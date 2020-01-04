Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, January 4, 2020

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Mostly sunny;89;71;Partly sunny;89;74;SSW;6;60%;0%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;86;67;Sunny;85;66;N;14;50%;32%;4

Aleppo, Syria;A passing shower;50;40;Partly sunny;50;40;ENE;4;85%;35%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Low clouds breaking;58;42;Sunshine;57;41;E;5;81%;0%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Clouds and sunshine;48;42;Partly sunny;47;40;SW;11;91%;8%;1

Anchorage, United States;Very cold;6;-4;Partly sunny;5;-6;NNE;3;79%;17%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cooler;43;36;Cloudy and chilly;41;35;N;5;72%;79%;1

Astana, Kazakhstan;Low clouds;28;18;Low clouds;25;14;SSW;12;69%;35%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm in spots;90;70;Mostly sunny;94;71;ENE;6;51%;26%;13

Athens, Greece;Partly sunny;60;42;Rain;53;40;NNE;10;70%;94%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;Windy;66;59;Cloudy and breezy;69;62;W;16;57%;59%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;65;41;Mostly sunny;63;43;E;5;62%;19%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;91;74;Nice with some sun;90;74;SE;8;67%;17%;6

Bangalore, India;Partial sunshine;84;68;Hazy sunshine;81;66;ESE;6;63%;17%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Sunny and very warm;94;73;Plenty of sunshine;94;72;S;7;51%;3%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Sunshine;56;41;Mostly sunny;56;41;N;9;65%;2%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;46;23;A little p.m. snow;37;25;N;3;54%;88%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Fog, freezing early;31;31;Rain and snow shower;35;24;NNW;12;52%;52%;1

Berlin, Germany;Spotty showers;43;30;Mostly cloudy;39;35;WSW;6;75%;39%;1

Bogota, Colombia;High clouds;70;47;Clouds and sun;70;45;WNW;7;56%;29%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;79;68;Morning t-storms;75;68;NNW;11;85%;76%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and snow shower;45;33;Partly sunny;39;24;NNW;15;60%;0%;2

Brussels, Belgium;Partly sunny;44;37;Fog, then some sun;44;36;SSW;6;89%;3%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Increasing clouds;46;29;Snow and rain;39;25;NW;4;66%;78%;0

Budapest, Hungary;Fog;37;33;Partly sunny;37;21;NNW;10;55%;0%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;Clouds and sun;87;68;ENE;8;60%;65%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Not as hot;83;68;Turning out cloudy;82;69;NE;5;46%;70%;6

Busan, South Korea;Turning sunny;50;28;Partly sunny;52;37;NNW;4;60%;3%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Partial sunshine;62;45;Partly sunny;63;48;SW;10;49%;11%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and nice;74;62;Mostly cloudy;73;61;S;8;72%;25%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;82;61;Mostly sunny, nice;80;63;NNW;4;56%;33%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;88;76;Some sun, a shower;87;75;NE;5;79%;71%;3

Chicago, United States;A little a.m. snow;35;28;Clouds and sun;43;28;W;19;63%;5%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;90;75;A t-storm around;87;75;SSW;6;74%;45%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Clouds and sun;40;30;Spotty showers;41;38;WSW;8;70%;82%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;83;67;Nice with sunshine;80;66;NNE;14;41%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;68;39;W;9;44%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Decreasing clouds;91;78;A shower in the a.m.;90;78;NE;12;70%;64%;10

Delhi, India;More sun than clouds;68;47;Areas of morning fog;65;50;N;5;74%;10%;4

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;58;26;Cooler;45;27;W;6;43%;15%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Pleasant and warmer;74;59;A shower in spots;71;54;NNW;5;79%;40%;4

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;83;77;W;5;79%;93%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;47;43;Mostly cloudy;51;44;SSW;12;84%;10%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy;49;30;Not as cool;51;36;N;7;34%;59%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partial sunshine;60;54;Mostly sunny;60;54;E;18;75%;56%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Clearing, a shower;76;68;A morning shower;76;68;SE;9;78%;61%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;85;62;Partly sunny;90;63;NE;4;39%;26%;13

Havana, Cuba;Showers;86;67;Mostly sunny, cooler;72;64;NE;15;46%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Breezy with some sun;36;28;Inc. clouds;30;28;SSW;11;59%;69%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;91;72;Nice with some sun;90;73;SE;4;55%;5%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sun and clouds, mild;73;65;Partly sunny;72;66;E;11;78%;18%;2

