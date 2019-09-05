Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly cloudy;82;75;A t-storm around;83;75;SW;11;88%;55%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Clouds and sun, warm;108;89;Sun and some clouds;108;89;NNW;7;46%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;94;70;Sunny, breezy, nice;93;70;W;16;51%;4%;8

Algiers, Algeria;Partly sunny, nice;79;68;Mostly sunny;78;67;ENE;16;52%;7%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Spotty showers;61;51;Rain, breezy;65;52;SW;16;74%;88%;2

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;64;48;Inc. clouds;63;47;ESE;4;73%;0%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and pleasant;89;60;Sunny and pleasant;88;57;ESE;7;23%;4%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;Spotty showers;62;43;A little p.m. rain;59;46;W;6;70%;74%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;69;61;Warmer;88;74;NE;9;54%;21%;7

Athens, Greece;Sunshine, pleasant;86;72;Sunny and delightful;87;70;N;10;47%;8%;7

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;59;52;A shower in the a.m.;57;50;SW;17;68%;84%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;80;Sunny and very warm;109;78;NW;10;20%;0%;8

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Mostly cloudy;95;73;A shower in the p.m.;92;72;S;5;68%;76%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;80;69;A t-storm in spots;82;70;W;15;68%;56%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Downpours;89;77;Brief showers;88;79;WSW;7;75%;78%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Clouds and sun;81;66;Sunny and beautiful;76;64;SSE;8;57%;7%;6

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;91;68;S;5;40%;1%;6

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny, warmer;83;58;Mostly cloudy;84;62;WSW;5;46%;24%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sunshine;72;47;Partly sunny;68;50;S;7;44%;5%;4

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;69;50;Decreasing clouds;68;46;SE;8;62%;34%;15

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;91;61;Mostly sunny;87;60;E;14;38%;1%;10

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;79;59;Showers and t-storms;71;55;NNW;11;58%;86%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;60;44;Mostly cloudy;64;52;WSW;8;57%;70%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Clearing;79;55;Partly sunny;82;57;E;5;39%;26%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;80;55;Mostly cloudy;79;59;NE;5;51%;44%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Clouds break;53;44;Partly sunny;59;53;ESE;11;74%;17%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Periods of sun;86;67;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;N;7;26%;7%;9

Busan, South Korea;Very humid;86;76;Some brightening;85;78;ESE;9;81%;63%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;98;78;Sunny and hot;100;75;NNE;6;27%;0%;9

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;68;48;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;SE;5;63%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower or t-storm;81;68;A shower or t-storm;80;68;S;4;68%;80%;11

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;93;81;Cloudy and very warm;98;82;S;11;63%;44%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;72;64;Clouds and sun, nice;75;61;N;10;74%;27%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A couple of showers;87;78;A shower;86;79;SSW;9;80%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Thundershowers;63;49;Showers around;62;53;SW;10;65%;86%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly cloudy, humid;85;79;Mostly sunny, nice;86;81;WSW;5;86%;36%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;75;Sunshine and hot;101;76;SE;5;40%;2%;8

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;88;70;Partly sunny;89;71;SSE;12;65%;30%;11

Delhi, India;Mainly cloudy;93;81;A t-storm in spots;92;81;ESE;6;75%;57%;5

Denver, United States;Warmer with some sun;96;63;A p.m. t-storm;84;61;SSW;6;47%;66%;6

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;A couple of showers;91;79;SE;11;73%;75%;10

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;95;68;Sunny and nice;85;69;SSE;6;59%;8%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A shower in the a.m.;63;52;A morning shower;61;49;W;16;75%;62%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;88;61;Sunny and nice;86;57;NNE;6;18%;0%;7

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and humid;82;73;Partly sunny, humid;80;73;ENE;17;82%;1%;7

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;95;79;A t-storm around;96;80;SSE;4;64%;52%;11

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and nice;83;50;Sunny and pleasant;78;51;ESE;9;18%;25%;10

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;74;Partly sunny;89;75;N;5;69%;37%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;66;55;A morning t-shower;61;47;W;15;81%;62%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;WSW;13;78%;63%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain and a t-storm;86;77;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;E;7;75%;74%;8

