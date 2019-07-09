Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 9, 2019

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;82;75;Partly sunny;82;74;WSW;10;83%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny;106;93;Clouds and sun, warm;105;85;WSW;15;40%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;100;71;Sunny and very warm;102;71;WNW;15;29%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;86;68;Abundant sunshine;80;71;ENE;12;60%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;67;53;A little p.m. rain;66;59;SSW;8;76%;84%;2

Anchorage, United States;Dimmed sunshine;79;57;Periods of sun;72;56;W;8;71%;44%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, warm;105;82;Plenty of sunshine;100;81;NW;11;18%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Nice with some sun;80;53;Sunshine;82;58;ESE;7;38%;0%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Nice with sunshine;76;58;Mostly cloudy;81;61;ENE;9;55%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Sunny;93;74;Sunny and hot;97;74;ESE;7;40%;1%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;57;49;Clouds and sun;60;51;NW;6;78%;66%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;110;83;Sunny and hot;115;83;NW;14;14%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;SE;4;74%;66%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;71;Mostly cloudy;84;71;W;14;59%;44%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;92;78;A t-storm around;93;77;WSW;8;64%;54%;6

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;84;73;Mostly sunny;83;72;SSW;11;60%;5%;10

Beijing, China;A t-storm or two;82;70;A morning t-storm;82;68;NE;6;70%;63%;9

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;74;61;A little rain;67;54;W;6;65%;63%;3

Berlin, Germany;More clouds than sun;67;51;A thundershower;70;52;NNW;8;62%;55%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy;64;46;Partly sunny;65;46;SE;8;70%;44%;12

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;76;49;Sunny and beautiful;75;49;ESE;8;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;74;56;A stray t-shower;74;55;NW;13;41%;41%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;70;53;A little p.m. rain;70;60;WSW;5;56%;83%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;74;59;Partly sunny;74;56;NW;5;66%;65%;6

Budapest, Hungary;Nice with some sun;75;58;A stray t-shower;76;56;NW;9;34%;41%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sun and clouds;61;50;Clouds limiting sun;60;48;NE;4;80%;9%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as warm;81;68;Rather cloudy;82;67;E;6;42%;42%;6

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy;78;70;Cloudy with showers;75;71;ENE;11;83%;87%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;101;76;Sunny and hot;104;76;NNW;8;33%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Partly sunny;65;49;Partly sunny;65;48;ENE;5;78%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;79;67;A shower or t-storm;78;66;SSE;5;66%;60%;12

Chennai, India;Partly sunny and hot;102;85;Partly sunny, warm;100;84;SSW;9;46%;55%;12

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;82;72;A strong t-storm;87;69;WSW;9;70%;80%;6

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy with a shower;88;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;78;WSW;8;74%;82%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;67;56;Thundershowers;68;53;NW;10;64%;63%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;82;76;Sunlit and pleasant;84;77;WSW;8;79%;23%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;96;79;Mostly sunny and hot;98;78;SE;7;57%;43%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;88;72;A morning shower;86;72;SSE;14;74%;56%;8

Delhi, India;Warm with hazy sun;93;81;Mostly cloudy;99;82;SW;7;60%;24%;6

Denver, United States;Sunshine, pleasant;90;58;Mostly sunny;87;62;SE;6;37%;22%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Thunderstorm;88;80;A couple of t-storms;90;80;S;10;83%;85%;4

Dili, East Timor;Abundant sunshine;92;69;Decreasing clouds;85;70;SSE;5;66%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Variable cloudiness;70;56;Spotty showers;68;56;SW;8;77%;74%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;74;Mostly sunny and hot;101;73;NNE;8;20%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;78;69;E;8;68%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;98;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;81;SE;5;79%;68%;3

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;76;45;Sunny and nice;74;44;E;6;41%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;72;A shower or t-storm;87;72;ESE;4;75%;82%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Variable clouds;59;51;Clouds and sun;67;51;NE;10;56%;30%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;93;78;A t-storm around;93;77;SSW;9;70%;55%;10