Honolulu, United States;Winds subsiding;82;73;Partly sunny, windy;82;72;ENE;19;63%;33%;4

Hyderabad, India;Clouds and sun;80;63;Hazy sunshine;77;58;NE;5;63%;7%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny;57;35;Cloudy and cool;56;42;WNW;5;69%;30%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Clouds and sunshine;47;35;Rain and drizzle;45;40;NE;7;89%;87%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A shower in the p.m.;86;78;Spotty showers;87;78;W;10;77%;83%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny intervals;77;65;Mostly sunny;75;60;N;12;50%;1%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;60;A t-storm in spots;83;61;NNW;6;58%;64%;13

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;42;17;A little snow;36;26;NW;3;47%;87%;1

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;75;57;Hazy sunshine;79;55;SSW;7;56%;20%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Showers around;54;35;Mostly sunny, cool;58;33;NNW;4;72%;25%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;78;53;Plenty of sunshine;76;54;N;15;17%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;39;31;Rain and snow shower;38;28;NNW;8;72%;59%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Brief p.m. showers;89;75;A shower in the p.m.;88;75;NNE;5;51%;56%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Cloudy;89;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;74;SW;6;68%;73%;5

Kolkata, India;Hazy sunshine;68;58;Hazy sun;73;52;N;6;71%;3%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm around;91;75;A shower in the p.m.;94;75;SE;4;64%;84%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Couple of t-storms;59;40;Rain, a thunderstorm;58;36;WSW;7;63%;74%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;90;67;Clouds and sun;89;70;SW;5;43%;0%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;76;69;Mostly cloudy;76;69;SSE;9;74%;44%;9

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;60;42;Mostly sunny;55;41;NNE;7;82%;0%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;49;38;Periods of sun;48;41;SW;8;82%;4%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;69;48;Mostly sunny;71;50;NNE;5;55%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Rain, a thunderstorm;80;76;Some brightening;87;76;S;5;77%;44%;4

Madrid, Spain;Mostly sunny;55;29;Mostly sunny;53;28;NNW;2;65%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;88;80;Clouds and sunshine;87;82;ENE;9;69%;69%;6

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;89;74;A t-storm in spots;89;76;ESE;5;72%;51%;7

Manila, Philippines;Nice with some sun;87;74;Clouds and sun;88;73;E;8;60%;44%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Increasingly windy;79;56;Showers around;63;57;SSE;10;65%;92%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny, cooler;63;38;Partly sunny;69;42;NNE;4;24%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Rather cloudy;85;56;Sunny and cooler;68;55;N;13;55%;5%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A snow shower;35;28;Partly sunny;33;23;NNW;10;73%;17%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;79;Nice with some sun;87;80;E;12;73%;34%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Lots of sun, nice;81;66;Partly sunny, nice;85;70;NE;8;60%;29%;11

Montreal, Canada;Snow this afternoon;31;23;Partly sunny;24;14;W;5;79%;33%;2

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy, p.m. snow;33;30;Areas of low clouds;32;24;WNW;7;62%;30%;0

Mumbai, India;Sunny;77;68;Hazy sunshine;89;73;NNE;8;50%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;57;Partly sunny;79;60;N;10;60%;43%;11

New York, United States;Rain and drizzle;52;36;Cooler;41;35;WSW;25;48%;61%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Decreasing clouds;58;46;Turning out cloudy;60;46;S;5;65%;61%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;A little p.m. snow;24;17;Cloudy with a flurry;26;20;SSW;15;95%;70%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;53;39;Increasing clouds;48;35;NNW;9;52%;0%;2

Oslo, Norway;Mostly sunny;36;24;A bit of a.m. snow;38;32;WSW;3;69%;72%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Colder, p.m. snow;30;19;Colder;23;16;ESE;10;77%;55%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Rather cloudy;86;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;78;E;9;80%;76%;11

Panama City, Panama;A shower in the p.m.;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;90;75;NNW;10;64%;56%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;85;73;A stray shower;86;72;ENE;6;71%;46%;8

Paris, France;Clouds and sun;48;37;Some sun, fog early;48;35;SE;3;73%;1%;1

Perth, Australia;Sunny and warmer;79;62;Abundant sunshine;88;63;S;12;25%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Clearing;91;70;Sun, some clouds;92;69;NE;8;45%;1%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun, nice;90;76;A morning shower;92;77;NNE;12;69%;74%;10

