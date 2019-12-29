Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 29, 2019

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny, humid;89;78;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;77;S;7;79%;56%;7

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and beautiful;78;65;Nice with sunshine;78;64;WNW;6;69%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;49;42;A p.m. shower or two;54;40;NNE;10;87%;77%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Decreasing clouds;60;44;Mostly sunny;56;44;ENE;7;66%;4%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly cloudy;41;35;Mostly sunny;46;37;WSW;12;68%;12%;1

Anchorage, United States;Snow at times;22;19;A bit of snow;33;28;N;2;79%;88%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny;59;38;Mostly sunny;55;36;E;5;52%;15%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little p.m. snow;20;10;A little a.m. snow;14;-4;WSW;7;68%;63%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunshine and hot;99;74;Partly sunny and hot;99;78;N;5;49%;11%;8

Athens, Greece;Rain and drizzle;45;41;Showers;46;42;N;15;82%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Breezy with clearing;70;60;Low clouds breaking;72;61;SW;15;72%;25%;5

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunshine and nice;67;45;Sunny and nice;72;44;S;7;49%;4%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. t-storm;91;74;Afternoon showers;89;75;ESE;7;66%;79%;7

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;80;63;Partly sunny;81;64;ESE;7;59%;30%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny, low humidity;92;74;Sunny;93;72;ESE;6;46%;5%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Low clouds and fog;56;44;Patchy fog, then sun;56;42;NW;7;73%;7%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;43;18;Sunny and colder;25;10;NNW;18;15%;0%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Clouds and sun;33;21;Partly sunny, chilly;33;20;SW;5;68%;2%;2

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny;36;33;Partial sunshine;44;36;WSW;8;47%;40%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Clouds and sun;71;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;67;53;ENE;5;74%;91%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly sunny;86;67;A t-storm in spots;84;67;W;6;63%;66%;13

Bratislava, Slovakia;Windy this morning;36;23;Partly sunny;35;27;E;4;75%;9%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;43;32;Mostly sunny;44;31;SW;8;61%;1%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Mostly cloudy;38;27;Partly sunny;39;24;WSW;7;50%;42%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;35;20;Mostly sunny;35;25;WSW;4;63%;10%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Very humid;88;75;Heavy thunderstorms;85;72;ESE;8;87%;93%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;Rather cloudy;78;68;Mostly cloudy;83;68;SE;6;46%;63%;6

Busan, South Korea;Rain, some ice early;47;42;Not as cool;59;21;WNW;5;66%;0%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Partly sunny;67;54;Sunny and breezy;63;46;SW;13;37%;0%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;78;64;Not as warm;71;62;SSE;23;67%;1%;4

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny, nice;81;64;Some sun;82;64;E;3;60%;27%;7

Chennai, India;Increasing clouds;86;73;A passing shower;84;74;ENE;8;78%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. rain;59;36;A few flurries;39;27;SW;20;81%;82%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;Partly sunny, nice;88;74;WNW;7;71%;15%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds, a shower;39;38;Mostly cloudy;46;40;W;11;82%;45%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;87;71;Mostly sunny;84;70;NNE;8;47%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny, cooler;56;36;Mostly sunny;56;34;WNW;9;40%;4%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Cloudy and breezy;84;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;80;NNE;14;79%;56%;7

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;55;39;Cool with hazy sun;58;40;SE;3;85%;0%;3

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;34;14;Brilliant sunshine;36;13;S;5;40%;1%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;76;51;Hazy sunshine;77;54;NE;5;66%;0%;4

Dili, East Timor;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;75;Rain and a t-storm;86;76;WNW;4;78%;80%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;55;43;An afternoon shower;54;40;N;7;84%;43%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and cooler;55;37;Cloudy;53;37;SSE;4;38%;73%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clearing and breezy;62;56;Patchy fog, then sun;61;56;E;20;71%;0%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clouds and sun, nice;76;62;Partly sunny;78;65;S;4;68%;44%;4

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;84;61;Clouds and sun;87;63;NNE;4;36%;23%;10

