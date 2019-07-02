Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 2, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;84;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SSW;9;87%;75%;4

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Plenty of sunshine;104;86;Sunny and very warm;105;90;N;7;44%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;97;67;Sunlit, breezy, nice;94;69;W;18;35%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Humid with sunshine;81;67;Clouds and sun;80;70;SW;9;77%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;68;51;Partly sunny;66;49;N;11;60%;9%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny, warm;76;59;Mostly sunny, warm;80;61;SW;5;55%;14%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Clearing;83;65;Sunny and warmer;93;70;ESE;8;27%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy;80;56;A morning shower;74;55;S;13;52%;77%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy;70;58;Partly sunny;66;46;SSE;12;64%;25%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny and seasonable;92;67;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;W;7;33%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Variable cloudiness;62;58;Spotty showers;64;56;NNE;12;89%;84%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny, breezy, hot;111;81;Sunny, breezy, hot;112;79;NW;14;11%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;95;73;High clouds;94;74;S;4;56%;20%;5

Bangalore, India;Cloudy;86;71;Partly sunny;87;71;WSW;14;55%;44%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;94;78;Cloudy with a shower;86;78;WSW;7;75%;66%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and humid;82;72;Sunny and humid;84;73;SW;7;63%;3%;10

Beijing, China;A morning t-storm;95;72;Sunny and hot;97;75;SSW;5;25%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;95;68;Clouds and sun;87;66;NE;6;60%;31%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;71;52;Partial sunshine;68;50;NW;9;44%;11%;6

Bogota, Colombia;A little a.m. rain;64;50;Cloudy with a shower;64;46;SE;6;75%;66%;6

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;84;56;NNW;7;38%;1%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Not as hot;82;62;Partly sunny;81;60;NNE;9;38%;1%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;70;52;Mostly sunny;70;50;NNE;7;57%;3%;8

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very hot;98;68;Strong thunderstorms;92;66;ENE;6;66%;81%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Heavy p.m. t-storms;88;66;Sun and some clouds;84;62;NW;7;43%;2%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;58;39;Mostly sunny, cool;50;37;SW;9;56%;5%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Sunny and pleasant;86;64;Mostly sunny;83;64;NE;6;35%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;83;67;Hazy sunshine;78;66;WSW;8;78%;7%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;100;75;Sunny and very warm;101;73;NNE;9;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rain and drizzle;57;55;Partly sunny;63;54;NW;10;80%;44%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;64;Partly sunny;80;63;ESE;4;60%;7%;12

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy, warm;100;86;Turning cloudy;103;85;S;13;44%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Strong thunderstorms;87;72;A shower or t-storm;79;70;ENE;6;80%;76%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;92;81;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;80;SSW;11;76%;76%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;61;51;Spotty showers;62;52;WNW;15;47%;70%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;83;76;Some sun, pleasant;84;77;WNW;8;76%;10%;11

Dallas, United States;Clouds and sun;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;76;S;9;66%;64%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny, humid;90;70;A morning shower;86;70;SSE;12;77%;51%;8

Delhi, India;Partly sunny and hot;106;87;Hazy sun and hot;104;88;SE;5;47%;30%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;86;59;A t-storm around;90;60;SSW;6;36%;64%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;89;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;90;80;S;11;77%;69%;8

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny, nice;88;70;High clouds;86;67;SSE;5;61%;4%;4

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;63;50;Periods of sun;64;50;SE;7;67%;12%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and hot;102;72;Partly sunny, cooler;87;66;NE;9;35%;30%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;80;65;Sunny and nice;78;65;W;7;69%;5%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Showers and t-storms;93;80;Rain and a t-storm;91;77;NNW;12;78%;94%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and delightful;75;48;Nice with sunshine;76;46;E;5;42%;5%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;90;76;A t-storm in spots;89;76;NNE;6;65%;64%;13

