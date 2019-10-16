Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, October 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;86;77;Clouds and sun, nice;85;77;WSW;9;83%;44%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Warm with sunshine;98;82;Sunshine and warm;98;79;NNW;8;49%;0%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny;88;65;Partly sunny;87;66;NNE;6;39%;10%;4

Algiers, Algeria;Sunny and nice;72;55;Sunshine, pleasant;75;59;E;5;67%;13%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain and drizzle;59;51;A shower in places;60;49;S;8;83%;76%;1

Anchorage, United States;Showers of rain/snow;39;30;Cloudy;44;32;NNE;8;68%;59%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Decreasing clouds;83;52;Mostly sunny;80;51;ESE;6;22%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Morning showers;55;33;Cooler;41;29;WNW;13;71%;60%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cloudy and warmer;78;64;A t-storm in spots;87;69;SSE;8;64%;74%;11

Athens, Greece;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Some sun and nice;78;61;SSE;5;62%;11%;4

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;60;55;Areas of low clouds;62;55;W;14;75%;36%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Turning cloudy, warm;98;70;Partly sunny, warm;97;69;NW;7;27%;3%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A thunderstorm;89;74;A t-storm or two;87;75;S;4;81%;79%;5

Bangalore, India;Couple of t-storms;82;69;Couple of t-storms;82;69;SE;7;77%;77%;8

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;93;77;Couple of t-storms;92;77;ENE;6;71%;77%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine, pleasant;74;58;Periods of sun;74;60;WSW;6;65%;12%;3

Beijing, China;Cloudy and cool;59;48;Rain and drizzle;57;45;E;5;66%;63%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and very warm;79;51;Partly sunny, warm;78;50;SSE;3;64%;3%;3

Berlin, Germany;Cooler, morning rain;58;53;A couple of showers;61;51;S;8;67%;75%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Partly sunny;66;47;Clouds and sun;67;50;ESE;6;65%;68%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny, warm;92;64;Partial sunshine;89;64;E;10;36%;7%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Cooler with clearing;62;44;Partly sunny;67;47;SE;8;74%;12%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Periods of rain;57;53;A shower in places;59;52;SSW;8;85%;77%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Low clouds and fog;68;48;Fog, then sun;74;47;ENE;3;74%;0%;3

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;68;45;Partly sunny, nice;72;47;ENE;3;64%;22%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Cloudy and cool;62;59;Rain and drizzle;67;54;SW;7;89%;89%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;68;Rain, a thunderstorm;82;68;NNE;5;49%;66%;4

Busan, South Korea;Clouds and sun;69;53;Mostly cloudy;70;61;NE;10;63%;29%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, warm;92;69;Sunshine, pleasant;90;69;N;6;42%;0%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;74;60;Clouds and sun;73;59;S;12;74%;1%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;80;66;A stray p.m. t-storm;81;66;SSE;3;73%;56%;7

Chennai, India;A shower or t-storm;86;78;Couple of t-storms;90;78;SE;6;75%;96%;3

Chicago, United States;Windy;52;41;Partly sunny;54;42;ESE;8;61%;1%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Morning showers;88;76;Showers and t-storms;86;76;SE;7;82%;91%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly cloudy;55;48;Periods of rain;57;49;SW;7;84%;74%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, humid;88;81;Mostly sunny, humid;88;80;NW;11;83%;6%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunlit, not as warm;71;51;Clouds and sunshine;75;53;SSE;6;51%;2%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Showers and t-storms;86;74;Showers, some heavy;84;74;SSE;11;85%;89%;4

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;91;73;Hazy sunshine;92;71;SE;6;50%;7%;5

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;79;44;Partly sunny, warm;80;48;SSW;6;15%;11%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Some sun, a shower;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;93;76;NNW;5;67%;65%;6

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun, nice;98;70;Mostly sunny;89;71;E;6;56%;4%;13

Dublin, Ireland;More sun than clouds;57;44;Thundershowers;56;42;SSW;11;79%;70%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Warm with sunshine;80;49;Plenty of sunshine;75;49;ENE;6;35%;6%;4

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny, nice;73;61;Mostly sunny;73;64;W;11;63%;3%;4

Hanoi, Vietnam;Occasional rain;86;73;Periods of rain;87;71;NE;6;71%;88%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunshine, pleasant;83;51;Sunny and pleasant;84;51;E;8;27%;1%;13