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny, nice;85;66;Humid with some sun;83;69;NNE;5;77%;44%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Windy and milder;40;37;A little a.m. rain;42;33;W;14;94%;68%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;74;Mostly sunny;93;75;SE;6;62%;23%;7

Hong Kong, China;Rain;67;65;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;64;ENE;6;84%;81%;3

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny, nice;83;71;Mostly sunny;84;71;ENE;12;61%;30%;4

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;81;59;A shower in spots;79;62;SSE;5;72%;60%;2

Islamabad, Pakistan;Clearing;60;37;Decreasing clouds;60;38;ENE;3;69%;6%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly cloudy;43;42;Showers around;47;44;NNE;17;87%;93%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm in spots;88;76;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;76;NW;7;74%;72%;7

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;79;66;Mostly sunny, nice;81;71;N;8;57%;10%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray t-shower;77;63;A t-storm in spots;77;62;S;8;58%;64%;7

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine and mild;51;25;Sunny;51;23;SW;4;31%;7%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and nice;77;49;Sunny and pleasant;77;52;ENE;6;37%;1%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;64;36;Plenty of sunshine;65;38;SSE;4;53%;0%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Some sun;86;56;Sunny and nice;86;60;NNW;10;18%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy;34;26;Mainly cloudy;31;28;WSW;8;73%;68%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Mostly sunny;87;73;An afternoon shower;88;74;N;8;60%;60%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;87;73;A t-storm around;90;74;SSW;6;68%;72%;9

Kolkata, India;Sunny;74;50;Hazy sun;72;50;N;6;70%;0%;3

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Downpours;91;76;A downpour;94;75;SSE;4;72%;69%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;58;41;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;41;ESE;9;67%;75%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;Sunny and very warm;92;73;Mostly sunny;91;73;SSW;5;71%;1%;8

Lima, Peru;High clouds;75;69;Sunshine and nice;75;69;SSE;8;75%;15%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Plenty of sunshine;61;43;Sunny;59;43;NE;5;86%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;49;41;Mostly sunny;51;41;W;9;82%;12%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Cool with some sun;61;49;A shower;58;47;NE;6;72%;58%;2

Luanda, Angola;Becoming cloudy;89;76;A t-storm around;87;77;SSW;6;74%;64%;8

Madrid, Spain;Sunshine;56;31;Plenty of sunshine;54;32;SSW;3;69%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;82;Clouds and sun, nice;88;81;ENE;12;67%;18%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;76;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;NE;4;83%;71%;4

Manila, Philippines;Partly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny;90;76;ENE;5;66%;10%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Sunny and very hot;98;72;Increasingly windy;104;61;SSW;21;23%;61%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Clouds and sun;72;46;Partly sunny;75;47;SSW;5;46%;4%;5

Miami, United States;A shower or two;81;74;A shower in spots;81;71;ESE;9;74%;61%;2

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and cold;24;19;A snow shower;34;32;W;13;83%;62%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Winds subsiding;88;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;87;78;ENE;14;69%;3%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Humid with some sun;85;71;A t-storm in spots;85;73;ENE;10;69%;64%;5

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy;31;23;Snow and sleet;29;22;ENE;11;78%;97%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;28;22;A little p.m. snow;31;29;WSW;13;63%;99%;0

Mumbai, India;Hazy sun;88;69;Hazy sun;83;68;NNE;7;59%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;77;59;Clouds and sunshine;79;58;NE;11;61%;38%;9

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;45;40;Breezy with rain;44;40;NE;19;97%;88%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Some sun;60;48;A shower or two;58;43;WSW;7;77%;73%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cloudy, not as cold;3;2;A bit of p.m. snow;16;8;NNE;5;93%;93%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;53;44;Rain at times;55;49;NE;6;95%;70%;1

Oslo, Norway;Rain and drizzle;43;37;Mostly cloudy;41;31;SW;7;88%;30%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Turning out cloudy;32;24;Icy mix in the a.m.;31;27;E;19;88%;94%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A heavy thunderstorm;83;77;Windy;83;79;NW;21;87%;92%;4

Panama City, Panama;Partly sunny;89;78;Brief p.m. showers;87;77;NW;7;77%;85%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;86;74;Cloudy with a shower;85;73;E;8;77%;59%;4