Helsinki, Finland;Thundershowers;67;48;Cooler with rain;57;48;WNW;16;71%;86%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A downpour;91;78;Cloudy with showers;87;76;SW;13;76%;74%;4

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;91;81;Downpours;87;81;S;12;84%;97%;5

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;A passing shower;88;74;ENE;8;59%;61%;13

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;72;Remaining cloudy;83;72;WSW;13;70%;44%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;109;84;Sunlit and very hot;110;86;NNE;7;21%;1%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and pleasant;83;69;Plenty of sunshine;89;72;ENE;9;60%;0%;11

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;73;Turning cloudy;92;75;E;7;61%;34%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;102;82;Sunny and nice;96;81;NNW;10;51%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;58;32;Plenty of sun;66;36;SSE;6;37%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;103;63;Hot with sunshine;98;61;NNE;8;15%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;95;86;Clouds and sunshine;95;86;WSW;11;60%;33%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;86;71;Thunderstorms;83;70;SSE;5;82%;89%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;104;82;Partly sunny;106;84;ESE;10;29%;2%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Cooler;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;77;50;WNW;11;39%;2%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;75;A t-storm in spots;89;77;E;10;70%;59%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;87;68;Sun and clouds;87;68;WSW;6;60%;16%;7

Kolkata, India;A heavy thunderstorm;89;79;A thunderstorm;89;79;S;8;81%;75%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;91;76;Showers around;88;76;W;4;79%;82%;3

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;63;29;Partly sunny;63;27;NE;10;19%;0%;6

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;85;76;A shower or t-storm;84;75;SSW;7;80%;82%;5

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;66;61;Low clouds;65;60;SSE;8;77%;5%;2

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;76;64;Partly sunny;76;62;WNW;6;64%;44%;8

London, United Kingdom;More sun than clouds;70;53;Partial sunshine;71;52;E;6;54%;9%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;78;62;SSE;6;60%;2%;11

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;76;66;Decreasing clouds;77;67;SSE;6;76%;3%;7

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny and hot;95;69;Partly sunny and hot;95;69;SE;7;28%;5%;11

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;89;84;Partly sunny, nice;90;84;S;5;66%;22%;10

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;87;77;Decreasing clouds;88;78;NE;4;75%;64%;3

Manila, Philippines;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;79;SW;6;72%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Inc. clouds;59;46;A stray shower;58;44;SE;5;77%;40%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;54;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;N;5;55%;80%;9

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;91;80;A t-storm in spots;90;80;SE;6;68%;46%;13

Minsk, Belarus;A t-shower, cooler;74;51;Partly sunny, cooler;64;47;WNW;13;49%;30%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Not as warm;84;77;Some sun, pleasant;83;77;SW;15;70%;56%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, breezy;55;43;Clouds and sun;49;42;SW;16;56%;7%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;86;66;Mostly sunny;87;68;E;1;45%;5%;9

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;71;56;Periods of sun;66;52;W;14;56%;39%;7

Mumbai, India;Showers and t-storms;83;78;Showers and t-storms;86;81;SW;10;81%;84%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Sunny intervals;75;57;A passing shower;74;56;NE;6;64%;66%;8

New York, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;73;Partly sunny;88;74;SE;5;60%;26%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Plenty of sun;95;69;Sunny and hot;97;67;W;11;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the a.m.;72;58;Partly sunny, warmer;79;61;S;5;75%;30%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Cloudy;80;72;Cloudy with showers;82;72;W;7;77%;95%;4

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun, cool;61;45;Cool with some sun;62;44;WNW;6;36%;24%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;86;61;Mostly sunny;88;63;ENE;6;51%;2%;9

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;84;79;A t-storm in spots;83;79;ESE;25;78%;76%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;77;Showers and t-storms;85;76;NW;6;83%;77%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rainy times;84;74;Afternoon showers;84;73;ENE;5;83%;100%;9

