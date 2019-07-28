Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, July 28, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A morning t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;81;74;SSW;8;85%;74%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Hot with sunshine;112;95;Mostly sunny and hot;111;93;NNE;9;32%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;98;69;Sunny and very warm;99;68;W;16;38%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;80;69;Sunny and nice;82;69;ENE;11;63%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rather cloudy;75;60;Periods of sun;75;58;NW;11;65%;7%;7

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;67;54;Partly sunny;67;57;SSW;6;72%;42%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, nice;99;80;Sunshine and nice;95;75;ESE;9;32%;24%;10

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;85;65;A morning shower;84;62;W;14;41%;52%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly cloudy;69;55;Clouds and sun;77;59;SSE;5;68%;20%;3

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;93;72;Plenty of sunshine;94;74;W;8;41%;3%;10

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;59;51;Cloudy;62;51;N;5;78%;74%;1

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;112;80;Sunny and hot;113;83;NNW;5;14%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;94;67;Clouds and sun;93;71;SSE;4;51%;11%;7

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;81;69;Mostly cloudy;77;68;WSW;11;74%;44%;4

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;95;79;Partly sunny;89;78;W;9;77%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Sunny and beautiful;81;69;Mostly sunny;83;71;WSW;11;66%;4%;9

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;Cloudy, p.m. rain;81;73;WSW;6;93%;85%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;89;67;A t-storm in spots;81;67;WNW;5;63%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;A p.m. t-storm;88;69;Showers and t-storms;86;68;WNW;6;64%;85%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A shower or t-storm;64;48;A shower or t-storm;67;48;SE;7;69%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;76;55;Nice with some sun;79;56;ESE;8;50%;3%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm, warmer;85;66;Showers and t-storms;82;67;WNW;9;78%;77%;4

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly cloudy;70;57;Pleasant and warmer;77;61;SSE;5;57%;6%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Clouds and sun;91;64;A shower or t-storm;79;63;ENE;6;64%;66%;5

Budapest, Hungary;A shower or t-storm;87;66;Showers and t-storms;83;66;NW;5;75%;70%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly cloudy;61;49;Low clouds;57;45;WSW;4;76%;40%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;83;63;Clouds and sun, nice;82;65;NE;6;36%;13%;8

Busan, South Korea;High clouds;84;76;Clouds and sun;87;77;SW;8;73%;44%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;96;73;Sunny and very warm;100;77;N;5;30%;0%;11

Cape Town, South Africa;High clouds;61;52;Mostly sunny;65;54;NNW;20;71%;69%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;80;67;A shower or t-storm;79;68;S;3;73%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Cloudy;93;79;Partly sunny;95;78;SSW;9;58%;44%;8

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sunshine;88;75;Showers and t-storms;82;69;WNW;11;74%;65%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower or two;89;79;A morning shower;86;79;SSW;9;76%;60%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;A t-storm in spots;75;65;A shower or t-storm;80;65;ESE;7;71%;80%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Inc. clouds;85;78;Partly sunny;86;79;SSW;4;80%;41%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly cloudy;93;76;SSE;7;54%;42%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partly sunny;84;68;A stray shower;86;71;SSE;12;76%;47%;9

Delhi, India;A morning t-storm;91;81;A t-storm in spots;94;82;ESE;12;70%;55%;11

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;89;61;Mostly sunny;92;63;S;7;32%;12%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;Clearing, a t-storm;91;81;S;11;72%;74%;9

Dili, East Timor;Sunshine;95;68;Partly sunny, nice;85;68;SSE;5;61%;2%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Partial sunshine;69;52;Partly sunny;68;55;ESE;8;69%;69%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;104;73;Sunshine, very hot;105;74;NNE;7;13%;0%;10

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;81;67;Sunny and pleasant;84;70;W;12;67%;0%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;81;A t-storm in spots;91;80;E;6;74%;76%;9

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;Sunny and nice;75;43;E;5;35%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;88;74;A t-storm in spots;89;73;ENE;7;72%;66%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Warm with sunshine;90;58;Partly sunny, cooler;71;50;ENE;8;54%;24%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;91;75;A t-storm or two;92;78;WSW;11;72%;70%;9