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;91;79;A morning shower;91;79;ENE;18;53%;66%;11

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;86;71;A t-storm around;81;72;W;12;77%;55%;3

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine and warm;97;79;Partly sunny, humid;95;77;SSE;6;66%;62%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, breezy;80;69;Sunny and pleasant;79;66;ENE;12;54%;3%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;89;73;Mostly sunny;91;71;ENE;9;55%;9%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;99;86;Clouds and sun, warm;97;86;N;14;51%;0%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Thickening clouds;79;48;Cooler;62;42;ENE;8;54%;55%;8

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;101;59;Sunny and very warm;92;56;N;6;14%;0%;9

Karachi, Pakistan;Clearing;95;80;Partly sunny and hot;96;81;W;9;67%;28%;10

Kathmandu, Nepal;A heavy p.m. t-storm;82;70;Heavy thunderstorms;82;69;S;5;83%;85%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Inc. clouds;97;82;Partly sunny;103;83;S;10;35%;15%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Thickening clouds;75;54;Some sun, pleasant;77;53;N;5;48%;12%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny;91;78;A t-storm in spots;90;79;NNW;6;66%;71%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;88;71;Clouds and sun;90;73;WSW;8;57%;37%;4

Kolkata, India;A thunderstorm;90;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SE;8;79%;66%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Sunny intervals;92;75;Partly sunny;94;75;E;5;64%;40%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;52;34;A t-storm in spots;52;31;WSW;7;62%;79%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Mostly cloudy;84;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;76;SW;7;80%;66%;11

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;64;59;Partly sunny;64;59;SSE;9;78%;8%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and very warm;89;69;Plenty of sunshine;89;66;N;7;28%;0%;7

London, United Kingdom;Increasing clouds;65;51;Rain tapering off;63;49;NW;14;75%;85%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and warm;91;70;Sunlit and warm;90;68;S;6;51%;0%;8

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;81;71;Partly sunny, nice;79;70;W;7;73%;28%;11

Madrid, Spain;Not as hot;82;55;Sunny and beautiful;81;59;NE;6;35%;0%;7

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun, nice;90;80;Partly sunny;89;81;SSW;7;71%;71%;11

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;92;78;An afternoon shower;90;76;SW;5;72%;75%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;87;79;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;80;WSW;14;72%;78%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;69;53;Cooler with showers;58;46;WSW;15;72%;92%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;75;57;A p.m. t-storm;77;54;N;5;44%;80%;10

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;91;79;Partly sunny;93;79;WSW;7;67%;30%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;72;49;A shower in the a.m.;71;46;NW;7;63%;55%;4

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;83;76;Partly sunny, nice;84;76;SSW;11;73%;53%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly cloudy, cool;50;44;Partly sunny;60;53;E;10;72%;23%;5

Montreal, Canada;Sunny;70;52;An afternoon shower;68;54;ENE;3;62%;55%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;66;57;A shower in the a.m.;72;57;NW;5;61%;66%;4

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;84;81;Showers and t-storms;86;80;SW;14;83%;90%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;74;55;Rather cloudy;77;57;E;6;60%;44%;10

New York, United States;Not as warm;76;64;A little p.m. rain;69;60;NNE;15;71%;81%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;92;71;Mostly sunny;90;69;W;9;54%;3%;8

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny;63;45;Mostly sunny, mild;69;48;ENE;10;62%;7%;4

Osaka-shi, Japan;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;76;Warmer with some sun;94;78;E;6;58%;15%;6

Oslo, Norway;Thundershowers;58;41;Showers around;56;47;SE;5;68%;70%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;71;49;Cloudy;66;51;ENE;9;68%;44%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the p.m.;83;77;Spotty showers;83;78;ESE;12;83%;96%;9

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;75;Showers and t-storms;87;74;NW;6;82%;84%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;93;75;Mostly sunny, nice;93;76;E;6;66%;10%;13

Paris, France;Not as warm;67;44;Clouds and sun;70;55;WNW;5;44%;60%;5

Perth, Australia;Brilliant sunshine;63;43;Plenty of sunshine;67;42;SSE;7;49%;0%;6

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;78;Some brightening;91;78;SW;10;65%;44%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;More clouds than sun;84;70;Nice with some sun;86;70;SE;15;63%;38%;11

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;93;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;SSE;5;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;71;51;Partial sunshine;66;52;ENE;4;44%;33%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Afternoon t-storms;80;69;Afternoon showers;77;71;E;5;90%;90%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Mostly cloudy;76;53;A shower in the p.m.;77;54;ESE;9;39%;66%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny, nice;79;65;Partly sunny;82;66;SSW;7;69%;6%;8

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;83;73;Sun and some clouds;82;72;SSE;12;66%;54%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Overcast;56;49;Cloudy;55;50;SSE;7;75%;68%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers around;74;56;A morning t-shower;67;48;WSW;11;69%;53%;4

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A little rain;71;65;A morning shower;71;63;E;9;73%;59%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;111;84;Mostly sunny and hot;113;83;ENE;5;8%;0%;11

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny, nice;86;62;Strong thunderstorms;81;59;N;7;76%;88%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;71;59;A little a.m. rain;65;51;SW;9;77%;79%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;69;60;Partly sunny;70;60;WSW;10;68%;2%;6

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;79;64;Showers and t-storms;78;66;ENE;6;78%;86%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;86;78;A shower or two;86;78;SE;7;74%;80%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;78;65;A p.m. t-storm;78;64;NE;4;88%;80%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly cloudy;83;61;Partly sunny, nice;86;60;NE;11;19%;4%;12

Santiago, Chile;Cooler;61;44;Clouds and sunshine;63;44;SW;4;58%;71%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;92;75;A t-storm in spots;91;74;N;7;70%;65%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and hot;95;57;Sunny and hot;91;57;NE;5;27%;0%;6

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;79;61;Mostly sunny;80;59;ENE;6;60%;4%;5

Seoul, South Korea;Heavy p.m. t-storms;81;71;Spotty showers;85;75;ENE;4;83%;84%;3

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;86;79;Rain and drizzle;84;77;W;13;84%;88%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;91;80;Lots of sun, warm;91;82;SE;9;66%;25%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Decreasing clouds;81;56;A shower or t-storm;81;57;SE;6;58%;65%;6

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;87;75;A shower in places;88;78;WNW;1;70%;62%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;67;50;Partly sunny;62;51;SW;5;64%;74%;3

Sydney, Australia;Sunny and pleasant;71;60;Partly sunny;83;52;WNW;15;48%;63%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;Thunderstorms;84;79;Brief a.m. showers;92;79;WSW;7;66%;79%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;A p.m. shower or two;73;54;A morning t-shower;63;48;SW;12;81%;61%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Mostly sunny, nice;82;60;Mostly sunny, nice;78;57;N;8;34%;0%;6

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun, nice;80;61;Mostly cloudy;76;62;NNW;6;71%;66%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;95;71;Sunny and nice;91;71;SSE;7;20%;0%;8

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;Mostly sunny;88;74;SSW;8;50%;1%;8

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny, warm;91;71;A shower or t-storm;93;71;E;4;50%;62%;6

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly cloudy;84;75;Clouds and sunshine;88;76;S;9;70%;30%;7

Toronto, Canada;Sunny;69;58;Showers around;67;58;NNW;9;75%;66%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;84;71;Mostly sunny, nice;84;73;N;6;64%;30%;8

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;87;70;Lots of sun, breezy;85;66;W;14;48%;1%;7

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouds and sun;77;52;A t-storm in spots;71;41;NNW;8;66%;64%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;80;60;Sunny;80;60;E;4;53%;5%;5

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;80;57;Cloudy and cooler;67;54;NNW;7;52%;74%;1

Vientiane, Laos;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;76;W;4;78%;76%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Sun and clouds, nice;72;53;Showers around;67;45;WNW;8;67%;65%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;78;54;Some sun;70;51;N;9;47%;10%;4

Wellington, New Zealand;Cooler with showers;53;46;A touch of rain;53;45;SSW;23;77%;81%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Showers this morning;86;77;Cloudy, a t-storm;83;77;SW;8;88%;80%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunshine and nice;85;61;NNE;3;42%;31%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather