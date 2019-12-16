Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 16, 2019

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Becoming cloudy;90;78;A morning shower;88;78;S;7;81%;62%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;87;73;Partly sunny;86;71;NE;12;53%;36%;3

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;56;39;Plenty of sunshine;57;38;N;5;75%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sun;72;59;P.M. showers, cooler;65;50;W;8;67%;100%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;47;43;A little p.m. rain;54;39;W;13;87%;84%;1

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;33;23;Variable cloudiness;29;20;NNE;10;73%;11%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Turning sunny;51;38;Cloudy;52;39;NW;5;62%;70%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with low clouds;12;0;Some brightening;12;5;S;8;99%;6%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain;78;65;Warmer;87;63;SSE;11;52%;3%;13

Athens, Greece;Decreasing clouds;66;49;Sunny and delightful;64;49;W;4;82%;0%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Spotty showers;73;67;Heavy rain, breezy;71;60;WNW;15;83%;92%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Cloudy;63;50;Partly sunny;65;46;NE;7;60%;29%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;89;73;Downpours;88;74;SE;5;79%;91%;5

Bangalore, India;Clouds and sun, nice;81;63;Mostly sunny, nice;80;59;ENE;8;58%;5%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Turning sunny, warm;95;74;Mostly sunny and hot;96;75;NNE;6;48%;4%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Cloudy;60;54;Rain, a thunderstorm;64;50;N;9;83%;80%;1

Beijing, China;A little a.m. snow;36;28;Mostly sunny;43;19;NNE;13;35%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mild with some sun;57;37;Areas of morning fog;57;35;SE;3;75%;0%;2

Berlin, Germany;Cloudy;47;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;51;46;SSW;8;77%;18%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;67;45;Mostly cloudy;67;44;SE;6;70%;44%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunshine and nice;85;67;Mostly sunny;86;67;NNW;7;44%;10%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly cloudy;48;42;Mild with low clouds;56;45;S;9;83%;6%;1

Brussels, Belgium;A touch of rain;49;46;A little p.m. rain;57;41;WNW;12;69%;84%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly sunny, mild;56;37;Mild with sunshine;57;40;WSW;7;79%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;45;Fog in the morning;58;44;S;8;72%;14%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Warmer;83;61;Mostly sunny;82;68;NE;8;61%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;83;67;Nice with some sun;82;68;N;5;44%;55%;10

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny;59;41;Morning rain;59;40;NW;4;91%;71%;1

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny;71;53;Mostly sunny, nice;72;55;NE;6;53%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny, warmer;76;59;Partly sunny;73;60;NW;14;63%;75%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;80;68;Partly sunny;81;67;SSE;4;63%;44%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;74;Hazy sunshine;87;74;NE;10;70%;7%;6

Chicago, United States;Cloudy;34;22;Sunny and chilly;33;15;WNW;11;59%;7%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Becoming cloudy;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;NE;6;81%;60%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Becoming cloudy;43;41;A little a.m. rain;47;41;SSW;8;91%;85%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;78;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;77;69;NNE;17;69%;0%;5

Dallas, United States;Cooler;49;30;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;W;8;48%;7%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;93;78;A shower in the a.m.;88;77;NNE;11;80%;84%;7

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;55;46;Hazy sunshine;67;45;W;8;63%;0%;4

Denver, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;32;15;Plenty of sunshine;42;23;SSW;5;30%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;79;57;NNW;6;65%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Afternoon showers;94;74;An afternoon shower;92;75;SE;5;66%;65%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly sunny, chilly;43;32;Partly sunny, chilly;41;32;SW;6;90%;24%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;55;30;Mostly sunny, mild;54;35;NNE;6;26%;1%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A little p.m. rain;62;52;Decreasing clouds;58;53;W;18;68%;44%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Partly sunny, warm;83;69;Cloudy and very warm;82;72;SE;5;72%;69%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;62;A t-shower in spots;83;56;NE;7;55%;44%;13

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;85;68;NNW;6;67%;83%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;36;35;Mostly cloudy;39;35;SSW;10;96%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sunshine;91;75;Clouds and sun;93;74;SE;6;54%;34%;5

Hong Kong, China;Turning sunny, warm;77;67;Hazy sunshine;79;67;E;6;72%;10%;4

Honolulu, United States;Spotty showers;82;75;Rain and drizzle;83;73;ENE;21;60%;66%;4

Hyderabad, India;Increasing clouds;83;61;Hazy sun;82;60;E;5;62%;2%;4

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sun;65;38;Hazy sunshine;64;40;NNE;4;53%;0%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny;59;43;Plenty of sun;59;44;SSW;6;77%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable clouds;88;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;SSE;7;78%;79%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;81;67;Mostly sunny;84;71;N;9;36%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;83;55;Clouds and sun;80;60;NW;9;59%;11%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;45;23;Mostly sunny;51;30;S;4;19%;0%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy with sunshine;75;53;Partly sunny, breezy;76;54;NE;14;36%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;37;Abundant sunshine;64;36;NW;4;61%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;84;57;Sunny and delightful;84;60;N;13;23%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun, mild;50;39;Sun and clouds, mild;50;40;SW;7;71%;8%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;87;77;An afternoon shower;88;77;ENE;11;63%;64%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm around;91;73;A thunderstorm;91;74;SSW;5;72%;85%;8

Kolkata, India;Partly sunny;79;64;Hazy sunshine;79;58;N;6;58%;5%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A stray p.m. t-storm;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;NNE;4;80%;85%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;Clouds and sun;62;40;A passing shower;60;40;E;7;58%;81%;12

Lagos, Nigeria;Turning cloudy;90;78;An afternoon shower;88;78;SW;6;77%;50%;7

Lima, Peru;Cloudy;71;66;Some brightening;72;65;SSE;6;72%;30%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Rain;54;46;Partly sunny;57;50;SSW;6;60%;65%;2

London, United Kingdom;A little rain;48;43;Rain and drizzle;45;36;SW;7;89%;83%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;67;46;Partly sunny;65;45;NE;6;27%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Variable clouds;87;76;Mostly cloudy;87;78;SSW;6;73%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Cloudy;58;46;Spotty showers;51;36;W;4;67%;62%;1

Male, Maldives;Cloudy;86;81;Afternoon showers;86;81;ENE;10;78%;95%;8

Manaus, Brazil;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;73;NE;6;78%;80%;6

Manila, Philippines;Some sunshine;91;76;Sunny and pleasant;90;77;ENE;6;60%;9%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunshine and nice;80;57;Mostly sunny;83;63;SSW;7;47%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Sunshine, pleasant;73;47;Partly sunny;71;44;NNE;5;46%;30%;5

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;76;Some sun, a shower;83;73;S;12;72%;76%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;39;33;Cloudy;43;37;SW;7;88%;44%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny intervals;88;76;Sunny and nice;88;77;ENE;12;62%;12%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Mostly sunny, nice;77;63;NE;8;66%;4%;11

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;26;22;Cloudy;29;21;WNW;0;75%;60%;1

Moscow, Russia;A thick cloud cover;37;34;Rain and snow shower;37;34;W;8;86%;77%;0

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny;88;68;Hazy sunshine;90;66;N;9;58%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;76;58;Partly sunny;78;59;NE;11;63%;68%;9

New York, United States;Snow and sleet;37;34;Rain and drizzle;38;30;NW;8;88%;73%;0

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunshine;66;48;Sunshine, pleasant;69;46;W;7;64%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of snow;15;7;Cloudy;11;8;S;8;88%;57%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny;57;47;Spotty showers;56;51;S;4;95%;86%;1

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny;33;24;A bit of p.m. snow;27;24;NNE;3;88%;82%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Partly sunny;28;17;Cloudy;28;15;NE;4;83%;84%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Showers around;86;78;Morning showers;85;78;SE;5;80%;97%;7

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;89;77;Showers and t-storms;88;76;NW;9;80%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers around;83;74;A shower or two;84;74;E;8;81%;69%;7

Paris, France;Cloudy;52;47;A little rain;59;42;NW;7;67%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and hot;100;71;Partial sunshine;88;70;S;12;35%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clouds and sun, warm;92;74;Sunny intervals;93;73;NNE;7;55%;29%;5