Hong Kong, China;A morning t-storm;91;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;80;SSW;9;85%;78%;6

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;89;78;Partly sunny, humid;90;78;ENE;13;62%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;73;A t-storm in spots;88;73;WSW;14;61%;55%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with some sun;100;82;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;81;NE;7;62%;68%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny;85;73;Variable cloudiness;84;70;NE;8;62%;75%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Turning cloudy;88;74;Plenty of sun;91;72;ESE;9;57%;8%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;103;84;Sunny and very warm;100;82;NW;9;38%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and beautiful;69;41;Sunny and pleasant;74;41;SW;4;34%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;105;65;Sunny and very hot;100;66;ENE;6;14%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;94;84;Clouds and sun;95;85;WSW;17;57%;28%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Morning t-storms;77;68;Cloudy with t-storms;77;69;SE;6;84%;92%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;103;82;Mostly sunny;104;79;SSW;11;30%;17%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thundershowers;68;53;Thundershowers;67;51;W;10;72%;70%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A t-storm in spots;90;81;ENE;15;62%;65%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;85;69;Mostly cloudy;81;68;WSW;7;68%;40%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;97;82;Downpours;93;81;SW;9;78%;86%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray thunderstorm;92;77;Partly sunny;92;76;SSE;5;70%;44%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;62;25;Mostly sunny;60;27;NE;7;14%;0%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Variable clouds;84;75;A morning shower;84;75;SW;7;80%;69%;11

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;66;61;Mostly sunny;65;61;SSE;6;74%;10%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny, nice;80;65;Partly sunny;88;69;NNW;8;57%;1%;11

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;70;61;Showers around;75;59;SW;9;62%;84%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;82;63;SSW;6;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;79;69;Turning sunny;78;66;SSW;6;70%;6%;7

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny, nice;87;66;Partly sunny, warm;93;69;E;4;30%;0%;11

Male, Maldives;Mostly cloudy;88;81;Some brightening;91;83;NE;6;65%;41%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A shower;85;76;Cloudy with a shower;85;77;NE;4;79%;68%;2

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. t-storm;89;80;A thunderstorm;90;80;WSW;10;68%;72%;12

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;59;48;Turning cloudy;59;48;NW;20;66%;86%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;76;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;59;NNW;5;58%;80%;12

Miami, United States;A couple of t-storms;87;77;A shower or t-storm;88;79;S;7;68%;80%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Thundershowers;63;51;Thundershowers;62;51;NW;8;87%;77%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;84;77;SSW;14;77%;62%;8

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;59;48;Cloudy;59;48;E;4;81%;29%;1

Montreal, Canada;Warm with hazy sun;87;67;Increasing clouds;89;70;SSE;3;44%;10%;4

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, nice;71;52;Showers around;69;54;N;8;65%;82%;5

Mumbai, India;Showers;88;81;Cloudy with showers;86;79;SW;13;83%;93%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;53;Partly sunny;77;57;ESE;6;58%;44%;9

New York, United States;Hazy and warmer;88;71;Warm with sunshine;89;74;S;8;52%;2%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunlit and hot;100;71;Sunny and hot;100;73;W;8;38%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Nice with some sun;80;59;A t-storm in spots;70;53;NW;9;76%;43%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Thundershower;81;71;Couple of t-storms;86;72;ENE;9;61%;91%;8

Oslo, Norway;Variable clouds;70;52;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;WNW;4;39%;9%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Hazy sunshine;88;61;Partly sunny, mild;89;66;S;7;47%;17%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A little a.m. rain;84;79;A shower or two;83;78;ESE;11;82%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;74;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NW;7;80%;82%;5

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;87;74;A few showers;87;73;E;5;79%;90%;11

