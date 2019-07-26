Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Friday, July 26, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Saturday's Wind Direction;Saturday's Wind Speed (MPH);Saturday's Humidity (%);Saturday's Chance of Precip. (%);Saturday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sunshine;83;74;A shower in the a.m.;81;74;SW;11;91%;91%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;109;87;Sunny and very warm;107;91;NE;6;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and very warm;100;70;Sunny and breezy;98;70;W;18;33%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine and humid;84;70;Mostly sunny;84;70;WSW;14;34%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Some sun, very hot;97;67;Cooler but humid;81;64;NW;6;73%;66%;5

Anchorage, United States;Showers around;63;54;Rain and drizzle;66;54;S;6;76%;88%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;110;81;Sunshine and warm;104;82;SE;8;32%;3%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Partly sunny;72;53;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;SSE;4;49%;2%;7

Asuncion, Paraguay;Decreasing clouds;61;44;Cool with some sun;64;46;SE;7;65%;0%;2

Athens, Greece;Sunshine and nice;91;71;Plenty of sunshine;93;73;W;6;35%;0%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Occasional rain;60;52;Partly sunny;61;52;ENE;9;76%;32%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;82;Plenty of sun;111;81;WNW;14;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;94;73;Mostly sunny;91;69;S;5;59%;9%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;79;69;A t-storm in spots;82;68;W;12;68%;55%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy;92;79;Some brightening;93;78;SW;8;64%;42%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine and humid;85;72;Mostly sunny;82;69;SSW;10;71%;44%;6

Beijing, China;Sunny and hot;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;ESE;7;56%;29%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;91;69;A t-storm in spots;95;70;W;4;49%;75%;9

Berlin, Germany;Mostly sunny, warm;87;66;Partly sunny;83;67;E;10;46%;58%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Spotty showers;64;49;Rain and drizzle;63;48;SE;8;72%;78%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;54;Mostly sunny;76;55;SE;11;52%;1%;7

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;A t-storm in spots;83;67;E;10;67%;75%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Clouds and sun, warm;87;65;Showers and t-storms;73;62;WNW;6;83%;84%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Decreasing clouds;88;63;Partly sunny, warm;92;63;ESE;5;46%;8%;9

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;95;66;A t-storm in spots;85;66;E;7;60%;73%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A shower or two;55;41;Brilliant sunshine;58;44;ENE;4;77%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;83;63;NNE;7;33%;2%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;84;77;A morning shower;86;77;WSW;7;78%;60%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine;98;76;Mostly sunny;97;74;NNW;8;35%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;70;48;Mostly sunny;65;47;S;6;81%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A p.m. t-storm;79;67;A p.m. t-storm;80;67;ESE;4;65%;73%;12

Chennai, India;Cloudy;91;78;High clouds;96;81;SW;9;60%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun;83;71;Warm with some sun;86;72;SW;11;59%;35%;9

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Brief showers;90;79;A t-storm around;86;80;SW;9;78%;68%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Sunny and nice;80;62;Partly sunny;78;64;ENE;10;60%;66%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sun and clouds;85;77;Mostly sunny, nice;86;79;WSW;4;78%;30%;12

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;91;72;Mostly sunny;94;76;SE;7;47%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;More sun than clouds;86;68;Partly sunny;85;69;SSE;13;70%;36%;8

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;88;78;Thunderstorms;87;79;E;10;84%;80%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;92;64;A p.m. thunderstorm;88;62;WSW;6;41%;76%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray thunderstorm;86;79;A morning t-storm;86;79;SE;13;84%;82%;4

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;94;69;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;SSE;6;64%;3%;7

Dublin, Ireland;A p.m. t-shower;71;54;Clouds and sun;68;53;WNW;7;67%;32%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;71;Sunny and hot;102;71;NE;7;16%;0%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;83;67;Sunny, breezy, nice;80;68;W;17;56%;3%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;Sun and clouds;93;81;SSE;5;66%;64%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;78;43;Sunny and nice;74;41;ESE;7;35%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sun and some clouds;89;76;A t-storm around;90;76;ENE;8;68%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Partly sunny, nice;80;62;Mostly sunny, warm;82;65;WNW;7;55%;5%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;93;78;WSW;9;73%;69%;11

Hong Kong, China;A stray a.m. t-storm;92;81;A t-storm around;92;80;S;7;70%;83%;6

Honolulu, United States;Mostly sunny, breezy;90;75;Partly sunny, breezy;90;76;ENE;17;56%;44%;13

Hyderabad, India;Rain and a t-storm;84;71;Cloudy, a t-storm;78;71;W;14;84%;95%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly cloudy, humid;88;78;Morning showers;87;75;NE;10;77%;100%;9

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and beautiful;82;68;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;NE;10;62%;0%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;More sun than clouds;90;72;Partly sunny;91;73;E;9;61%;39%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Turning cloudy, hot;104;88;Mainly cloudy;97;85;NNW;9;50%;2%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and nice;72;40;Mostly sunny;68;40;NW;6;44%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny and hot;98;68;Mostly sunny and hot;96;70;NE;4;33%;29%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy;92;84;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;85;WSW;20;63%;56%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers and t-storms;81;69;Showers and t-storms;82;69;SSE;5;84%;87%;5

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;106;82;Warm with some sun;106;82;SSW;8;23%;3%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;77;60;A t-storm in spots;80;63;E;6;61%;48%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;81;A stray shower;92;78;ENE;16;57%;64%;13

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clearing;87;68;Periods of sun;87;68;WSW;7;56%;11%;8

Kolkata, India;Thunderstorms;88;79;Couple of t-storms;89;79;SSE;7;79%;80%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun;94;77;A t-storm around;91;77;WNW;5;69%;55%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny;56;24;Sunshine;55;24;ENE;6;29%;12%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;82;76;A little a.m. rain;83;75;SW;8;82%;96%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;62;58;Partly sunny;62;57;SSE;8;78%;6%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny;76;64;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;NW;9;69%;26%;10

London, United Kingdom;A t-shower, cooler;76;62;Spotty showers;69;59;WNW;9;79%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, warm;89;67;Sunny and warm;88;67;SSW;6;49%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;76;68;Partly sunny;76;67;SSW;6;76%;2%;8

Madrid, Spain;Not as hot;89;65;Sunny and pleasant;82;60;NNW;9;33%;6%;10

Male, Maldives;Inc. clouds;88;81;Clearing;88;82;W;5;67%;29%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun;91;78;Morning showers;89;77;N;3;71%;95%;8

Manila, Philippines;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;NNW;7;78%;77%;7

Melbourne, Australia;Heavy p.m. showers;57;48;A few showers;59;45;WSW;8;80%;69%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Showers and t-storms;69;55;A p.m. t-storm;71;55;W;5;65%;82%;15

Miami, United States;A shower or t-storm;89;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;90;79;ESE;7;66%;73%;12

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;74;61;A t-storm in spots;74;60;E;7;89%;45%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;81;76;A morning shower;81;75;SSW;15;74%;57%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and drizzle;55;47;Mostly sunny;54;41;ESE;6;79%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;Mostly sunny;86;71;SW;3;51%;27%;8

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;79;62;Partly sunny, warm;81;64;N;8;58%;37%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain;88;81;Breezy with rain;86;82;WSW;15;83%;92%;4

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;76;51;Sun and some clouds;78;52;NE;7;52%;25%;11

New York, United States;Sunny, nice and warm;86;70;Sunshine, seasonable;86;72;S;6;54%;17%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;76;Sunny and hot;100;72;W;13;31%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;69;54;Mostly sunny;72;55;W;5;72%;14%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning out cloudy;89;79;A couple of t-storms;84;75;W;9;84%;86%;4

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny, warm;84;65;Partly sunny;81;63;NNE;6;52%;13%;4

Ottawa, Canada;Abundant sunshine;88;62;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;10;55%;60%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;82;78;Cloudy with a shower;82;79;E;17;84%;82%;3

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;74;Showers and t-storms;88;75;NW;8;82%;84%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Downpours;86;74;Afternoon showers;89;75;E;4;80%;100%;10

Paris, France;A t-storm in spots;85;63;Showers and t-storms;70;60;NW;8;69%;82%;4

Perth, Australia;Clouds, then sun;61;50;Mostly cloudy;67;49;SSE;7;69%;44%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;92;77;A t-storm or two;95;77;WSW;6;58%;72%;12