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Increasing clouds;91;73;Clouds and sun;91;71;SE;12;66%;14%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partial sunshine;90;71;An afternoon shower;89;72;ESE;7;59%;55%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Decreasing clouds;50;34;Mostly cloudy;42;35;SSW;3;93%;11%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Rain and drizzle;41;38;A shower in the a.m.;49;20;NW;7;69%;56%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;69;53;Cloudy with showers;68;51;SE;8;72%;95%;5

Rabat, Morocco;P.M. rain, windy;68;48;Cooler with rain;57;49;S;13;84%;82%;1

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;87;79;A shower in the a.m.;87;77;ESE;9;66%;61%;10

Reykjavik, Iceland;Partly sunny;39;25;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;28;NNE;9;62%;29%;0

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;41;36;An afternoon shower;42;38;S;6;92%;71%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sun;91;73;Mostly sunny;90;74;WNW;7;55%;3%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Partly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny, cooler;61;51;NNE;9;63%;9%;4

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;64;52;Increasing clouds;66;52;ENE;7;65%;11%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;36;34;Rain and drizzle;39;33;SW;9;76%;84%;0

San Francisco, United States;Partly sunny;55;45;A thick cloud cover;56;47;SE;7;62%;75%;1

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;81;63;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ENE;7;73%;83%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;82;74;A shower or two;83;75;ESE;15;77%;76%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;76;65;Afternoon showers;75;64;N;4;94%;100%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny;76;47;Sunny and nice;75;45;ENE;5;33%;7%;6

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;87;56;Plenty of sunshine;92;59;SSW;6;22%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A shower or two;85;70;A stray shower;84;70;NNE;6;79%;81%;4

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Rain;53;42;Partly sunny;55;43;SE;6;70%;61%;2

Seattle, United States;Mostly cloudy;45;38;Mostly cloudy;47;39;SSE;6;77%;34%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Turning cloudy, mild;55;43;Morning rain, cloudy;52;26;WNW;5;79%;65%;1

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny;68;54;Rain and drizzle;55;46;N;9;92%;89%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;88;78;A t-storm in spots;85;78;NW;5;83%;75%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, mild;47;32;Sunny and mild;52;33;SSE;4;72%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;75;A stray shower;85;75;E;16;77%;68%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Low clouds;40;37;A little p.m. rain;40;36;SE;7;92%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Turning cloudy;73;62;Mostly sunny;74;62;NNE;11;50%;1%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Sunny and very warm;75;62;Hazy sunshine;84;65;E;5;66%;5%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Spotty showers;39;37;Cloudy;42;37;S;8;90%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Plenty of sun;46;30;Partly sunny;51;35;ENE;5;46%;4%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy;58;35;Mostly sunny, mild;51;33;NE;6;66%;12%;2

Tehran, Iran;Increasing clouds;54;43;Rain and drizzle;47;39;WSW;6;56%;69%;1

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny;70;52;Mostly sunny;70;51;ENE;6;63%;1%;3

Tirana, Albania;Sunny and mild;69;45;Mostly sunny, mild;69;47;ESE;3;53%;2%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;43;Periods of rain;53;44;NNW;6;92%;74%;1

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;35;28;Cloudy;35;25;WSW;7;72%;72%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and delightful;72;55;High clouds;71;59;SE;11;55%;1%;2

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;73;58;Mainly cloudy;68;58;SSE;13;65%;26%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Decreasing clouds;12;-15;Mostly sunny, cold;4;-22;SW;5;69%;27%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Spotty showers;43;40;Spotty showers;48;41;E;5;71%;91%;0

Vienna, Austria;Rather cloudy;41;35;Mainly cloudy;44;35;ENE;4;89%;2%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Turning sunny, warm;90;62;Turning cloudy;91;63;NNW;2;55%;2%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Windy this morning;41;33;Cloudy;41;38;S;7;90%;36%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Becoming cloudy;45;39;Partly sunny, mild;49;40;S;7;92%;5%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;70;62;Heavy rain, breezy;72;52;S;16;80%;95%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Warm with sunshine;92;65;Partly sunny;93;63;NNW;6;51%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;44;28;NE;2;52%;3%;2

