p.m. rain;68;54;SW;6;60%;69%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Hot with sunshine;97;61;Sunny and cooler;82;59;WSW;7;51%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;88;73;Mostly cloudy;87;74;E;7;67%;31%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;55;46;Rain and drizzle;51;47;SE;13;87%;94%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;53;42;Partly sunny;60;44;NE;11;46%;4%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;85;74;Downpours;78;71;E;9;80%;95%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;94;76;Partly sunny;100;76;N;6;15%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;67;45;A little rain;57;45;NE;6;71%;82%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler;57;40;Mostly sunny;58;40;WNW;7;41%;3%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;63;57;Afternoon rain;64;54;SW;14;76%;95%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;65;SSW;4;76%;86%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny, nice;89;77;Mostly sunny;88;76;ESE;6;68%;20%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;76;67;Partly sunny;76;67;WSW;4;96%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with sunshine;84;54;Mostly sunny;84;55;ESE;5;22%;27%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;79;45;Mostly sunny;79;42;SW;3;28%;0%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;N;5;67%;35%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;52;Clouds and sun, warm;82;53;NNW;7;55%;0%;7

Seattle, United States;Rain tapering off;59;51;Showers around;63;52;W;7;71%;85%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Plenty of sun;80;52;Partly sunny;81;55;W;5;48%;2%;8

Shanghai, China;Clouds and sun;72;64;Rain and drizzle;70;64;ESE;9;87%;96%;5

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;91;81;Thundershower;90;81;S;6;75%;82%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;62;49;Thunderstorms;63;48;SW;6;80%;73%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;Mostly sunny;85;74;E;11;69%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Clouds and sun;57;35;Partly sunny;62;36;SE;5;42%;26%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;74;57;Mostly sunny;72;57;N;7;59%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds and sun;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ESE;5;72%;83%;11

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;52;38;Partly sunny;56;37;WNW;8;54%;6%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;64;Mostly sunny;89;64;E;6;29%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;80;51;Sunny and very warm;82;53;NNE;6;44%;1%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;87;64;Mostly cloudy;82;62;WNW;8;25%;1%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and very warm;90;65;Sunny and nice;84;66;NE;8;49%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Rain, a thunderstorm;66;53;Thunderstorms;68;52;E;5;72%;75%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Showers and t-storms;67;60;A little a.m. rain;71;58;SSE;9;64%;59%;8

Toronto, Canada;Spotty showers;52;42;A shower in the p.m.;58;43;NW;11;71%;59%;4

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, cool;69;56;Sunny and nice;71;63;SE;5;55%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;64;55;More sun than clouds;74;54;SW;10;50%;36%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;66;30;Morning heavy snow;45;27;ESE;17;55%;72%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cooler with rain;56;48;Mostly cloudy;67;54;WSW;5;48%;66%;4

Vienna, Austria;Cool with rain;51;42;A bit of rain;48;45;WNW;11;81%;88%;2

Vientiane, Laos;A couple of t-storms;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;76;ENE;4;68%;77%;7

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;59;45;Variable cloudiness;69;47;ENE;11;57%;28%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;51;48;Showers and t-storms;62;53;ENE;13;81%;87%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;60;58;Partly sunny, windy;63;52;NW;23;62%;17%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm or two;95;80;High clouds and hot;96;79;W;7;54%;44%;7

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and very warm;82;48;Partly sunny, warm;81;52;NE;4;23%;0%;10

_____