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;43;28;Mostly sunny;45;29;SSW;4;83%;0%;2

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny;79;58;Mostly sunny;74;59;S;13;44%;0%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny, warm;92;71;Partly sunny;93;73;E;6;55%;20%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A shower in the a.m.;92;75;A shower;92;74;NNE;12;71%;74%;8

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;88;70;Mostly sunny;88;71;SE;5;57%;15%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny;40;34;SSW;4;56%;5%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Showers of rain/snow;45;32;Colder;35;6;NW;8;70%;25%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy, p.m. showers;70;52;Downpours;67;52;NE;9;78%;98%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and beautiful;70;44;Sunny and pleasant;69;43;E;5;68%;0%;3

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;78;Becoming cloudy;87;78;ENE;9;61%;55%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Mainly cloudy;39;30;A shower in the p.m.;38;36;SSW;8;69%;93%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;37;35;A shower in places;45;40;WSW;15;81%;88%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;72;A shower in the a.m.;84;72;E;8;68%;62%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and nice;74;53;Partly sunny;76;54;SSE;9;24%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;50;30;Plenty of sun;50;28;NNE;8;64%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;28;26;A little rain;41;36;W;12;83%;69%;0

San Francisco, United States;Rain at times;55;46;Turning sunny;57;45;N;5;76%;11%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;65;Partly sunny;81;64;ENE;9;65%;32%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;84;75;A shower or two;83;76;ESE;10;80%;86%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny, humid;77;64;Partial sunshine;78;64;N;5;77%;33%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;77;41;Sunny and pleasant;75;43;NE;5;34%;2%;6

Santiago, Chile;Turning out cloudy;94;58;Plenty of sunshine;94;59;SW;7;29%;0%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Periods of sun;85;70;A shower or two;84;71;N;5;79%;76%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and mild;66;37;Sunny and nice;62;38;NNE;3;69%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;49;39;Cloudy;48;42;SSE;6;83%;62%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Afternoon rain;43;36;Periods of sun;44;13;WNW;5;78%;6%;1

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;59;48;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;39;N;9;61%;3%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Clouds and sun;90;79;A t-storm in spots;89;78;NNE;10;71%;55%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow showers;31;25;Partly sunny;30;15;W;8;76%;46%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;83;72;A shower or two;83;73;E;7;78%;83%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy with a shower;43;40;Mostly cloudy;48;35;W;13;81%;30%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;85;71;Clouds and sunshine;87;72;NNE;15;47%;0%;11

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain;66;64;Humid with rain;73;61;NE;8;85%;93%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Turning cloudy;38;36;A little a.m. rain;44;36;W;15;92%;71%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;A few showers;52;39;An afternoon shower;47;34;W;5;91%;69%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Areas of low clouds;46;34;Mainly cloudy;48;34;NNE;4;73%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;54;37;Sunny;54;38;E;6;29%;58%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;66;52;Mostly sunny;66;50;SW;11;52%;7%;3

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;50;27;Mostly sunny;51;26;ENE;4;46%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny, chilly;49;41;A little rain;51;44;SW;8;74%;67%;1

Toronto, Canada;Breezy with rain;38;35;Rain in the morning;45;35;SSW;15;90%;88%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this morning;56;49;Afternoon showers;53;46;NE;8;77%;100%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;55;47;Partly sunny;54;45;N;13;57%;60%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning colder;-8;-36;Sunny, but frigid;-8;-23;ESE;7;59%;0%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A touch of rain;50;41;Cloudy;46;41;E;4;81%;84%;0

Vienna, Austria;Clearing;36;22;Partly sunny;37;25;SE;3;62%;11%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;Mostly sunny, warm;88;63;ENE;3;56%;14%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;28;22;A shower in places;37;34;WSW;15;59%;65%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and clouds;32;26;Some sunshine;39;33;WSW;10;64%;32%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy this afternoon;67;59;Cloudy;67;57;SE;11;76%;36%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Partly sunny;86;67;Mostly sunny, nice;89;67;NNW;6;60%;9%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Clouds and sun;44;31;Partly sunny;43;28;NE;2;49%;42%;2