Havana, Cuba;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;Showers around;87;73;SE;5;73%;68%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;45;41;Rain tapering off;44;42;ENE;13;93%;86%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;76;A t-storm in spots;91;77;N;6;75%;56%;8

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;84;72;Sunny, low humidity;86;71;ENE;7;51%;26%;7

Honolulu, United States;A shower or two;86;75;A shower in spots;87;76;ENE;14;63%;57%;5

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;80;70;Couple of t-storms;83;70;ESE;6;80%;77%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;90;67;Variable clouds;84;64;NW;6;62%;55%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Low clouds;69;62;Areas of low clouds;73;58;NE;7;74%;41%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;77;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NE;7;64%;73%;11

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny, warm;97;82;Mostly sunny;96;82;WNW;8;44%;1%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;86;57;Mostly sunny, warm;89;59;N;4;29%;1%;12

Kabul, Afghanistan;Turning sunny, warm;85;48;Not as warm;76;49;N;6;34%;55%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;96;72;Sunny and very warm;97;72;WNW;6;42%;0%;6

Kathmandu, Nepal;Some sun, pleasant;79;58;Hazy sunshine;78;59;SSE;5;68%;35%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Increasing clouds;100;78;Mostly sunny, nice;100;78;S;7;30%;7%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny, warm;72;45;Mostly sunny, warm;69;44;NW;6;69%;3%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;An afternoon shower;89;76;An afternoon shower;89;76;NE;8;66%;83%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;89;73;A stray a.m. t-storm;82;72;W;6;78%;78%;3

Kolkata, India;A shower in the a.m.;90;76;Spotty showers;92;76;W;4;75%;69%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Rain and a t-storm;91;75;Couple of t-storms;89;74;NW;4;83%;88%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;56;38;Showers around;53;38;ENE;6;67%;92%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm around;86;73;A stray thunderstorm;85;76;SW;6;82%;59%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;67;61;Cloudy;66;61;SSE;7;79%;14%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;71;61;Rain tapering off;72;60;WSW;7;84%;86%;1

London, United Kingdom;Mostly cloudy;62;45;Spotty showers;58;51;SSW;10;77%;87%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;87;61;Not as warm;76;57;SE;6;51%;2%;4

Luanda, Angola;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;75;Mostly cloudy, humid;83;75;SW;7;80%;44%;12

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;65;44;Spotty showers;62;52;SW;4;71%;85%;3

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;85;79;Heavy a.m. showers;86;80;SSE;5;77%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray thunderstorm;88;75;ESE;4;76%;78%;11

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm in spots;89;77;Sun and some clouds;92;77;E;6;62%;30%;9

Melbourne, Australia;A little a.m. rain;66;49;Showers around;60;45;WNW;16;67%;76%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;A p.m. t-storm;71;58;Showers and t-storms;65;55;NE;6;72%;82%;3

Miami, United States;Partly sunny, humid;88;77;A t-storm in spots;89;76;W;6;75%;57%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;65;52;Periods of sun, mild;60;44;WSW;9;73%;37%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;85;76;A thunderstorm;85;77;SE;7;76%;71%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cloudy and cool;61;58;Rain and drizzle;63;58;NNW;11;87%;75%;2

Montreal, Canada;A little rain;62;42;Cooler with rain;48;43;NW;15;86%;90%;1

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy;47;45;Some sun, pleasant;62;50;WSW;8;65%;40%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;95;79;Partly sunny;95;80;E;6;56%;14%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Turning cloudy;80;59;A shower or t-storm;75;60;ESE;7;76%;86%;10

New York, United States;Heavy afternoon rain;68;51;Very windy, cooler;59;50;WNW;26;59%;28%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;88;67;Mostly sunny;86;68;WNW;6;50%;3%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain, breezy, cooler;46;40;A touch of rain;44;25;WNW;13;86%;80%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;71;55;A shower in the a.m.;75;64;NE;8;66%;84%;3

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;46;43;Periods of rain;47;43;SE;6;83%;87%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Periods of rain;59;44;Cooler with showers;49;41;NW;14;88%;94%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers, some heavy;84;78;A thunderstorm;84;78;NNE;8;78%;76%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;85;76;Showers and t-storms;83;76;WNW;6;84%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;A shower in the p.m.;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;76;E;7;75%;57%;11