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Sunny intervals;83;71;Partly sunny, nice;85;72;SE;16;69%;32%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A stray p.m. t-storm;92;74;A t-storm around;93;74;SSE;6;52%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny and hot;91;65;A t-storm in spots;85;66;WNW;6;44%;73%;6

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;92;73;A t-storm around;94;77;S;6;63%;55%;4

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;72;52;Clouds and sun, nice;71;52;SSW;8;46%;44%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Clouds and sun, nice;77;61;Mostly sunny;75;62;N;9;64%;3%;11

Recife, Brazil;A shower or two;81;72;Showers around;80;71;SE;10;80%;94%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;62;55;Considerable clouds;64;57;ESE;8;79%;66%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;78;64;Partly sunny, warm;84;62;E;9;58%;12%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;80;63;Abundant sunshine;81;66;NW;5;63%;1%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;108;80;Sunny and hot;113;80;N;9;9%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Hot with sunshine;95;69;Mostly sunny, nice;90;72;SSE;10;49%;33%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny;84;63;Sunny and very warm;87;65;NW;6;52%;14%;5

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;69;57;Sunny and pleasant;72;57;SW;8;65%;0%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;77;64;Showers and t-storms;79;65;ENE;8;68%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny, nice;88;81;Partly sunny;88;79;E;11;73%;44%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;Clouds and sun, nice;78;65;Periods of sun, nice;78;65;NNE;6;78%;44%;13

Sana'a, Yemen;Showers around;83;61;Inc. clouds;83;60;SSW;8;31%;12%;11

Santiago, Chile;Decreasing clouds;61;39;Cloudy;62;41;S;3;41%;8%;1

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;Partly sunny;91;75;N;6;69%;29%;13

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Nice with some sun;74;56;Plenty of sunshine;73;58;NNW;6;78%;27%;10

Seattle, United States;Mostly sunny;84;63;Not as warm;73;57;NE;6;60%;57%;6

Seoul, South Korea;Rain;81;76;A shower or t-storm;89;77;SW;4;82%;84%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and hot;99;84;Rain and drizzle;95;84;SSE;8;74%;82%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sunshine;90;82;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;6;67%;55%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny;87;60;A t-storm in spots;88;62;SSE;4;52%;55%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Mostly sunny;89;79;Mostly sunny;89;79;ENE;13;71%;44%;13

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;83;62;Mostly sunny;82;62;ENE;9;56%;7%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly cloudy;67;51;Clouds and sun;67;49;WSW;9;61%;20%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;95;80;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;79;ESE;5;63%;61%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;78;65;Mostly sunny, warm;82;64;ENE;9;60%;5%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;99;71;Sunny and very warm;99;72;N;7;23%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine and windy;86;62;Nice with sunshine;85;64;NNW;9;50%;8%;10

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;107;81;Mostly sunny, warm;103;85;ESE;9;12%;2%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;90;75;Sunshine and nice;88;76;W;9;55%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and very warm;94;72;Mostly sunny and hot;96;71;E;4;41%;4%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, breezy;87;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SSW;18;77%;82%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunlit and nice;80;67;Partly sunny, humid;80;70;SW;9;73%;49%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;88;73;Sunny and beautiful;93;82;ESE;5;47%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Hot with sunshine;104;73;Mostly sunny;96;74;NW;7;43%;6%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;73;57;Couple of t-storms;68;51;WSW;16;73%;78%;7

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;81;61;Spotty showers;75;56;SSE;6;54%;63%;7

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny and hot;96;68;A t-storm in spots;78;67;ESE;6;74%;77%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;88;76;A t-storm around;91;75;W;7;60%;55%;13

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;73;61;Partial sunshine;74;60;E;7;86%;31%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A shower or t-storm;80;60;A t-storm in spots;82;65;ESE;8;52%;51%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Sunshine;56;48;Breezy with sunshine;58;51;N;15;82%;8%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Morning showers;86;77;Cloudy with showers;83;76;S;7;83%;99%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny, warm;94;63;Mostly sunny;91;63;NNE;4;34%;9%;10

_____