Paris, France;Decreasing clouds;75;55;Clouds and sun;81;64;SE;4;37%;35%;8

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;63;52;Mostly sunny;67;50;SSW;7;69%;2%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Turning cloudy;95;77;A t-storm around;95;77;SW;9;57%;47%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partly sunny, nice;85;71;Sun and some clouds;86;72;SSE;15;70%;17%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A p.m. t-storm;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;94;74;ESE;7;54%;80%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Partly sunny;65;50;Some sun, pleasant;72;51;NW;7;38%;7%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Increasing clouds;88;62;Turning cloudy;87;66;ENE;7;45%;71%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Warmer;73;48;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;S;8;38%;38%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;75;59;Mostly sunny;76;61;SW;9;66%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;Mostly sunny;83;73;A little a.m. rain;83;72;SE;10;66%;85%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Inc. clouds;60;51;Cloudy;57;52;SW;5;70%;44%;2

Riga, Latvia;Thundershowers;66;55;Thundershowers;64;54;NNW;10;76%;66%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;NE;5;61%;0%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;105;80;Plenty of sun;110;80;NNW;10;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun;91;71;Showers and t-storms;86;65;N;7;63%;61%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and cooler;61;54;Cloudy;65;48;NNE;11;69%;41%;3

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;66;58;Partly sunny;67;58;W;12;76%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;75;64;Showers and t-storms;78;65;ENE;6;74%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;80;Nice with sunshine;87;79;E;13;73%;41%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;75;66;A p.m. t-storm;78;67;N;5;90%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;61;Clouds and sun, nice;82;60;SSW;8;28%;4%;14

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;62;41;Mostly sunny;58;40;SSW;3;52%;6%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;75;NNE;7;73%;80%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny, warmer;83;59;Partly sunny and hot;92;60;NNW;6;45%;1%;11

Seattle, United States;A shower in the p.m.;74;61;Spotty showers;72;61;SSW;7;75%;72%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Thickening clouds;85;67;A little p.m. rain;82;69;NE;6;51%;90%;6

Shanghai, China;Heavy morning rain;77;72;Rain and drizzle;81;73;W;13;77%;66%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;86;81;Partly sunny;90;82;SE;8;72%;15%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;83;59;Severe thunderstorms;73;50;WNW;7;82%;90%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A passing shower;87;77;Mostly sunny, nice;87;78;ENE;12;70%;41%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Increasing clouds;60;47;Pleasant and warmer;71;49;N;9;49%;16%;4

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine;64;44;Plenty of sun;64;52;NW;7;55%;1%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;High clouds;91;81;A t-storm in spots;97;80;E;8;61%;55%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cooler;59;55;Partly sunny;66;54;WNW;10;63%;34%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, warm;99;77;Sunny and hot;102;80;SE;6;20%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy with sunshine;88;63;Mostly sunny;90;63;NNW;9;42%;80%;10

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and very warm;104;77;Mostly sunny, warm;101;77;NE;8;21%;12%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and beautiful;89;75;Sunny and pleasant;89;75;W;8;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny and hot;95;77;Severe thunderstorms;91;67;NNE;5;52%;88%;10

Tokyo, Japan;Rather cloudy;73;64;Partly sunny, nice;77;64;ENE;10;64%;33%;3

Toronto, Canada;Hazy sun;80;66;Clouds and sun;80;72;S;6;69%;29%;10

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;94;81;Sunny and very warm;98;76;ESE;5;28%;0%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot in the a.m.;109;76;Mostly sunny, cooler;93;72;WNW;11;41%;2%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;84;55;Partly sunny;84;59;ESE;8;26%;4%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;74;62;Periods of rain;71;60;ESE;5;72%;86%;3

Vienna, Austria;Some sun and nice;74;58;A stray t-shower;76;55;NW;9;33%;41%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;93;78;A t-storm around;92;78;W;7;60%;64%;6

Vilnius, Lithuania;A thundershower;66;51;Thundershowers;63;50;NNW;8;89%;72%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershowers;66;52;A thundershower;68;50;NW;13;62%;63%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny, breezy;54;49;An afternoon shower;58;51;NNW;19;77%;45%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with showers;85;77;Heavy showers;89;77;W;9;77%;81%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;89;61;Mostly sunny, nice;89;64;NE;4;31%;7%;11