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy with a shower;89;80;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;E;6;75%;70%;7

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, breezy;90;78;Partly sunny;90;78;ENE;14;56%;44%;11

Hyderabad, India;A few showers;77;70;Showers around;75;70;W;13;85%;82%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Inc. clouds;88;79;Decreasing clouds;93;78;NE;6;67%;44%;5

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunshine and nice;82;68;Sunny and humid;86;71;NE;6;64%;5%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;90;75;A shower in the a.m.;91;73;ENE;7;61%;57%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;103;85;Sunny and very warm;101;85;N;10;40%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;70;42;Sunny and nice;74;43;WNW;3;22%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;94;70;Mostly sunny;93;70;NE;5;39%;18%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Cloudy and breezy;92;79;Showers and t-storms;89;79;WNW;10;74%;96%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A p.m. t-storm;86;69;Afternoon t-showers;85;69;S;5;81%;89%;11

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;105;81;Warm with some sun;104;81;S;16;31%;30%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;85;61;Mostly sunny;86;66;SSW;5;52%;34%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A shower or t-storm;89;77;NNE;7;69%;77%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Decreasing clouds;85;67;High clouds;87;68;SW;7;56%;9%;5

Kolkata, India;Rain and a t-storm;92;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;SSW;13;82%;76%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;93;74;A t-storm around;91;76;N;5;71%;64%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Sunshine and mild;59;29;Sunny and mild;60;27;NNE;8;16%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;81;76;A t-storm in spots;80;75;WSW;7;83%;56%;3

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;62;58;Sun and some clouds;61;58;S;6;77%;2%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly sunny, nice;79;64;Sunny and pleasant;75;61;N;11;55%;0%;10

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;69;57;Periods of sun, nice;75;60;ESE;9;54%;11%;5

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;88;66;Mostly sunny;86;65;S;5;54%;0%;11

Luanda, Angola;Sun and clouds;77;65;Some brightening;76;67;SSW;7;75%;4%;4

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;WNW;7;27%;0%;10

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;81;Mostly cloudy;88;80;SSW;6;67%;13%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny;89;78;Partly sunny, nice;90;79;N;3;63%;33%;10

Manila, Philippines;Showers and t-storms;82;78;Showers and t-storms;86;77;ESE;6;80%;90%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Becoming cloudy;59;47;Clouds and sun;58;44;SSE;6;70%;66%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;74;54;A p.m. t-storm;74;53;SSW;5;51%;82%;14

Miami, United States;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;89;79;SE;7;68%;63%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Lots of sun, warmer;81;61;Sunshine, a shower;78;55;NE;6;72%;59%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;81;76;An afternoon shower;81;76;SSW;12;77%;57%;7

Montevideo, Uruguay;Fog will lift;56;46;Mostly cloudy;55;49;SW;5;81%;33%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;84;68;A shower or t-storm;88;70;SSW;4;60%;82%;8

Moscow, Russia;Nice with some sun;78;48;Cloudy and cooler;62;48;NNW;9;44%;9%;2

Mumbai, India;Rain and drizzle;87;81;Cloudy with showers;86;81;SW;16;85%;100%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Becoming cloudy;75;52;Rather cloudy;77;56;ENE;6;57%;36%;7

New York, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;90;75;Partly sunny;91;76;SSW;7;54%;39%;9

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and hot;99;70;Sunny and hot;99;72;N;8;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;79;60;Mostly cloudy;79;61;ESE;8;61%;0%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A shower or t-storm;93;76;W;7;66%;73%;11

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;82;61;E;5;56%;72%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;83;65;Clouds and sun;89;71;SSW;9;63%;62%;8

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;79;Brief a.m. showers;84;79;ENE;12;80%;85%;5

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;75;Showers and t-storms;87;75;NW;7;78%;84%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;89;75;Spotty showers;87;74;E;5;79%;77%;6

Paris, France;Variable clouds;75;55;Partly sunny, warmer;84;61;SSW;6;50%;9%;7

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;66;51;Mostly sunny;69;53;E;8;60%;4%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;91;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;78;SW;7;66%;58%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds rolling in;84;70;Mostly cloudy;84;71;SE;14;67%;31%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;91;73;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;56%;64%;13