Paris, France;Rain;61;54;Spotty showers;59;53;SSW;7;70%;80%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunny;72;49;Partly sunny;69;52;SSE;11;52%;0%;5

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;91;77;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NE;7;68%;77%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Partial sunshine;89;70;Clouds and sun, nice;88;72;SE;10;70%;1%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;SE;5;58%;66%;7

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly cloudy;59;44;Partly sunny, nice;64;46;S;4;61%;18%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny, nice;70;40;Mostly cloudy;68;51;ENE;4;57%;13%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon rain;68;53;Showers around;68;54;WSW;10;66%;89%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and pleasant;73;50;Sunshine, pleasant;72;51;E;8;67%;3%;4

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;74;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;SSE;12;70%;83%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Cloudy;55;40;Mostly sunny;48;37;E;6;58%;3%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny, mild;65;49;Spotty showers;57;49;WSW;7;87%;86%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A passing shower;81;72;A morning shower;83;70;ENE;8;68%;42%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Increasing clouds;93;73;Clouds and sun;94;73;E;7;15%;0%;6

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, nice;72;52;Partly sunny;73;51;NW;6;67%;7%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A little p.m. rain;43;42;Rain and drizzle;44;42;ENE;7;94%;93%;0

San Francisco, United States;Becoming cloudy;64;55;Sun and some clouds;66;52;NW;12;70%;5%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;81;60;Showers and t-storms;80;61;ENE;6;77%;84%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;88;77;A shower in the p.m.;89;78;E;8;68%;80%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;73;65;Showers and t-storms;74;65;W;4;100%;83%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Mainly cloudy;77;49;Partly sunny;73;51;ENE;8;43%;13%;9

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;66;44;Mostly sunny;68;45;SSW;5;57%;27%;10

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;A shower in the p.m.;88;73;NNE;4;70%;80%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;58;Periods of rain;66;55;N;5;93%;86%;1

Seattle, United States;Rain;58;52;Periods of rain;57;48;SSW;10;77%;85%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Clouding up;71;49;Partly sunny, nice;71;53;SE;3;56%;4%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;72;63;Rather cloudy;70;64;WNW;9;75%;42%;2

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;95;81;Showers and t-storms;90;80;NW;3;77%;85%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and warm;76;46;Partly sunny, warm;76;47;SSE;4;54%;4%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;89;76;Spotty showers;89;74;ESE;9;75%;86%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;50;46;Mostly cloudy;50;45;SSE;5;90%;70%;1

Sydney, Australia;Showers around;72;61;Mostly sunny;80;55;WSW;16;46%;2%;9

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm in spots;78;72;A t-storm in spots;77;72;ENE;7;74%;73%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;51;47;Rain tapering off;51;49;SSE;5;100%;86%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;75;49;Mostly sunny;72;47;N;6;41%;3%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunny and very warm;79;50;Sunny and warm;74;50;ENE;5;51%;15%;4

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sun;83;60;Thickening clouds;80;59;SSE;6;18%;55%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Humid with sunshine;87;77;Mostly sunny;86;74;N;8;58%;1%;5

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;83;58;Partly sunny;83;58;ESE;4;50%;3%;4

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and clouds;65;60;Partly sunny;68;59;ENE;7;61%;69%;4

Toronto, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;57;44;Cloudy and windy;54;43;NNW;21;81%;44%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Increasing clouds;79;67;A shower in the a.m.;77;66;ESE;4;67%;55%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;77;61;Partly sunny;81;63;SSE;5;63%;13%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Clouding up, mild;54;16;Sunny;49;17;ESE;8;25%;0%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Periods of rain;55;49;Occasional rain;55;45;SW;8;74%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing and cooler;63;46;Partly sunny, nice;67;46;NW;4;74%;8%;3

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;93;71;ENE;6;52%;28%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, warm;66;50;Spotty showers;58;47;SW;12;73%;70%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouding up;70;48;Clouds and sun, mild;65;50;S;6;70%;14%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;55;51;Clouding up;64;55;NW;11;73%;93%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;91;75;A t-storm in spots;93;76;NW;5;72%;65%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny and warm;77;46;Mostly sunny, warm;75;49;NE;3;28%;0%;4