Paris, France;Mostly sunny, nice;77;57;Nice with sunshine;76;56;NE;11;45%;0%;9

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;49;Sunny and nice;71;58;NNE;10;56%;56%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;77;Spotty showers;86;77;WSW;11;82%;80%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;82;72;Cloudy;84;72;SSE;16;78%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny, nice;92;74;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SE;5;56%;48%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny, cooler;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;75;54;N;6;29%;5%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;87;62;NW;5;50%;14%;7

Quito, Ecuador;Showers around;71;52;Showers around;73;53;WSW;8;57%;89%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Some sun returning;76;60;Partly sunny;74;58;WNW;9;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;A morning shower;82;73;NNE;5;80%;83%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;A little p.m. rain;57;51;A little a.m. rain;57;49;S;10;82%;87%;1

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;70;55;Thundershowers;63;50;W;12;62%;82%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun;83;71;Partly sunny, warm;90;72;NNW;6;44%;1%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sun;105;81;Sunny and hot;111;78;NNW;12;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and very warm;93;67;Sunny and very warm;94;65;W;7;37%;0%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Not as warm;69;56;Brief p.m. showers;66;52;W;10;77%;98%;5

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;Partly sunny;66;56;W;13;65%;2%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;65;Showers and t-storms;75;65;ENE;8;82%;87%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Hazy sunshine;89;77;An afternoon shower;86;78;ESE;10;68%;44%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;80;66;Partly sunny, humid;80;66;ENE;7;83%;9%;12

Sana'a, Yemen;Becoming cloudy;84;63;A shower in the p.m.;84;60;SW;7;25%;59%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;57;35;SSW;3;51%;4%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;Partial sunshine;88;73;NE;5;65%;60%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;Partial sunshine;87;58;NW;5;52%;5%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;64;58;Clouds breaking;70;58;NE;5;73%;30%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;85;65;Hazy sunshine;87;65;W;5;55%;14%;10

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;79;72;Rain and drizzle;79;72;ENE;10;86%;80%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;91;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;82;SSE;7;76%;61%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunshine;93;60;A couple of t-storms;90;63;SW;6;48%;61%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;77;A shower in places;85;80;E;8;69%;52%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Rain tapering off;56;47;Spotty showers;63;45;N;7;48%;68%;3

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny, mild;69;49;Rainy times;64;56;SSE;9;79%;88%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm or two;91;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;ESE;6;75%;82%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. t-shower;69;52;Spotty showers;61;53;NW;16;63%;82%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny and hot;101;70;Mostly sunny, cooler;87;67;N;7;41%;1%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and pleasant;84;57;Plenty of sun;89;63;NE;7;37%;1%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny, nice;96;72;Sunny and pleasant;95;78;SE;7;23%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;NNW;8;50%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Very hot;97;73;Very hot;102;76;E;5;37%;25%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Decreasing clouds;80;71;Mostly cloudy;79;72;S;9;77%;98%;7

Toronto, Canada;A morning shower;78;66;Partly sunny, humid;80;66;ENE;5;70%;0%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;Sunny and nice;85;71;E;10;57%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and very warm;95;71;Sunny and hot;97;73;SE;9;34%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Warmer;79;52;Clouds and sun, warm;87;54;SE;10;35%;2%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;69;57;Low clouds;69;58;ESE;5;68%;44%;3

Vienna, Austria;Cooler with some sun;80;63;Clouds and sun;80;60;NE;6;36%;3%;9

Vientiane, Laos;Showers around;83;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;83;76;WSW;8;83%;98%;3

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;70;52;Some sun, a t-shower;64;48;WSW;13;59%;63%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;77;53;Not as warm;69;51;WNW;14;41%;6%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning out cloudy;58;54;Cloudy, p.m. rain;61;52;NNW;25;86%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A thunderstorm;88;78;A t-storm or two;84;77;WSW;6;84%;84%;4

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and pleasant;86;57;Sunny and beautiful;88;61;NE;4;28%;1%;11