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;81;67;Showers and t-storms;83;67;NW;5;73%;82%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and a t-storm;88;77;Showers and t-storms;82;76;SSE;8;90%;84%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Periods of sun, nice;72;51;Increasing clouds;74;50;S;8;41%;31%;12

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;76;64;Nice with sunshine;78;62;W;8;64%;0%;11

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;81;71;A shower in the a.m.;82;71;S;10;71%;74%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;61;56;Morning showers;65;55;S;5;88%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Warm with sunshine;84;65;Not as warm;75;58;ENE;7;58%;32%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;78;66;Turning sunny, nice;77;64;NE;5;70%;6%;5

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;106;79;Mostly sunny and hot;113;80;NE;9;7%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;A heavy thunderstorm;79;66;Partly sunny, warmer;86;68;W;7;68%;10%;9

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cooler in the p.m.;81;48;Cooler;65;46;N;7;58%;69%;3

San Francisco, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;70;56;Low clouds, then sun;66;56;W;13;68%;2%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;65;A p.m. t-storm;81;62;ENE;10;63%;82%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;87;79;A shower;86;78;E;11;78%;88%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A p.m. t-storm;79;66;Partly sunny;79;65;NNE;6;72%;36%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;83;60;Increasing clouds;82;61;WNW;8;34%;14%;12

Santiago, Chile;Turning cloudy;60;45;Partly sunny;64;46;SW;3;60%;15%;4

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;88;74;A t-storm in spots;90;75;N;6;67%;78%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;79;56;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;NNW;10;61%;25%;10

Seattle, United States;Lots of sun, nice;77;57;Nice with sunshine;79;57;NE;5;57%;3%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Spotty showers;86;77;SSW;6;79%;76%;4

Shanghai, China;Rather cloudy, windy;95;84;Partly sunny and hot;97;84;SSE;18;62%;13%;11

Singapore, Singapore;Sunny intervals;91;83;A t-storm in spots;90;82;SE;8;69%;45%;11

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sun, some clouds;86;61;A shower or t-storm;80;60;SSW;6;73%;80%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;88;79;Brief showers;88;78;SE;13;77%;88%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny and very warm;88;62;A shower in places;80;58;NE;8;65%;77%;5

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;65;47;Turning cloudy;68;53;SW;8;57%;71%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;91;79;A t-storm in spots;94;79;SE;6;63%;55%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Lots of sun, warm;88;60;Partly sunny, cooler;73;57;W;7;45%;64%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;102;77;Sunny and hot;106;77;N;7;19%;3%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;64;A morning shower;87;66;NE;8;53%;64%;3

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny and hot;103;82;Sunny and very warm;101;82;NW;8;16%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;88;74;Sunny and pleasant;88;72;ENE;8;52%;0%;11

Tirana, Albania;Partial sunshine;93;70;Not as warm;83;71;NNE;4;60%;35%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Spotty a.m. showers;87;78;A p.m. t-storm;90;79;S;11;77%;75%;11

Toronto, Canada;A t-storm in spots;78;67;A t-storm in spots;82;69;SW;11;80%;76%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;96;77;Sunny and nice;88;76;E;8;59%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny;94;71;Sunny and pleasant;90;70;NW;8;40%;0%;10

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A strong t-storm;69;49;A t-storm in spots;56;51;NW;6;79%;70%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Nice with some sun;77;58;Mostly sunny, nice;77;58;SE;5;55%;27%;7

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;84;67;Showers and t-storms;77;68;W;11;76%;76%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;95;77;A t-storm in spots;95;76;W;6;62%;66%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;61;A shower in spots;81;56;ENE;6;71%;63%;6

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;89;69;A t-storm in spots;90;68;NW;6;57%;77%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and breezy;56;47;Mostly sunny;58;47;N;6;72%;20%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Rainy times;86;77;Showers around;86;77;SW;9;79%;92%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunshine and warm;93;63;Mostly sunny;92;66;NE;4;36%;7%;10