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sunshine and nice;87;70;Partly sunny;88;67;ESE;5;53%;6%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers of rain/snow;41;30;Partly sunny;38;28;WSW;5;61%;26%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;37;15;Partly sunny, colder;38;22;ENE;3;54%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A p.m. shower or two;70;52;Rainy times;68;54;NNE;10;74%;97%;10

Rabat, Morocco;More sun than clouds;65;44;Sunshine;62;43;SSE;5;81%;12%;3

Recife, Brazil;Some sun, pleasant;89;77;A shower in the a.m.;89;76;E;6;61%;59%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Very windy;41;36;Showers of rain/snow;39;35;SSE;20;76%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds breaking;38;33;Mostly sunny;35;29;SSW;12;65%;55%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A p.m. t-storm;82;74;A t-storm in spots;82;75;NNE;6;80%;64%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;A shower or t-storm;83;56;Cooler, a.m. showers;63;46;NNE;9;58%;100%;4

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;57;37;Mostly sunny;58;32;NNE;6;69%;0%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Overcast;38;30;Decreasing clouds;32;20;WSW;9;56%;68%;0

San Francisco, United States;Fog, morning mist;58;46;Mostly sunny;56;43;N;8;62%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower in the p.m.;82;63;A shower in the p.m.;77;63;ENE;14;63%;59%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Sun and clouds;81;73;A shower in spots;81;74;ESE;5;70%;57%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, humid;78;62;Periods of sun, nice;74;62;N;11;69%;1%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;76;49;Mostly sunny;74;47;S;6;47%;30%;6

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;90;57;Mostly sunny;78;53;SSW;7;43%;39%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;85;67;Partly sunny;85;68;N;7;67%;4%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;61;36;Mostly sunny;59;37;ENE;4;70%;0%;2

Seattle, United States;Rain, windy, cooler;47;42;A little rain;45;40;SSW;11;79%;88%;0

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;43;23;Partly sunny;41;28;E;3;42%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;52;48;Rain and drizzle;59;50;SSE;13;70%;66%;1

Singapore, Singapore;A p.m. shower or two;89;79;A morning shower;89;78;N;13;70%;66%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;Increasing clouds;45;31;Morning snow showers;36;24;WNW;14;73%;88%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;82;73;A shower in places;82;74;E;5;71%;56%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Windy this morning;37;26;A shower in the p.m.;35;33;WSW;7;52%;80%;1

Sydney, Australia;Very hot;97;68;Partly sunny, cooler;75;69;SE;19;64%;70%;5

Taipei City, Taiwan;More sun than clouds;75;66;Partly sunny;79;65;ESE;14;60%;8%;3

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly cloudy;38;28;Inc. clouds;31;25;SSW;10;66%;78%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;An afternoon shower;52;33;Mostly cloudy;48;33;ESE;4;68%;46%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Cloudy;41;27;Sunny;47;29;NNE;6;59%;19%;2

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;46;35;A morning shower;48;31;NNW;9;43%;40%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Rain and a t-storm;58;52;Rain and a t-storm;60;50;S;13;71%;85%;1

Tirana, Albania;Increasing clouds;56;33;Partly sunny;56;29;N;7;39%;0%;2

Tokyo, Japan;Sun and some clouds;51;36;Mostly sunny, windy;49;34;NNW;19;48%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;Snow this morning;37;28;Some afternoon snow;36;30;S;11;71%;90%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;59;48;Clouds and sun;60;53;NNW;14;68%;59%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Inc. clouds;60;51;Clouds and sunshine;61;47;NW;13;69%;29%;1

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;12;-6;Partly sunny, colder;14;-10;NW;7;75%;42%;2

Vancouver, Canada;A few showers;45;40;Rain in the morning;44;33;WSW;7;65%;96%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and snow shower;46;34;Partly sunny;40;24;WNW;12;44%;5%;2

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly sunny;88;64;Sunny and very warm;89;63;ENE;4;55%;4%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;38;29;Mostly sunny;34;23;WNW;11;59%;31%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Spotty showers;40;30;Mostly sunny;36;26;W;10;77%;15%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Turning cloudy;61;53;Windy;66;55;WNW;27;69%;28%;4

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny;91;68;Sunny;92;67;W;4;57%;5%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Cloudy;38;25;Partly sunny;38;21;NE;2;57%;39%;2

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather